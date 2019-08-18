Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral    SAR   

SARACEN MINERAL

(SAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
3.91 AUD   -3.69%
08/14ZETA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Sale of Investment in Bligh Resources
AQ
08/07SARACEN MINERAL : Diggers & Dealers Presentation
PU
08/04SARACEN MINERAL : Site Visit Presentation - See it All in a Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saracen Mineral : Appendix 4E and FY2019 Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

PO Box 2563

Perth WA 6001

Phone: +61 8 6229 9100

Fax: +61 8 6229 9199

ASX APPENDIX 4E

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN: 52 009 215 347

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

(Previous corresponding period is the year ended 30 June 2018)

Percentage

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Up / (down)

increase /

KEY INFORMATION

$'000

$'000

$'000

(decrease)

Revenue from ordinary activities

555,591

510,961

44,630

9%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members

92,494

75,585

16,909

22%

Net profit/(loss) attributable to members

101,195

78,194

23,002

29%

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

No dividend has been proposed or declared.

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS PER SECURITY

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net tangible assets per security

$0.60

$0.47

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

11.30

9.29

Diluted earnings per share

11.13

9.21

CONTROL GAINED OR LOST OVER ENTITIES IN THE PERIOD

There have been no gains or losses of control over entities during the year ended 30 June 2019.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A can be found in the Directors Report to the financial statements, which is attached, at the following page reference:-

Review of results (Directors' Report)

Page 4

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Page 43

Statement of financial position

Page 44

Statement of changes in equity

Page 45

Statement of cash flows

Page 46

Notes to the financial statements

Page 47

Earnings per security

Page 53

Segment results

Page 69

Independent audit report

Page 75

This report is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, the attached financial report for the period ended 30 June 2019 for Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, which has been audited by BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd.

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN 009 215 347

Financial Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Contents

Financial Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

CORPORATE DIRECTORY ...............................................................................................................................................................

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT ......................................................................................................................................................................

4

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ..............................................................................................................................

42

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME............................................

43

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..........................................................................................................

44

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...........................................................................................................

45

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS........................................................................................................................

46

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.....................................................................................................

47

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION .........................................................................................................................................................

74

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT .............................................................................................................................................

75

Page 2 of 79

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Board of Directors

Mr Anthony Kiernan

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Raleigh Finlayson

Managing Director

Mr Martin Reed

Non-Executive Director

Mr John Richards

Non-Executive Director

Dr Roric Smith

Non-Executive Director

Ms Samantha Tough

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Jeremy Ryan

Registered Office and Business Address

Level 11

40 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100

Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

Website: www.saracen.com.au

Stock Exchange Listing

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: SAR)

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6382 4600

Facsimile: +61 8 6382 4601

Solicitors

DLA Piper

Level 31, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6467 6000

Bankers

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

833 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Telephone: +61 3 9273 5555

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone:

1300 850 505

Facsimile:

+61 3 9323 2033

Page 3 of 79

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Directors' Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ("Saracen" or "the Company") present their report, together with the financial statements on the consolidated entity consisting of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors' report as follows:

DIRECTORS

The names and particulars of the Company's Directors in office during the financial year and at the date of this report are as follows: Directors held office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Anthony (Tony) Kiernan (age 68)

Non-Executive Chairman (appointed Chairman 13 September 2018)

Member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration & Nomination Committee

Mr Kiernan is a former solicitor with extensive experience gained over 35 years' involvement in the management and operation of publicly-listed companies. Mr Kiernan has extensive experience as a director of publicly-listed companies and is currently the Non-Executive Chair of Pilbara Minerals Ltd and Venturex Resources Ltd. Mr Kiernan is also the Chairman of the Fiona Wood Foundation.

Mr Kiernan was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company upon the retirement of the then Chairman, Mr Clifford, on 13 September 2018.

During the past three (3) years Mr Kiernan has held directorships in the following other publicly-listed companies:

Company

Appointed

Resigned

Pilbara Minerals Limited

July 2016

Current

Venturex Resources Limited

July 2010

Current

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd

February 2007

September 2018

BCI Minerals Ltd

October 2006

December 2016

Geoffrey Clifford (age 69)

Non-Executive Director (appointed Director 1 October 2013 / Resigned 4 April 2019)

Mr Clifford is an accountant with more than 35 years' experience in senior accounting, finance and company secretarial roles. He holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Curtin University and is a FCPA, FGIA and FAICD. In addition to his role at Saracen, at the date of his resignation he was serving as the Non-Executive Chairman of Tyranna Resources Ltd and was also a Non-Executive Director of Independence Group NL. From 2007 to 2011, he was a Non-Executive Director (including as Chairman for the period 2008 to 2011) of Atlas Iron Limited. Prior to this, he spent eight years as the General Manager - Administration and Company Secretary of Portman Limited.

Raleigh Finlayson (age 40)

Managing Director (appointed 2 April 2013)

Member of the Risk & Sustainability Committee and the Exploration & Growth Committee

Mr Finlayson is a Mining Engineer with over 20 years' of technical and operational experience in the mining industry. Mr Finlayson previously held positions of Underground Manager for Panoramic Resources and various mining engineering roles with OceanaGold and Gold Fields. Mr Finlayson has served as the President of the WA School of Mines Alumni since 2017. Mr Finlayson, who studied at the Western Australian School of Mines, is a holder of a First Class Mine Manager's Certificate and a Graduate Certificate in Applied Finance and Investment. Since joining the Company, he has overseen the Feasibility Studies and development of both the Carosue Dam and Thunderbox operations. Mr Finlayson was the Company's Chief Operating Officer before being appointed Managing Director in April 2013.

Mr Finlayson does not currently hold, and has not over the past three (3) years held, a directorship in any other publicly-listed company.

Martin Reed (age 68)

Non-Executive Director (appointed 24 August 2012)

Chair of the Risk & Sustainability Committee and Member of the Exploration & Growth Committee

Mr Reed is a qualified mining engineer (BE Mining, Grad Dip Management, AICD Diploma) with over 45 years' of experience in operations management and project development across a range of commodities, countries and sizes of operations. Previous roles have included Chief Operating Officer and Project Manager for a number of resources companies including Sandfire Resources Ltd, St Barbara Ltd and Paladin Energy Ltd.

Mr Reed does not currently hold, and has not over the past three (3) years held, a directorship in any other publicly-listed company.

Page 4 of 79

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 01:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL
08/14ZETA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Sale of Investment in Bligh Resources
AQ
08/07SARACEN MINERAL : Diggers & Dealers Presentation
PU
08/04SARACEN MINERAL : Site Visit Presentation - See it All in a Day
PU
07/15SARACEN MINERAL : June 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details
PU
07/10SARACEN MINERAL : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders
PU
07/09SARACEN MINERAL : BGH - Becoming a substantial holder from SAR
PU
07/08SARACEN MINERAL : Target's Statement
PU
07/08SARACEN MINERAL : Bidder's Statement
PU
07/05BLIGH RESOURCES : Saracen Metals Pty Ltd - Company Notice - subsections 633 Corp..
AQ
06/05HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Completion and Cash Settlement of $13.5m Sale of ..
AQ
More news
Chart SARACEN MINERAL
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL33.45%2 258
BARRICK GOLD CORP32.28%32 197
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.17%31 574
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED66.33%19 119
SHANDONG GOLD MINING69.42%14 612
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group