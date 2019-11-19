Saracen Mineral : AGM Presentation 0 11/19/2019 | 12:50am EST Send by mail :

Qualification This presentation has been prepared by Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (Saracen or the Company) based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than the Company has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation. You should be aware that as an Australian company with securities listed on the ASX, the Company is required to report reserves and resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code 2012 Edition ) ("JORC Code"). You should note that while the Company's reserve and resource estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries. This is a presentation about geology, geoscientific interpretation, geoscientific speculation, gold deposits, gold potential, engineering, infrastructure, potential values, costs, risks, and related matters pertinent to Saracen's present and future activities as a publicly listed mineral exploration and production company. It includes forecasts, predictions, targets and estimates of future expenditures which may vary over time. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Resource or Reserve. Where exploration, evaluation, operational and feasibility study expenditure estimates and budgets amounts are presented herein, ongoing prioritisation and scaling of expenditures will be subject to results and, where applicable, scheduling changes. Targeted production and other outcomes are subject to change, and may not eventuate, depending on the results of ongoing performance and assessment of data. All Reserves and Resources as referred to herein are in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to Appendix A of this presentation for the relevant Competent Person statements. Resources are inclusive of Reserves. Certain statements contained in the Presentation Materials, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements: are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies; involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All forward looking statements contained in the Presentation Materials are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Presentation Materials do not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. Take care to question and carefully evaluate any judgments you might make, on the basis of the Presentation Materials, as to the value of Saracen and its securities. This presentation is not intended to provide the sole or principal basis of any investment or credit decision or any other risk evaluation and may not be considered as a recommendation by Saracen or its officers. Any investor reading the Presentation Materials should determine its interest in acquiring securities in Saracen on the basis of independent investigations that it considers necessary, prudent or desirable. Saracen and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person or entity however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this presentation including, without limitation, the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused by any other person or entity placing any reliance on the Presentation Materials, its accuracy or reliability. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 2 Corporate Overview NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES Board and Management Board of Directors Non-Executive Chairman Tony Kiernan Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson Non-Executive Director Martin Reed Non-Executive Director John Richards Non-Executive Director Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive Director Samantha Tough Management Team Chief Financial Officer Morgan Ball Chief Operating Officer Simon Jessop Corporate Development Officer Troy Irvin Chief Geologist Daniel Howe GM People, Culture and Communications Marianne Dravnieks Manager, Legal and Company Secretary Jeremy Ryan Shareholder Geographic Summary 3.8%0.4% 5.6% Institutional - Australia 3.5% Institutional - UK 39.9% Institutional - North America Institutional - Europe (ex UK) 35.9% Institutional - Asia Institutional - Other 10.8% Retail Substantial Shareholder Summary 12.1% 9.8% VanEck Global 5.1% BlackRock Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 73.1% Other 3 Our culture The things that matter: Thinking and acting like OWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company Living our VALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 4

- 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company Living our VALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage

- Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 4 Sustainability East Kalgoorlie Primary School Supporting our Vested in our communities new parents Welcome to Country Leonora High School art prize Caring for injured wildlife GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 5 Community Saracen employees raise over $100k for Cancer research Bringing Kalgoorlie to the city Clontarf career day Saracen careers day at CBC Fremantle Argonaut team visit CDO Supporting Telethon GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 6 The growing Australian gold stock We demand safety and production

safety production Improved safety - LTIFR 0.4 30 September 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do… More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves …from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox

FY20 group guidance - 350-370,000oz at AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz

350-370,000oz AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$196m, no debt

- Cash, bullion and investments of More profit - A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)

A$92.5m More Reserve growth:

Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres

More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority

- Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority And transformational M&A - "Hot off the press" the Super Pit transaction *Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". ** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 7 Super Pit 50% acquisition - Consistent with SAR's growth strategy NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES Acquisition of 50% of the globally renowned Super Pit , a Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction

the globally renowned Super Pit Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction Future proofing our business with an established long life asset:

with an established long life asset: Enviable 12 year mine life based on 7.3Moz of NI 43-101 Reserves (100% basis) 1

