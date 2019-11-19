Saracen Mineral : AGM Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (Saracen or the Company) based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than the Company has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation.
You should be aware that as an Australian company with securities listed on the ASX, the Company is required to report reserves and resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code 2012 Edition ) ("JORC Code"). You should note that while the Company's reserve and resource estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries.
This is a presentation about geology, geoscientific interpretation, geoscientific speculation, gold deposits, gold potential, engineering, infrastructure, potential values, costs, risks, and related matters pertinent to Saracen's present and future activities as a publicly listed mineral exploration and production company. It includes forecasts, predictions, targets and estimates of future expenditures which may vary over time.
It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Resource or Reserve. Where exploration, evaluation, operational and feasibility study expenditure estimates and budgets amounts are presented herein, ongoing prioritisation and scaling of expenditures will be subject to results and, where applicable, scheduling changes. Targeted production and other outcomes are subject to change, and may not eventuate, depending on the results of ongoing performance and assessment of data. All Reserves and Resources as referred to herein are in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to Appendix A of this presentation for the relevant Competent Person statements. Resources are inclusive of Reserves.
Certain statements contained in the Presentation Materials, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and
may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
All forward looking statements contained in the Presentation Materials are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Presentation Materials do not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company.
This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.
Take care to question and carefully evaluate any judgments you might make, on the basis of the Presentation Materials, as to the value of Saracen and its securities. This presentation is not intended to provide the sole or principal basis of any investment or credit decision or any other risk evaluation and may not be considered as a recommendation by Saracen or its officers. Any investor reading the Presentation Materials should determine its interest in acquiring securities in Saracen on the basis of independent investigations that it considers necessary, prudent or desirable.
Saracen and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person or entity however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this presentation including, without limitation, the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused by any other person or entity placing any reliance on the Presentation Materials, its accuracy or reliability.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
2
Corporate Overview
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Board and Management
Board of Directors
Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Kiernan
Managing Director
Raleigh Finlayson
Non-Executive Director
Martin Reed
Non-Executive Director
John Richards
Non-Executive Director
Dr Roric Smith
Non-Executive Director
Samantha Tough
Management Team
Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Ball
Chief Operating Officer
Simon Jessop
Corporate Development Officer
Troy Irvin
Chief Geologist
Daniel Howe
GM People, Culture and Communications
Marianne Dravnieks
Manager, Legal and Company Secretary
Jeremy Ryan
Shareholder Geographic Summary
3.8%0.4% 5.6%
Institutional - Australia
3.5%
Institutional - UK
39.9%
Institutional - North America
Institutional - Europe (ex UK)
35.9%
Institutional - Asia
Institutional - Other
10.8%
Retail
Substantial Shareholder Summary
12.1%
9.8%
VanEck Global
5.1%
BlackRock Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
73.1%
Other
3
Our culture
The things that matter:
Thinking and acting likeOWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company
Living ourVALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage
Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
4
Sustainability
East Kalgoorlie Primary School
Supporting our
Vested in our communities
new parents
Welcome to Country
Leonora High School art prize
Caring for injured wildlife
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
6
The growing Australian gold stock
We demand safety and production
Improved safety - LTIFR 0.4 30 September 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do…
More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves
…from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox
FY20 group guidance- 350-370,000ozat AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz
More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$196m, no debt
More profit- A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)
More Reserve growth:
Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres
More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority
And transformational M&A - "Hot off the press" the Super Pit transaction
*Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".
** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
7
Super Pit 50% acquisition - Consistent with SAR's growth strategy
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Acquisition of 50% of the globally renowned Super Pit, a Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction
Future proofing our business with an established long life asset:
Enviable 12 year mine life based on 7.3Moz of NI 43-101 Reserves (100% basis)1
Pipeline of further growth opportunities underpinned by anadditional 4.4Moz in NI43-101Resources1 (100% basis) and outstanding exploration upside
First class joint venture partner in Newmont Goldcorp, with a proven track record of safely and efficiently operating the Super Pit
Establishes Saracen as one of Australia's largest gold producers with group
Reserves of ~7.0Moz2 from three mines close to Kalgoorlie
Highly accretive acquisition across a broad range of metrics including earnings per share, cash flow per share, net asset value per share, EV/Resource and EV/Reserve
~300km
Western Australia
LEINSTERThunderbox
LEONORA LAVERTON
Carosue Dam
KALGOORLIE Super Pit
PERTH
1. The NI 43-101 estimates are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code; A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following
evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code
8
2.
