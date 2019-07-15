Saracen Mineral : June 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

June 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) advises that the Company's June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Monday 22nd July 2019.

A teleconference on the quarterly results will be held on the morning of the 22nd, commencing at 9.00am (WST) / 11.00am (AEST).

Investors, brokers, analysts and media can register for the teleconference by clicking on the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/saracen-10001162-invite.html

The Quarterly Report will be available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: SAR) and Saracen's website at www.saracen.com.au.

A live webcast of the teleconference will also be available via the BRR Media service by clicking on the following link:

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d1deb0b12d7e6343766ccb0