Saracen Mineral : Ineligible Retail Shareholder Letter

20th November 2019

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ENTITLEMENT OFFER - NOTIFICATION TO INELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS

On 18 November 2019, Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ACN 009 215 347 ("SAR" or "Offeror"), announced an underwritten A$427 million 1-for-5.75pro-rata accelerated non renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") of new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$2.95 per New Share ("Offer Price"). Concurrently with the Entitlement Offer, SAR also undertook an underwritten placement of New Shares to institutional investors ("Institutional Placement") to raise approximately A$369 million at the same offer price, taking the total equity raising size to A$796 million (together, the "Equity raising").

The proceeds of the Equity Raising will be used to partially fund SAR's acquisition of a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture ("KCGM JV") through the purchase of 100% of the shares in Barrick (Australia Pacific) Pty Limited and associated transaction costs. The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

The Entitlement Offer comprises an institutional entitlement offer ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") and an offer to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as defined below) to participate on the same terms ("Retail Entitlement Offer"). The Entitlement Offer is being made by SAR in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations Instrument (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84, meaning that no prospectus or other disclosure document needs to be prepared. The Institutional Entitlement Offer and Institutional Placement have already closed and the results have been announced to ASX.

This notice is to inform you about the Retail Entitlement Offer and to explain why you will not be able to subscribe for New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer. This letter is not an offer to issue New Shares to you, nor an invitation for you to apply for New Shares. You are not required to do anything in response to this letter.

Details of the Retail Entitlement Offer

The Retail Entitlement Offer is being made to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as defined below), on the basis of 1 New Share for every 5.75 existing fully paid ordinary shares in SAR held at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 20 November 2019 ("Record Date").

Documents relating to the Retail Entitlement Offer were lodged with ASX on 20 November 2019 and are being mailed to Eligible Retail Shareholders by 25 November 2019.

Eligibility criteria

SAR has determined, pursuant to Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) of the ASX Listing Rules and section 9A(3)(a) of the Act, that it would be unreasonable to make offers to shareholders in countries other than Australia and New Zealand in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer having regard to: