Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
4.21 AUD   +1.94%
09:42pSARACEN MINERAL : Latest drilling paves the way for further inventory growth
PU
02/16SARACEN MINERAL : Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
02/16SARACEN MINERAL : continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saracen Mineral : Latest drilling paves the way for further inventory growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:42pm EST

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Strong start to FY20 exploration campaign paves way for further inventory growth

Latest drilling results highlight the potential to continue increasing production and mine life at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox

18th February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Carosue Dam

  • At Karari - Dervish, thick high-gradedrill results included 22m @ 5.6g/t, 17m @ 6.9g/t, 14m @ 8.0g/t, 10m @ 10.7g/t, 14m @ 5.1g/t and 16m @ 4.5g/t
  • At the Carosue Dam Seismic Project, data has been received and interpretation has commenced
  • At the Atbara discovery (just 4km from the Carosue Dam mill), infill drill results included (aggregated):
    86m @ 1.8g/t (including 45m @ 1.8g/t, 9m @ 5.7g/t and 32m @ 0.8g/t) 51m @ 1.5g/t (including 37m @ 1.4g/t and 14m @ 1.7g/t)
    359m @ 0.5g/t
  • At Safari Bore, open pit-abledrill results included 4m @ 19.3g/t, 26m @ 2.4g/t, 45m @ 1.5g/t and 36m @ 2.1g/t
  • At Mt Celia regional, air core drilling has defined the Okavango prospect, with results up to 1050ppb, RC drilling has commenced

Thunderbox

  • At Otto Bore, open pit-abledrill results included 15m @ 11.2g/t, 16m @ 5.7g/t and 7m @ 5.3g/t
  • At Wonder North, Resource definition drilling has commenced (focused on the high grade shoot)

Super Pit acquisition

  • Saracen and its equal KCGM JV partner Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) have established an "exploration and growth" sub-committee and initiated a strategic review / optimisation that includes exploration and growth
  • Pending the outcome of the review, 5 surface and 2 underground rigs continue to drill under the plan approved by former owners

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said: "These results show that Saracen continues to enjoy a strong growth outlook driven by both organic sources and prudent acquisitions. They are consistent with our goal to keep expanding our production and mine life for what are low discovery costs. At the same time, our Carosue Dam mill expansion is on track for commissioning in the December quarter, further underpinning our growth profile."

Registered Office:

Level 11/40 The EsplanadeASX:SAR

Perth WA 6000

Carosue Dam update

Karari - Dervish underground

Karari drilling has continued to focus on infill grade control following a solid increase in Ore Reserves to 1.2Moz at 30 June 2019. This drilling was the final program from the 1940 drill drive, with the new drill drive on the 1805 level now established.

Recent drilling has returned thick high grade results further demonstrating the increasing grade profile with depth. Significant results include 21.9m @ 5.6g/t, 16.5m @ 6.9g/t and 14.0m @ 8.0g/t. The high grade shoots remain open at depth and will be tested further during FY20.

Figure 1 - Karari Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine)

The new 1805 drill platform is located 135m below the existing drill platform and will facilitate the next phase of Reserve growth, weighted to FY21. This will be counterbalanced by enhanced contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio. Resource extension drilling has commenced and will continue to test the strong high grade mineralisation down plunge.

Below is a table of significant Karari infill intercepts:

Significant drill results include:

KRGC741

21.9m @ 5.6g/t

KRGC712

16.5m @ 6.9g/t

KRGC775

14.0m @ 8.0g/t

KRGC742

9.7m @ 10.7g/t

KRGC715

14.4m @ 5.1g/t

KRGC723

15.7m @ 4.5g/t

Page 2 of 53

Carosue Dam Seismic Project

Data processing of the 3D seismic survey is now complete, with interpretation underway.

The high-resolution fully nodal acquisition recorded 263 million traces of seismic data over 50km2 including Karari, Dervish and Atbara. This is the highest resolution hard rock survey in Australia and the second largest by area to date. The significant size of the dataset slowed progress, but was overcome by increased processing capacity.

Interpretation of the high resolution survey has commenced with a significant number of previously unknown structural and geological features beginning to be resolved.

The interpretation phase is an iterative process as new mapping and drilling information is integrated into the cube.

Figure 2 - Carosue Dam, 3D Seismic data

Once the detailed geological framework is established, drill targets can be determined.

Atbara (Carosue Dam Corridor)

The Atbara discovery, 4km north of the Carosue Dam mill, continues to evolve with further drilling.

The initial broad 160m x 160m framework drilling identified a large system with a strike length of 860m between two major post mineralisation Proterozoic Dykes. Initial follow up drilling to the discovery hole (40m @ 3.8g/t) suggested that the mineralisation is highly variable.

Recently a close spaced 20m x 20m program was completed to assist in understanding the short range variability.

Significant new Atbara results include 45m @ 1.8g/t, 54m @ 1.4g/t and 359m @ 0.5g/t.

Page 3 of 53

Figure 3 - Atbara Long Section, New Drill Results, (dotted outline 20m x 20m focus area)

The geological factors that explain the variability are still being determined.

During the December quarter 2019 over 15,000 pulp samples were sent off for Copper and Molybdenum analysis. The results indicate that while copper and molybdenum are present, the quantities are too low to be considered currently economic.

The variable grade distribution across the project allows for flexibility in any future approach. Current drilling has shown the presence of large lower grade domains as well as more discrete higher grade zones, both of which will be followed up and investigated further.

Below is a table of significant Atbara exploration intercepts:

Significant drill results include:

Aggregated

Primary (or including)

ATEX108

86.0m

@ 1.8g/t

45.0m @ 1.8g/t

9.0m @ 5.7g/t

32.0m @ 0.8g/t

ATEX0110

51.0m

@ 1.5g/t

37.0m @ 1.4g/t

14.0m @ 1.7g/t

ATEX114

54.3m

@ 1.4g/t

54.3m @ 1.4g/t

ATEX111

56.0m

@ 0.9g/t

9.0m @ 2.5g/t

47.0m @ 0.7g/t

ATEX118

13.0m

@ 1.8/t

13.0m @ 1.8g/t

Page 4 of 53

Safari Bore

The Safari Bore project is located 70km north-northeast of the Carosue Dam mill, and 5km west of the Deep South underground mine. Mineral Resources of 2.9Mt at 2.1g/t for 200,000 ounces were reported at 30 June 2019.

The project was previously mined between 2003 and 2005, producing 210,000 ounces at an impressive open pit grade of 2.9g/t. The last drilling at Safari Bore was completed by Saracen in 2010.

Significant open pit-able results from recent Resource definition drilling include 4m @ 19.3g/t, 21m @ 2.5g/t and 26m @ 2.4g/t.

Figure 4 - Safari Bore Long Section, New Drill Results

The high grade shoots remain open down plunge with further drilling to be planned.

Safari Bore sits adjacent to the large regional Pinjin Fault. The steeply west south-westerly dipping stratigraphy is highly deformed with mylonitic fabrics commonly observed. High grade mineralisation is commonly associated with intense sericite-albite alteration proximal to quartz-carbonate veining and local brecciation.

Below is a table of significant Safari Bore intercepts:

Significant drill results include:

SBRD007

4.0m @ 19.3g/t

SBRD027

26.0m @ 2.4g/t

SBRD015

45.0m @ 1.5g/t

SBRD005

21.0m @ 2.5g/t

SBRD003

36.0m @ 2.1g/t

Page 5 of 53

Mt Celia regional

Aircore drilling has successfully identified a large gold anomaly (Okavango) to the west of Safari Bore, now defined over a strike length of 6.0km and up to 1.2km wide. The prospect is a strong basement anomaly that is coincident with albite-sericitealteration and key pathfinder elements including; As, Bi, Mo, Sb, Te and Ce.

The infill aircore drilling program across the Okavango prospect has now been completed. This program has reduced the drill spacing down to 200m x 100m. The program has further refined and delineated the core of the anomaly.

Significant new Okavango results include 1050ppb, 964ppb and 879ppb.

Figure 5 - Mt Celia, Aircore drilling results

RC drilling has commenced at Okavango to test the bedrock for primary mineralisation responsible for the large anomalous footprint defined in the aircore drilling.

No further aircore drilling is planned at the broader Mt Celia area for the remainder of FY20. Additional drilling is planned for FY21 to follow up on other areas of significant anomalism defined in the broad 900m x 100m programs completed in FY19 and FY20.

Page 6 of 53

Thunderbox update

Otto Bore

Drilling has continued at the Otto Bore project, 8km north of the Thunderbox Plant. A maiden Ore Reserve of 950kt at 2.0g/t for 60,000 ounces was reported at 30 June 2019.

Recent activity has focused on extending the drilling coverage north of the current Ore Reserve. This drilling has further demonstrated the growth potential of the project with some impressive open pit-able results being returned including 15m @ 11.2g/t, 16m @ 5.7g/t and 7m @ 5.3 g/t.

Figure 6 - Otto Bore, New Drill Results

The high grade mineralisation appears confined to shallow south plunging ore shoots.

The strike length of the mineralised structure has now been tested over 1.5km.

Below is a table of significant Otto Bore intercepts:

Significant drill results include:

OBRC0189

15.0m

@ 11.2g/t

OBRC0192

16.0m

@ 5.7g/t

OBRC0149

7.0m @ 5.3g/t

OBRC0165

6.0m @ 4.8g/t

OBRC0184

11.0m

@ 1.9g/t

Page 7 of 53

Wonder North

In the September quarter 2019, Saracen acquired Bligh Resources (ASX: BGH) including the Bundarra Project. The project comprises 5 deposits with a total Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt @ 2.1g/t for 660,000 ounces.

Wonder North is the largest deposit and will be the focus of drilling in the June half 2020. The drilling will be focused on:

  • Infilling the Resource to improve geological confidence
  • Confirming previous high grade drilling results

The well-developed high grade shoot which plunges to the south will be the primary focus of the initial program. Step out exploration programs will be planned for FY21.

Previous drilling results at Wonder North include 22m @ 6.0g/t, 24m @ 5.5g/t and 22m @ 4.3g/t.

Figure 7 - Wonder North, Planned drilling

The Bundurra project is characterised by large volumes of tonalities with assimilated rafts of mafic xenoliths from the greenstone in which the tonalite has intruded. The tonalities have been later intruded by porphyries, fractionated intrusions and lamprophyres.

Wonder North is hosted within a package of coarse grained tonalite-granodiorite with diorite porphyry, aplite and lamprophyre dykes and sills. Mineralisation is associated with a west northwest trending Wonder Shear zone with quartz veining containing pyrite.