Comprising Saracen JORC ore reserves and attributable (on 50% basis) KCGM JV NI 43-101 mineral reserves. Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV NI 43-101 resources and reserves position. Refer to page 1 for information on resources and reserves of Saracen
Super Pit 50% acquisition - Tier 1 Asset
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Overview of the Super Pit1
Location: Approximately 600km east of Perth, Western Australia adjacent to the globally renowned gold mining city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder
108km south-west of existing operations at Carosue Dam
Ownership: Historically a 50:50 Joint Venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp
Mine is managed by Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Pty Ltd, with Newmont Goldcorp assuming operatorship in May 2015
Mining: Operations comprise the Fimiston Open Pit and the Mt Charlotte Underground Mine (the "Super Pit Operations")
Processing: Two crushing circuits supply coarse ore as a mill feed stockpile, two milling circuits (Fimiston and Mt Charlotte), two flotation circuits and three carbon-in-leach circuits
The circuit mills have processing capacity of approximately 13Mtpa
Access: Mine is accessed by paved road and adjacent to Kalgoorlie-Boulder, which is easily reached by air, rail and road
Power: Sourced through purchases from a gas fired power plant as well as off the local power grid
Guidance: Gold production is expected to average ~245koz (Saracen's 50% Share) over the next ~3.5 years while the east wall remediation is underway2
An updated longer term production outlook for the Super Pit is expected to be provided by Newmont Goldcorp (the Operator) in December 2019
Key Statistics
UoM
50%
100%
FY20F Production2
koz Au
~245
~490
FY19A Production3
koz Au
245
490
FY18A Production3
koz Au
365
730
FY20F AISC2
A$/oz
~1,470
FY19A AISC3
A$/oz
1,470
FY18A AISC3
A$/oz
1,023
NI 43-101 Reserves4
Moz Au
3.7
7.3
Ni 43-101 Resources4
Moz Au
5.8
11.7
Mine Life5
Years
~12
Refer to Section VI for summary of risks associated with the Transaction
KCGM JV FY20 production guidance and AISC guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp (KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market.
Historical KCGM JV production and AISC based on Barrick public disclosures, converted to June year basis using the pro-rata annual production of the relevant periods and converted to AUD based on average AUD:USD exchange rates for the applicable periods
4.
Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves and resources position. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves
9
5.
KCGM JV mine life calculated as NI 43-101 Gold Reserves (as at 31 December 2018) divided by CY18 Production
Super Pit 50% acquisition - A premier Australian gold mine
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
The Super Pit is one of Australia's largest and most successful gold mines:
730koz of gold production in FY2018 (100% basis)¹
Operating partner, Newmont Goldcorp, the world's leading gold company, has extensive experience in large scale open pit and underground operations
FY19 production was impacted by a 2018 pit wall failure (compared with historical performance) - Remediation planning is underway and anticipated to take ~3.5 years, after which production is anticipated to revert to historical levels
One of Australia's Largest Gold Mines (100%)1,2
Established Large Scale Gold Mining Operation (100%)1
733
689
730
490
593
913
467
519
465
525
426
452
370 365
284 272
283 295
283 277
$1,241
$1,470
$991
$918
$1,023
606
732
752
730
490
Boddington
Super Pit
Cadia East
Tropicana
Tanami
Telfer
St Ives
Sunrise Dam
Jundee
Granny Smith
FY18
FY19
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Gold Production (Koz)
AISC (A$/oz)
1.
Historical KCGM JV production and AISC based on Barrick public disclosures, converted to June year basis using the pro-rata annual production of the relevant periods and converted to AUD based on average AUD:USD exchange rates for the applicable periods
10
2.
