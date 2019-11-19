Saracen Mineral : Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT AND
INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF ENTITLEMENT OFFER
Proceeds to partly fund the transformational acquisition of 50% of Super Pit
20th November 2019
Summary
-
Successful completion of institutional placement and the institutional component of pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer
-
Strong institutional support, raising approximately A$701 million
-
Launch of underwritten retail component of entitlement offer on Monday, 25 November 2019
-
The proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisition of 50% of the Super Pit
Institutional Placement and Entitlement Offer
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ACN 009 215 347 (ASX: SAR) ("Saracen" or "Company") announces the successful completion of both the institutional placement ("Institutional Placement") and the institutional component ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") of its 1 for 5.75 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") announced on Monday, 18 November 2019.
The Institutional Entitlement Offer received strong support from eligible institutional shareholders, who took up approximately 74% of their entitlements under the Institutional Entitlement Offer at an offer price of A$2.95 per share. The shortfall from the Institutional Entitlement Offer has also been placed at the same offer price pursuant to a bookbuild ("Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild"). Binding commitments in respect of an aggregate of approximately A$333 million have been secured in total pursuant to the Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild.
The Institutional Placement was also strongly supported, raising approximately A$369 million at an offer price of A$2.95 per share.
The Company was pleased by the strong support from both domestic and offshore institutions, which resulted in material scale backs for participants in the Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild and Institutional Placement.
Proceeds of the equity raising will be used to partially fund Saracen's acquisition of a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture ("KCGM JV") through the purchase of 100% of the shares in Barrick (Australia Pacific) Pty Limited ("Transaction") and associated transaction costs. The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia. For further details see Saracen's announcement and investor presentation released to ASX on Monday, 18 November 2019.
Shares issued pursuant to the Institutional Placement, Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Shortfall Bookbuild will rank equally with existing shares on issue and settlement is expected to occur on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, with the shares to be issued expected to commence trading on ASX on Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
Retail Entitlement Offer
The retail component of the Entitlement Offer will seek to raise up to approximately a further A$95 million ("Retail Entitlement Offer").
The Retail Entitlement Offer is available to shareholders whose registered address is in Australia and New Zealand as recorded with the Company's share registry as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 ("Record Date") ("Eligible Retail Shareholders").
Eligible Retail Shareholders are being invited to subscribe for 1 new fully paid ordinary share in Saracen ("Share") for every 5.75 Shares held on the Record Date at the Offer Price of A$2.95 per Share. The offer ratio and offer price for Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer are the same as for the Institutional Entitlement Offer.
The Retail Entitlement Offer will open on Monday, 25 November 2019 and close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 6 December 2019 (unless extended or withdrawn).
Eligible Retail Shareholders wishing to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer should carefully read the retail offer booklet and accompanying personalised entitlement and acceptance form, which are expected to be dispatched by Monday, 25 November 2019. A copy of the retail offer booklet will be available on ASX today at www.asx.com.au.
Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the strong demand for the placement and institutional component of the entitlement offer was extremely pleasing.
"We received strong support from both existing and new institutional shareholders, which is a fantastic endorsement of a transformational acquisition that underwrites Saracen's future as a leading all-Australian gold miner.
"With the acquisition funding now secure, we look forward to closing the transaction and working collaboratively with Newmont Goldcorp to fully unlock the potential of the large, long life, high quality Super Pit".
Entitlement Offer Timeline
|
Trading halt and announcement of Transaction, Entitlement Offer and Institutional
|
18 November 2019
|
Placement
|
|
|
|
Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Placement open
|
18 November 2019
|
|
|
Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Placement close
|
19 November 2019
|
|
|
Record Date for Entitlement Offer (7.00pm Sydney time)
|
20 November 2019
|
|
|
Trading halt lifted
|
20 November 2019
|
|
|
Retail Entitlement Offer opens
|
25 November 2019
|
|
|
Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Placement settlement
|
26 November 2019
|
|
|
Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Placement allotment
|
27 November 2019
|
|
|
Retail Entitlement Offer closes (5.00pm Sydney time)
|
6 December 2019
|
|
|
Retail Entitlement Offer settlement
|
12 December 2019
|
Retail Entitlement Offer allotment
|
13 December 2019
The above timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change. Saracen reserves the right to amend any or all of these dates and times without notice, subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. Saracen reserves the right to extend the closing date of the Entitlement Offer, to accept late applications under the Entitlement Offer and to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. Any extension of the closing dates will have a consequential effect on the issue date of the shares.