Page 8 of 53

Corporate structure:

Ordinary shares on issue:

1,102.9m

Unvested employee performance rights:

17.2m

Market Capitalisation:

A$4.6b (share price A$4.21)

Cash, bullion and investments (31 December):

A$283.8m

Debt (31 December):

A$385.0m

Substantial Shareholders:

Van Eck Global 12.0%

BlackRock Group 9.8%

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Troy Irvin

Corporate Development Officer Email: info@saracen.com.au Contact(08) 6229 9100

Competent Person Statements

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read Email: info@readcorporate.comContact: (08) 9388 1474

The information in the report to which this statement is attached that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources related to Gold is based upon information compiled by Mr Daniel Howe, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Daniel Howe is a full-time employee of the company. Daniel Howe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Daniel Howe consents to the inclusion in the report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 9 of 53

Table 1 - Karari Drill Results

KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

KREX060

438697

6664049

-233.106

640.6

322.5

-57.59

no significant results

KRGC703

438619.7

6663777

-63.586

141

301

-51.76

hole not sampled

KRGC708

438619.6

6663777

-63.771

72

304.7

-45.95

hole not sampled

KRGC708A

438619.5

6663777

-62.584

309.6

308.2

-46.43

285.5

285.9

0.4

3.64

KRGC709

438619.6

6663777

-62.584

330

304.7

-34.56

289

305.2

16.2

2.88

KRGC710

438619.8

6663777

-62.594

342

306.3

-37.46

284.45

296

11.55

2.06

KRGC711

438619.8

6663777

-63.78

153

308.2

-40.34

hole not sampled

KRGC712

438620.4

6663778

-63.785

384

312.4

-39.4

337

353.5

16.5

6.87

and

360.9

361.95

1.05

12.90

KRGC712A

438620.3

6663778

-63.848

365.9

311.3

-37.26

296

312

16

1.85

KRGC713

438704.2

6663345

-93.857

219

306.3

-63.93

140.8

142.55

1.75

3.23

and

147.05

147.65

0.6

5.18

and

150

150.55

0.55

3.45

and

175.5

175.8

0.3

3.35

and

186.6

187

0.4

3.03

KRGC714

438704.3

6663345

-93.861

240

319.6

-71.97

157.2

158.2

1

2.99

and

160.85

161.4

0.55

2.83

and

175.5

176.35

0.85

9.57

and

189.25

189.7

0.45

3.74

KRGC715

438704.3

6663345

-93.884

282

336.7

-65

207

207.4

0.4

2.64

and

231.5

245.94

14.44

5.07

KRGC716

438704.1

6663345

-93.895

141

341.8

-53.96

hole not sampled

KRGC716A

438704.3

6663345

-93.866

294.2

339.6

-55.14

217

217.75

0.75

2.50

and

238.5

239.7

1.2

4.84

KRGC717

438704.3

6663345

-93.861

314.4

341.9

-51.97

238.75

239.65

0.9

5.35

and

248.5

261

12.5

1.64

KRGC718

438704

6663345

-93.934

232.8

322.6

-75.55

185

185.75

0.75

8.14

and

192.15

193.34

1.19

4.61

and

231

232

1

2.64

KRGC719

438704.3

6663345

-93.902

302.7

350.8

-61.56

269.9

272.75

2.85

4.69

KRGC720

438704.3

6663345

-93.863

282

9.7

-79.84

209

210.13

1.13

5.92

KRGC721

438704.3

6663345

-93.857

273

353

-76.41

232.6

233.1

0.5

3.26

and

240.82

241.4

0.58

3.07

KRGC722

438705.1

6663344

-93.889

294

350.6

-72.5

246.3

247.5

1.2

3.69

and

257

259

2

2.98

and

279

280

1

3.58

KRGC723

438619.8

6663777

-63.906

356.7

307.4

-34.18

328

343.7

15.7

4.49

KRGC724

438619.8

6663778

-63.843

120

309.5

-35.48

hole not sampled

KRGC724A

438619.8

6663778

-63.765

387

308.6

-32.55

318

330.1

12.1

1.72

KRGC725

438620.2

6663778

-64.036

176.9

311.1

-37.97

hole not sampled

KRGC725A

438619.9

6663777

-63.782

90

312.4

-34.37

hole not sampled

KRGC726

438620

6663778

-63.857

420

314.2

-36.65

375

375.7

0.7

12.40

and

377

385.95

8.95

6.24

KRGC730

438620.2

6663778

-63.94

297

302.9

-52.1

202.37

202.87

0.5

6.32

and

256

265

9

5.97

KRGC731

438702.4

6663347

-92.557

227.35

310

-48.16

160.9

161.75

0.85

14.60

and

166

171

5

3.65

and

175

178

3

2.90

and

183.25

184.55

1.3

2.54

and

192.8

194.8

2

3.63

and

198

199

1

3.30

Page 10 of 53

KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

KRGC732

438704.9

6663343

-93.968

213

249.2

-80.06

145

146

1

3.97

and

151.55

152.55

1

4.69

and

155.25

155.7

0.45

2.54

and

173.75

175

1.25

4.95

KRGC733

438704.6

6663346

-93.879

233.96

302.2

-84.99

200.95

201.9

0.95

4.12

KRGC734

438704.8

6663345

-93.769

360

353.3

-51.99

302

307

5

3.63

and

310.5

311

0.5

2.51

KRGC735

438705

6663345

-93.73

365.5

356

-54.49

294.65

300.45

5.8

3.05

KRGC736

438704.4

6663346

-93.952

333

354.6

-55

269

270

1

2.77

and

285.45

294

8.55

3.38

and

315.1

316

0.9

2.55

KRGC737

438704.4

6663345

-93.959

296.6

356.89

-69.41

272.5

277.45

4.95

6.68

and

284

286.7

2.7

7.56

KRGC740

438652.6

6663700

-60.643

249.7

178.4

-57.84

213.1

216.4

3.3

13.42

and

220

220.8

0.8

5.25

and

228.6

229.25

0.65

3.39

and

235

236

1

5.49

and

238.55

239.35

0.8

3.65

KRGC741

438652.7

6663702

-60.796

273

171.1

-63.92

208.65

230.5

21.85

5.61

and

245.6

246.1

0.5

6.42

and

254.55

255.05

0.5

3.05

KRGC742

438619.6

6663774

-64.087

263.5

265.4

-76.13

234.3

244

9.7

10.68

and

249

250.25

1.25

7.76

KRGC743

438619.8

6663774

-64.075

276

243.7

-84.71

222.8

223.15

0.35

7.14

and

244.85

259

14.15

3.32

KRGC744

438620.2

6663775

-64.082

298.7

327.4

-84.27

279.3

280.1

0.8

10.40

KRGC745

438620.1

6663775

-64.078

299.8

319

-79.65

252.6

253

0.4

6.54

KRGC746

438619.4

6663777

-64.068

299

319.1

-75.18

244.62

246.5

1.88

3.01

and

278

278.8

0.8

15.40

KRGC748

438619.5

6663776

-64.088

311

321.6

-72.13

no significant results

KRGC749

438704.4

6663345

-93.938

266.8

342.4

-72.03

241.76

243.6

1.84

8.59

and

256.7

257

0.3

5.45

KRGC750

438704.4

6663345

-93.946

293.6

345.7

-62.41

201

202

1

5.70

and

252.65

257.55

4.9

3.69

and

264

264.4

0.4

4.35

and

270.95

272

1.05

4.23

KRGC751

438703.3

6663348

-93.806

327

347.6

-43.26

no significant results

KRGC752

438703.3

6663348

-93.787

381

351.4

-49.91

300

312

12

4.00

KRGC753

438703.2

6663348

-93.779

344.5

359.6

-58.53

293

294

1

2.53

and

319.3

320

0.7

4.74

and

325

326.1

1.1

3.47

and

330

333

3

3.50

KRGC754

438703.1

6663348

-93.771

384

4.3

-59.95

286

288

2

3.83

KRGC756

438411.4

6663737

-54.617

42

13.3

55.4

14.45

29.5

15.05

3.17

KRGC757

438411.2

6663739

-58.412

51

19.83

-22.85

5.4

12.8

7.4

1.55

and

9.3

9.8

0.5

3.34

and

28.5

30.5

2

2.88

and

31.5

32

0.5

2.65

and

50.5

51

0.5

3.05

KRGC758

438410

6663738

-56.507

51

354.1

18.7

18.5

29.55

11.05

1.92

and

36

38

2

2.79

and

40.5

41

0.5

5.20

KRGC759

438409.9

6663738

-56.383

81

338.7

25.74

14.9

24

9.1

1.30

and

22

22.5

0.5

4.27

KRGC768

438694.7

6664045

-232.36

135

236.9

7.19

results pending

KRGC771

438694.5

6664046

-233.106

345

251.7

-6.3

results pending

KRGC775

438694

6664046

-233.376

439.49

257.3

-13.75

286.05

300

13.95

7.97

Page 11 of 53

KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

KRGC778

438702.9

6663342

-92.484

218.7

290.6

-81.68

158

160

2

2.81

and

162.55

163.46

0.91

4.69

and

171

172

1

6.23

and

187

188

1

12.40

KRGC779

438711.2

6663338

-94.25

279

5.4

-81.37

no significant results

KRGC780

438702.9

6663342

-92.444

254.7

151.9

-87.1

186.83

187.3

0.47

6.49

223

229.1

6.1

2.79

232

233

1

3.01

235

236

1

5.50

KRGC781

438711.2

6663338

-94.25

306

102.6

-82.73

results pending

KRGC782

438732

6663304

-93.986

198

211

-71.79

119.45

120

0.55

35.40

and

176

176.4

0.4

7.16

Table 2 - Safari Bore Drill Results

SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

SBRD002A

450844

6731912

376.4

210.7 92.62

-55.25

125.5

143.5

18

0.59

and

150.8

157.9

7.1

1.84

and

163.4

164.65

1.25

2.85

and

178

179

1

1.05

and

195.55

208

12.45

1.91

SBRD003

450894.1

6731868

376.75

180.6 90.53

-54.49

90.69

94.5

3.81

1.16

and

100.39

101.49

1.1

0.90

and

113.35

134

20.65

1.50

and

142.12

149.22

7.1

2.99

and

164

165

1

0.54

and

178

179

1

1.04

SBRD004

450909.8

6731828

377.042

180.7 91.67

-55

86

87.95

1.95

0.99

and

107.9

110

2.1

2.43

and

113.35

149.6

36.1

2.09

and

161

162

1

1.46

SBRD005

450911.3

6731788

376.718

180.65 91.67

-55

31.55

33.16

1.61

1.37

and

92.65

95.2

2.55

0.86

and

130

151.25

21.25

2.52

and

168.4

169.4

1

0.55

SBRD006

450824.1

6731910

376.265

256 89.6

-54.62

124

126

2

1.18

and

149

150

1

2.79

and

156

160

4

1.60

and

170

171

1

4.17

and

181

182

1

1.48

and

187

189

2

3.20

and

197

200

3

0.88

and

206

216

10

0.78

and

219

221

2

5.27

and

232

233

1

0.69

and

234

240

6

1.28

and

244

245

1

1.09

Page 12 of 53

SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

SBRD007

450865

6731910

376.598

238 88.88

-54.91

103

106

3

1.96

and

113

127

14

2.35

and

136

150

14

1.14

and

185

189

4

19.26

and

209

217

8

0.57

and

232

233

1

0.52

SBRD008

450885

6731910

376.801

184 83.13

-55.39

56

62

6

0.78

and

69

72

3

0.64

and

99

100

1

2.11

and

113

132

19

0.75

and

142

143

1

0.55

SBRD009

450905.8

6731910

376.947

178 83.76

-55.78

24

25

1

0.78

and

29

34

5

0.60

and

39

41

2

0.58

and

93

94

1

0.66

and

98

99

1

0.72

and

112

113

1

4.29

and

127

129

2

0.77

and

137

139

2

0.94

and

146

172

26

1.18

SBRD010

450925

6731910

377.135

140 84.91

-55.25

56

58

2

4.38

and

102

113

11

1.46

SBRD011

450945

6731910

377.564

118 88.45

-54.98

35

36

1

15.90

and

62

64

2

0.69

and

66

67

1

0.58

SBRD012

450865

6731890

376.773

210 88

-55

92

93

1

0.94

and

120

122

2

1.93

and

127

151

24

1.90

and

158

159

1

1.06

and

177

179

2

1.92

and

183

185

2

0.91

SBRD013

450905

6731890

376.894

180 88.3

-55.56

26

30

4

1.30

and

49

50

1

0.74

and

86

87

1

1.14

and

101

104

3

0.74

and

108

110

2

0.99

and

114

116

2

3.56

and

128

129

1

0.73

and

136

139

3

2.99

and

143

146

3

0.93

and

161

164

3

1.37

SBRD014

450925

6731890

377.098

144 88.68

-55.7

9

10

1

0.68

and

18

19

1

0.82

and

63

64

1

0.85

and

85

86

1

4.42

and

97

98

1

0.81

and

106

109

3

5.97

and

115

123

8

2.53

SBRD015

450844.4

6731870

376.283

190 88.71

-55.43

40

41

1

0.74

and

129

132

3

0.80

and

145

190

45

1.46

Page 13 of 53

SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

SBRD016

450865

6731870

376.472

210 88.26

-55.22

108

109

1

1.03

and

129

130

1

10.30

and

141

149

8

1.33

and

153

162

9

1.73

and

166

173

7

1.43

and

177

184

7

2.30

SBRD017

450925

6731870

377.062

168 88

-55

29

30

1

1.07

and

67

73

6

4.64

and

80

81

1

0.91

and

93

106

13

1.50

and

110

111

1

3.53

and

115

127

12

1.17

and

136

144

8

3.42

SBRD018

450845

6731850

376.544

162 88

-55

37

39

2

5.62

and

131

132

1

0.61

and

144

145

1

2.06

and

154

159

5

1.62

SBRD019

450865

6731850

376.544

222 88

-55

25

27

2

0.51

and

121

122

1

1.74

and

141

145

4

0.62

and

150

152

2

0.80

and

163

173

10

1.56

and

181

182

1

1.21

and

186

190

4

0.63

and

198

203

5

0.67

and

211

213

2

1.12

SBRD020

450885

6731850

376.492

196 88

-55

results pending

SBRD021

450925

6731850

376.656

150 89.23

-55.01

59

60

1

1.02

and

78

90

12

1.69

and

95

96

1

1.11

and

101

106

5

1.03

and

116

121

5

1.64

and

125

126

1

0.53

and

138

139

1

0.76

SBRD022

450945

6731850

377.219

138 89.03

-55.02

62

72

10

1.24

and

77

78

1

0.57

and

99

100

1

1.88

and

108

109

1

1.13

and

124

125

1

0.93

SBRD023

450885

6731830

377.194

200 88

-55

81

82

1

0.69

and

93

94

1

0.57

and

113

114

1

0.64

and

123

124

1

1.31

and

132

156

24

0.92

and

161

162

1

0.53

and

182

184

2

3.39

SBRD024

450925

6731830

376.589

160 88

-55

12

15

3

2.77

and

52

54

2

8.13

and

58

59

1

0.58

and

94

114

20

0.82

and

118

138

20

1.96

and

144

148

4

1.61

Page 14 of 53

SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

SBRD025

450945

6731830

377.151

144 90

-54.81

31

32

1

0.78

and

45

46

1

0.88

and

64

65

1

0.96

and

71

73

2

1.44

and

78

79

1

2.53

and

94

99

5

1.05

and

101

102

1

1.03

and

107

113

6

2.59

and

136

137

1

0.79

SBRD026

450965

6731830

377.155

120 87.98

-55.4

41

48

7

1.74

and

56

57

1

1.94

and

62

63

1

0.62

and

93

94

1

0.53

and

98

99

1

1.00

SBRD027

450925

6731810

377.278

160 88.04

-55.53

62

63

1

0.51

and

78

79

1

0.58

and

93

95

2

5.60

and

99

108

9

0.71

and

113

114

1

0.59

and

122

148

26

2.43

SBRD028A

450891.6

6731790

376.919

210 90.29

-55.81

37

38

1

0.79

and

48

49

1

2.24

and

91

92

1

4.14

and

97

98

1

20.70

and

144

150

6

3.74

and

167

168

1

0.78

and

182

184

2

0.77

and

197

198

1

0.59

and

203

204

1

0.90

SBRD029

450965

6731790

376.428

130 87.96

-60.9

20

24

4

0.56

and

34

37

3

0.59

and

45

46

1

0.83

and

52

53

1

0.56

and

81

86

5

2.98

and

96

108

12

0.89

and

112

113

1

0.85

SBRD030

450905

6731770

377.047

204 88

-55

38

40

2

0.73

and

67

69

2

0.83

and

81

82

1

2.07

and

118

119

1

2.12

and

143

154

11

0.80

and

159

161

2

0.85

and

181

182

1

0.51

and

201

202

1

0.50

SBRD031

450925

6731770

376.611

180 87.61

-55.5

8

12

4

2.01

and

36

37

1

1.07

and

56

60

4

4.20

and

121

126

5

0.67

and

135

138

3

1.52

and

148

149

1

0.71

and

168

169

1

2.30

Page 15 of 53

SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

SBRD032

450945

6731770

376.713

150 89.45

-55.51

4

8

4

0.75

and

14

15

1

8.99

and

19

20

1

3.08

and

28

29

1

3.01

and

52

53

1

0.86

and

62

68

6

0.62

and

73

79

6

1.04

and

84

85

1

9.98

and

102

103

1

0.57

and

107

108

1

0.52

and

111

117

6

0.94

and

136

137

1

1.20

SBRD033

450965

6731770

376.805

126 88.88

-55.13

8

12

4

2.65

and

45

46

1

0.83

and

68

69

1

1.70

and

94

95

1

0.88

and

99

104

5

1.44

and

112

113

1

0.76

SBRD034

450925

6731750

377.003

126 86.28

-50.93

8

12

4

0.82

and

35

36

1

0.55

and

70

71

1

0.84

SBRD034A

450925

6731750

377.003

192 89.07

-55.21

50

51

1

6.44

and

71

76

5

0.66

and

95

96

1

1.38

and

130

133

3

11.37

and

141

145

4

1.84

and

184

186

2

0.95

SBRD035

450945

6731750

376.663

162 85.82

-55.93

16

20

4

1.44

and

65

71

6

0.51

and

119

121

2

1.49

Table 3 - Otto Bore Drill Results

OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

OBRC0077

304726

6889811

486.6

310 90

-60

85

96

11

5.06

and

107

108

1

0.85

and

121

122

1

1.98

and

153

155

2

3.41

OBRC0080

304805

6889732

486.5

226 90

-60

127

128

1

0.53

and

130

131

1

0.97

OBRC0081

304861

6889732

486.3

150 90

-60

1

2

1

1.16

and

92

94

2

7.25

OBRC0082

304853

6889651

486.8

226 103.82

-60.85

71

77

6

1.84

and

117

118

1

0.52

OBRC0083

304910

6889651

486.578

148 90

-60

43

45

2

2.09

OBRC0132

305010.6

6888845

488.303

118 89.56

-71.48

55

56

1

1.30

and

60

65

5

0.94

and

77

78

1

0.56

OBRC0138

305017.1

6888789

488.368

106 92.02

-61.23

32

34

2

1.04

and

52

56

4

1.06

and

90

91

1

3.91

OBRC0139

304929.9

6888758

488.786

214 93.82

-60.85

148

152

4

1.24

and

157

158

1

0.88

and

163

172

9

2.02

Page 16 of 53

OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

OBRC0140

305025.4

6888761

488.229

124

94.1

-61.25

37

38

1

0.75

and

48

52

4

1.04

and

84

85

1

0.72

OBRC0142

304961.4

6888720

488.447

190 90.59

-61.25

100

101

1

6.12

and

121

126

5

1.92

and

133

134

1

1.25

OBRC0144

305078.1

6888669

487.982

106 90

-60

36

38

2

1.06

OBRC0145

305042.6

6888640

488.299

154 90

-60

64

76

12

0.83

and

98

99

1

2.37

OBRC0146

305083.5

6888640

487.972

100 91.17

-61.2

38

39

1

3.24

OBRC0147

304820

6889353

492

280 90

-60

153

160

7

0.90

and

165

171

6

0.96

OBRC0148

304910

6889360

489

142 90

-60

76

79

3

0.52

and

83

86

3

2.14

and

91

93

2

1.26

and

105

106

1

3.91

and

110

114

4

1.47

OBRC0149

304910

6889380

490

112 90

-60

70

77

7

5.30

and

109

111

2

1.06

OBRC0150

304995

6889380

490

64 90

-60

2

3

1

0.85

and

29

30

1

1.26

OBRC0151

304850

6889430

489

184 90.02

-61.64

19

20

1

3.17

and

133

134

1

0.65

and

138

147

9

0.56

and

176

177

1

0.57

OBRC0152

304910

6889420

490

112 90

-60

71

74

3

5.44

OBRC0153

304950

6889420

490

82 92.12

-61.36

12

13

1

2.04

and

26

28

2

0.73

and

56

57

1

0.70

OBRC0154

304990

6889420

490

64 88.34

-61.33

8

10

2

1.21

OBRC0155

304890

6889460

490

142 92.12

-61.36

76

89

13

1.53

and

110

112

2

0.71

OBRC0156

304930

6889460

490

100 92.12

-61.36

36

43

7

1.30

and

62

64

2

2.27

and

79

80

1

0.56

OBRC0157

304970

6889460

490

70 88.97

-61.29

21

22

1

3.24

and

45

46

1

0.61

OBRC0158

304840

6889500

490

214 88.27

-60.86

104

109

5

0.68

132

134

2

0.97

138

139

1

1.01

151

152

1

1.79

OBRC0159

304890

6889500

490

150 87.09

-60.72

48

50

2

0.73

and

71

74

3

1.31

and

80

81

1

0.74

and

103

104

1

0.60

OBRC0160

304930

6889500

490

100 91.77

-61.47

19

25

6

0.60

and

49

60

11

0.76

OBRC0161

304950

6889500

490

70 91.48

-61.26

38

39

1

0.80

and

42

43

1

0.55

and

63

66

3

3.91

OBRC0162

304970

6889500

490

100 96.97

-61.75

42

43

1

0.83

and

51

