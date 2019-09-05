Saracen Mineral : Annual Report to Shareholders

Log in
09/05/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2019

ABN: 52 009 215 347

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Board of Directors

Mr Anthony Kiernan

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Raleigh Finlayson

Managing Director

Mr Martin Reed

Non-Executive Director

Mr John Richards

Non-Executive Director

Dr Roric Smith

Non-Executive Director

Ms Samantha Tough

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Jeremy Ryan

Registered Office and Business Address

Level 11, 40 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100

Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

Website: www.saracen.com.au

Stock Exchange Listing

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: SAR)

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6382 4600

Solicitors

DLA Piper, Level 31, Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone: +61 8 6467 6000

Bankers

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Telephone: +61 3 9273 5555

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Telephone: 1300 850 505

CONTENTS

Managing Director's Report

2

Review of Operations

4

Health Safety & Environment

6

Production & Costs

8

Processing

12

Exploration

13

Financial Result

23

Cash, Investments Debt & Hedging

24

Production and Growth

25

People

27

Community

28

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement

30

Financial Statements

34

- Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

73

- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

74

- Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

75

- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

76

- Notes to the Financial Statements

77

Shareholder Information

110

1

Managing Director's Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

It is with great pride that I present the 2019 Saracen Annual Report.

FY2019 has seen us maintain the positive trend that I highlighted last year. We increased our cash flow and production growth, whilst also updating our seven-year production outlook and finalising our plan for the "Flight to 400". Most importantly our safety record continues to improve with our LTIFR dropping to 0.8 over the 12 months, well below the industry average. In addition, Saracen's strong environmental track record continued, with no significant environmental breaches across our operations.

Gold production for FY2019 exceeded all our previous years with over 355,000oz produced from our two operations, Carosue Dam and Thunderbox. This output met our upgraded market guidance and was delivered at a very competitive All-In-Sustaining-Cost ("AISC") of $1,030/oz. Cash and equivalents were over $150M at year end, after allowing for in excess of $210M invested in growth capital and exploration during the year and an initial FY2019 income tax payment of $5M as we commenced paying instalments in April 2019. Further to this, the Company is pleased to have announced its inaugural Dividend Policy to apply from FY2020.

The "Flight to 400" literally took off this year with the completion of our sealed airstrip at Carosue Dam. The ongoing investments we are making in our business contribute to the goal of "future proofing" the business so that we maintain a strong position through all business cycles. Our investments this year included mine development of the first stage of the Thunderbox underground mine, commencing Stage 2 of the high-grade Kailis open pit mine and the successful completion of our paste fill plant at Carosue Dam. In addition, we set a challenging exploration budget; exploring both within our existing mine areas and focussing on the "corridor of riches" to the north of Carosue Dam.

In the upcoming months, we will release our 2019 Sustainability Report. Sustainability is not something we just "do"; we work to run our business in a sustainable manner to support our long term growth strategy and provide benefit for our shareholders and the communities in which we operate. As part of our engagement with our stakeholders, we have continued our support of these communities. We have supported both small and large programmes across the Goldfields and in Perth. Our focus is on providing support to local organisations and to corporate organisations that are working to make a sustainable positive change. In 2019, some of our major partners have been WA Netball (as part of Gold Industry Group sponsorship), Shooting Stars, Telethon, Clontarf Foundation, WA School of Mines and the CoRE Learning Foundation, amongst many others.

We remain confident in the longevity of our business. We have updated our seven-year outlook for group gold production and this is 100% supported by existing ore reserves. This is underpinned by the consistent and persistent performance of our Operations, with production guidance met for the last six consecutive years. I am pleased that we have been able to maintain our credibility and be consistent in our delivery, continue to build cash, continue to grow, keep our people safe and look for the right external and internal development opportunities. Our drilling continues to deliver results at the right price and our FY2020 budget for exploration again demonstrates our confidence in our exploration prospects. We will undertake further growth capital spend this year including a Mill Upgrade at Carosue Dam and significant investment in our mines and our tenure.

I would like to thank all of our dedicated employees and contractors for their contributions to our business. We are proud of the company we have created and our people are at the heart of that. I would also like to thank all of our stakeholders, who have supported us for many years and it is very pleasing to continue to deliver value to them. I, with my team, will have the courage to keep our eyes on the prize, and ensure that we deliver all our stakeholders sustainable, safe and prosperous outcomes for the long term.

RALEIGH FINLAYSON

Managing Director

2

"FY2019 has seen us maintain the positive trend that I highlighted last year. We increased our cash flow and production growth, whilst also updating our seven year production outlook and finalising our plan for the "Flight to 400"."

photo: Thunderbox Pit

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:31:06 UTC
