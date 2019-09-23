Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    BGH   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saracen Mineral : 2019 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

We acknowledge the traditional owners of the country on which we operate and

recognise their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Board of Directors

Mr Anthony Kiernan

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Raleigh Finlayson

Managing Director

Mr Martin Reed

Non-Executive Director

Mr John Richards

Non-Executive Director

Dr Roric Smith

Non-Executive Director

Ms Samantha Tough

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Jeremy Ryan

Registered Office and Business Address

Level 11, 40 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100

Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

Website: www.saracen.com.au

Stock Exchange Listing

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: SAR)

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6382 4600

Solicitors

DLA Piper, Level 31, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone: +61 8 6467 6000

Bankers

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Telephone: +61 3 9273 5555

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Telephone: 1300 850 505

FY2019 IN REVIEW

1ST PLACE

LTIFR

TRIFR

in CME Surface Mine

fell 20%

fell 2%

Emergency Response

from 1.0 to 0.8

to 11.5

Competition

CO2 EMISSIONS

DOWN 7.3%

reduced from 36.48kg

% water

per ore tonne processed

allocation used:

to 33.83kg per ore

43.84%

tonne processed

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

$0.6M

100%

77% SPEND

Total Community

COMMUNITY

REGIONALLY

Investment

spend in WA

SARACEN EMPLOYEES

= 433

% FEMALE WORKFORCE UP from 16.45 to 18.00

We are COMMITTED to increasing INDIGENOUS EMPLOYMENT and our engagement with indigenous businesses

Through Clontarf we engaged our first indigenous apprentices

SUSTAINABILITY POLICY released

of employees

97% own shares

78% OF

17% VICTORIA

PROCUREMENT

4% AUSTRALIA other

SPEND IS IN WA

<1% INTERNATIONAL

CONTENTS

1.

INTRODUCTION

6

1.1.

Managing Director's Message

6

1.2.

Introduction from Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee

7

1.3.

Disclaimer

9

1.4.

Exploration and Future Development

9

1.5.

Research and Development

10

1.6.

Operations Map

10

2.

VISION & VALUES

11

2.1.

Our Vision

11

2.2.

Our Core Values

11

3.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY & FOCUS AREAS

12

3.1.

Our Stakeholders

12

3.2.

Material Issues

13

3.3.

Sustainability Commitments and Measures

14

3.4.

Integrated Management System

15

4.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY

16

4.1.

Safety Performance

17

4.2.

Safety Leading Indicators

18

4.3.

Contractor Safety

20

4.4.

Emergency Response

21

4.5.

Health & Wellbeing

22

4.6.

Occupational Hygiene Metrics

23

5.

PEOPLE & EMPLOYMENT

24

5.1.

People Strategy

24

5.2.

Employee Attraction, Retention and Engagement

25

5.3.

Growing the Pipeline: Graduates, Apprentices and Trainees

31

6.

INDIGENOUS ENGAGEMENT

33

6.1.

Welcome to Country

34

7.

COMMUNITY

35

8.

ENVIRONMENT

38

8.1.

Energy

38

8.2.

Climate Change Management

38

8.3.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

39

8.4.

Emissions Intensity

40

8.5. Environment Incident Metrics - Significant Incidents & Non-Significant Incidents 40

8.6.

Water Use (Non-Potable)

41

8.7.

Air Quality

42

8.8.

Biodiversity Management

43

8.9.

Waste Management

45

8.10.

Cyanide Management

48

8.11.

Rehabilitation and closure planning

48

9.

GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

49

9.1.

Supply Chain

50

9.2.

Code of Conduct

52

9.3.

Board of Directors

52

9.4.

Governance

53

10.

GRI REPORTING TABLE

54

page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
09:07pSARACEN MINERAL : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
09/11AUSTRALIA'A PAYDIRT MAGAZINE ARTICLE : Organic sizzle to Saracen's dividend stra..
PU
09/10SARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : Appendix 4G
PU
09/05SARACEN MINERAL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 722 M
EBIT 2020 264 M
Net income 2020 184 M
Finance 2020 201 M
Yield 2020 1,18%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
EV / Sales2021 3,24x
Capitalization 2 916 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,74  AUD
Last Close Price 3,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Managing Director & Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED216.03%1 985
BARRICK GOLD CORP32.77%32 800
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.98%32 656
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.95%18 664
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 185
SHANDONG GOLD MINING73.51%14 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group