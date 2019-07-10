Saracen Mineral : Dispatch of Bidders Statement to BGH Shareholders

ASX Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By hand and via email

10 July 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Off-market takeover bid by Saracen Metals Pty Limited for Bligh Resources Limited - notice of dispatch of Bidder's Statement

We act for Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ACN 009 215 347) (ASX: SAR) (Saracen).

Saracen has today completed the dispatch of the bidder's statement in respect of its off-market takeover bid (through its wholly owned subsidiary Saracen Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 107 154 727)) for all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Bligh Resources Limited (ACN 130 964 162) (ASX: BGH).

The date of the offers is 10 July 2019. The offer will close at 7.00 pm (Sydney time) on 12 August 2019 unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) or as outlined in the Bidder's Statement.

Attached to this announcement is a notice in accordance with section 633(1) item 8 of the Corporations Act that the Bidder's Statement has been sent.

Yours faithfully

PricewaterhouseCoopers

by Clare Pope, Legal Partner

Clare Pope

Partner - Legal

PricewaterhouseCoopers