52

1

2.26

OBRC0163

304990

6889500

490

118 90.93

-61.27 no significant results

Page 17 of 53

OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

OBRC0164

304785

6889535

494

280 87.85

-61.54

58

59

1

0.64

and

62

63

1

0.63

and

139

140

1

1.48

and

175

177

2

1.60

OBRC0165

304840

6889540

493

208 87.32

-60.79

95

101

6

4.85

and

106

107

1

1.02

and

126

128

2

1.23

OBRC0166

304890

6889540

490

142 91.74

-61.13

41

42

1

2.36

and

67

68

1

0.87

and

71

73

2

0.78

and

96

97

1

1.94

OBRC0167

304930

6889540

490

100 91.23

-60.85

41

45

4

0.59

and

67

68

1

1.17

OBRC0168

304970

6889540

490

52 87.39

-61.15

35

36

1

0.51

OBRC0169

304795

6889600

490

280 90

-60

124

129

5

1.84

and

134

135

1

1.27

and

139

141

2

0.93

OBRC0170

304850

6889600

490

234 95.14

-61.16

111

113

2

3.18

and

124

126

2

1.21

and

204

205

1

11.10

OBRC0171

304890

6889600

490

202 90

-60

26

27

1

0.88

and

53

54

1

0.51

and

58

60

2

2.53

and

73

74

1

1.00

OBRC0172

304930

6889600

490

148 93.39

-61.07

34

35

1

0.51

and

57

58

1

0.57

OBRC0173

304780

6889690

492

270 90.99

-59

130

131

1

4.18

OBRC0174

304855

6889695

492

184 88.92

-59.7

110

111

1

0.77

OBRC0175

304915

6889695

490

100 92.45

-60.41

no significant results

OBRC0176

304915

6889730

487

100 90

-60

no significant results

OBRC0177

304755

6889775

492

280 90

-60

147

149

2

0.58

OBRC0179

304855

6889777

490

142 92.13

-60.99

50

51

1

0.63

and

90

91

1

10.20

OBRC0180

304895

6889777

490

100 88.3

-59.83

29

37

8

2.46

and

64

65

1

0.80

and

88

89

1

0.81

OBRC0182

304846

6889811

485

154 90

-60

41

42

1

2.68

and

69

70

1

1.32

and

99

100

1

0.98

OBRC0183

304700

6889840

485

280 89.6

-60.51

no significant results

OBRC0184

304740

6889840

485

244 90

-60

83

94

11

1.94

and

135

136

1

7.42

OBRC0185

304860

6889840

485

160 91.3

-71.35

76

77

1

0.82

and

149

150

1

0.55

OBRC0186

304790

6889890

485

183 90.07

-61.06

28

29

1

1.35

and

33

34

1

0.64

and

136

138

2

2.52

and

145

147

2

1.47

OBRC0187

304850

6889890

485

142 89.64

-60.79

no significant results

OBRC0188

304690

6889930

485

244 90

-60

161

172

11

1.14

OBRC0189

304770

6889930

485

201 90

-60

67

70

3

1.06

and

140

141

1

2.41

and

150

165

15

11.18

and

171

173

2

2.47

Page 18 of 53

OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

OBRC0190

304820

6889930

490

142 90

-60

44

45

1

0.62

and

47

48

1

0.52

and

54

55

1

0.61

and

61

62

1

1.59

and

64

72

8

0.89

OBRC0191

304890

6889930

489

82 90

-60

39

44

5

3.46

and

58

59

1

0.82

OBRC0192

304660

6889970

489

280 89.52

-61.37

67

68

1

0.76

and

134

135

1

1.22

and

168

184

16

5.69

OBRC0193

304860

6889970

489

100 90

-60

26

29

3

0.73

and

35

36

1

0.55

OBRC0194

304770

6890050

489

142 90

-60

no significant results

OBRC0195

304820

6890050

489

100 91.84

-60.19

45

50

5

1.63

and

77

79

2

1.30

Table 4 - Atbara Drill Results

ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

ATEX008

436747

6668049

345

338

248.17

-64.72 results pending

ATEX036

437009.5

6668169

345

545.8

235

-60

363

364

1

1.16

and

414.3

417.08

2.78

1.17

and

444

445

1

0.69

ATEX037

437408

6668407

345

805

235

-65

255

256

1

1.40

and

273

631.5

358.5

0.50

incl

273

333

60

0.83

incl

347

353

6

0.55

incl

359

364.6

5.6

0.76

incl

378

395

17

0.80

incl

409

433

24

0.76

incl

447

451.25

4.25

1.24

incl

474

480

6

1.41

incl

507

630

123

0.53

and

716

717

1

0.61

ATEX042

437233

6668910

350

712

235

-65

54

63

9

0.72

and

159.9

186

26.1

1.20

and

350

376

26

0.67

and

389

390

1

0.75

and

392

393

1

0.91

ATEX107

437314.145

6668310

347.67

330

239.66

-66.09

72

73

1

1.60

and

100

108

8

0.65

and

113

114

1

0.95

and

125

126

1

0.89

and

131

134

3

0.71

and

188

213

25

0.73

and

324.96

327

2.04

0.86

ATEX108

437241.287

6668356

348.0165

280

234.67

-60.5

56

101

45

1.84

and

125

134

9

5.73

and

182

183

1

0.50

and

239

271

32

0.82

Page 19 of 53

ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

ATEX109

437283.452

6668336

347.752

316

236.14

-65.66

68

76

8

1.56

and

95

102

7

0.56

and

105

106

1

0.66

and

111

113

2

0.71

and

128

129

1

1.33

and

151

166

15

0.75

and

194

197

3

1.33

and

211

212

1

0.63

and

217

218

1

0.54

and

227

229

2

0.54

and

231

232

1

0.58

and

258

259.77

1.77

3.24

and

297.5

302

4.5

1.36

ATEX110

437225.313

6668372

347.9917

346

234.67

-60

56

93

37

1.43

and

199

208

9

0.51

and

215

216

1

0.55

and

242

243

1

0.90

and

247

248

1

1.14

and

258

259

1

0.78

and

276

290

14

1.65

and

302

305

3

1.11

and

316

317

1

0.67

and

323

326

3

1.21

and

344

345

1

0.67

ATEX111

437299.087

6668322

347.708

364

239.33

-65.53

73

74

1

0.78

and

107

112

5

0.54

and

117

118

1

0.57

and

125

128

3

0.88

and

143

144

1

1.41

and

148

149

1

0.60

and

184

231

47

0.65

and

254

257

3

0.69

and

310

319

9

2.25

ATEX112

437276.661

6668302

347.8

214

0

-65

65

100

35

0.73

and

113

114

1

0.54

and

116

117

1

1.08

and

145

148

3

0.93

and

207

208

1

0.85

ATEX113

437238.561

6668322

348.121

190

241.78

-64.88

57

58

1

1.74

and

70

71

1

1.47

and

112

121

9

0.59

and

141

142

1

1.01

and

148

149

1

1.36

and

159

160

1

0.59

and

171

172

1

1.12

ATEX114

437267.494

6668291

347.799

340

234.37

-65.4

63

67

4

0.54

and

90

93

3

0.88

and

130

134

4

1.40

and

145

146

1

0.53

and

256.7

311

54.3

1.44

Page 20 of 53

ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

ATEX115

437213.085

6668352

348.496

260

238.57

-59.7

59

60

1

1.12

and

73

81

8

0.66

and

123

142

19

1.19

and

153

154

1

3.04

and

181

197

16

2.08

and

210.35

212.1

1.75

1.10

and

222

223

1

0.62

and

227.48

232

4.52

0.53

and

235

236

1

0.85

ATEX116

437253.533

6668307

347.959

279

239.55

-60.49

60

61

1

0.70

and

78

80

2

0.80

and

85

86

1

1.29

and

114

116

2

3.27

and

138

144

6

2.09

and

170

207.9

37.9

0.45

and

215

222

7

0.52

and

239.3

240.5

1.2

2.20

ATEX117

437224.529

6668339

348.335

276

237.3

-60.64

61

62

1

0.62

and

75

76

1

1.91

and

132

139

7

1.10

and

185

186

1

3.56

and

200

216.07

16.07

0.55

and

240

241

1

0.68

and

265

272

7

0.60

ATEX118

437251.61

6668277

347.685

176

235.37

-61

64

65

1

0.68

and

77

79

2

0.73

and

87

89

2

0.69

and

96

97

1

0.87

and

103

131

28

0.51

and

163

176

13

1.84

ATEX119

437221.301

6668309

348.086

320

239.07

-65.5

48

59

11

0.58

and

66

77

11

0.55

and

85

86

1

1.00

and

111

119

8

0.65

and

126

127

1

1.71

and

139

140

1

1.07

and

147

148

1

0.58

and

154

155

1

0.77

and

176

177

1

0.92

and

238

239

1

0.63

and

271

272

1

3.06

and

281

282

1

0.57

ATEX120

437237.31

6668263

347.528

270 234.17

-60.5

61

72

11

1.30

and

136

147

11

0.80

and

191

192

1

0.61

and

210

236

26

0.50

and

265

268

3

1.42

ATEX121

437194.285

6668338

348.882

319.85

234.57

-60

50

71

21

0.69

and

118

119

1

0.56

and

121

122

1

0.55

and

172

174

2

1.09

and

188

189

1

1.62

and

204

210

6

1.35

and

230.6

240.85

10.25

3.53

and

256

273

17

0.51

and

282.8

284

1.2

0.54

and

308.52

310

1.48

0.55

Page 21 of 53

ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Downhole

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

From (m) To (m)

Width (m)

Grade g/t

ATEX122

437222.881

6668280

347.7

260

237.67

-60.1

51

58

7

0.66

and

66

67

1

0.89

and

81

101

20

0.51

and

107

111

4

0.54

and

180

187

7

0.79

and

196

197

1

0.95

ATEX123

437207.146

6668326 348.466

250

237.19

-60.51

51

59

8

0.84

and

75

76

1

1.44

and

108

124

16

0.51

and

157

170.17

13.17

1.06

and

215

216

1

0.62

ATEX124

437313

6668309

347

331

243.59

-66.65 results pending

ATEX125

437220.4

6668309

348

139

241.09

-64.01

52.7

70

17.3

0.64

and

82

83

1

0.58

and

126

127

1

0.52

ATEX125A

437221.2

6668308

348

320

240.24

-63.48

52.1

60

7.9

0.56

and

66

68

2

0.54

and

82

83.2

1.2

0.68

and

110

111

1

0.54

and

140

144

4

0.58

and

146

147.08

1.08

0.57

and

153

154

1

0.52

and

181.18

182.2

1.02

2.22

and

210.14

211.35

1.21

0.59

and

248.14

250.18

2.04

0.72

and

292

297.3

5.3

0.54

and

316

318

2

1.15

Table 5 - Mt Celia Drill Results

MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Hole

Easting

Northing RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Max Au in hole (ppb)

