Saracen Mineral : 200219 ASX - SAR Corporate Presentation - Theres nothing like Australian Gold

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 2 Corporate Overview Key metrics (ASX:SAR) Shares on issue 1,103m Share price A$4.12 Market cap A$4.5b At 19 Feb 2020 Liquidity 30-day ADV 9.8m shares Major indices ASX200, GDX/GDXJ, MSCI Small cap Cash, bullion, investments A$284m Debt A$385m At 31 Dec 2019 Hedging 565koz @ A$2,027/oz (31 Jan 2020) Safety - LTIFR 0.37 (v industry average 1.9) Mineral Resources 15.0 Moz At 30 Jun Ore Reserves 7.0 Moz 2019 0.2% 18% Institutional - Australia Geographic- Institutional - Europe (ex-UK) 4% 36% Institutional - North America Institutional - UK 3% Ownership 7% Institutional - Asia Institutional - Other 33% Retail Board Non-Executive Chairman Tony Kiernan Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson Non-Executive Director Martin Reed Non-Executive Director John Richards Non-Executive Director Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive Director Samantha Tough Executive Chief Financial Officer Morgan Ball Chief Operating Officer Simon Jessop Corporate Development Officer Troy Irvin Chief Geologist Daniel Howe GM People, Culture and Communications Marianne Dravnieks 12.0% Substantials- Van Eck Global 9.8% BlackRock Group Ownership Others 78.2% Thinking and acting like OWNERS - 98% of SAR employees own shares in our company 3 Australian dollars converted at an exchange rate of A$0.68 per US$1 The all-Australian gold growth stock Acquisition of 50% of the Super Pit catapults Saracen into the next league of gold miners

catapults Saracen into the next league of gold miners More production and cash flow:

FY20 guidance +500koz , FY21 guidance +600koz … …from three operations within 300km of Kalgoorlie - Super Pit, Carosue Dam and Thunderbox Immediate step-change in cash flow from the Super Pit

More mine life:  +10 years based on 7.0Moz Reserves* at 30 June 2019… ~300km Western Australia …>90% within 500m of three processing centres

Conservative management building a more sustainable Saracen :

: 7 year track record of meeting or beating guidance Future-proofing the business Seizing the ESG opportunity

*Refer to the ASX release 18th November 2018 "Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit " LEINSTERThunderbox LEONORALAVERTON Carosue Dam KALGOORLIE Super Pit PERTH GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS A more sustainable Saracen 2019 Sustainability Report GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 5 Sector leading financial returns ROIC, EBITDA margin, profit margin: Competition for capital is fierce…

…internally (given outstanding organic growth opportunities)… …and externally (highly selective M&A only)

Ensures translation of production success and M&A success into financial success

translation of production success and M&A success into financial success ROIC: SAR ranked 4 th out of 32 producers (BMO 2020E)

out of 32 producers EBITDA margin: 44% (half-year ended 31 Dec 2019)

(half-year ended 31 Dec 2019) Underlying NPAT margin: 20% (half-year ended 31 Dec 2019) ROIC (2019A) ROIC (2020E) 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Producers Large Producers Medium Producers Small Producers Overall AU) (SAR Saracen Source: BMO "The GoldPages" 10th February 2020, Saracen ROIC = NPAT (before interest) / (shareholders equity + net debt) GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 6 Super Pit - Overview Acquisition of 50% of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit for US$750m

Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction , previously "hidden" in global major miners… enter Saracen

enter Saracen Future proofing our business with an established long life asset:

our business with an established long life asset: Enviable 12 year mine life based on 7.3Moz of Reserves* (100% basis) Pipeline of further growth opportunities underpinned by an additional 4.4Moz in Resources* (100% basis) and outstanding exploration upside from a ~70Moz gold camp

~245kozpa (50% basis) at an AISC of ~A$1,470/oz* anticipated during pit wall remediation (same level as FY19, pre-wall slip >700kozpa on a 100% basis)

pre-wall slip >700kozpa on a 100% basis) Enter Northern Star Resources (NST AU) - A like-minded JV partner with complementary skills to unlock latent value *Refer to the ASX release 18th November 2018 "Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit " GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 7 Super Pit - An outstanding start… One of Australia's largest gold mines:  Excellent first month of production (50% basis):  Gold production: 20,634oz at an AISC of A$1,522/oz  Net mine cash flow: A$11m (after A$2.2m growth capital)  Excellent start to new partnership with NST:  Executive Management Committee established with two representatives each from SAR and NST; Joint operatorship agreed  JV partners initiated a strategic review / optimisation covering operations, exploration and growth  Kous Kirsten appointed General Manager Operations (GM Gwalia mine until 2018, before that AngloGold Ashanti) 733 689 730 490 Boddington Super Pit $1,241 606 913 593 467 519 Cadia East Tropicana $991 732 465 525 426 452 370 365 284 272 Tanami Telfer St Ives Sunrise Dam $918$1,023 752730 283 295 283 277 Jundee Granny Smith $1,470 490  September quarter 2020 - Update to Resources and Reserves and FY21 production guidance FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Gold Production (Koz) AISC (A$/oz) GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 8 …with a lot more to come Scale, longevity and growth: Resource averages a globally leading 45,000oz per vertical m…