Pipeline of further growth opportunities underpinned by an additional 4.4Moz in NI 43-101 Resources 1 (100% basis) and outstanding exploration upside

First class joint venture partner in Newmont Goldcorp , with a proven track record of safely and efficiently operating the Super Pit

proven track record of safely and efficiently operating the Super Pit Establishes Saracen as one of Australia's largest gold producers with group

Reserves of ~7.0Moz 2 from three mines close to Kalgoorlie

Saracen Australia's largest gold producers group Reserves of ~7.0Moz from three mines close to Kalgoorlie Highly accretive acquisition across a broad range of metrics including earnings per share, cash flow per share, net asset value per share, EV/Resource and EV/Reserve ~300km Western Australia LEINSTERThunderbox LEONORA LAVERTON Carosue Dam KALGOORLIE Super Pit PERTH 1. The NI 43-101 estimates are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code; A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code 8 2. Comprising Saracen JORC ore reserves and attributable (on 50% basis) KCGM JV NI 43-101 mineral reserves. Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV NI 43-101 resources and reserves position. Refer to page 1 for information on resources and reserves of Saracen Super Pit 50% acquisition - Tier 1 Asset NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES Overview of the Super Pit1 Location : Approximately 600km east of Perth, Western Australia adjacent to the globally renowned gold mining city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder

: Approximately 600km east of Perth, Western Australia adjacent to the globally renowned gold mining city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder 108km south-west of existing operations at Carosue Dam

Ownership : Historically a 50:50 Joint Venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp

: Historically a 50:50 Joint Venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp Mine is managed by Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Pty Ltd, with Newmont Goldcorp assuming operatorship in May 2015

Mining: Operations comprise the Fimiston Open Pit and the Mt Charlotte Underground Mine (the " Super Pit Operations ")

Operations comprise the Fimiston Open Pit and the Mt Charlotte Underground Mine (the " ") Processing: Two crushing circuits supply coarse ore as a mill feed stockpile, two milling circuits (Fimiston and Mt Charlotte), two flotation circuits and three carbon-in-leach circuits

Two crushing circuits supply coarse ore as a mill feed stockpile, two milling circuits (Fimiston and Mt Charlotte), two flotation circuits and three carbon-in-leach circuits The circuit mills have processing capacity of approximately 13Mtpa

Access : Mine is accessed by paved road and adjacent to Kalgoorlie-Boulder, which is easily reached by air, rail and road

: Mine is accessed by paved road and adjacent to Kalgoorlie-Boulder, which is easily reached by air, rail and road Power : Sourced through purchases from a gas fired power plant as well as off the local power grid

: Sourced through purchases from a gas fired power plant as well as off the local power grid Guidance : Gold production is expected to average ~245koz (Saracen's 50% Share) over the next ~3.5 years while the east wall remediation is underway 2

: Gold production is expected to average ~245koz (Saracen's 50% Share) over the next ~3.5 years while the east wall remediation is underway An updated longer term production outlook for the Super Pit is expected to be provided by Newmont Goldcorp (the Operator) in December 2019

Key Statistics UoM 50% 100% FY20F Production2 koz Au ~245 ~490 FY19A Production3 koz Au 245 490 FY18A Production3 koz Au 365 730 FY20F AISC2 A$/oz ~1,470 FY19A AISC3 A$/oz 1,470 FY18A AISC3 A$/oz 1,023 NI 43-101 Reserves4 Moz Au 3.7 7.3 Ni 43-101 Resources4 Moz Au 5.8 11.7 Mine Life5 Years ~12 Refer to Section VI for summary of risks associated with the Transaction KCGM JV FY20 production guidance and AISC guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp (KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market. Historical KCGM JV production and AISC based on Barrick public disclosures, converted to June year basis using the pro-rata annual production of the relevant periods and converted to AUD based on average AUD:USD exchange rates for the applicable periods 4. Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves and resources position. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves 9 5. KCGM JV mine life calculated as NI 43-101 Gold Reserves (as at 31 December 2018) divided by CY18 Production Super Pit 50% acquisition - A premier Australian gold mine NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES The Super Pit is one of Australia's largest and most successful gold mines: 730koz of gold production in FY2018 (100% basis)¹