MCAC1200

456269

6713892

370

80

0

-90

2.8

MCAC1201

456379

6713915

370

84

0

-90

8

MCAC1202

456495

6713945

370

80

0

-90

3.4

MCAC1203

456605

6713996

370

77

0

-90

63

MCAC1204

456707

6713932

370

91

0

-90

19.8

MCAC1205

456795

6713958

370

98

0

-90

21

MCAC1206

456906

6713938

370

91

0

-90

15.3

MCAC1207

457000

6713927

370

54

0

-90

1.4

MCAC1208

457090

6713957

370

51

0

-90

1.3

MCAC1209

457211

6713950

370

75

0

-90

-5

MCAC1210

457300

6713965

370

84

0

-90

-5

MCAC1211

457395

6713948

370

81

0

-90

-5

MCAC1212

457506

6713939

370

90

0

-90

-5

MCAC1213

457592

6713948

370

113

0

-90

-5

MCAC1214

457694

6713947

370

105

0

-90

-5

MCAC1215

457798

6713934

370

90

0

-90

74.8

MCAC1216

457892

6713947

370

79

0

-90

1.2

MCAC1217

457895

6713074

370

61

0

-90

-5

MCAC1218

457794

6713082

370

102

0

-90

-5

MCAC1219

457704

6713049

370

109

0

-90

-0.5

MCAC1220

457603

6713064

370

77

0

-90

-5

MCAC1614

456999

6710343

360

102

0

-90

92.9

MCAC1615

456896

6710352

349

103

0

-90

109

MCAC1616

456800

6710352

355

109

0

-90

328

MCAC1617

456709

6710349

353

113

0

-90

251

MCAC1618

457060

6709453

354

92

0

-90

6.5

MCAC1619

457100

6709450

362

96

0

-90

18.8

MCAC1620

457199

6709449

357

93

0

-90

3.2

MCAC1621

457297

6709452

351

92

0

-90

31.2

Page 22 of 53

MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Max Au in hole (ppb)

MCAC1622

457400

6709453

352

95

0

-90

6.1

MCAC1623

457498

6709456

361

105

0

-90

96.4

MCAC1624

457598

6709459

359

102

0

-90

15.4

MCAC1625

457699

6709461

354

119

0

-90

8.1

MCAC1626

457797

6709460

360

96

0

-90

7.2

MCAC1627

457900

6709456

304

110

0

-90

701

MCAC1628

457995

6709451

353

127

0

-90

8

MCAC1629

458098

6709446

360

101

0

-90

15

MCAC1630

458197

6709465

369

94

0

-90

16.9

MCAC1631

458294

6709470

360

101

0

-90

7

MCAC1632

458394

6709458

360

96

0

-90

32.8

MCAC1633

458501

6709461

360

100

0

-90

188

MCAC1634

458596

6709447

360

89

0

-90

275

MCAC1635

458693

6709453

360

112

0

-90

276

MCAC1636

458792

6709462

360

94

0

-90

37.3

MCAC1637

458898

6709469

360

81

0

-90

2.1

MCAC1638

458993

6709460

360

73

0

-90

2.8

MCAC1639

459095

6709459

360

88

0

-90

8.4

MCAC1640

459197

6709450

360

83

0

-90

6

MCAC1641

459297

6709459

360

100

0

-90

16.3

MCAC1642

459396

6709462

360

106

0

-90

3

MCAC1643

459494

6709442

360

104

0

-90

9.2

MCAC1644

459594

6709445

360

78

0

-90

16.6

MCAC1645

459091

6706309

360

105

0

-90

44.4

MCAC1646

459195

6706305

360

105

0

-90

97.5

MCAC1647

459298

6706301

360

101

0

-90

21.3

MCAC1648

459396

6706300

360

100

0

-90

32.2

MCAC1649

459496

6706320

370

96

0

-90

15.8

MCAC1650

459596

6706305

367

107

0

-90

7

MCAC1651

459198

6707194

356

73

0

-90

3.6

MCAC1652

459296

6707201

351

74

0

-90

2.8

MCAC1653

459399

6707196

356

93

0

-90

5

MCAC1654

459494

6707208

365

64

0

-90

1.9

MCAC1655

459597

6707202

364

83

0

-90

10.4

MCAC1656

459508

6708539

366

77

0

-90

2.5

MCAC1657

459403

6708541

364

75

0

-90

3.6

MCAC1658

459302

6708540

373

90

0

-90

2.6

MCAC1659

459199

6708542

378

100

0

-90

4.7

MCAC1660

459102

6708556

349

66

0

-90

8

MCAC1661

459002

6708550

359

75

0

-90

2.6

MCAC1662

458903

6708543

360

78

0

-90

2.7

MCAC1663

458804

6708552

354

85

0

-90

10.6

MCAC1664

458702

6708535

356

79

0

-90

13.1

MCAC1665

458600

6708549

369

89

0

-90

10

MCAC1666

458504

6708543

358

98

0

-90

3.6

MCAC1667

458401

6708544

358

105

0

-90

334

MCAC1668

458302

6708556

360

109

0

-90

1030

MCAC1669

458203

6708553

357

116

0

-90

107

MCAC1670

458106

6708547

360

117

0

-90

502

MCAC1671

458003

6708544

357

102

0

-90

4.7

MCAC1672

457908

6708552

359

87

0

-90

2.7

MCAC1673

457805

6708550

359

76

0

-90

4.6

MCAC1674

457705

6708546

357

67

0

-90

3

MCAC1675

457607

6708553

356

84

0

-90

12.5

MCAC1676

457509

6708551

355

90

0

-90

1.3

MCAC1677

457404

6708554

356

76

0

-90

2.3

MCAC1678

457309

6708542

359

53

0

-90

7.5

MCAC1679

457206

6708532

357

73

0

-90

9.6

MCAC1680

457107

6708540

358

85

0

-90

39.2

Page 23 of 53

MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Max Au in hole (ppb)

MCAC1681

457002

6708544

365

60

0

-90

1.8

MCAC1682

457496

6713052

365

85

0

-90

3.2

MCAC1683

457408

6713047

364

94

0

-90

6.3

MCAC1684

457305

6713059

366

101

0

-90

16

MCAC1685

457188

6713067

365

72

0

-90

5.1

MCAC1686

457101

6713057

365

95

0

-90

54.9

MCAC1687

457009

6713052

366

95

0

-90

226

MCAC1688

456903

6713042

364

85

0

-90

40.9

MCAC1689

456805

6713046

358

85

0

-90

214

MCAC1690

456703

6713031

349

81

0

-90

17.1

MCAC1691

456604

6713055

349

81

0

-90

3.4

MCAC1692

456508

6713044

366

85

0

-90

23

MCAC1693

456399

6713053

356

79

0

-90

18.4

MCAC1694

456311

6713032

349

96

0

-90

25

MCAC1695

456196

6713033

340

112

0

-90

4.3

MCAC1696

456085

6713067

346

102

0

-90

17.9

MCAC1697

455999

6713073

346

106

0

-90

96.9

MCAC1698

455893

6713057

347

98

0

-90

393

MCAC1699

455802

6713050

356

104

0

-90

19

MCAC1700

455690

6713055

293

98

0

-90

7.8

MCAC1701

455601

6713061

352

108

0

-90

9.8

MCAC1702

455498

6713052

347

94

0

-90

9.6

MCAC1703

455402

6713063

349

89

0

-90

16.5

MCAC1704

455301

6713034

333

92

0

-90

10.7

MCAC1705

455206

6713052

344

89

0

-90

10.1

MCAC1706

455107

6713052

354

86

0

-90

3.4

OKAC001

447300

6734866

365.5

85

0

-90

201

OKAC002

447196

6734861

365

56

0

-90

8

OKAC003

447106

6734875

364.5

26

0

-90

2.9

OKAC004

446986

6734863

364

37

0

-90

3.6

OKAC005

446892

6734837

363.5

36

0

-90

17.6

OKAC006

446796

6734898

363

51

0

-90

8

OKAC007

446692

6734861

363

101

0

-90

20.1

OKAC008

447397

6734451

365.4

73

0

-90

6.4

OKAC009

447301

6734454

386

42

0

-90

57.1

OKAC010

447197

6734446

364.6

36

0

-90

5

OKAC011

447102

6734453

364.3

51

0

-90

4.3

OKAC012

446996

6734449

364

101

0

-90

3.3

OKAC013

446901

6734461

363.5

84

0

-90

4.6

OKAC014

446803

6734461

363.3

95

0

-90

6.7

OKAC015

447406

6733979

364

54

0

-90

10

OKAC016

447296

6733968

363.8

102

0

-90

71.9

OKAC017

447202

6733969

363.6

71

0

-90

6.7

OKAC018

447100

6733985

363.3

69

0

-90

10.2

OKAC019

446992

6733972

363

84

0

-90

102

OKAC020

446893

6733975

362.5

85

0

-90

11.3

Page 24 of 53

MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth Dip

Max Au in hole (ppb)

OKAC021

447505

6733529

364.7

64

0

-90

8

OKAC022

447400

6733528

364

36

0

-90

12

OKAC023

447297

6733520

364

77

0

-90

6.7

OKAC024

447196

6733528

363.5

97

0

-90

17

OKAC025

447101

6733523

363

97

0

-90

33.1

OKAC026

446998

6733533

362.6

87

0

-90

6.7

OKAC027

446897

6733527

362

93

0

-90

31

OKAC028

446807

6733515

362

94

0

-90

51.5

OKAC029

446705

6733529

370

95

0

-90

106

OKAC030

446614

6733515

361

102

0

-90

101

OKAC031

447695

6733114

364

84

0

-90

8.1

OKAC032

447596

6733109

363.8

101

0

-90

632

OKAC033

447495

6733119

363.5

85

0

-90

165

OKAC034

447406

6733137

363.5

85

0

-90

13.2

OKAC035

447325

6733114

363

85

0

-90

18

OKAC036

447202

6733116

363

116

0

-90

1050

OKAC037

447102

6733116

362.6

97

0

-90

194

OKAC038

447003

6733108

362.2

90

0

-90

32.2

OKAC039

446894

6733115

370

85

0

-90

7.8

OKAC040

446800

6733120

361.4

89

0

-90

13.3

OKAC041

446694

6733120

361

92

0

-90

80.7

OKAC042

447798

6732747

363

77

0

-90

7.8

OKAC043

447699

6732746

362

76

0

-90

6.5

OKAC044

447591

6732741

362

98

0

-90

115

OKAC045

447503

6732742

362

96

0

-90

523

OKAC046

447397

6732756

362

88

0

-90

25.2

OKAC047

447297

6732738

361

102

0

-90

644

OKAC048

447200

6732750

361

7

0

-90

OKAC048A

447183

6732751

361

102

0

-90

480

OKAC049

447102

6732744

366

114

0

-90

479

OKAC050

447003

6732748

361

81

0

-90

13.3

OKAC051

446896

6732748

361

100

0

-90

226

OKAC052

446791

6732752

361

103

0

-90

108

OKAC053

446698

6732749

360.5

90

0

-90

19.5

OKAC054

446905

6732396

359

94

0

-90

242

OKAC055

446999

6732390

359

95

0

-90

284

OKAC056

447097

6732394

360

84

0

-90

8.1

OKAC057

447194

6732408

360

85

0

-90

4.8

OKAC058

447297

6732395

360.5

108

0

-90

66.4

OKAC059

447395

6732398

371

102

0

-90

964

OKAC060

447505

6732404

361

89

0

-90

23.1

OKAC061

447612

6732403

361.5

85

0

-90

14.9

OKAC062

447697

6732391

362

86

0

-90

4.9

OKAC063

447808

6732394

362

91

0

-90

6

OKAC064

447905

6732396

362

81

0

-90

18.1

OKAC065

447900

6732052

362

77

0

-90

5.6

OKAC066

447804

6732059

361.5

84

0

-90

5

OKAC067

447702

6732066

361.5

83

0

-90

4.5

OKAC068

447599

6732058

361

110

0

-90

152

OKAC069

447504

6732050

364

114

0

-90

38.1

OKAC070

447403

6732062

363

150

0

-90

394

OKAC071

447304

6732059

360.4

117

0

-90

97.2

OKAC072

447198

6732046

360

116

0

-90

106

OKAC073

447103

6732058

359.8

97

0

-90

51.2

OKAC074

447001

6732054

359.6

100

0

-90

24.2

OKAC075

446898

6732052

359.3

122

0

-90

36.8

OKAC076

446898

6731672

358.6

118

0

-90

6.6

Page 25 of 53

MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020

Hole

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Max Au in hole (ppb)

