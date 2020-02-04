Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
Application iPhone
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED
>
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
SAR
AU000000SAR9
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(SAR)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
4.13
AUD
+0.24%
08:37p
SARACEN MINERAL
: Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
08:37p
SARACEN MINERAL
: continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
02/04
ALERT
: New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:
Alert: New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
0
02/04/2020 | 09:22am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
We are amaking arbitrage within MarketScreener's Asia Investor Portfolio, exiting two disappointing...
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
0.51%
25.55
-1.58%
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED
-0.76%
15.76
-3.31%
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
0.24%
4.13
24.47%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.34%
415
10.43%
The editorial team
© MarketScreener.com 2020
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
08:37p
SARACEN MINERAL
: Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
08:37p
SARACEN MINERAL
: continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
02/04
ALERT
: New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
01/29
SARACEN MINERAL
: sells shareholding in Red 5
PU
01/29
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
: - Clarification re December 2019 quarterly re..
AQ
01/27
SARACEN MINERAL
: Clarification re December quarterly report and presentation
PU
01/27
SARACEN MINERAL
: December 2019 Quarterly Presentation
PU
01/27
SARACEN MINERAL
: December 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/19
SARACEN MINERAL
: December 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details
PU
2019
Northern star to acquire 50% of kcgm super pit and associated assets
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020
1 073 M
EBIT 2020
351 M
Net income 2020
264 M
Debt 2020
156 M
Yield 2020
0,82%
P/E ratio 2020
15,8x
P/E ratio 2021
12,6x
EV / Sales2020
4,39x
EV / Sales2021
3,01x
Capitalization
4 555 M
More Financials
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
4,24 AUD
Last Close Price
4,13 AUD
Spread / Highest target
13,8%
Spread / Average Target
2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,20%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Raleigh John Finlayson
Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan
Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop
Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball
Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
24.47%
3 060
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
1.43%
35 616
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
1.12%
35 040
POLYUS PAO
--.--%
16 762
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
-4.00%
14 428
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.
3.46%
13 590
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Slave