Operating partner, Newmont Goldcorp, the world's leading gold company, has extensive experience in large scale open pit and underground operations

FY19 production was impacted by a 2018 pit wall failure (compared with historical performance) - Remediation planning is underway and anticipated to take ~3.5 years, after which production is anticipated to revert to historical levels One of Australia's Largest Gold Mines (100%)1,2 Established Large Scale Gold Mining Operation (100%)1 733 689 730 490 593 913 467 519 465 525 426 452 370 365 284 272 283 295 283 277 $1,241 $1,470 $991 $918 $1,023 606 732 752 730 490 Boddington Super Pit Cadia East Tropicana Tanami Telfer St Ives Sunrise Dam Jundee Granny Smith FY18 FY19 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Gold Production (Koz) AISC (A$/oz) 1. Historical KCGM JV production and AISC based on Barrick public disclosures, converted to June year basis using the pro-rata annual production of the relevant periods and converted to AUD based on average AUD:USD exchange rates for the applicable periods 10 2. Historical production for Australian Gold Mines based on relevant public disclosures by each mine's owner Super Pit 50% acquisition - SAR a premier Australian gold miner NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES FY20 Gold Production Guidance (koz Au)1,2,3,4 2,455 850 750 605 400 360 355 285 245 215 213 Newcrest Northern Star Evolution Pro Forma St Barbara Saracen Regis Westgold Super Pit (50%) Ramelius Silver Lake Saracen Gold Reserves (Moz Au)5,6,7 56.0 7.5 7.0 5.9 5.4 4.0 3.7 3.3 2.6 1.1 0.8 Newcrest Evolution Pro Forma St Barbara Northern Star Regis Super Pit (50%) Saracen Westgold Silver Lake Ramelius Saracen Pro forma Saracen production calculated for illustrative purposes only and includes full year FY20 impact of KCGM JV as if the operation were acquired on 1 July 2019 Refer to page 4 for Listing Rule 5.19 Disclosure on Saracen Production Guidance KCGM JV FY20 production guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp (KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market Midpoint of FY20 production guidance per relevant latest company disclosures presented Refer to page 1 for information on reserves of SAR 6. Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves position 11 7. All figures presented on an attributable basis. Newcrest presented inclusive of Red Chris (70%), St Barbara presented inclusive of Atlantic Gold (100%), Westgold presented post Higginsville disposal, Silver Lake presented inclusive of Rothsay Project (100%) (pending Egan Street transaction) Super Pit 50% acquisition - Enhances Saracen's portfolio NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES Summary Reserves (Moz)1,2 FY20F Production (koz)3,4,5 Reserves and Resources : Material increase in attributable group Reserves to 7.0Moz (up ~111%) and Resources to 15.0Moz (up ~63%) 1,2 , long track record of replenishment and growth

: Material increase in attributable group Reserves to 7.0Moz (up ~111%) and Resources to 15.0Moz (up ~63%) , long track record of replenishment and growth Mine Life : Substantial uplift in Reserves and Resources underpin material extension in portfolio mine life

: Substantial uplift in Reserves and Resources underpin material extension in portfolio mine life Production : Pro forma FY20 production up ~68% to 605koz 3,4,5

: Pro forma FY20 production up ~68% to 605koz AISC : Pro forma FY20 AISC of A$1,220/oz 3,4,5 (up from A$1,050/oz), an increase of ~16%

