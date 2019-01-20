Saracen Mineral : December 2018 Quarterly Report

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

QUARTERLY REPORT: DECEMBER 2018

Saracen increases production guidance following record December half

21st January 2019

ASX code: SAR

Mine operating cash flow of A$67m in December quarter from production of 88,833oz; FY19 guidance rises to 345-365,000oz from 325-345,000oz at unchanged AISC of A$1,050-1,100/oz

Ordinary shares on issue: 820.3m

Sustainability

Unvested employee performance rights: 12.0m

 No LTI's during the quarter, LTIFR steady at 0.4 (30 September 0.4, WA Gold Mining Average 1.9)

Market Capitalisation: A$2.4b (share price A$2.94)

Production

Cash, bullion and investments (December 31): A$142.6m

Quarterly gold production of 88,833oz (Carosue Dam 53,108oz; Thunderbox 35,725oz) at AISC of A$1,067/oz
Debt (31 December): Nil

Closing ore stockpile (inventory awaiting processing) of 53,439oz

 FY19 guidance increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz), AISC maintained at A$1,050-1,100/oz

Mr Tony Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman

Financial

Mr Raleigh Finlayson Managing Director

Cash and equivalents of A$142.6m at 31 December (up from A$131.0m at 30 September, despite spending A$55.3m on growth capital and exploration)

Gold sales for the quarter of 85,049oz at an average sale price of A$1,724/oz, generating revenue of A$146.6m

 Gold hedging of 382,100oz at an average delivery price of A$1,773/oz (272,400oz at A$1,743/oz at 30 September)

Discovery and growth

Ms Samantha Tough Non-Executive

A$60m FY19 exploration budget continues ramping up with A$12.3m invested in the quarter

Drill results from Carosue Dam included; Karari 71.0m @ 6.0g/t, 36.0m @ 3.8g/t and 13.1m @ 9.1g/t; Whirling Dervish 21.3m @ 4.7g/t, 20.5m @ 4.5g/t and 20.5m @ 4.1g/t; Deep South 10.9m @ 18.3g/t, 5.0m @ 18.0g/t and 9.2m @ 12.3g/t

Drill results from Thunderbox included; Zone A 37m @ 2.8g/t, 28m @ 2.9g/t and 14m @ 3.7g/t; Kailis Stage 2 9.0m @ 15.7g/t and 7.0m @ 17.1g/t; Bannockburn (Irvin Lodes) 14.0m @ 3.7g/t and 15.0m @ 2.9g/t

Encouraging results reported in the Carosue Dam Corridor, within 4km of the mill; Atbara discovery hole 40.0m @ 3.8g/t (including 12.0m @ 7.7g/t), Qena discovery hole 20.0m @ 2.8g/t

 This exploration success has prompted Saracen to increase the FY19 capital development budget by A$35m; This will accelerate underground development at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox, ensuring both the increased production rate and mine lives are maintained

Overview

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report on a strong December quarter which confirms the strategy to grow inventory, production and cash flow is proceeding to plan.

Production for the December quarter was 88,833oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,067/oz. Production for the December half was a record 177,774oz at an AISC of A$1,030/oz. This stemmed from record group mill throughput and record mill grades.

Figure 1 - Group production and AISC

Recovered gold (koz)

Mar Q 2018

A$/ozJun Q 2018

Sep Q 2018

Dec Q 2018

Thunderbox

Carosue Dam

Group AISC

FY19 guidance is increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz), with AISC maintained at A$1,050-1,100/oz.

Cash and equivalents rose to A$142.6 million, up from A$131.0 million at September 30, despite the Company spending A$43.0 million on growth and A$12.3m on exploration in the quarter. Exploration and development capital expenditure is anticipated to peak in the current March quarter.

Another host of impressive exploration results were delivered across the portfolio, including two new discoveries close to the Carosue Dam mill.

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the December quarter results continued the

Company's track record of growth in its three key target areas: inventory, production and cashflow.

