SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (SAR)

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (SAR)
End-of-day quote  - 01/18
2.94 AUD   +1.73%
2017SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
Saracen Mineral : December 2018 Quarterly Report

01/20/2019 | 10:24pm EST

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

QUARTERLY REPORT: DECEMBER 2018

Corporate Details:

Saracen increases production guidance following record December half

21st January 2019

ASX code: SAR

Mine operating cash flow of A$67m in December quarter from production of 88,833oz; FY19 guidance rises to 345-365,000oz from 325-345,000oz at unchanged AISC of A$1,050-1,100/oz

Corporate Structure:

Ordinary shares on issue: 820.3m

Sustainability

Unvested employee performance rights: 12.0m

  • No LTI's during the quarter, LTIFR steady at 0.4 (30 September 0.4, WA Gold Mining Average 1.9)

Market Capitalisation: A$2.4b (share price A$2.94)

Production

Cash, bullion and investments (December 31): A$142.6m

  • Quarterly gold production of 88,833oz (Carosue Dam 53,108oz; Thunderbox 35,725oz) at AISC of A$1,067/oz

    Debt (31 December): Nil

  • Closing ore stockpile (inventory awaiting processing) of 53,439oz

    Directors:

  • FY19 guidance increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz), AISC maintained at A$1,050-1,100/oz

Mr Tony Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman

Financial

Mr Raleigh Finlayson Managing Director

  • Cash and equivalents of A$142.6m at 31 December (up from A$131.0m at 30 September, despite spending A$55.3m on growth capital and exploration)

    Mr Geoff Clifford Non-Executive

  • Gold sales for the quarter of 85,049oz at an average sale price of A$1,724/oz, generating revenue of A$146.6m

    Mr Martin Reed Non-Executive

    Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive

  • Gold hedging of 382,100oz at an average delivery price of A$1,773/oz (272,400oz at A$1,743/oz at 30 September)

Discovery and growth

Ms Samantha Tough Non-Executive

  • A$60m FY19 exploration budget continues ramping up with A$12.3m invested in the quarter

    Substantial Shareholders:

    Van Eck 13.3%

    BlackRock Group 5.0%

  • Drill results from Carosue Dam included; Karari 71.0m @ 6.0g/t, 36.0m @ 3.8g/t and 13.1m @ 9.1g/t; Whirling Dervish 21.3m @ 4.7g/t, 20.5m @ 4.5g/t and 20.5m @ 4.1g/t; Deep South 10.9m @ 18.3g/t, 5.0m @ 18.0g/t and 9.2m @ 12.3g/t

    Registered Office:

    Level 11

  • Drill results from Thunderbox included; Zone A 37m @ 2.8g/t, 28m @ 2.9g/t and 14m @ 3.7g/t; Kailis Stage 2 9.0m @ 15.7g/t and 7.0m @ 17.1g/t; Bannockburn (Irvin Lodes) 14.0m @ 3.7g/t and 15.0m @ 2.9g/t

    40 The Esplanade

    Perth WA 6000

    Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100

    Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

  • Encouraging results reported in the Carosue Dam Corridor, within 4km of the mill; Atbara discovery hole 40.0m @ 3.8g/t (including 12.0m @ 7.7g/t), Qena discovery hole 20.0m @ 2.8g/t

    For further details contact:

    Troy Irvin Telephone +61 8 6229 9100info@saracen.com.au

  • This exploration success has prompted Saracen to increase the FY19 capital development budget by A$35m; This will accelerate underground development at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox, ensuring both the increased production rate and mine lives are maintained

Overview

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report on a strong December quarter which confirms the strategy to grow inventory, production and cash flow is proceeding to plan.

Production for the December quarter was 88,833oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,067/oz. Production for the December half was a record 177,774oz at an AISC of A$1,030/oz. This stemmed from record group mill throughput and record mill grades.

Figure 1 - Group production and AISC

Recovered gold (koz)

Mar Q 2018

A$/ozJun Q 2018

Sep Q 2018

Dec Q 2018

Thunderbox

Carosue Dam

Group AISC

FY19 guidance is increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz), with AISC maintained at A$1,050-1,100/oz.