: Pro forma FY20 AISC of A$1,220/oz (up from A$1,050/oz), an increase of ~16% Financial : Highly accretive on various metrics including EPS, FCFPS and NAVPS

: Highly accretive on various metrics including EPS, FCFPS and NAVPS Upside: Significant growth opportunities at all three assets in Saracen's portfolio 7.0 3.3 Standalone Saracen Pro Forma Saracen Resources (Moz) (Inclusive of Reserves)1,2 15.0 9.2 Standalone Saracen Pro Forma Saracen 605 360 Standalone Saracen Pro Forma Saracen FY20F AISC (A$/oz)3,4,5 1,050 1,220 Standalone Saracen Pro Forma Saracen Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves and resources position. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proved / Proven and Probable Reserves. Pro Forma Saracen Reserves calculated based on ~3.3Moz of Saracen JORC Reserves and ~3.7Moz of NI 43-101 Reserves for KCGM JV, while Pro Forma Saracen Resources calculated based on ~9.2Moz of Saracen JORC Resources and ~5.8Moz NI 43-101 Resources for KCGM JV Refer to page 1 for information on resources and reserves of SAR. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proved / Proven and Probable Reserves. Refer to page 4 for Listing Rule 5.19 Disclosure on Saracen Production and AISC Guidance KCGM JV FY20 production guidance and AISC guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp (KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market. 12 5. Pro forma Saracen production calculated for illustrative purposes only and includes full year FY20 impact of KCGM JV as if the operation were acquired on 1 July 2019 Super Pit 50% acquisition - Outstanding exploration upside NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES  Super Pit NI 43-101 Mineral Resource currently averages a globally leading 45,000oz per vertical metre (OVM)…  …significantly larger than Saracen's well endowed Carosue Dam and Thunderbox mines  Significant inventory upside could be realised with further drilling at depth and evolving geology models 13 Exploration Overview NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES 14 Safety "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept":  Building a proactive safety 4.0 culture 3.0  Focused on positive leading indicators: 2.0  Safety interactions  Hazard ID and rectification 1.0  Positive safety communication 0.0 Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18 Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18 Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19  Lag indicators: Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19  LTIFR 0.4 LTI LTIFR (12MMA) WA GOLD LTIFR  TRIFR 10.8 Zero LTIs for the last 6 Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) - Calculated as a rolling 12 month average per million hours worked  months LTIFR WA gold average www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Documents/Safety/MSH_Stats_Posters_SAfetyPerfWA_1718.pdf GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 15 Delivery Production growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years:  FY20 guidance 350 - 370koz at AISC A$1,025 - 1,075/oz (progressive over the 12 months)  400koz pa from FY21 (after Carosue Dam mill expanded to 3.2Mtpa), 100% in Reserves  Further upside to the 7 year outlook to FY26:  Excludes recent "bolt-on" acquisitions (Box Well, Wonder North)  Excludes the emerging Atbara discovery (also not in Resources)  Excludes any further exploration success, M&A success GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 16 Delivery Future-proofing our business:  Ore stockpiles have more 800,000 than doubled over the last 700,000 4 quarters…  …to >700koz at 30 600,000 (oz) 500,000 September… Stocks 400,000 …including almost 140koz  300,000 (~20%) in run-of-mine 200,000 (ROM) stockpiles on surface 100,000 0 Sep Q 2018 Dec Q 2018 Mar Q 2019 Jun Q 2019 Sep Q 2019 CDO ROM stockpile CDO Karari - Dervish blasted and developed CDO Karari - Dervish decline TBO ROM stockpile TBO UG blasted and developed TBO UG decline GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 17 Delivery Reserve growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years (after mining depletion):  Increased exploration spend in recent years…  …delivered global-leadinggrowth  This stellar track record of success has motivated FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m  4Moz* target within next 4 years * Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 18 Carosue Dam - Overview Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…