OKAC077

446999

6731676

358.9

120

0

-90

176

OKAC078

447101

6731663

359.2

126

0

-90

103

OKAC079

447212

6731675

331

144

0

-90

263

OKAC080

447293

6731671

359.7

148

0

-90

26.3

OKAC081

447402

6731670

360

61

0

-90

4.3

OKAC082

447498

6731674

360.4

111

0

-90

85.5

OKAC083

447599

6731667

360.7

150

0

-90

529

OKAC084

447704

6731668

361.2

93

0

-90

4.7

OKAC085

447792

6731666

361.5

80

0

-90

4.9

OKAC086

447901

6731667

362

80

0

-90

6.7

OKAC087

447994

6731663

362.4

97

0

-90

6.4

OKAC088

445398

6731054

354.5

101

0

-90

34.4

OKAC089

445495

6731060

361

84

0

-90

87.4

OKAC090

445593

6731054

355.06

111

0

-90

16.7

OKAC091

445697

6731055

355.35

104

0

-90

34.2

OKAC092

445797

6731053

355.63

101

0

-90

8.4

OKAC093

445896

6731059

355.9

101

0

-90

7.2

OKAC094

446004

6731056

356.2

91

0

-90

3.8

OKAC095

446102

6731048

356.5

104

0

-90

12

OKAC096

446208

6731054

356.7

82

0

-90

4

OKAC097

446295

6731062

356.9

81

0

-90

2.7

OKAC098

446411

6731053

357.1

81

0

-90

3.2

OKAC099

446513

6731059

363

81

0

-90

6.7

OKAC100

446598

6731055

357.4

90

0

-90

3.7

OKAC101

446701

6731065

357.6

98

0

-90

5.1

OKAC102

446796

6731051

358

142

0

-90

107

OKAC103

448197

6731048

362.8

80

0

-90

12.5

OKAC104

448102

6731038

362.5

89

0

-90

12.7

OKAC105

447989

6731055

362.25

93

0

-90

7.5

OKAC106

447896

6731061

361.8

97

0

-90

23.3

OKAC107

447798

6731060

361.5

111

0

-90

22.5

OKAC108

447692

6731053

361

117

0

-90

162

OKAC109

447596

6731045

360.7

133

0

-90

13.3

OKAC110

447512

6731064

360.5

129

0

-90

24

OKAC111

447397

6731050

360

136

0

-90

396

OKAC112

447299

6731062

359.7

125

0

-90

234

OKAC113

447205

6731054

359.4

126

0

-90

730

OKAC114

447094

6731044

359

135

0

-90

879

OKAC115

446998

6731044

358.7

136

0

-90

23.8

OKAC116

446900

6731046

358.3

156

0

-90

126

OKAC117

445811

6730152

354.7

112

0

-90

36.6

OKAC118

445897

6730146

354.9

102

0

-90

2.5

OKAC119

446005

6730157

355.2

99

0

-90

45.7

OKAC120

446095

6730148

355.4

108

0

-90

99.6

OKAC121

446208

6730160

355.7

108

0

-90

7.5

Page 26 of 53

Karari 2012 JORC Table 1 (Including KA Sth)

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling Techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips,

Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Karari have included reverse circulation drillholes (RC), diamond drillholes (DD) and

or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

RC grade control drilling within the pit, and diamond drilling and face chip sampling underground.

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

Historic sampling methods conducted since 1991 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse circulation and

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These

diamond drillholes.

examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Sampling for diamond and RC drilling and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

procedures as per industry standard.

tools or systems used

RC chips and diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis.

RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time (1991- 2004).

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to

RC chips are cone or riffle split and sampled into 1m intervals, diamond core is NQ or HQ sized, sampled to 1m intervals or

the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has

geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core and underground faces are chip sampled to geological boundaries

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation

(0.2-1m). All methods are used to produce representative sample of less than 3 kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases

Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g or 50 g sub

more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse

sample for analysis by FA/AAS.

gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Some grade control RC chips were analysed in the Saracen on site laboratory using a PAL (pulverise and leach) method.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

Visible gold is sometimes encountered in underground drillcore and face samples.

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information

Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire

assay and unspecified methods.

Drilling Techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary

The deposit was initially sampled by 11 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 496 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼ ''bit size) and 25 surface

air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core

unknown diameter diamond core holes.

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

Saracen has completed 14 surface RC precollars with HQ and NQ diamond tail drill holes (precollars averaging 287m, diamond

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

tails averaging 168m) , 76 RC holes from both surface and within the pit ( recent drilling utilised a 143mm diameter bit with a face

what method, etc.).

sampling hammer and an external auxiliary booster) and 3052 grade control RC holes within the pit. 786 NQ diamond holes have

been drilled underground. 2002 underground faces and walls have been chip sampled.

Diamond tails were oriented using an Ezi-mark tool.

Some historic surface diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods.

Drill Sample Recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

RC sampling recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; no historic recoveries

recoveries and results assessed

have been recorded.

Diamond core recovery percentages calculated from measured core versus drilled intervals are logged and recorded in the

database. Recoveries average >90%.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general issues.

representative nature of the samples

Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked against

depth given on the core blocks.

UG faces are sampled from left to right across the face at the same height from the floor.

During GC campaigns the sample bags weight versus bulk reject weight are compared to ensure adequate and even sample

recovery.

Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

Diamond drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material is minimal.

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Any historical relationship is not known.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Logging of RC chips and diamond drill core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

veining.

Page 27 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number, type, fill material,

studies.

shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

All faces are photographed and mapped.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Chips from all RC holes (exploration and GC) are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core

trays and archived on site.

Core is photographed in both dry and wet state.

Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

All RC and diamond drillholes holes are logged in full and all faces are mapped.

intersections logged

Every second drill line is logged in grade control programs with infill logging carried out as deemed necessary.

Historical logging is approximately 95% complete.

Sub-sampling techniques and

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side.

sample preparation

taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

All exploration and grade control RC samples are cone or riffle split. Occasional wet samples are encountered.

whether sampled wet or dry.

Underground faces are chip sampled using a hammer.

AC, RAB and RC drilling has been sampled using riffle and unknown methods.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of

The sample preparation of diamond core and RC and underground face chips adhere to industry best practice. It is conducted by

the sample preparation technique.

a commercial laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing then total grinding to a size of 90% passing 75 microns.

Best practice is assumed at the time of historic sampling.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory.

maximise representivity of samples.

Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the on-board splitter on the rig. These

representative of the in situ material collected,

are submitted for the same assay process as the original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions.

including for instance results for field duplicate/second half

No duplicates have been taken of underground core or face samples.

sampling.

Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

Sample sizes of 3kg are considered to be appropriate given the grain size (90% passing 75 microns) of the material sampled.

material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

RC chip samples, grade control chip samples, underground face chip samples and diamond core are analysed by external

laboratory tests

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

laboratories using a 40g or 50g fire assay with AAS finish. These methods are considered suitable for determining gold

considered partial or total.

concentrations in rock and are total digest methods.

Some GC samples were analysed in the Saracen onsite laboratory using pulverise and leach method. This method is a partial

digest.

Historic sampling includes fire assay and unknown methods.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

No geophysical tools have been utilised for reporting gold mineralisation.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis

including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards,

Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every drillhole at a rate of 1:25

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

for exploration RC and DD, and 1:40 for GC drilling. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.

acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision

QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed on import. A report is

have been established.

generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine further action.

QAQC data is reported monthly.

Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.

The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.

QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.

Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.

Verification of sampling and

The verification of significant intersections by either independent

Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel.

assaying

or alternative company personnel.

Page 28 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

The use of twinned holes.

No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Karari but grade control drilling and underground diamond drilling has confirmed

the width and grade of previous exploration drilling.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the Database Administrator for

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols

entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.

Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable before entry into the

Saracen acQuire database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource estimation.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar

Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.

and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

Drillhole collars within the pit and immediate surrounds are picked up by company surveyors using a Trimble R8 GNSS (GPS)

locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

with an expected accuracy of +/-8mm.

All underground drillhole collars are picked up by company surveyors using a Leica TS15i (total station) with an expected

accuracy of +/-2mm.

Underground faces are located using a Leica D5 disto with and accuracy of +/- 1mm from a known survey point.

Downhole surveys are carried out using the DeviFlex RAPID continuous inrod survey instrument taking readings every 5

seconds, In and Out runs and reported in 3m intervals, survey accuracy +-3:1000.

A number of drillholes have also been gyroscopically surveyed.

Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is unknown

Specification of the grid system used.

A local grid system (Karari) is used.

The two point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is

KAREast

KARNorth

RL

MGAEast

MGANorth

RL

Point 1

4000

8000

0

439359.94

6663787.79

0

Point 2

3000

7400

0

438359.84

6663187.72

0

Historic data is converted to the Karari local grid upon export from the database.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Topographic control originally used site based survey pickups in addition to Kevron aerial photogrammetric surveys with +/- 5m

resolution.

Pre mining, new and more detailed topography has since been captured and will be used in future updates and for subsequent

planning purposes.

Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The nominal spacing for drilling is 25m x 25m.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for JORC

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

classifications applied.

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Orientation of data in relation

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Sample compositing is not applied until the estimation stage.

to geological structure

Some historic RAB and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest re-sampled to 1m intervals. It is

unknown at what threshold this occurred.

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling

The majority of drillholes are positioned to achieve optimum intersection angles to the ore zone as are practicable.

of possible structures and the extent to which this is known,

Underground diamond drilling is designed to intersect the orebody in the best possible orientation given the constraints of

considering the deposit type.

underground drill locations.

UG faces are sampled left to right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

No significant sampling bias has been recognised due to orientation of drilling in regards to mineralised structures.

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and

reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected, bagged into tied numbered

calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory personnel.

Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email

Page 29 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and

An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling and QAQC

data.

procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The Karari pit is located on M28/166 and M28/167

tenure status

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 are held 100% by Saracen Gold Mines Pty Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Saracen

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

Mineral Holdings Limited.

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 have a 21 year life (held until 2020) and are renewable for a further 21 years on a

settings.

continuing basis.