Cash and equivalents rose to A$142.6 million, up from A$131.0 million at September 30, despite the Company spending A$43.0 million on growth and A$12.3m on exploration in the quarter. Exploration and development capital expenditure is anticipated to peak in the current March quarter.

Another host of impressive exploration results were delivered across the portfolio, including two new discoveries close to the Carosue Dam mill.

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the December quarter results continued the

Company's track record of growth in its three key target areas: inventory, production and cashflow.

"The increased production guidance published today, which comes with no increase in costs, shows that our strategy of investing in exploration and development is generating outstanding results.

"In parallel with this latest production growth, we have delivered exceptional exploration results which will help underpin further growth in our inventory.

"Our strong production and tight costs meant we were able to invest in exploration and development while also increasing our cash position by another A$11.6 million to A$142.6 million.

"In light of our recent exploration success, we have increased the FY19 capital development budget by A$35 million. This will enable us to capitalise on our exploration success by sustaining the increased production rate while maintaining mine lives.

"Investing in organic growth has driven our success in recent years and it will continue to do so as we move towards our longer-term production target of 400,000oz a year."

Saracen's quarterly conference call will be held today at 8.00am AWST (11.00am AEST). The call can be accessed at: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5c342ad6eb965402d8d669b8

Table 1 - December quarter 2018 gold production and cost summary^

Dec Q 2018

UnitCarosue DamThunderboxGroup

Underground Mining

Ore Mined

t

509,000

28,000

537,000

Mine Grade

g/t

3.0

2.1**

2.9

Contained Gold

oz

48,783

1,797

50,580

Open Pit Mining

Total Mining

bcm

-

1,694,000

1,694,000

Ore Mined

t

-

545,000

545,000

Mine Grade

g/t

-

1.4

1.4

Contained Gold

oz

-

25,109

25,109

Mill Production

Ore Milled

t

617,000

684,000

1,300,000

Mill Grade

g/t

2.9

1.7

2.3

Contained Gold

oz

57,249

37,834

95,083

Recovery

%

92.8%

94.4%

93.4%

Recovered Gold

oz

53,108

35,725

88,833

Gold Sales

oz

52,538

32,512

85,049

Average Price Received

A$/oz

1,724

1,723

1,724

Sales Revenue

A$m

90.6

56.0

146.6

Closing Ore Stockpile

Ore

t

792,000

1,044,000

1,836,000

Grade

g/t

0.9

0.9

0.9

Contained Gold

oz

22,467

30,972

53,439

Cost summary

Mining

A$m

20.4

16.4

36.8

Processing

A$m

10.2

13.1

23.3

Site Administration

A$m

2.3

1.7

4.0

Cash Costs

A$m

32.9

31.2

64.1

Royalties

A$m

3.0

1.7

4.8

Capital Works

A$m

0.1

0.9

1.1

Development

A$m

6.4

2.8

9.2

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$m

1.3

1.5

2.8

Corporate

A$m

1.8

1.3

3.1

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$m

45.6

39.5

85.1

Growth Capital*

A$m

25.4

17.6

43.0

Exploration

A$m

7.4

5.0

12.3

Unit cost summary

Mining

A$/oz

449

478

461

Processing

A$/oz

225

381

292

Site Administration

A$/oz

52

48

50

Cash Costs

A$/oz

725

907

804

Royalties

A$/oz

67

51

60

Capital Works

A$/oz

3

27

14

Development

A$/oz

141

83

116

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$/oz

29

44

35

Corporate

A$/oz

40

37

39

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,005

1,149

1,067

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

236

237

236

Mine cash flow

Mine operating cash flow

A$m

48.1

19.3

67.4

Net mine cash flow

A$m

22.7

1.7

24.5

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments.

Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 5,503oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 2,244oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,359oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^ Reported on an accrual accounting basis

* Refer to Figure 11 for breakdown ** Underground development ore only

Table 2 - FY19 YTD gold production and cost summary^

YTD FY19

UnitCarosue DamThunderboxGroup

Underground Mining

Ore Mined

t

969,000

29,000

998,000

Mine Grade

g/t

3.1

2.0**

3.1

Contained Gold

oz

96,864

1,889

98,753

Open Pit Mining

Total Mining

bcm

-

3,067,000

3,067,000

Ore Mined

t

-

1,165,000

1,165,000

Mine Grade

g/t

-

1.3

1.3

Contained Gold

oz

-

49,125

49,125

Mill Production

Ore Milled

t

1,264,000

1,425,000

2,688,000

Mill Grade

g/t

2.8

1.7

2.2

Contained Gold

oz

112,678

77,258

189,936

Recovery

%

93.1%

94.4%

93.6%

Recovered Gold

oz

104,861

72,912

177,774

Gold Sales

oz

102,699

68,974

171,673

Average Price Received

A$/oz

1,685

1,676

1,681

Sales Revenue

A$m

173.0

115.6

288.7

Closing Ore Stockpile

Ore

t

792,000

1,044,000

1,836,000

Grade

g/t

0.9

0.9

0.9

Contained Gold

oz

22,467

30,972

53,439

Cost summary

Mining

A$m

43.0

33.8

76.8

Processing

A$m

19.7

25.6

45.3

Site Administration

A$m

4.4

3.6

8.0

Cash Costs

A$m

67.1

63.0

130.1

Royalties

A$m

5.6

3.5

9.1

Capital Works

A$m

0.6

1.3

1.9

Development

A$m

10.8

5.7

16.6

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$m

(1.6)

0.9

(0.8)

Corporate

A$m

3.2

2.3

5.5

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$m

85.7

76.7

162.4

Growth Capital

A$m

43.8

28.2

72.0

Exploration

A$m

14.4

7.8

22.2

Unit cost summary

Mining

A$/oz

500

472

487

Processing

A$/oz

229

358

288

Site Administration

A$/oz

51

51

51

Cash Costs

A$/oz

779

881

825

Royalties

A$/oz

65

48

58

Capital Works

A$/oz

7

19

12

Development

A$/oz

126

80

105

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$/oz

(18.6)

12

(5)

Corporate

A$/oz

37

32

35

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

996

1,072

1,030

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

213

289

244

Mine cash flow

Mine operating cash flow

A$m

88.9

42.1

131.0

Net mine cash flow

A$m

45.1

13.9

59.0

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 15,580oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 3,219oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,359oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^ Reported on an accrual accounting basis ** Underground development ore only

Sustainability

No Lost Time Injuries (LTI) were reported in the December quarter.

Table 3 - December quarter 2018 group safety performance

LTI

LTIFR

TRIFR

Carosue Dam

0

0.8

14.4

Thunderbox

0

0.0

9.9

Group

0

0.4

12.6

Outlook

The group production outlook for FY19 is increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz) at an unchanged AISC of A$1,050 - 1,100/oz.

Recent exploration success has prompted Saracen to increase the FY19 capital development budget by A$35m to accelerate underground development at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox.

Table 4 - Next chapter of growth in FY19

Key items

UPDATED

PREVIOUS COMMENT

A$m

A$m

Karari paste plant

23

23

No change

Karari - Dervish underground development

42

20

Increase production rate as Deep South potentially nears completion

Thunderbox underground development

26

13

Advance the decline to enable early opportunistic stoping in FY20

Kailis Stage 2 open pit development

17

17

No change

Carosue Dam air-strip

7

7

No change

Exploration

60

60

No change

Total

175

140

Fast-tracking access to the additional underground ore identified by extensional drilling will ensure the increased production rate and mine lives are maintained.

Saracen has a robust balance sheet with available funding of A$292.5m (cash and bullion A$128.4m, liquid investments of A$14.1m, undrawn debt facility A$150m) plus operating cash flows and ore stockpiles.

Exploration and development capital expenditure is anticipated to peak in the current March quarter. This is likely to result in a temporarily side-ways movement in cash on hand over the March quarter before resuming an upward trajectory in the June quarter.

Saracen's 7 year production outlook, with organic production growth to 350kozpa, is considered a base case, with an upside case to 400kozpa (refer to ASX release dated 20th February 2018 "Corporate Presentation - February 2018"). The 7 year production outlook, and specifically FY20 group production guidance will be revised in the September quarter 2019.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 03:23:00 UTC
