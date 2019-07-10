Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/10
3.62 AUD   -0.28%
04:58aSARACEN MINERAL : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders
PU
07/09SARACEN MINERAL : BGH - Becoming a substantial holder from SAR
PU
07/08SARACEN MINERAL : Target's Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saracen Mineral : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 04:58am EDT

ASX Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By hand and via email

10 July 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Off-market takeover bid by Saracen Metals Pty Limited for Bligh Resources Limited - notice of dispatch of Bidder's Statement

We act for Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347) (ASX: SAR) (Saracen).

Saracen has today completed the dispatch of the bidder's statement in respect of its off-market takeover bid (through its wholly owned subsidiary Saracen Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 107 154 727)) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh Resources Limited (ACN 130 964 162) (ASX: BGH).

The date of the offers is 10 July 2019. The offer will close at 7.00 pm (Sydney time) on 12 August 2019 unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) or as outlined in the Bidder's Statement.

Attached to this announcement is a notice in accordance with section 633(1) item 8 of the Corporations Act that the Bidder's Statement has been sent.

Yours faithfully

PricewaterhouseCoopers

by Clare Pope, Legal Partner

Clare Pope

Partner - Legal

PricewaterhouseCoopers

  1. +61 (08) 9238 3208
  1. clare.pope@pwc.com

PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757

Level 15, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

T: +61 8 9238 3000, F: +61 8 9238 3999, www.pwc.com.au

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347)

Company Notice - Subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF SENDING BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS

To:

Bligh Resources Limited

ASX Limited

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347) (Saracen) gives notice in accordance with section 633(1) items 7, 8 and 9 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that the bidder's statement, dated 8 July 2019, in respect of its off-market takeover bid (through its wholly owned subsidiary Saracen Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 107 154 727)) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh Resources Limited (ACN 130 964 162) (Bligh)(the Bidder's Statement) has been sent as required by section 633(1) item 6 of the Corporations Act to all persons registered as the holder of fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh as at 7:00 pm 5 July 2019 (being the date set by Saracen in accordance with section 633(2) of the Corporations Act).

The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Saracen's offer. The date of the offers is 10 July 2019. A copy of the Bidder's Statement (which contains the offer) is attached to this notice.

Signed for and on behalf of

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

By:

Jeremy Ryan

Company Secretary

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Date: 10 July 2019

Bidder's Statement

Contents

1.

Important Notices

2

2.

Chairman's Letter

5

3.

Offer Summary and Key Information

7

4.

How to Accept

11

5.

Reasons Why You Should Accept the Offer

12

6.

Information About Saracen

17

7.

Information About Bligh

28

8.

Overview of the Merged Group

33

9.

Bidder's Intentions

38

10.

Risks of Holding Saracen Shares in the Merged Group

41

11.

Taxation Considerations

47

12.

Formal Terms of the Offer

53

13.

Conditions of this Offer

63

14.

Offer Consideration

66

15.

General

71

16.

Additional Information

73

17.

Glossary

85

18.

Approval of Bidder's Statement

96

19.

Corporate Directory

97

i

Bidder's Statement

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THIS DOCUMENT YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR.

Important Dates

Announcement Date for the Offer:

Date of Bidder's Statement:

Offer Date:

Offer scheduled to close (unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act):

14 June 2019

08 July 2019

10 July 2019

7:00pm (Sydney Time) on 12 August 2019

How to Accept

To accept the Offer you must follow the instructions set out in section 4 of this Bidder's Statement. Acceptances for the Offer must be received in sufficient time to be acted upon before the close of the Offer Period.

Important Notices

This Bidder's Statement is given under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and relates to the Offer. It is given by Saracen Metals Pty Ltd ACN 107 154 727 (Saracen Metals or Bidder) to Bligh Resources Limited ACN 130 964 162 (Bligh or Target).

The Offer will close at 7:00pm (Sydney Time) on 12 August 2019 unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
04:58aSARACEN MINERAL : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders
PU
07/09SARACEN MINERAL : BGH - Becoming a substantial holder from SAR
PU
07/08SARACEN MINERAL : Target's Statement
PU
07/08SARACEN MINERAL : Bidder's Statement
PU
07/05BLIGH RESOURCES : Saracen Metals Pty Ltd - Company Notice - subsections 633 Corp..
AQ
06/05HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Completion and Cash Settlement of $13.5m Sale of ..
AQ
05/02SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Non-Executive Director Appointment
AQ
04/30SARACEN MINERAL : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
04/29SARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation - May 2019
PU
04/29SARACEN MINERAL : Outstanding drill results further underpin 400kozpa strategy
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 594 M
EBIT 2019 142 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Finance 2019 133 M
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 2 978 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,95  AUD
Last Close Price 3,63  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED23.89%2 103
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.51%31 490
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.64%27 618
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED45.78%17 128
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 950
SHANDONG GOLD MINING34.41%12 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About