"we mine where we mill"… …afforded by the transformational growth of the Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill

transformational growth Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill 1.8Moz in Reserve (including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)

Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz) Mill to be expanded to 3.2Mtpa during FY20-21 (currently 2.4Mtpa), A$34m capital cost

A$34m capital cost Open pit mining to resume in FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)

Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves Under-explored mine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill

presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Stellar regional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 19 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Karari - Dervish mine: Two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the mill

Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%

Materials handling optimisation - Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia

one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia Haulage decline enables exploration to be conducted in the "gap", studies ongoing…Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 20 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Production transitioning to 100% Karari-Dervish: Recovered gold (oz) 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 100% Karari- Dervish Sep Q Dec Q Mar Q Jun Q Sep Q Dec Q Mar Q Jun Q 2018 A 2018 A 2019A 2019 A 2019 A 2019 F 2020 F 2020 F Karari Dervish Deep South LG Stocks OPA's Ore production is transitioning to 100%

Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill

Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill Last of the third party ore during the December quarter 2019

Deep South development recommenced

Mill expansion - Commissioning targeted for December Q 2020 GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 21 Carosue Dam - Atbara evolving Atbara - Growing discovery 4km from mill: Thick drill results include (aggregated):    139m @ 1.1g/t 127m @ 1.3g/t 60m @ 1.3g/t Open at depth GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 22 Thunderbox - Overview  'Does what it says on the tin' (~100% reconciliation to date)  ~1.5Moz in Reserve  Growth opportunities include:  "Thunderground" - 720koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, high productivity, low cost, long life simple underground mine, development progressing, materials handling opportunities due to very large scale  Thunderbox D Zone - Growing near surface C / D Zone cut-back, upgraded by recent drilling including 43m @ 3.7g/t and 73m @ 1.9g/t  Otto Bore - 60koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, shallow open pit, 9km from mill  Wonder North - "Bolt-on" acquisition, 660koz Resource^, drilling planned  Neighbours include Gold Fields, Red 5 (Darlot, King of the Hills - Maiden 1.5Moz Reserve, SAR >10%), Genesis and St Barbara and cash flow reports - 31 March 2019". ^ Refer to the ASX:BGH release dated 24th April 2019 - "Quarterly activities GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 23 Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin' Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". C Zone - FY20 / 21 base load…

…supplemented by Kailis open pit high grade soft oxide

"Thunderground" development underway, stoping from FY21 - New drill results include 89m

2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t

D Zone cut-back long term open pit feed - New drill results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m

cut-back long term open pit feed - New drill results include and 2.4 g/t

All zones open down plunge

Satellite pits e.g. Otto Bore, Wonder North to be integrated into the life of mine plan 24 Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'  High productivity / low cost  Top down method (no pit staging)  As the mine progresses:  Grade rises (1.0 to 1.9g/t)  Strip ratio falls (10 to zero)  AISC falls to ~A$625/oz  Stockpiles grow to 114,000oz  Cash flow increases dramatically 25 Thunderbox C Zone - Wall to wall gold Proposed Underground Portal Sediments Average Bench 90m Grade 2.0g/t Basalt Dacite 2336m RL 26 Thunderbox - Wonder North acquisition  Bolt-on acquisition of Wonder North from Bligh Resources  660,000oz in Resource, located less than 30km south of Thunderbox  Open pit and underground studies underway  Drilling highlights include:  24m @ 5.3g/t  22m @ 6.0g/t  22m @ 4.3g/t  26m @ 3.2g/t  Open in all directions - SAR to hit the ground drilling… plans advancing rapidly… GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 27 More We have a simple business plan - We mine where we mill

We deliver - Beat FY18 guidance, Beat FY19 (twice upwardly revised) guidance

- FY18 guidance, FY19 (twice upwardly revised) guidance We have an outstanding platform for growth - People, assets, balance sheet

