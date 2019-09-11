Australia'a Paydirt Magazine Article: Organic sizzle to Saracen's dividend strategy
09/11/2019 | 03:17am EDT
September 2019
VOLUME 1. ISSUE 275
$11.95
Saracen graduates
with honours
Diggers & Dealers review
Base metals spotlight
NSW focus
1445-3436
08
343007
ISSN
771445
Disclaimer
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:16:02 UTC
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Sales 2020
714 M
EBIT 2020
240 M
Net income 2020
178 M
Finance 2020
188 M
Yield 2020
1,44%
P/E ratio 2020
14,8x
P/E ratio 2021
14,1x
EV / Sales2020
3,51x
EV / Sales2021
3,03x
Capitalization
2 691 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
3,73 AUD
Last Close Price
3,23 AUD
Spread / Highest target
54,8%
Spread / Average Target
15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.