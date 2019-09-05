Log in
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGH)
Saracen Mineral : Appendix 4G

09/05/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended:

52 009 215 347

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

This URL on our

https://www.saracen.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance/

website:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 6 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date: 6 September 2019

Jeremy Ryan

Company Secretary

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

2 Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

3 Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

out:

and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

https://www.saracen.com.au/files/4515/5349/2729/Board_Charter_-

is therefore not applicable

management; and

_210818.pdf

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management.

1.2

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or

Disclosed at page 3, item1.2 of our corporate governance statement.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

senior executive or putting someone forward for election as

is therefore not applicable

a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

Disclosed at page 3, item1.3 of our corporate governance statement.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

Disclosed at page 3, item1.4 of our corporate governance statement.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

the proper functioning of the board.

is therefore not applicable

  1. Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").
  2. If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in fullfor the wholeof the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.5

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set

https://www.saracen.com.au/files/4015/3206/6266/180524_Diversity

is therefore not applicable

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

_Policy.pdf

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce

generally; and

and we have disclosed the information referred to in paragraph (c)

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

at: page 3 and 4, item1.5 of our corporate governance statement.

  1. the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender diversity;
  2. the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and
  3. either:
    1. the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
    2. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the

commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective

for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board

should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each

gender within a specified period.

1.6

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

performance of the board, its committees and individual

paragraph (a) at: page 5, item1.6 of our corporate governance

is therefore not applicable

directors; and

statement.

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the

process during or in respect of that period.

reporting period in accordance with that process at: page 5, item1.6

of our corporate governance statement.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

1.7

A listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance

and we have disclosed the evaluation process referred to in

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

of its senior executives at least once every reporting period;

paragraph (a) at: page 5, item1.7 of our corporate governance

is therefore not applicable

and

statement.

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance

evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that

and whether a performance evaluation was undertaken for the

process during or in respect of that period.

reporting period in accordance with that process at: page 5, item1.7

of our corporate governance statement.

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have a nomination committee which:

and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the committee at:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

https://www.saracen.com.au/files/5815/5857/7580/Remuneration__

is therefore not applicable

independent directors; and

Nomination_Committee_Charter_-_180419.pdf

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5) at: page 5

(3) the charter of the committee;

and 6, item 2.1 of our corporate governance statement.

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number

of times the committee met throughout the period

and the individual attendances of the members at

those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is

and we have disclosed our board skills matrix at: page 6, item 2.2

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

looking to achieve in its membership.

and Annexure A of our corporate governance statement.

is therefore not applicable

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 4

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

Where a box below is ticked, we have NOT followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We

recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. Our

have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement:

reasons for not doing so are:5

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

and we have disclosed the names of the directors considered by the

independent directors;

board to be independent directors at: page 6, item 2.3 of our

(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or

corporate governance statement.

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b)

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

at: page 6, item 2.3 of our corporate governance statement.

position or relationship in question and an explanation of

why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

and the length of service of each director at: page 6, item 2.3 of our

corporate governance statement.

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

directors.

Disclosed at page 6, item 2.4 of our corporate governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

statement.

is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent director and, in particular, should not be the same

Disclosed at page 7, item 2.5 of our corporate governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

person as the CEO of the entity.

statement.

is therefore not applicable

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

set out in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

directors and for periodically reviewing whether there is a need

Disclosed at page 7, item 2.6 of our corporate governance

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

for existing directors to undertake professional development to

statement.

maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role

is therefore not applicable

as directors effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:31:07 UTC