"The increased production guidance published today, which comes with no increase in costs, shows that our strategy of investing in exploration and development is generating outstanding results.

"In parallel with this latest production growth, we have delivered exceptional exploration results which will help underpin further growth in our inventory.

"Our strong production and tight costs meant we were able to invest in exploration and development while also increasing our cash position by another A$11.6 million to A$142.6 million.

"In light of our recent exploration success, we have increased the FY19 capital development budget by A$35 million. This will enable us to capitalise on our exploration success by sustaining the increased production rate while maintaining mine lives.

"Investing in organic growth has driven our success in recent years and it will continue to do so as we move towards our longer-term production target of 400,000oz a year."

Saracen's quarterly conference call will be held today at 8.00am AWST (11.00am AEST). The call can be accessed at: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5c342ad6eb965402d8d669b8

Table 1 - December quarter 2018 gold production and cost summary^

Dec Q 2018 UnitCarosue DamThunderboxGroup Underground Mining Ore Mined t 509,000 28,000 537,000 Mine Grade g/t 3.0 2.1** 2.9 Contained Gold oz 48,783 1,797 50,580 Open Pit Mining Total Mining bcm - 1,694,000 1,694,000 Ore Mined t - 545,000 545,000 Mine Grade g/t - 1.4 1.4 Contained Gold oz - 25,109 25,109 Mill Production Ore Milled t 617,000 684,000 1,300,000 Mill Grade g/t 2.9 1.7 2.3 Contained Gold oz 57,249 37,834 95,083 Recovery % 92.8% 94.4% 93.4% Recovered Gold oz 53,108 35,725 88,833 Gold Sales oz 52,538 32,512 85,049 Average Price Received A$/oz 1,724 1,723 1,724 Sales Revenue A$m 90.6 56.0 146.6 Closing Ore Stockpile Ore t 792,000 1,044,000 1,836,000 Grade g/t 0.9 0.9 0.9 Contained Gold oz 22,467 30,972 53,439 Cost summary Mining A$m 20.4 16.4 36.8 Processing A$m 10.2 13.1 23.3 Site Administration A$m 2.3 1.7 4.0 Cash Costs A$m 32.9 31.2 64.1 Royalties A$m 3.0 1.7 4.8 Capital Works A$m 0.1 0.9 1.1 Development A$m 6.4 2.8 9.2 Ore Inventory Adjustments A$m 1.3 1.5 2.8 Corporate A$m 1.8 1.3 3.1 All-in Sustaining Costs A$m 45.6 39.5 85.1 Growth Capital* A$m 25.4 17.6 43.0 Exploration A$m 7.4 5.0 12.3 Unit cost summary Mining A$/oz 449 478 461 Processing A$/oz 225 381 292 Site Administration A$/oz 52 48 50 Cash Costs A$/oz 725 907 804 Royalties A$/oz 67 51 60 Capital Works A$/oz 3 27 14 Development A$/oz 141 83 116 Ore Inventory Adjustments A$/oz 29 44 35 Corporate A$/oz 40 37 39 All-in Sustaining Costs A$/oz 1,005 1,149 1,067 Depreciation and Amortisation A$/oz 236 237 236 Mine cash flow Mine operating cash flow A$m 48.1 19.3 67.4 Net mine cash flow A$m 22.7 1.7 24.5

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments.

Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 5,503oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 2,244oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,359oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^ Reported on an accrual accounting basis

