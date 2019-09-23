Saracen Mineral : 2019 Sustainability Report

2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the country on which we operate and
recognise their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.
FY2019 IN REVIEW
|
1ST PLACE
|
LTIFR
|
TRIFR
|
in CME Surface Mine
|
fell 20%
|
fell 2%
|
Emergency Response
|
from 1.0 to 0.8
|
to 11.5
|
Competition
|
|
CO2 EMISSIONS
DOWN 7.3%
|
reduced from 36.48kg
|
% water
|
per ore tonne processed
|
allocation used:
|
to 33.83kg per ore
|
43.84%
|
tonne processed
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:
|
$0.6M
|
100%
|
77% SPEND
|
Total Community
|
COMMUNITY
|
REGIONALLY
|
Investment
|
spend in WA
|
|
|
SARACEN EMPLOYEES
= 433
% FEMALE WORKFORCE UP from 16.45 to 18.00
We are COMMITTED to increasing INDIGENOUS EMPLOYMENT and our engagement with indigenous businesses
Through Clontarf we engaged our first indigenous apprentices
|
SUSTAINABILITY POLICY released
|
of employees
|
97% own shares
|
|
78% OF
|
17% VICTORIA
|
|
PROCUREMENT
|
4% AUSTRALIA other
|
SPEND IS IN WA
|
<1% INTERNATIONAL
CONTENTS
|
1.
|
INTRODUCTION
|
6
|
|
|
|
1.1.
|
Managing Director's Message
|
6
|
1.2.
|
Introduction from Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee
|
7
|
1.3.
|
Disclaimer
|
9
|
1.4.
|
Exploration and Future Development
|
9
|
|
|
|
1.5.
|
Research and Development
|
10
|
1.6.
|
Operations Map
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
VISION & VALUES
|
11
|
|
|
|
2.1.
|
Our Vision
|
11
|
2.2.
|
Our Core Values
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY & FOCUS AREAS
|
12
|
|
|
|
3.1.
|
Our Stakeholders
|
12
|
3.2.
|
Material Issues
|
13
|
3.3.
|
Sustainability Commitments and Measures
|
14
|
3.4.
|
Integrated Management System
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY
|
16
|
|
|
|
4.1.
|
Safety Performance
|
17
|
4.2.
|
Safety Leading Indicators
|
18
|
|
|
|
4.3.
|
Contractor Safety
|
20
|
4.4.
|
Emergency Response
|
21
|
4.5.
|
Health & Wellbeing
|
22
|
4.6.
|
Occupational Hygiene Metrics
|
23
|
|
|
|
5.
|
PEOPLE & EMPLOYMENT
|
24
|
5.1.
|
People Strategy
|
24
|
5.2.
|
Employee Attraction, Retention and Engagement
|
25
|
5.3.
|
Growing the Pipeline: Graduates, Apprentices and Trainees
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
INDIGENOUS ENGAGEMENT
|
33
|
6.1.
|
Welcome to Country
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
COMMUNITY
|
35
|
|
|
|
8.
|
ENVIRONMENT
|
38
|
8.1.
|
Energy
|
38
|
8.2.
|
Climate Change Management
|
38
|
8.3.
|
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
|
39
|
8.4.
|
Emissions Intensity
|
40
8.5. Environment Incident Metrics - Significant Incidents & Non-Significant Incidents 40
|
8.6.
|
Water Use (Non-Potable)
|
41
|
|
|
|
8.7.
|
Air Quality
|
42
|
8.8.
|
Biodiversity Management
|
43
|
8.9.
|
Waste Management
|
45
|
8.10.
|
Cyanide Management
|
48
|
8.11.
|
Rehabilitation and closure planning
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
|
49
|
9.1.
|
Supply Chain
|
50
|
9.2.
|
Code of Conduct
|
52
|
9.3.
|
Board of Directors
|
52
|
9.4.
|
Governance
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
GRI REPORTING TABLE
|
54
|
|
|
