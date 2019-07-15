Log in
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
Saracen Mineral : June 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details

07/15/2019

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

June 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) advises that the Company's June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Monday 22nd July 2019.

A teleconference on the quarterly results will be held on the morning of the 22nd, commencing at 9.00am (WST) / 11.00am (AEST).

Investors, brokers, analysts and media can register for the teleconference by clicking on the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/saracen-10001162-invite.html

The Quarterly Report will be available via the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: SAR) and Saracen's website at www.saracen.com.au.

A live webcast of the teleconference will also be available via the BRR Media service by clicking on the following link:

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d1deb0b12d7e6343766ccb0

Corporate Structure:

Ordinary shares on issue:

Unvested employee performance rights:

Market Capitalisation:

Cash, bullion and investments (31 March):

Debt:

Substantial Shareholders:

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Troy Irvin

Corporate Development Officer

Email: info@saracen.com.au

Contact (08) 6229 9100

831.4m

17.3m

A$3.1b (share price A$3.76)

A$153.3m

Nil

Van Eck Global 13.1% BlackRock Group 9.2%

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read Email: info@readcorporate.comContact: (08) 9388 1474

Registered Office:

Level 11/40 The EsplanadeASX:SAR Perth WA 6000

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 06:04:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 594 M
EBIT 2019 142 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Finance 2019 133 M
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 3 052 M
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.96%2 170
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.36%32 195
BARRICK GOLD CORP16.71%28 683
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.01%17 214
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 186
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD23.07%12 196