Historical production for Australian Gold Mines based on relevant public disclosures by each mine's owner
Super Pit 50% acquisition - SAR a premier Australian gold miner
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
FY20 Gold Production Guidance (koz Au)1,2,3,4
2,455
850
750
605
400
360
355
285
245
215
213
Newcrest
Northern Star
Evolution
Pro Forma
St Barbara
Saracen
Regis
Westgold
Super Pit (50%)
Ramelius
Silver Lake
Saracen
Gold Reserves (Moz Au)5,6,7
56.0
7.5
7.0
5.9
5.4
4.0
3.7
3.3
2.6
1.1
0.8
Newcrest
Evolution
Pro Forma
St Barbara
Northern Star
Regis
Super Pit (50%)
Saracen
Westgold
Silver Lake
Ramelius
Saracen
Pro forma Saracen production calculated for illustrative purposes only and includes full year FY20 impact of KCGM JV as if the operation were acquired on 1 July 2019
Refer to page 4 for Listing Rule 5.19 Disclosure on Saracen Production Guidance
KCGM JV FY20 production guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp (KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market
Midpoint of FY20 production guidance per relevant latest company disclosures presented
Refer to page 1 for information on reserves of SAR
6.
Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves position
11
7.
All figures presented on an attributable basis. Newcrest presented inclusive of Red Chris (70%), St Barbara presented inclusive of Atlantic Gold (100%), Westgold presented post Higginsville disposal, Silver Lake presented inclusive of Rothsay Project (100%) (pending Egan Street transaction)
Super Pit 50% acquisition - Enhances Saracen's portfolio
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Summary
Reserves (Moz)1,2
FY20F Production (koz)3,4,5
Reserves and Resources: Material increase in attributable group Reserves to 7.0Moz (up ~111%) and Resources to 15.0Moz (up ~63%)1,2, long track record of replenishment and growth
Mine Life: Substantial uplift in Reserves and Resources underpin material extension in portfolio mine life
Production: Pro forma FY20 production up ~68% to 605koz3,4,5
AISC: Pro forma FY20 AISC of A$1,220/oz3,4,5 (up from A$1,050/oz), an increase of ~16%
Financial: Highly accretive on various metrics including EPS, FCFPS and NAVPS
Upside: Significant growth opportunities at all three assets in Saracen's portfolio
7.0
3.3
Standalone Saracen
Pro Forma Saracen
Resources (Moz) (Inclusive of Reserves)1,2
15.0
9.2
Standalone Saracen
Pro Forma Saracen
605
360
Standalone Saracen
Pro Forma Saracen
FY20F AISC (A$/oz)3,4,5
1,050
1,220
Standalone Saracen
Pro Forma Saracen
Refer to page 4 for cautionary statements on KCGM JV reserves and resources position. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proved / Proven and Probable Reserves. Pro Forma Saracen Reserves calculated based on ~3.3Moz of Saracen JORC Reserves and ~3.7Moz of NI 43-101 Reserves for KCGM JV, while Pro Forma Saracen Resources calculated based on ~9.2Moz of Saracen JORC Resources and ~5.8Moz NI 43-101 Resources for KCGM JV
Refer to page 1 for information on resources and reserves of SAR. Measured and Indicated Resources are presented inclusive of Proved / Proven and Probable Reserves.
Refer to page 4 for Listing Rule 5.19 Disclosure on Saracen Production and AISC Guidance
KCGM JV FY20 production guidance and AISC guidance based on FY19 results. Receipt of additional or updated information may change the production guidance and other forward looking statements concerning the KCGM JV in this Presentation. Please note that Newmont Goldcorp
(KCGM JV participant) may have a different interpretation of the underlying data and release differing production guidance and other information to the market.
12
5.
Pro forma Saracen production calculated for illustrative purposes only and includes full year FY20 impact of KCGM JV as if the operation were acquired on 1 July 2019
Super Pit 50% acquisition - Outstanding exploration upside
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Super Pit NI 43-101
Mineral Resource currently averages a globally leading 45,000oz per vertical metre (OVM)…
…significantly larger than Saracen's well endowed Carosue Dam and Thunderbox mines
Significant inventory upside could be realised with further drilling at depth and evolving geology models
13
Exploration Overview
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
14
Safety
"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept":
Building a proactive safety
4.0
culture
3.0
Focused on positive leading
indicators:
2.0
Safety interactions
Hazard ID and
rectification
1.0
Positive safety
communication
0.0
Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18
Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18
Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19
Lag indicators:
Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
LTIFR 0.4
LTI
LTIFR (12MMA)
WA GOLD LTIFR
TRIFR 10.8
Zero LTIs for the last 6
Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) - Calculated as a rolling 12 month average per million hours worked
Excludes the emerging Atbara discovery (also not in Resources)
Excludes any further exploration success, M&A success
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
16
Delivery
Future-proofing our business:
Ore stockpiles have more
800,000
than doubled over the last
700,000
4 quarters…
…to >700koz at 30
600,000
(oz)
500,000
September…
Stocks
400,000
…including almost 140koz
300,000
(~20%) in run-of-mine
200,000
(ROM) stockpiles on
surface
100,000
0
Sep Q 2018
Dec Q 2018
Mar Q 2019
Jun Q 2019
Sep Q 2019
CDO ROM stockpile
CDO Karari - Dervish blasted and developed
CDO Karari - Dervish decline
TBO ROM stockpile
TBO UG blasted and developed
TBO UG decline
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
17
Delivery
Reserve growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years (after mining depletion):
Increased exploration spend in recent years…
…delivered global-leadinggrowth
This stellar track record of success has motivated
FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m
4Moz* target within next 4 years
* Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
18
Carosue Dam - Overview
Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…
…afforded by the transformational growth of the Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill
1.8Moz in Reserve(including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)
Mill to be expanded to 3.2MtpaduringFY20-21(currently 2.4Mtpa), A$34m capital cost
Open pit mining to resumein FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)
Under-exploredmine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill
Stellarregional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
19
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Karari - Dervish mine:
Two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the mill
Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%
Materials handling optimisation -Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia
Haulage decline enables
exploration to be conducted in
the "gap", studies ongoing…Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
20
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Production transitioning to 100% Karari-Dervish:
Recovered gold (oz)
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
100% Karari-
Dervish
Sep Q
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
Sep Q
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
2018 A
2018 A
2019A
2019 A
2019 A
2019 F
2020 F
2020 F
Karari
Dervish
Deep South
LG Stocks
OPA's
Ore production is transitioning to100%
Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill
Last of the third party ore during the December quarter 2019
Deep South development recommenced
Mill expansion - Commissioning targeted for December Q 2020
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
21
Carosue Dam - Atbara evolving
Atbara - Growing discovery 4km from mill:
Thick drill results include (aggregated):
139m @ 1.1g/t
127m @ 1.3g/t
60m @ 1.3g/t
Open at depth
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
22
Thunderbox - Overview
'Does what it says on the tin' (~100% reconciliation to date)
~1.5Moz in Reserve
Growth opportunities include:
"Thunderground" - 720koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, high productivity, low
cost, long life simple underground mine, development progressing,
materials handling opportunities due to very large scale
Thunderbox D Zone - Growing near surface C / D Zone cut-back,
upgraded by recent drilling including 43m @ 3.7g/t and 73m @ 1.9g/t
Otto Bore - 60koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, shallow open pit, 9km from mill
Wonder North - "Bolt-on" acquisition, 660koz Resource^, drilling
planned
Neighbours include Gold Fields, Red 5 (Darlot, King of the Hills
- Maiden 1.5Moz Reserve, SAR >10%), Genesis and St Barbara
and cash flow reports - 31 March 2019".
^ Refer to the ASX:BGH release dated 24th April 2019 - "Quarterly activities
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
23
Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'
Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".
C Zone - FY20 / 21 base load…
…supplemented by Kailis open pit high grade soft oxide
"Thunderground" development underway, stoping from FY21 - New drill results include89m
2.0g/tand 72m @ 2.4 g/t
D Zone cut-back long term open pit feed - New drill results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m
2.4 g/t
All zones open down plunge
Satellite pits e.g. Otto Bore, Wonder North to be integrated
into the life of mine plan
24
Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'
High productivity / low cost
Top down method (no pit staging)
As the mine progresses:
Grade rises (1.0 to 1.9g/t) Strip ratio falls (10 to zero) AISC falls to ~A$625/oz
Stockpiles grow to 114,000oz Cash flow increases
dramatically
25
Thunderbox C Zone - Wall to wall gold
Proposed Underground Portal
Sediments
Average Bench
90m
Grade 2.0g/t
Basalt
Dacite
2336m RL
26
Thunderbox - Wonder North acquisition
Bolt-on acquisition of Wonder North from Bligh Resources
660,000oz in Resource, located less
than 30km south of Thunderbox
Open pit and underground studies underway
Drilling highlights include: 24m @ 5.3g/t
22m @ 6.0g/t 22m @ 4.3g/t 26m @ 3.2g/t
Open in all directions - SAR to hit the ground drilling… plans advancing rapidly…
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
27
More
We have a simple business plan - Wemine where we mill
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 05:49:09 UTC