Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    BGH   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia'a Paydirt Magazine Article: Organic sizzle to Saracen's dividend strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:17am EDT

September 2019

VOLUME 1. ISSUE 275

$11.95

Saracen graduates

with honours

Diggers & Dealers review

Base metals spotlight

NSW focus

1445-3436

08

343007

ISSN

771445

9

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
03:17aAUSTRALIA'A PAYDIRT MAGAZINE ARTICLE : Organic sizzle to Saracen's dividend stra..
PU
09/10SARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : Appendix 4G
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 714 M
EBIT 2020 240 M
Net income 2020 178 M
Finance 2020 188 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 2 691 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,73  AUD
Last Close Price 3,23  AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED216.03%1 847
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.13%31 197
BARRICK GOLD CORP27.78%30 506
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.72%18 744
SHANDONG GOLD MINING25.62%15 133
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group