Saracen Mineral : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders

10 July 2019
Off-market takeover bid by Saracen Metals Pty Limited for Bligh Resources Limited - notice of dispatch of Bidder's Statement
We act for Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347) (ASX: SAR) (Saracen).
Saracen has today completed the dispatch of the bidder's statement in respect of its off-market takeover bid (through its wholly owned subsidiary Saracen Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 107 154 727)) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh Resources Limited (ACN 130 964 162) (ASX: BGH).
The date of the offers is 10 July 2019. The offer will close at 7.00 pm (Sydney time) on 12 August 2019 unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) or as outlined in the Bidder's Statement.
Attached to this announcement is a notice in accordance with section 633(1) item 8 of the Corporations Act that the Bidder's Statement has been sent.
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347)
Company Notice - Subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF SENDING BIDDER'S STATEMENT AND OFFERS
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347) (Saracen) gives notice in accordance with section 633(1) items 7, 8 and 9 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that the bidder's statement, dated 8 July 2019, in respect of its off-market takeover bid (through its wholly owned subsidiary Saracen Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 107 154 727)) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh Resources Limited (ACN 130 964 162) (Bligh)(the Bidder's Statement) has been sent as required by section 633(1) item 6 of the Corporations Act to all persons registered as the holder of fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh as at 7:00 pm 5 July 2019 (being the date set by Saracen in accordance with section 633(2) of the Corporations Act).
The Bidder's Statement contains the terms of Saracen's offer. The date of the offers is 10 July 2019. A copy of the Bidder's Statement (which contains the offer) is attached to this notice.
Bidder's Statement
THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THIS DOCUMENT YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISOR.
Important Dates
Announcement Date for the Offer:
Date of Bidder's Statement:
Offer Date:
Offer scheduled to close (unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act):
14 June 2019
08 July 2019
10 July 2019
7:00pm (Sydney Time) on 12 August 2019
How to Accept
To accept the Offer you must follow the instructions set out in section 4 of this Bidder's Statement. Acceptances for the Offer must be received in sufficient time to be acted upon before the close of the Offer Period.
Important Notices
This Bidder's Statement is given under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and relates to the Offer. It is given by Saracen Metals Pty Ltd ACN 107 154 727 (Saracen Metals or Bidder) to Bligh Resources Limited ACN 130 964 162 (Bligh or Target).
The Offer will close at 7:00pm (Sydney Time) on 12 August 2019 unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act.