…significantly larger than our well endowed Carosue Dam and Thunderbox mines

Underpinning historical production levels of >700koz pa (100% basis)

Historical underground mining up to 550m below current Resources

Deepest drilling highlights the mineralization is open at depth

Significant inventory upside with further drilling and evolving geological focus and understanding GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 9 Carosue Dam - Overview Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…

"we mine where we mill"… …afforded by the transformational growth of Karari - Dervish

transformational growth Karari - Dervish 1.8Moz in Reserve (including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)

Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz) Mill expansion to 3.2Mtpa underway (currently 2.4Mtpa)

underway (currently 2.4Mtpa) Open pit mining to resume in FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)

Simple single fleet mine plan 9.0Mt Reserves Future proofing - Ore stockpile of 44koz (31 December), 251koz drilled, broken and developed stocks underground

- Ore stockpile of 44koz (31 December), 251koz drilled, broken and developed stocks underground Under-explored mine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill

presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Stellar regional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 10 Carosue Dam - Sustainability Solar farm:  New array - Now live!  40% cheaper than current power generation  Forecast to produce 1,647MWh p.a. (equivalent to ~300 households)  Offsets 988t of CO2 p.a.  Options to expand… GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 11 Carosue Dam - Better at depth Karari - Dervish mine: Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%

Materials handling optimisation - Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia

one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia Drilling continues - Open at depth, grade continues to increase

Potential exploration in the "gap" via link drive… "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 12 Carosue Dam - Mill expansion on track Capacity increase to 3.2Mtpa: Mill throughput increases to 3.2Mtpa (from 2.4Mtpa) during FY20/21

(from 2.4Mtpa) during FY20/21 A$34m capital cost

Recovery increases to 94% (from 93%)

Unit milling costs reduce by ~A$1.50 - A$2.50/t

Commissioning targeted December Q 2020

Additional ore required to fill the expanded mill will be sourced from a single fleet open pit mine plan (+10 years at 800ktpa in Reserves)

Mill feed:

70-75% underground ore 30-25% open pit ore

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 13 Carosue Dam - Seismic project 50km², +5km deep:  Highest resolution hard rock 3D seismic survey in Australia  Second largest by area (includes Karari- Dervish and Atbara)  Interpretation underway  Significant number of previously unknown structural and geological features identified  Drill targeting to follow GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 14 Thunderbox - Overview 'Does what it says on the tin' (~100% reconciliation to date)

~1.5Moz in Reserve

Growth opportunities include:

"Thunderground" - 720koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, high productivity, low cost, long life simple underground mine, development progressing, materials handling opportunities due to very large scale Thunderbox D Zone - Growing near surface C / D Zone cut-back, upgraded by recent drilling including 43m @ 3.7g/t and 73m @ 1.9g/t Otto Bore - 60koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, shallow open pit, 9km from mill Wonder North - "Bolt-on" acquisition, 660koz Resource^, drilling underway

Future proofing - Record ore stockpile of 121koz at 31 December, eight levels already developed at "Thunderground" prior to stoping GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS Refer to the ASX:BGH release dated 24 th April 2019 - "Quarterly activities and cash flow reports - 31 March 2019". 15 Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'  High productivity / low cost  Top down method (no pit staging)  As the mine progresses:  Grade rises (1.0 to 1.9g/t)  Strip ratio falls (10 to zero)  AISC falls to ~A$625/oz  Stockpiles grow to 114,000oz  Cash flow increases dramatically 16 …with a lot more to come Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". C Zone - FY20/21 base load…

…supplemented by Kailis open pit high grade soft oxide

"Thunderground" development underway, stoping from FY21 - Recent drill results include 89m

2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t

D Zone cut-back long term open pit feed - Recent drill results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m

cut-back long term open pit feed - Recent drill results include and 2.4 g/t

All zones open down plunge

Satellite pits e.g. Otto Bore, Wonder North to be integrated into the life of mine plan 17 "Thunderground" - Sleeping giant One of Australia's largest tonnage underground mines: A Zone C Zone D Zone A Zone development (existing) Main return Additional fresh air A Zone portal intake C Zone portal 11Mt Reserve (710koz)… …remains open A$61m pre-production capital A$97/t ore revenue

(A$1,600/oz)… …increases to A$133/t ore revenue (A$2,200/oz) A$71/t ore operating costs i.e. robust operating margins A$1,251 / oz AISC*

Post the pre-production period, 100% of capital is included in the AISC GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 18 There's nothing like Australian gold We have a simple business plan - We mine where we mill, within 300km of Kalgoorlie

We mine where we mill, within 300km of Kalgoorlie We deliver - 7 year track record of meeting or beating guidance

7 year track record of meeting or beating guidance We have acquired 50% of the globally renowned Super Pit - Immediate step-change in cash flow generation

We are future proofing our business

future proofing our business We have an outstanding platform for growth in a sector bereft of growth - People, assets, balance sheet

in a sector bereft of growth - We have a premium product - 100% Australian gold GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 19 Contact Details: Troy Irvin Corporate Development Officer phone: +61 8 6229 9100 email: info@saracen.com.au www.saracen.com.au Attachments Original document

