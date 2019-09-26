Saracen Mineral : Sinclair Acquisition

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
Saracen continues bolt-on strategy with acquisition of Sinclair Project for A$10m
Deal delivers highly prospective gold tenure with extensive
infrastructure just 25km from Thunderbox
27 September 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Saracen has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Sinclair project from Talisman Mining (ASX: TLM)
-
The Sinclair project is located 25km south-west of Thunderbox and includes:
-
-
Highly prospective yet underexplored gold tenure immediately along strike from Saracen's Bannockburn project area* (1.04Moz Resource¹), where recent air core drilling has highlighted additional significant anomalism
-
Extensive infrastructure including a 200-person camp, mine buildings and workshops, core yard, 2km sealed airstrip, and abundant good quality water (bore field and pipeline)
-
Extensive underground mining assets including primary and secondary ventilation fans, electrical starter boxes and refuge chambers, readily available for installation at the growing Thunderbox underground mine
-
+350ktpa nickel processing plant and Mineral Resources² of 720,000t @ 2.3% Ni for 16,200t of contained nickel, enabling value to be unlocked at the Saracen-ownedWaterloo / Amorac deposits
-
Key infrastructure and assets are presented in Appendix A
-
Consideration is A$10m cash payable at completion and a 2.0% NSR payable on metal production from the Sinclair tenements and non-precious metals production from the Saracen-owned Waterloo tenement (M36/473)
-
The transaction is conditional upon the items listed on page 3, completion expected to occur prior to the end of October 2019
-
Saracen will conduct a strategic review of its nickel assets, which will include >30,000t ¹ ² of contained nickel in Resources within 50km of a nickel processing plant, with a view to maximising their value via a transaction at the right time
Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) has entered into a binding agreement which will see it acquire the Sinclair project from
Talisman Mining (ASX: TLM). Sinclair is located 25km south-west of Saracen's Thunderbox project (Figure 1) in the world- class Agnew-Wiluna greenstone belt. Sinclair includes a 207sqkm tenement package covering more than 80km of prospective ultramafic host rocks.
The Sinclair tenure is contiguous with Saracen's Bannockburn project area (>1Moz Mineral Resources). Saracen's recent air core drill program across Bannockburn highlighted significant anomalism along the prospective Bannockburn and Blue Tank Shear zones. The southern extension of these anomalous structures continues on to the Sinclair package, presenting an outstanding exploration target devoid of any systematic gold exploration to date.
The Sinclair project contains extensive infrastructure and assets that provide strong synergies for further exploration and monetisation of Resources in the Bannockburn area, as well as adding value to the existing Thunderbox operations. Project assets include a 200-person camp (suitable for exploration and future mining at Bannockburn), mine buildings and workshops, core yard, 2km sealed airstrip, and abundant good quality water that can readily be reticulated to the Thunderbox plant (Figure 2). The Thunderbox underground mine will also benefit from primary and secondary ventilation fans, electrical starter boxes and refuge chambers, which are in excellent condition and currently held in storage at Sinclair.
The project also hosts the Sinclair nickel deposit, which was mined between 2008 and 2013, producing approximately 38,500t of nickel at an average head grade of 2.4% nickel and includes an existing +350,000tpa nickel processing plant. The combination of Sinclair with Saracen's Waterloo / Amorac Nickel Project will enable substantial value to be unlocked at the right time via economies of scale and a pathway to production.
Under the deal, Saracen has agreed to acquire Talisman Nickel Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Talisman Mining Limited (ASX: TLM) and owner of the Sinclair project.
Saracen has agreed to pay Talisman A$10m cash at completion and a 2% NSR payable on metal production from the Sinclair project tenements and non-precious metals production from the Saracen-owned Waterloo tenement (M36/473).
Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Sinclair acquisition was consistent with the Company's organic growth strategy.
"Saracen believes Sinclair offers significant gold exploration upside close to the Thunderbox mill," Mr Finlayson said. "This means it ticks two key boxes for us.
"The extensive infrastructure and other assets at Sinclair also provide opportunities to further enhance the Thunderbox mine and mill, adding further value to the acquisition."
* Bannockburn (710koz Resources) and North Well (330koz Resources)
1 ASX:SAR release "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa", 1st August 2019 ² ASX:TLM release "Sinclair Nickel - Talisman Maiden JORC Mineral Resource", 31st August 2018
Figure 1 - Location of Saracen's Thunderbox projects including Sinclair
Figure 2 - Process water reticulation from Sinclair to Thunderbox mill (500m LINK ONLY REQUIRED)
Conditions
The transaction is conditional upon:
-
Glencore's consent to the sale of Talisman Nickel Pty Ltd to Saracen
-
Infrastructure remaining on site at Completion
A Deferred Contingent Consideration arrangement was entered into between TLM and Glencore as part of the acquisition of the Sinclair project, and Saracen has agreed to comply with this. The Deferred Contingent Consideration mechanism operates as follows:
-
Payment of A$2 million cash upon production of nickel products being commenced within six years of TLM acquiring the Sinclair Project (completion of this transaction occurred on 4 February 2015); and
-
The right for Glencore to:
-
-
Make an offer for off-take for the first 20,000 tonnes of contained nickel products produced from the Sinclair Project; or
-
Match the best third-party offtake offer
Completion
Completion of the transaction is expected to occur prior to the end of October 2019.
Corporate Structure:
Ordinary shares on issue:
Unvested employee performance rights:
Market capitalisation (26 September):
Cash, bullion and investments (30 June):
Debt:
Substantial shareholders:
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Troy Irvin
Corporate Development Officer Email: info@saracen.com.auContact (08) 6229 9100
832.6m
17.1m
A$2.9b (share price A$3.56) A$153.3m
Nil
Van Eck Global 12.1%
BlackRock Group 8.2%
Mitsubishi UFJ 5.0%
Media Enquiries:
Read Corporate
Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read Email: info@readcorporate.comContact: (08) 9388 1474
Appendix A
Key infrastructure assets
Description
Primary Crusher Plant & Equipment
Mill Feed Conveyor and Surge Bin Plant & Equipment
SAG Mill Plant & Equipment
Regrind Mill Plant & Equipment
Flotation Plant & Equipment
Concentrate Thickening Plant & Equipment
Concentrate Filtering Plant & Equipment
Concentrate Storage Plant & Equipment
Reagent Mixing Plant & Equipment
Process & Raw Water Management Plant & Equipment
including Sinclair and Marshall Creek borefield pumps and pipelines
Waste Water Management System Plant & Equipment
Tailings Thickener Plant & Equipment
Tailings Return Plant & Equipment
Plant Air Services Plant & Equipment
Concentrator, Stores and Workshop Buildings
Concentrator and Mill Spare Parts - Girth Gear, Mill Motor & Mill Drive Gearbox
Mobile Equipment
Loaders - Komatsu WA470, Volvo L150 & Volvo L120
Excavator - Volvo EC240
Other - Husky Skidsteer Bobcat, Manitou Forklift & light vehicles
Underground Mining Equipment
Primary Ventilation Fans
Secondary Ventilation Fans & Starters
Jumbo Starter Boxes
Underground Distribution & Lighting Boxes
Mono & Flygt Pump Starters
Mono Pumps
Underground Substation
Underground refuge chambers
Atlas Copco Air Compressor
Contractor Maintenance Workshop Plant & Equipment
Mining Engineering Surveying & Technical Equipment
Accommodation Village & Facilities
including sealed airstrip
Administration & Exploration Buildings and Plant & Equipment
including core farm shed, racks and core cutter
Site Fuel Facility (incl. fuel tanks)
Health Safety and Environment Plant & Equipment (incl. medical centre)
