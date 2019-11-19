Saracen Mineral : Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT AND

INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Proceeds to partly fund the transformational acquisition of 50% of Super Pit

20th November 2019

Summary

Successful completion of institutional placement and the institutional component of pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

non-renounceable entitlement offer Strong institutional support, raising approximately A$701 million

Launch of underwritten retail component of entitlement offer on Monday, 25 November 2019

The proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisition of 50% of the Super Pit

Institutional Placement and Entitlement Offer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ACN 009 215 347 (ASX: SAR) ("Saracen" or "Company") announces the successful completion of both the institutional placement ("Institutional Placement") and the institutional component ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") of its 1 for 5.75 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") announced on Monday, 18 November 2019.

The Institutional Entitlement Offer received strong support from eligible institutional shareholders, who took up approximately 74% of their entitlements under the Institutional Entitlement Offer at an offer price of A$2.95 per share. The shortfall from the Institutional Entitlement Offer has also been placed at the same offer price pursuant to a bookbuild ("Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild"). Binding commitments in respect of an aggregate of approximately A$333 million have been secured in total pursuant to the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild.

The Institutional Placement was also strongly supported, raising approximately A$369 million at an offer price of A$2.95 per share.

The Company was pleased by the strong support from both domestic and offshore institutions, which resulted in material scale backs for participants in the Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild and Institutional Placement.

Proceeds of the equity raising will be used to partially fund Saracen's acquisition of a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture ("KCGM JV") through the purchase of 100% of the shares in Barrick (Australia Pacific) Pty Limited ("Transaction") and associated transaction costs. The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia. For further details see Saracen's announcement and investor presentation released to ASX on Monday, 18 November 2019.

Shares issued pursuant to the Institutional Placement, Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild will rank equally with existing shares on issue and settlement is expected to occur on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, with the shares to be issued expected to commence trading on ASX on Wednesday, 27 November 2019.