Saracen Mineral : Corporate Presentation

FUTURE PROOFING OUR BUSINESS RALEIGH FINLAYSON - Managing Director MORGAN BALL - Chief Financial Officer TROY IRVIN - Corporate Development Officer ASX GOLD PRODUCER September 2019 Saracen and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person or entity however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this presentation including, without limitation, the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused by any other person or entity placing any reliance on the Presentation Materials, its accuracy or reliability. 2 Corporate Overview Key metrics (ASX:SAR) Shares on issue 833m Share price A$3.23 Market cap A$2.7b At 10 Sep 2019 Liquidity 30-day ADV 9.5m shares Major indices ASX200, GDX/GDXJ, MSCI Small cap Cash, bullion, investments A$154m Debt Nil At 30 Jun 2019 Hedging 419koz @ A$1,840/oz Safety - LTIFR 0.8 (v industry average 1.9) Mineral Resources 9.2 Moz At 30 Jun Ore Reserves 3.3 Moz 2019 Board Non-Executive Chairman Tony Kiernan Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson Non-Executive Director Martin Reed Non-Executive Director John Richards Non-Executive Director Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive Director Samantha Tough Executive Chief Financial Officer Morgan Ball Chief Operating Officer Simon Jessop Corporate Development Officer Troy Irvin Chief Geologist Daniel Howe People, Culture and Communications Marianne Dravnieks Geographic- 18% Institutional - Europe (ex-UK) 0.2% Institutional - Australia 4% Institutional - North America 36% Ownership 3% 33% Institutional - UK Retail 7% Institutional - Asia Institutional - Other Australian dollars converted at an exchange rate of A$0.68 per US$1 Ownership - Substantials 12.1% Van Eck Global BlackRock Group 8.2% Mitsubishi UFJ 5.0% Others 74.7% 3 The growing Australian gold stock We demand safety and production

safety production Improved safety - LTIFR 0.8 30 June 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do… More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves …from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox

FY20 group guidance - 350-370,000oz at AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz

350-370,000oz AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$154m, no debt

- Cash, bullion and investments of More profit - A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)

A$92.5m More Reserve growth:

Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres Outstanding drill results bode well for 4Moz** target within next 4 years

More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority *Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". ** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 4 Our culture The things that matter: Thinking and acting like OWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company

- 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company Living our VALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage

