Saracen Mineral : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 30 June 2019 ACN 009 215 347 Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited 2019 Corporate Governance Statement Chair's Letter Dear Shareholder, At Saracen we believe in 'Thinking and Acting Like Owners' to ensure long-term sustainable value creation for our shareholders. In achieving sustainable growth and value creation, Saracen is committed to conducting its business in an ethical, fair and transparent manner. Integral to the way we operate is good corporate governance. Saracen's Core Values of Safety, Courage, Delivery, Communication and Attitude are aligned with, and support, good governance practices. In developing our operating framework, the Board considers the standards of corporate governance required to create sustainable value creation. Saracen's corporate governance framework consists of - a culture of compliance, integrity, accountability and continuous improvement; policies and procedures that define the company's expectations; transparent communication with shareholders; stakeholder-focused delivery and strong risk management processes. Under the ASX listing rules, companies are required to prepare a corporate governance statement to disclose the extent to which the company has complied with the third edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations). Saracen complies with all relevant third edition ASX Recommendations. The ASX has introduced the fourth edition of the ASX Recommendations which are due to be reported against in FY2021. Saracen has elected to adopt and report against the fourth edition in this Statement demonstrating our ongoing commitment to good corporate governance practices and shareholder transparency. This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 6 September 2019 and has been approved by the Saracen Board. Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Independent Non- Executive Chair Page 2 of 16 Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited 2019 Corporate Governance Statement PRINCIPLE COMPLIANCE COMMENT 1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight 1.1 A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter The Company has a formal Board Charter (a copy is located on the Company's website (www.saracen.com.au)) which sets setting out: out those matters reserved for the Board and those delegated to management. (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board  The Board's functions include: developing and setting the Company's strategic direction in conjunction with management, and management; and overall review of performance against targets and objectives, reviewing management's performance, ensuring the (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and  Company has adequate systems and internal controls together with appropriate monitoring of compliance activities, approval and compliance with policies including health, safety and environment and reporting to shareholders on the those delegated to management. direction and performance of the Company. The Board has also established various committees to assist in carrying out its duties. These Committees include the Audit Committee, Risk and Sustainability Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the Exploration and Growth Committee. The Managing Director, supported by senior executives, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company's affairs and the implementation of strategy and policy initiatives. 1.2 A listed entity should: Before the Company proposes to appoint a new Director, appropriate checks are undertaken which include , but are not (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a  limited to, reviewing the person's character, experience, education and work experience. Interviews with the potential candidates are conducted by existing Directors to make sure their experience, personality and ethics are an appropriate fit director or senior executive or putting someone for the strategic direction of Company. Appropriate discussions with third parties who know the proposed Director may forward for election, as a director; and also be undertaken. (b) provide security holders with all material information  Directors' biographical details, including their relevant qualifications, experience and the skills they bring to the Board a re in its possession relevant to a decision on whether detailed on the Company website and in the Annual Report. Details of any other public company directorships held within or not to elect or re-elect a director. the last 3 years are also provided in the Annual Report. Director's biographical details are also included in the notice of annual general meeting when a Director stands for re-election. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with  Written agreements are in place with each Director and Senior Executive setting out the terms o f their appointment. each director and senior executive setting out the terms Director remuneration details and key terms of the agreements with Senior Executives are included in the Remuneration of their appointment. Report within the Annual Report. 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be  The Company Secretary, Mr Jeremy Ryan, is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on with the proper functioning of the Board. In this regard the Company Secretary has a direct line of communication with the all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. Chair. Mr Ryan was appointed as Company Secretary on 5 December 2016. In addition, the Company Secretary has a reporting line to the Chief Financial Officer in relation to day to day operational matters. 1.5 A listed entity should: The Board has adopted a Diversity Policy which outlines the Company's commitment to ensuring that a diverse mix of (a) have and disclose a diversity policy;  skills and talent exists amongst its Directors, officers and employees. The Diversity Policy addresses equal opportunities in the hiring, training and career advancement of Directors, officers and employees. The Board proactively monitors the Company's performance in meeting the standards and guidance outlined in the Diversity Policy. Page 3 of 16 Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited 2019 Corporate Governance Statement PRINCIPLE COMPLIANCE COMMENT  A copy of the Diversity Policy is located on the Company's website. The Company does not discriminate based on gender, (b) through its board or a committee of the board set age, ethnicity, religion or cultural background. The Company ensures that all employees are provided with the same opportunities through open and honest communication, training and development opportunities and annual remuneration measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the reviews. composition of its board, senior executive and workforce  The Company has implemented the following measurable gender diversity objective - to increase diversity through aligning or generally; and (c) disclose in relation to each reporting period: exceeding the mining industry average for female participation in the workforce subject to availability and suitability of candidates. Progress towards achieving the above objective is measured quarterly per year through a report to the Board and Senior (1) the measurable objectives for that period to achieve Management on gender diversity statistics. gender diversity; The following table shows the Company's progress in relation to its measurable objective on gender diversity in FY19: (2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and Saracen end of Quarter % Mining Industry % (3) either: Q1 17.45 16.7 A. the respective proportions of men and women on Q2 16.80 16.7 Q3 15.66 16.7 the board, in senior executive positions and across Q4 18.01 16.7 the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or The Company's progress in relation to its measurable gender diversity objectives is also included in the Annual Report. B. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the The Group workforce gender profile as at 30 June 2019 is set out in the following table: Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in Proportion of Women and published under that Act. If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 index at the Board 1 out of 6 (17%)  Senior Management *1 10 out of 34 (29%) commencement of the reporting period, the measurable Other Professional Staff *2 36 out of 139 (26%) objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its Total Other Employees 31 out of 259 (12%) board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. Senior Management excludes the Managing Director who is included as part of the Board statistics. Professional staff includes all degree qualified professional employees but excludes the Managing Director and Senior Management. The Company is compliant with the Gender Equality Act 2012 (Cth) and a copy of the 2019 compliance report is available on the Company's website. Currently Saracen's Board consists of six members - 5 being male and one being female. As such the gender diversity composition is as follows: male 83% Female 17%. The Board composition is reviewed periodically and is guided by the Board and Remuneration and Nomination Committee Charters. Succession planning for Board appointments involves consideration of skill, experience, expertise and diversity. The skill set of the Board currently aligns with Saracen's strategy and goals. However, it is the intention of the Company to achieve the 30% gender Board target subject to availability of suitably qualified candidates. The Board skills matrix is appended as Annexed at A. Page 4 of 16 Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited 2019 Corporate Governance Statement PRINCIPLE COMPLIANCE COMMENT 1.6 A listed entity should: The Board regularly monitors its performance and the performance of individual Directors and Board Committees. This may occur (a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the  through an internal review led by the Chair, or be performed with the assistance of external advisers as considered appropriate. During the year the Board internally discussed, reviewed and evaluated its performance with respect to their roles as Directors performance of the board, its committees and individual directors for each reporting period; and individually, as a Board and as Board Committees. (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance  Every three years an external party is engaged by the Company to facilitate a review of the Board and Directors individually. evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that The next review by an external party is due to occur prior to the end of CY19. In future, the Company will move to conduct process during or in respect of that period. annual Board reviews. Prior to appointing any Director a review process is undertaken to ensure any new Director skill set aligns with the Company's strategic plan. On 13 September 2018 Anthony (Tony) Kiernan was appointed to the Board. Mr Kiernan is a former solicitor with extensive experience gained over 35 years' in the management and operation of listed public companies. On 1 May 2019 John Richards was appointed to the Board. Mr Richards is an economist with more than 35 years' experience in the resources industry and has significant growth / mergers and acquisition experience. Prior to the appointment of Mr Kiernan, and Mr Richards the Board reviewed its Committee structure and composition. Following this review, and the above appointments, the Board redistributed Directors responsibilities amongst the Committees. 1.7 A listed entity should: The Company has a process of conducting half yearly and annual performance reviews of all staff including Senior Executives. (a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the  The performance of the Managing Director is evaluated by the Chair with input from the Board. The review is then discussed with the Board. performance of its senior executives at least once every reporting period; and The Managing Director reviews the performance of Senior Executives. (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a  All Senior Executives, including the Managing Director, participated in half yearly and yearly performance evaluation processes in performance evaluation has been undertaken in relation to FY19. accordance with that process during or in respect of that period. 2. Structure the Board to be Effective and Add Value 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: The Board has constituted a Remuneration and Nomination Committee which currently comprises Ms Samantha Tough, Anthony (a) have a nomination committee which: (Tony) Kiernan and John Richards, all of whom are considered to be independent Non-Executive Directors.  1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are Ms Samantha Tough, an independent Non-Executive Director, is the Chair of the Committee. independent directors; and A copy of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee Charter is available on the Company's website.  2. is chaired by an independent director, A total of three Remuneration and Nomination Committee meetings were held in FY19. Details of each member's attendance at and disclose: meetings of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee is set out below: 3. the charter of the committee;  4. the members of the committee; and  Page 5 of 16 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

