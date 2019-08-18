Saracen Mineral : Appendix 4E and FY2019 Financial Report

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Directors' Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ("Saracen" or "the Company") present their report, together with the financial statements on the consolidated entity consisting of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors' report as follows:

DIRECTORS

The names and particulars of the Company's Directors in office during the financial year and at the date of this report are as follows: Directors held office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Anthony (Tony) Kiernan (age 68)

Non-Executive Chairman (appointed Chairman 13 September 2018)

Member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration & Nomination Committee

Mr Kiernan is a former solicitor with extensive experience gained over 35 years' involvement in the management and operation of publicly-listed companies. Mr Kiernan has extensive experience as a director of publicly-listed companies and is currently the Non-Executive Chair of Pilbara Minerals Ltd and Venturex Resources Ltd. Mr Kiernan is also the Chairman of the Fiona Wood Foundation.

Mr Kiernan was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company upon the retirement of the then Chairman, Mr Clifford, on 13 September 2018.

During the past three (3) years Mr Kiernan has held directorships in the following other publicly-listed companies:

Company Appointed Resigned Pilbara Minerals Limited July 2016 Current Venturex Resources Limited July 2010 Current Chalice Gold Mines Ltd February 2007 September 2018 BCI Minerals Ltd October 2006 December 2016

Geoffrey Clifford (age 69)

Non-Executive Director (appointed Director 1 October 2013 / Resigned 4 April 2019)

Mr Clifford is an accountant with more than 35 years' experience in senior accounting, finance and company secretarial roles. He holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Curtin University and is a FCPA, FGIA and FAICD. In addition to his role at Saracen, at the date of his resignation he was serving as the Non-Executive Chairman of Tyranna Resources Ltd and was also a Non-Executive Director of Independence Group NL. From 2007 to 2011, he was a Non-Executive Director (including as Chairman for the period 2008 to 2011) of Atlas Iron Limited. Prior to this, he spent eight years as the General Manager - Administration and Company Secretary of Portman Limited.

Raleigh Finlayson (age 40)

Managing Director (appointed 2 April 2013)

Member of the Risk & Sustainability Committee and the Exploration & Growth Committee

Mr Finlayson is a Mining Engineer with over 20 years' of technical and operational experience in the mining industry. Mr Finlayson previously held positions of Underground Manager for Panoramic Resources and various mining engineering roles with OceanaGold and Gold Fields. Mr Finlayson has served as the President of the WA School of Mines Alumni since 2017. Mr Finlayson, who studied at the Western Australian School of Mines, is a holder of a First Class Mine Manager's Certificate and a Graduate Certificate in Applied Finance and Investment. Since joining the Company, he has overseen the Feasibility Studies and development of both the Carosue Dam and Thunderbox operations. Mr Finlayson was the Company's Chief Operating Officer before being appointed Managing Director in April 2013.

Mr Finlayson does not currently hold, and has not over the past three (3) years held, a directorship in any other publicly-listed company.

Martin Reed (age 68)

Non-Executive Director (appointed 24 August 2012)

Chair of the Risk & Sustainability Committee and Member of the Exploration & Growth Committee

Mr Reed is a qualified mining engineer (BE Mining, Grad Dip Management, AICD Diploma) with over 45 years' of experience in operations management and project development across a range of commodities, countries and sizes of operations. Previous roles have included Chief Operating Officer and Project Manager for a number of resources companies including Sandfire Resources Ltd, St Barbara Ltd and Paladin Energy Ltd.

Mr Reed does not currently hold, and has not over the past three (3) years held, a directorship in any other publicly-listed company.