There are no registered Aboriginal Heritage sites within Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167. M28/166 and M28/167 are the

subject of the Maduwongga native title claim (WC2017/001).

Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 are subject to two third party royalties payable on the tenements, a bank mortgage

(Mortgage 499142) and two caveats (Caveat 51H/067 and 52H/067, respectively).

All production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.

The tenements are subject to the Pinjin Pastoral Compensation Agreement.

The Mining Rehabilitation Fund applies to the tenements.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with

The tenements are in good standing and the licence to operate already exists

any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the

area.

Exploration done by other

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

The Carosue Dam project area in which the Karari deposit is located has been subjected to extensive gold exploration by

parties

numerous companies since 1991. Karari was highlighted as an area of interest following an aeromagnetic survey conducted by

CRA Exploration. Auger sampling of the target defined a widespread gold anomaly with follow up RAB drilling intersecting

significant gold mineralisation. RC and DD drilling further defined the mineralisation before Aberfoyle entered into a joint venture

agreement with CRA. Further drilling by Aberfoyle defined mineralisation over a 600m strike length.

Aberfoyle were subject to a hostile takeover by Western Metals with PacMin then purchasing the Carosue Dam project. An

intensive resource definition program consisting of both RC and DD drilling was carried out before mining of Karari commenced in

2000.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Karari deposit sits along the regional NNW-trendingKeith-Kilkenny fault zone within the eastern edge of the Norseman-

mineralisation.

Wiluna greenstone belt.

The deposit itself is lithologically and structurally controlled and sits within an altered volcaniclastic sandstone unit that has been

offset along a series of major faults running NE-SW and NW-SE, as well as intruded by large lamprophyre units post

mineralization.

Mineralization is dominated by pyrite and hosted in broad hematite altered sandstone units with a central high grade siliceous

core light-moderately dipping to the North.

Page 30 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Drillhole information

A summary of all information material to the

All material data is periodically released on the ASX:

understanding of the exploration results including a

31/07/2018, 01/05/2018,15/02/2018, 27/11/2017, 26/09/2017, 13/07/2017, 01/05/2017, 21/02/2017, 13/04/2016, 23/02/2016,

tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

10/12/2015, 03/07/2015, 25/05/2015, 05/05/2015, 11/03/2015, 16/01/2014, 14/10/2013, 25/01/2013, 28/07/2011, 03/06/2011,

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

21/04/2011, 09/02/2011, 03/11/2008

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis

that the information is not Material and this exclusion

does not detract from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

All underground diamond drillhole significant intercepts have been length weighted with a minimum Au grade of 2.5ppm. No high

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high

grade cut off has been applied.

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high

Intercepts are aggregated with minimum width of 0.5m and maximum width of 3m for internal dilution.

grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the

Where stand out higher grade zone exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher grade interval is reported also.

procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some

typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

There are no metal equivalents reported in this release.

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

Previous announcements included sufficient detail to clearly illustrate the geometry of the mineralisation and the recent drilling. All

mineralisation widths and

Exploration Results If the geometry of the mineralisation with

results are reported as downhole lengths.

intercept lengths

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,

there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole

length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

No Diagrams are referenced in this release.

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced Reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results are not

All results from previous campaigns have been reported, irrespective of success or not.

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results.

Page 31 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Other substantive exploration

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

No substantive data acquisition has been completed in recent times.

data

reported including (but not limited to): geological observations;

geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for

Further infill drilling may be carried out inside the reserve UG design to improve confidence. The drilling is getting to the depth

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

where exploration is expensive and the approach needs to be carefully considered.

drilling).

Underground drilling continues and surface drilling is being evaluated. A seismic project is also being assessed.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive

Safari Bore JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling Techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

Saracen has undertaken reverse circulation drilling (RC) at Safari Bore.

random chips, or specific specialised industry

Historic methods conducted since 1968 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

circulation and diamond drillholes.

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

Sampling for RC drilling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as per

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

industry standard.

of any measurement tools or systems used

RC chips provide high quality representative samples for analysis.

RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time

(1968- 2004).

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

RC chips are cone split and sampled into 1m intervals with total sample weights less than 3 kg. Samples

are Material to the Public Report. In cases where

are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.

'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Saracen chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was

50g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS.

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').

methods include fire assay, aqua regia, atomic absorption spectroscopy and unspecified methods.

In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information

Page 32 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Drilling Techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

The deposit was initially sampled by 161 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 690 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

''bit size) and 66 surface diamond HQ core and unknown diameter holes.

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard

Saracen has completed 57 RC drillholes and 5 HQ diameter diamond holes

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

It is unknown if historic diamond drill core was oriented.

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what

method, etc.).

Drill Sample Recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

RC sampling recoveries are recorded as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; limited historic

sample recoveries and results assessed

recoveries have been recorded.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

During RC campaigns daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and

ensure representative nature of the samples

address general issues.

Historic AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

Any historical relationship is not known.

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Logging of RC chips records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration, veining

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

and other features.

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

Chips from all RC holes are stored in chip trays for future reference.

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered; increased air

intersections logged

capacity is routinely used to aid in keeping the sample dry when water is encountered.

Historic AC, RAB and RC drilling was sampled using cone, riffle and unknown methods.

Sub-sampling techniques

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

Saracen has not carried out diamond drilling.

and sample preparation

or all core taken.

Historic diamond drilling has been half core sampled or sampled via unknown methods.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered; increased air

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

capacity is routinely used to aid in keeping the sample dry when water is encountered.

Historic AC, RAB and RC drilling was sampled using cone, riffle and unknown methods.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

The sampling techniques for exploration RAB, RC and DD drilling are unknown, best practice is assumed.

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

The sample preparation of RC grade control drilling and blast hole sampling involved oven drying, coarse

crushing and total grinding in an LM5.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory.

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.

samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

Duplicate sampling is carried out at a rate of 1:10 for exploration drilling, with the duplicate being sampled

representative of the in situ material collected,

directly from the on-board splitter on the rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the

including for instance results for field

original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions.

duplicate/second half sampling.

Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate given the grainsize (90% passing 75 microns) of the

size of the material being sampled.

material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

RC chip samples are analysed by external laboratories using a 50g fire assay with AAS finish. This

laboratory tests

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

method is considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and is a total digest method.

whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Historic sampling includes fire assay, aqua regia, atomic absorption spectroscopy and unknown methods.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

No geophysical tools have been utilised for reporting gold mineralisation at Whirling Dervish.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining

Page 33 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

the analysis including instrument make and model,

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.

Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

drillhole at a rate of 1:25 for exploration RC drilling. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed

(i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been

on import. A report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine

established.

further action.

QAQC data is reported monthly.

Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.

The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.

QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.

Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.

Verification of sampling

The verification of significant intersections by either

Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel.

and assaying

independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Safari Bore.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

Database Administrator for entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.

and electronic) protocols

Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable

before entry into the Saracen acQuire database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource estimation.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.

drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,

Downhole surveys are carried out using an Eastman single shot camera at regular intervals (usually 30m).

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is unknown

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

A local grid system (Safari Bore) is used.

The two point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is

SBEast

SBNorth

RL

MGAEast

MGANorth

RL

Point 1

51000

34000

0

451137.753

6734157.921

0

Point 2

51000

30000

0

451137.890

6730157.896

0

Historic data is converted to the Safari Bore local grid upon export from the database.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Topographic control originally used site based survey pickups in addition to Kevron aerial

photogrammetric surveys with +/- 5m resolution.

Pre mining, new and more detailed topography has since been captured and will be used in future

updates and for subsequent planning purposes.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The nominal spacing for exploration drilling ranges from 20 m x 20 m

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient

Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

to establish the degree of geological and grade

appropriate for JORC classifications applied.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Orientation of data in

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Sample compositing is not applied until the estimation stage.

relation to geological

Some historic RAB and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest re-sampled

structure

to 1m intervals. It is unknown at what threshold this occurred.

Page 34 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The majority of drillholes are positioned to achieve optimum intersection angles to the ore zone as are

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

practicable.

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

No significant sampling bias is thought to occur due to orientation of drilling in regards to mineralised

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

structures.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected,

bagged into tied numbered calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory

personnel.

Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling

techniques and data.

and QAQC procedures.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Safari Bore resource is located on M39/307. Near mine exploration extends onto M39/639.

land tenure status

ownership including agreements or material issues

The tenements are held 100% by Saracen Gold Mines Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saracen

with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

Mineral Holdings Limited. Mining Leases M39/307 have a 21 year life (held until 2015 and 2024,

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical

respectively). The tenements are renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis.

sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

Mining Leases M39/307 and M39/639 are each subject to one royalty agreement and one associated

caveat (144H/067 and 150H/067, respectively). M39/307 is subject to a bank mortgage (415495). All

production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.

Mining Leases M39/307 and M39/639 are subject to the Edjudina Pastoral Compensation Agreement.

M39/307 is subject to the Yundamindera Pastoral Compensation Agreement. There are no registered

Aboriginal Heritage sites within M39/307 and M39/639.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

The tenements are in good standing and there are no known impediments to obtaining a licence to

reporting along with any known impediments to

operate.

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration done by other

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Unsuccessful nickel exploration was carried out in the Mount Celia project area in which Safari Bore is

parties

other parties.

located in the 1960's and 1970's.

Pancontinental Mining pegged the ground in 1988 and began gold exploration beginning with a soil

geochemistry survey (deemed ineffective due to depth of cover) followed by regional RAB then targeted

RC drilling of anomalous areas. Further RC and diamond drilling was carried out to define the Safari Bore

resource.

PanCon entered into a joint venture with Goldfields in 1995. Extensive regional RAB and RC drilling were

carried out along with RC and diamond resource infill drilling.

Sons of Gwalia purchased the project from Goldfields in 2001 and completed further regional RAB and RC

drilling along with resource definition RC and diamond drilling before mining commenced in 2003.

St Barbara acquired the project following the collapse of Sons of Gwalia. No further exploration activities

took place and mining operations were suspended in 2005.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Safari Bore deposit is located within the eastern part of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in the

mineralisation.

Eastern Goldfields province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton.

Page 35 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

The deposit sits within the Pinjin fault, a major NNW trending regional lineament and comprises a sub

vertically WSW dipping NNW striking package of intensely deformed and altered intermediate to mafic

intrusive and extrusive rocks and sediments intruded by felsic porphyry. Mineralisation within this

sequence occurs in multiple structural and lithological settings, in four discreet lodes (red, green, purple

and Serengeti), all associated with quartz-carbonate-albite hydraulic breccia veins. Serengeti and red

lodes lie within the margins of gently southerly plunging felsic porphyry. Green and purple lodes are sub

vertical sheets oriented sub-parallel to foliation.

Drillhole information

A summary of all information material to the

All significant exploration results released by Saracen are documented in ASX statements.

understanding of the exploration results including a

tabulation of the following information for all Material

drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material

and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

All significant intercepts have been length weighted with a minimum Au grade of 1ppm. No high grade cut

methods

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

off has been applied.

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

Intercepts are aggregated with minimum width of 1m and maximum width of 3m for internal dilution.