We are a growth business - More to come :  FY20 production guidance - 350-370koz at AISC of A$1,025 - 1,075/oz  Long term production outlook - 400koz pa from FY21, 100% in Reserves  Pipeline of further growth opportunities - Including significant exploration upside We are future proofing our business GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 28 Ore Reserves^ Location Deposit Mine Type Karari / Dervish1 UG Deep South UG Dam Karari South OP Monty's Elliot OP Carosue Million Dollar OP Wallbrook OP Enterprise OP Porphyry OP Porphyry UG Stockpiles S Carosue Dam Operations Sub- Total Thunderbox Thunderbox2 OP Thunderbox UG Stockpiles S Otto Bore OP Bannockburn OP Kailis OP Thunderbox Operations Sub- Total Total Ore Reserves Notes: All data rounded to two significant figures. Rounding errors may occur. ¹ Karari / Dervish UG includes both Karari and Whirling Dervish resources ² Thunderbox OP includes both C and D Zone resources Proved Reserves Probable Reserves Total Ore Reserves tonnes g/t oz. tonnes g/t oz. tonnes g/t oz. 12,000,000 3.1 1,200,000 12,000,000 3.1 1,200,000 530,000 3.2 54,000 530,000 3.2 54,000 1,700,000 1.4 78,000 1,700,000 1.4 78,000 880,000 1.9 53,000 880,000 1.9 53,000 3,900,000 1.3 160,000 3,900,000 1.3 160,000 230,000 1.1 8,000 1,300,000 1.2 51,000 1,500,000 1.2 59,000 170,000 2.0 11,000 250,000 2.2 18,000 420,000 2.1 29,000 570,000 1.5 27,000 570,000 1.5 27,000 1,200,000 2.9 110,000 1,200,000 2.9 110,000 840,000 1.0 26,000 - - - 840,000 1.0 26,000 1,200,000 1.2 45,000 22,000,000 2.5 1,800,000 24,000,000 2.3 1,800,000 2,900,000 1.6 150,000 6,800,000 1.4 310,000 9,700,000 1.5 460,000 11,000,000 2.0 710,000 11,000,000 2.0 710,000 950,000 2.0 60,000 950,000 2.0 60,000 3,500,000 1.7 190,000 3,500,000 1.7 190,000 770,000 2.0 49,000 770,000 2.0 49,000 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 - - - 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 4,800,000 1.4 220,000 23,000,000 1.8 1,300,000 28,000,000 1.7 1,500,000 6,000,000 1.4 270,000 45,000,000 2.1 3,100,000 52,000,000 2.0 3,300,000 ^ Refer to the ASX release dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 29 Mineral Resources^^ Location Deposit Measured Indicated Inferred Total Karari / Dervish O/P1 tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz 24,000 1.3 990 4,100,000 1.7 220,000 280,000 1.6 14,000 4,400,000 1.6 230,000 Karari / Dervish U/G1 3,900,000 3.8 480,000 16,000,000 2.8 1,400,000 2,100,000 3.1 210,000 22,000,000 3.0 2,100,000 Monty's/Elliots 0.0 1,400,000 2.2 98,000 660,000 1.8 38,000 2,100,000 2.1 140,000 Twin Peaks 40,000 2.3 3,000 560,000 3.4 61,000 80,000 2.8 7,000 680,000 3.2 71,000 North West 680,000 1.1 24,000 1,600,000 0.9 49,000 2,300,000 1.0 73,000 Pinnacles2 (ASX:NXM JV) 28,000 4.8 4,300 31,000 4.5 4,500 59,000 4.6 8,800 Blue Manna 1,100,000 1.5 