* Refer to Figure 11 for breakdown ** Underground development ore only

Table 2 - FY19 YTD gold production and cost summary^

YTD FY19 UnitCarosue DamThunderboxGroup Underground Mining Ore Mined t 969,000 29,000 998,000 Mine Grade g/t 3.1 2.0** 3.1 Contained Gold oz 96,864 1,889 98,753 Open Pit Mining Total Mining bcm - 3,067,000 3,067,000 Ore Mined t - 1,165,000 1,165,000 Mine Grade g/t - 1.3 1.3 Contained Gold oz - 49,125 49,125 Mill Production Ore Milled t 1,264,000 1,425,000 2,688,000 Mill Grade g/t 2.8 1.7 2.2 Contained Gold oz 112,678 77,258 189,936 Recovery % 93.1% 94.4% 93.6% Recovered Gold oz 104,861 72,912 177,774 Gold Sales oz 102,699 68,974 171,673 Average Price Received A$/oz 1,685 1,676 1,681 Sales Revenue A$m 173.0 115.6 288.7 Closing Ore Stockpile Ore t 792,000 1,044,000 1,836,000 Grade g/t 0.9 0.9 0.9 Contained Gold oz 22,467 30,972 53,439 Cost summary Mining A$m 43.0 33.8 76.8 Processing A$m 19.7 25.6 45.3 Site Administration A$m 4.4 3.6 8.0 Cash Costs A$m 67.1 63.0 130.1 Royalties A$m 5.6 3.5 9.1 Capital Works A$m 0.6 1.3 1.9 Development A$m 10.8 5.7 16.6 Ore Inventory Adjustments A$m (1.6) 0.9 (0.8) Corporate A$m 3.2 2.3 5.5 All-in Sustaining Costs A$m 85.7 76.7 162.4 Growth Capital A$m 43.8 28.2 72.0 Exploration A$m 14.4 7.8 22.2 Unit cost summary Mining A$/oz 500 472 487 Processing A$/oz 229 358 288 Site Administration A$/oz 51 51 51 Cash Costs A$/oz 779 881 825 Royalties A$/oz 65 48 58 Capital Works A$/oz 7 19 12 Development A$/oz 126 80 105 Ore Inventory Adjustments A$/oz (18.6) 12 (5) Corporate A$/oz 37 32 35 All-in Sustaining Costs A$/oz 996 1,072 1,030 Depreciation and Amortisation A$/oz 213 289 244 Mine cash flow Mine operating cash flow A$m 88.9 42.1 131.0 Net mine cash flow A$m 45.1 13.9 59.0

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 15,580oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 3,219oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,359oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^ Reported on an accrual accounting basis ** Underground development ore only

Sustainability

No Lost Time Injuries (LTI) were reported in the December quarter.

Table 3 - December quarter 2018 group safety performance

LTI LTIFR TRIFR Carosue Dam 0 0.8 14.4 Thunderbox 0 0.0 9.9 Group 0 0.4 12.6

Outlook

The group production outlook for FY19 is increased to 345-365,000oz (previously 325-345,000oz) at an unchanged AISC of A$1,050 - 1,100/oz.

Recent exploration success has prompted Saracen to increase the FY19 capital development budget by A$35m to accelerate underground development at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox.

Table 4 - Next chapter of growth in FY19

Key items UPDATED PREVIOUS COMMENT A$m A$m Karari paste plant 23 23 No change Karari - Dervish underground development 42 20 Increase production rate as Deep South potentially nears completion Thunderbox underground development 26 13 Advance the decline to enable early opportunistic stoping in FY20 Kailis Stage 2 open pit development 17 17 No change Carosue Dam air-strip 7 7 No change Exploration 60 60 No change Total 175 140

Fast-tracking access to the additional underground ore identified by extensional drilling will ensure the increased production rate and mine lives are maintained.

Saracen has a robust balance sheet with available funding of A$292.5m (cash and bullion A$128.4m, liquid investments of A$14.1m, undrawn debt facility A$150m) plus operating cash flows and ore stockpiles.

Exploration and development capital expenditure is anticipated to peak in the current March quarter. This is likely to result in a temporarily side-ways movement in cash on hand over the March quarter before resuming an upward trajectory in the June quarter.

Saracen's 7 year production outlook, with organic production growth to 350kozpa, is considered a base case, with an upside case to 400kozpa (refer to ASX release dated 20th February 2018 "Corporate Presentation - February 2018"). The 7 year production outlook, and specifically FY20 group production guidance will be revised in the September quarter 2019.