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

Where stand out higher grade zone exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher grade interval is

results, the procedure used for such aggregation

reported also.

should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

Metal equivalent values are not reported

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the

There are no exploration results to report with this document.

mineralisation widths and

reporting of Exploration Results.

intercept lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

All significant exploration results released by Saracen are accompanied by the appropriate diagrams and

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

maps at the time of the release.

significant discovery being reported These should

Page 36 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced Reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

All results from the recent campaign have been reported, irrespective of success or not

Results are not practicable, representative reporting

of both low and high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

No substantive data acquisition has been completed in recent times.

exploration data

should be reported including (but not limited to):

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

Safari Bore is currently under review and exploration targeting will focus on areas with economic gain.

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

extensions, including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive

Otto Bore JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling Techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random

Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Otto Bore include reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drillholes

chips, or specific specialised industry standard

Sampling methods undertaken at Otto Bore by previous owners have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB),

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

RC and diamond drillholes (DD).

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Sampling for diamond and RC drilling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

per industry standard. AC, RC, RAB, and DD core drilling is assumed to have been completed by previous holders to

measurement tools or systems used

industry standard at that time (1988- 2012).

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

RC chips are cone split and sampled into 1m intervals with total sample weights under 3kg. Diamond core is HQ

Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry

sized, sampled to 1m intervals or geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core to give sample

standard' work has been done this would be relatively

weights under 3 kg.

simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.

Page 37 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a

Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g

30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS.

explanation may be required, such as where there is

Limited information has been found for historic drilling so it is assumed all AC, RAB, RC and DD and sampling was

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

carried out to industry standard at that time.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

More recent RAB and RC drilling has involved a total preparation sample protocol involving 4m composite or 1m

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

samples from which a 50g charge is produced for aqua regia or fire assay digest and flame AAS finish.

information

Drilling Techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Drilling activities at Otto Bore have included 31 AC holes, 748 RAB holes, 141 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼'' bit

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and

size) and 4 DD holes (HQ and unknown diameter).

details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

Limited historic diamond core hole was oriented by unknown methods.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether

Saracen completed 96 RC holes and 6 geotechnical DD holes. The RC drilling was completed with a 5.5 inch

core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

diameter bit with a face sampling hammer. The rig was equipped with an external auxiliary booster.

Diamond drilling was HQ sized and orientated using an ACT 11 core orientation tool.

Historical drilling is assumed completed to industry standard at that time

Drill Sample Recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

Recoveries for RC drillholes and precollars are recorded as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate.

recoveries and results assessed

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

During RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general

representative nature of the samples

issues. Measures were taken to supress groundwater.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

Diamond drilling has high recoveries meaning loss of material is minimal.

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Any historical relationship is not known.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

Logging of RC chips and DD core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

veining.

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies

Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number,

and metallurgical studies.

type, fill material, shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

Chips from all RC holes are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core trays and

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

archived on site.

Some historic diamond drilling has had limited geotechnical logging carried out.

Core has been photographed in both dry and wet state. It is unknown if historic diamond core was photographed.

It is unknown if any historic diamond core was photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

All drillholes completed by Saracen have been logged in full.

intersections logged

Sub-sampling techniques

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or

All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side.

and sample preparation

all core taken.

The sampling method for most historic drill core is unknown, a small amount is recorded as half core sampled.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc

All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered.

and whether sampled wet or dry.

The sampling methods for much of the historic AC, RC and RAB drilling are unknown.

More recent RC and RAB drilling has been riffle split or spear sampled.

It is unknown if wet samples were encountered.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

The sample preparation of RC chips and DD core adhere to industry best practice. It is conducted by a commercial

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing then total grinding to a size of 90% passing 75 microns.

The sampling techniques for much of the historic AC, RAB, RC and DD drilling are unknown, best practice is

assumed.

Page 38 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Best practice is assumed at the time of historic AC, RAB, DD and RC sampling.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the on-board splitter on the

representative of the in situ material collected,

rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such

including for instance results for field duplicate/second half

submissions.

sampling.

It is unknown if duplicate sampling was performed on the majority of historic AC, RAB, RC and DD drilling.

There is evidence of field duplicate sampling being conducted in more recent campaigns.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of

Analysis of data determined sample sizes were considered to be appropriate.

the material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

RC chip and DD core samples are analysed by an external laboratory using a 40g fire assay with AAS finish. This

laboratory tests

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

method is considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and is a total digest method.

technique is considered partial or total.

Numerous assay techniques have been used in the history of the deposit, most commonly fire assay, fire assay with

flame finish and aqua regia. These methods are considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and

are total digest methods.

Other assay methods utilised for gold determination include BETA, atomic absorption spectrometry and unknown

methods.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

It is unknown if any instruments of this nature have been used at Otto Bore.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and model, reading

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.

Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every drillhole at a

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks)

rate of 1:25 for exploration RC and DD. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.

and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of

QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed on import.

bias) and precision have been established.

A report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine further action.

QAQC data is reported monthly.

Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.

The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.

QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.

Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.

Verification of sampling and

The verification of significant intersections by either

Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel

assaying

independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Specific drilling programs consisting of twinned holes are not apparent.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the Database

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

Administrator for entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.

protocols

Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable before

entry into the Saracen acQuire database

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustment to assay data appears to have been made

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes

Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

Downhole surveys are carried out using a hired Reflex EZ-gyro by the respective drilling companies on a regular

and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

basis, between 10-30m.

The survey quality and control is unknown for the majority of historic drilling.

More recent drilling has collar locations surveyed by unspecified GPS and DGPS equipment.

Page 39 of 53

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Downhole survey methods recorded include Eastman single and multishot, gyro, inferred and unknown methods.

Specification of the grid system used.

MGA Zone 51 grid coordinate system is used. Some historic data drilled on local grid systems has been converted to

this grid system

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Digital ortho-imagery of the area from Kevron Aerial Surveys was used in the early 2000s to establish topographic

control.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

No exploration results reported in this release. The nominal drillhole spacing is 20 m (northing) by 20 m (easting) in

distribution

the core of the deposit, and increases to the margins of the deposit.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

The mineralised domains at Otto Bore have demonstrated sufficient continuity in both geological and grade

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

continuity to support the definition of Mineral Resources, and the classifications applied under the 2012 JORC Code.

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Orientation of data in

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No sample composting has been carried out

relation to geological

Historic 1990s RAB and RC drilling was generally sampled on 3 - 4m composites with significant gold results being

structure

resampled in 1m intervals

Some more recent RAB and RC drilling was composited into 4m samples with any assay >250ppb, or >500ppb in

resource definition programs, resampled to 1m.

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

The deposit is drilled towards grid east at angles varying from -600 and -900 to intersect the mineralised zones at a

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which

close to perpendicular relationship for the bulk of the deposit.

this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

All drilling from surface has been drilled as close to perpendicular as possible. This has reduced the risk of

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to

introducing a sampling bias as far as possible. No orientation based sampling bias has been identified at Otto Bore

have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed

in the data at this point.

and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected, bagged into tied

numbered calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory personnel.

Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling and

techniques and data.

QAQC procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

The Otto Bore resource is located on M36/421, M36/462, and M36/177. The mining leases have a 21 year life:

tenure status

including agreements or material issues with third parties

M36/462 is held until 2022, M36/421 is held until 2023, and Mining Lease M36/177 is held until 2032. All are

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis.

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Mining Leases M36/421 and M36/462 are currently held by Saracen Metals Pty Limited (90%) and Black Mountain

park and environmental settings.

Gold NL (10%). The tenements are the subject of a purchase agreement with Saracen Metals Pty Limited whereby

Saracen purchased a 90% share of the tenements from Norilsk Nickel Wildara Pty Ltd and Dalrymple Resources Pty

Ltd. Mining Lease M36/462 is subject to a joint venture agreement (Agreement 127H/012 (129675)) between

Oresearch NL, Dalrymple Resources NL, and Black Mountain Gold NL, as assigned to Saracen Metals Pty Limited

at the time of purchase.

Page 40 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mining Lease M36/177 is held by Saracen Metals Pty Limited (67.8%) and Agnew Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd

(32.2%). The tenement is the subject of a purchase agreement between Norilsk Nickel Wildara Pty Ltd and Saracen

Metals Pty Limited whereby Saracen has purchased the 67.8% share from Norilsk. Mining Lease M36/177 is the

subject of a joint venture agreement (Agreement 163H/945 (104991)) between Plutonic Operations Ltd and Black

Mountain Gold NL, as assigned to Saracen Metals Pty Limited at the time of purchase.

There are no caveats relating to the tenements.

All production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.

Tenement M36/462 is subject to a Westpac Mortgage (499141).

All tenements are subject to a pastoral compensation agreement between Saracen Metals Pty Ltd and Weebo

Station.

There are no native title claims over the tenements.

There is a newly identified Aboriginal Heritage on M36/462 that is yet to be confirmed and registered by an

Anthropologist.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting

No known impediment to obtaining a licence to operate exists and the remainder of the tenements are in good

along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence

standing.

to operate in the area.

Exploration done by other

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

Gold exploration was conducted near Otto Bore in the 1950s following the discovery of the nearby Goanna Patch

parties

parties.

mineralisation. Nippon picked up the ground to the north of Otto Bore in the late 1980s and intersected anomalous

zones at the Otto Bore prospect, but mineralisation was not deemed extensive enough.

Otto Bore was discovered by Kismet in 1990 after they followed up regional RAB traverses at Goanna Patch and

encountered mineralisation. It was deemed not large enough for consideration. Leader Resources picked up the

area and completed RAB drilling before also deeming the area not worthy of follow up. They did however mine the

nearby Double A open cut between March 1990 and May 1991 and concentrated much of the exploration in this

area.

Forrestania and LionOre entered into a JV on the area in the early 2000s. RAB drilling following up anomalous

values from historic drilling intersected mineralisation and was followed up with RC and DD drilling and the Otto Bore

resource was defined.

Norilsk acquired the deposit but conducted no further exploration in the Otto Bore region.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Otto Bore mineralised deposit is situated within a complex sequence of sheared basalts and felsic

mineralisation.

volcaniclastics. To north ultramafics occur as part of the stratigraphy. At depth mineralisation is typically associated

with quartz veining and is more strongly developed at the rheological boundary between the sheared complex and

the hangingwall and footwall units. The shear zone strikes roughly north-south and dips moderately (50-60degrees)

to the west. NW trending structures cross cut the main shear and interplay positively with gold mineralisation. It is

hypothesised that it's the interaction of these cross cutting structures and/or the folded network within the shear zone

that defines the well delineated southerly plunging shoots. Mineralisation has been well tested along a strike length

of 650m.

Drillhole information

A summary of all information material to the

A total 253 holes have been used in the mineral resource and are deemed to be material. It is not practical to

understanding of the exploration results including a

summarise all of the holes here in this release.

tabulation of the following information for all Material drill

All material data is periodically released on the ASX:

holes:

18/02/2019, 01/05/2018

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Exclusion of the drilling information will not detract from the reader's view of the report.

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

Page 41 of 53

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding

of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is th