51,000 1,100,000 1.4 51,000 Porphyry O/P 4,200,000 1.3 170,000 2,100,000 1.2 84,000 6,300,000 1.2 250,000 Porphyry U/G 3,000,000 3.3 310,000 1,600,000 3.3 170,000 4,600,000 3.2 480,000 Million Dollar 7,000,000 1.4 310,000 3,100,000 1.3 130,000 10,000,000 1.4 440,000 Dam Wallbrook 1,300,000 1.1 44,000 6,100,000 1.0 190,000 1,500,000 0.8 36,000 8,900,000 0.9 270,000 Margarets 0.0 48,000 1.4 2,000 630,000 1.1 22,000 680,000 1.1 24,000 Enterprise 220,000 2.1 15,000 310,000 2.2 22,000 140,000 2.2 10,000 670,000 2.2 47,000 Carosue Safari Bore 780,000 2.0 50,000 1,400,000 2.3 100,000 670,000 2.3 50,000 2,900,000 2.1 200,000 Deep South O/P 43,000 4.0 5,500 260,000 1.9 16,000 410,000 1.6 21,000 710,000 1.9 43,000 Deep South U/G 230,000 3.7 27,000 1,200,000 3.6 140,000 830,000 3.4 91,000 2,300,000 3.5 260,000 Deep Well 68,000 2.2 5,000 15,000 2.0 1,000 83,000 2.2 6,000 Box Well 1,800,000 1.6 94,000 920,000 1.2 36,000 2,700,000 1.5 130,000 Belize 280,000 2.1 19,000 1,000,000 1.8 58,000 1,300,000 1.8 77,000 Thin Lizzie3(ASX:AGG JV) 160,000 1.3 6,900 160,000 1.3 6,900 Tin Dog 1,300,000 1.3 54,000 1,300,000 1.3 54,000 Bulldog 1,500,000 0.9 44,000 1,500,000 0.9 44,000 Crimson Belle 3(ASX:AGG JV) 470,000 1.8 27,000 280,000 1.4 13,000 750,000 1.7 40,000 Butcher Well O/P3(ASX:AGG JV) 1,200,000 1.6 64,000 1,200,000 1.7 64,000 Butcher Well U/G3(ASX:AGG JV) 1,600,000 4.6 230,000 1,600,000 4.5 230,000 Ore Stockpiles 840,000 1.0 26,000 840,000 1.0 26,000 Sub-grade stockpiles 930,000 0.6 17,000 930,000 0.6 17,000 Carosue Dam Mineral Resources 8,300,000 2.5 670,000 49,000,000 2.0 3,200,000 25,000,000 1.9 1,500,000 82,000,000 2.0 5,400,000 Thunderbox 8,300,000 1.8 480,000 29,000,000 1.6 1,600,000 7,200,000 1.3 300,000 45,000,000 1.7 2,400,000 Thunderbox Otto Bore 1,300,000 2.1 85,000 820,000 1.6 41,000 2,100,000 1.9 130,000 Rainbow 230,000 1.5 11,000 590,000 1.2 23,000 910,000 1.0 30,000 1,700,000 1.2 64,000 Bannockburn 12,000,000 1.7 660,000 960,000 1.7 51,000 13,000,000 1.7 710,000 North Well 4,300,000 1.5 210,000 2,500,000 1.6 120,000 6,800,000 1.5 330,000 Kailis 1,600,000 2.2 110,000 290,000 1.6 15,000 1,900,000 2.1 130,000 Ore Stockpiles 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 Sub-grade stockpiles 340,000 0.5 5,900 340,000 0.5 5,900 Thunderbox Mineral Resources 11,000,000 1.6 560,000 49,000,000 1.7 2,700,000 13,000,000 1.3 560,000 73,000,000 1.6 3,800,000 Total Mineral Resources 19,000,000 2.0 1,200,000 98,000,000 1.9 5,900,000 38,000,000 1.7 2,100,000 160,000,000 1.8 9,200,000 GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS Refer to the ASX release dated 1 st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". 30 Contact Details: Troy Irvin Corporate Development Officer phone: +61 8 6229 9100 email: info@saracen.com.au www.saracen.com.au Attachments Original document

