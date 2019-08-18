Saracen Mineral : Record Profit as Production Rises and Costs Fall

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Company had performed exceptionally well on every level.

"We have met or exceeded all our key guidance metrics, generating record production and profits in the process," Mr Finlayson said. "The combination of increased production and lower costs generated strong cashflow.

"As a result, we grew our cash holdings by A$36 million over the year despite investing a record A$217 million in exploration and development.

"This investment led to a 30 per cent increase in Reserves, which is more than enough to support our target of producing 400,000oz a year for the next seven years, and we also have extensive Resources which will help underpin further growth in production and mine lives."

Mr Finlayson said growth in earnings, production and mine lives remained a priority for Saracen and therefore the Company had committed A$50 million to exploration in FY2020.

He also noted that Saracen's free cashflow generation was set to continue growing as the Company emerges from a period of heavy investment in exploration and development.

"Our priority remains exploration and growth, however our growing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet will enable us to also begin paying dividends to shareholders," Mr Finlayson said. "While we want to ensure we maintain a strong cash position to fund organic growth and acquisition opportunities, we intend to return excess cash to our owners. In line with this approach, we are pleased to announce our inaugural Dividend Policy".

Key financial results

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report strong operational and financial results for FY2019, headlines include:

11% increase in EBITDA to A$219.5 million; and

40% increase in underlying NPAT to A$94.2 million.

Key financial and operating results are presented below.

Table 1 - Key financial and operating results for the financial year ended 30 June 2019