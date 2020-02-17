|
Saracen Mineral : Latest drilling paves the way for further inventory growth
02/17/2020 | 09:42pm EST
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
Strong start to FY20 exploration campaign paves way for further inventory growth
Latest drilling results highlight the potential to continue increasing production and mine life at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox
18th February 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Carosue Dam
-
At Karari - Dervish, thick high-gradedrill results included 22m @ 5.6g/t, 17m @ 6.9g/t, 14m @ 8.0g/t, 10m @ 10.7g/t, 14m @ 5.1g/t and 16m @ 4.5g/t
-
At the Carosue Dam Seismic Project, data has been received and interpretation has commenced
-
At the Atbara discovery (just 4km from the Carosue Dam mill), infill drill results included (aggregated):
86m @ 1.8g/t (including 45m @ 1.8g/t, 9m @ 5.7g/t and 32m @ 0.8g/t) 51m @ 1.5g/t (including 37m @ 1.4g/t and 14m @ 1.7g/t)
359m @ 0.5g/t
-
At Safari Bore, open pit-abledrill results included 4m @ 19.3g/t, 26m @ 2.4g/t, 45m @ 1.5g/t and 36m @ 2.1g/t
-
At Mt Celia regional, air core drilling has defined the Okavango prospect, with results up to 1050ppb, RC drilling has commenced
Thunderbox
-
At Otto Bore, open pit-abledrill results included 15m @ 11.2g/t, 16m @ 5.7g/t and 7m @ 5.3g/t
-
At Wonder North, Resource definition drilling has commenced (focused on the high grade shoot)
Super Pit acquisition
-
Saracen and its equal KCGM JV partner Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) have established an "exploration and growth" sub-committee and initiated a strategic review / optimisation that includes exploration and growth
-
Pending the outcome of the review, 5 surface and 2 underground rigs continue to drill under the plan approved by former owners
Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said: "These results show that Saracen continues to enjoy a strong growth outlook driven by both organic sources and prudent acquisitions. They are consistent with our goal to keep expanding our production and mine life for what are low discovery costs. At the same time, our Carosue Dam mill expansion is on track for commissioning in the December quarter, further underpinning our growth profile."
Carosue Dam update
Karari - Dervish underground
Karari drilling has continued to focus on infill grade control following a solid increase in Ore Reserves to 1.2Moz at 30 June 2019. This drilling was the final program from the 1940 drill drive, with the new drill drive on the 1805 level now established.
Recent drilling has returned thick high grade results further demonstrating the increasing grade profile with depth. Significant results include 21.9m @ 5.6g/t, 16.5m @ 6.9g/t and 14.0m @ 8.0g/t. The high grade shoots remain open at depth and will be tested further during FY20.
Figure 1 - Karari Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine)
The new 1805 drill platform is located 135m below the existing drill platform and will facilitate the next phase of Reserve growth, weighted to FY21. This will be counterbalanced by enhanced contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio. Resource extension drilling has commenced and will continue to test the strong high grade mineralisation down plunge.
Below is a table of significant Karari infill intercepts:
Significant drill results include:
|
KRGC741
|
21.9m @ 5.6g/t
|
KRGC712
|
16.5m @ 6.9g/t
|
KRGC775
|
14.0m @ 8.0g/t
|
KRGC742
|
9.7m @ 10.7g/t
|
KRGC715
|
14.4m @ 5.1g/t
|
KRGC723
|
15.7m @ 4.5g/t
Carosue Dam Seismic Project
Data processing of the 3D seismic survey is now complete, with interpretation underway.
The high-resolution fully nodal acquisition recorded 263 million traces of seismic data over 50km2 including Karari, Dervish and Atbara. This is the highest resolution hard rock survey in Australia and the second largest by area to date. The significant size of the dataset slowed progress, but was overcome by increased processing capacity.
Interpretation of the high resolution survey has commenced with a significant number of previously unknown structural and geological features beginning to be resolved.
The interpretation phase is an iterative process as new mapping and drilling information is integrated into the cube.
Figure 2 - Carosue Dam, 3D Seismic data
Once the detailed geological framework is established, drill targets can be determined.
Atbara (Carosue Dam Corridor)
The Atbara discovery, 4km north of the Carosue Dam mill, continues to evolve with further drilling.
The initial broad 160m x 160m framework drilling identified a large system with a strike length of 860m between two major post mineralisation Proterozoic Dykes. Initial follow up drilling to the discovery hole (40m @ 3.8g/t) suggested that the mineralisation is highly variable.
Recently a close spaced 20m x 20m program was completed to assist in understanding the short range variability.
Significant new Atbara results include 45m @ 1.8g/t, 54m @ 1.4g/t and 359m @ 0.5g/t.
Figure 3 - Atbara Long Section, New Drill Results, (dotted outline 20m x 20m focus area)
The geological factors that explain the variability are still being determined.
During the December quarter 2019 over 15,000 pulp samples were sent off for Copper and Molybdenum analysis. The results indicate that while copper and molybdenum are present, the quantities are too low to be considered currently economic.
The variable grade distribution across the project allows for flexibility in any future approach. Current drilling has shown the presence of large lower grade domains as well as more discrete higher grade zones, both of which will be followed up and investigated further.
Below is a table of significant Atbara exploration intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
Primary (or including)
|
|
|
|
|
ATEX108
|
86.0m
|
@ 1.8g/t
|
45.0m @ 1.8g/t
|
|
|
|
9.0m @ 5.7g/t
|
|
|
|
32.0m @ 0.8g/t
|
ATEX0110
|
51.0m
|
@ 1.5g/t
|
37.0m @ 1.4g/t
|
|
|
|
14.0m @ 1.7g/t
|
ATEX114
|
54.3m
|
@ 1.4g/t
|
54.3m @ 1.4g/t
|
ATEX111
|
56.0m
|
@ 0.9g/t
|
9.0m @ 2.5g/t
|
|
|
|
47.0m @ 0.7g/t
|
ATEX118
|
13.0m
|
@ 1.8/t
|
13.0m @ 1.8g/t
Safari Bore
The Safari Bore project is located 70km north-northeast of the Carosue Dam mill, and 5km west of the Deep South underground mine. Mineral Resources of 2.9Mt at 2.1g/t for 200,000 ounces were reported at 30 June 2019.
The project was previously mined between 2003 and 2005, producing 210,000 ounces at an impressive open pit grade of 2.9g/t. The last drilling at Safari Bore was completed by Saracen in 2010.
Significant open pit-able results from recent Resource definition drilling include 4m @ 19.3g/t, 21m @ 2.5g/t and 26m @ 2.4g/t.
Figure 4 - Safari Bore Long Section, New Drill Results
The high grade shoots remain open down plunge with further drilling to be planned.
Safari Bore sits adjacent to the large regional Pinjin Fault. The steeply west south-westerly dipping stratigraphy is highly deformed with mylonitic fabrics commonly observed. High grade mineralisation is commonly associated with intense sericite-albite alteration proximal to quartz-carbonate veining and local brecciation.
Below is a table of significant Safari Bore intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBRD007
|
4.0m @ 19.3g/t
|
SBRD027
|
26.0m @ 2.4g/t
|
SBRD015
|
45.0m @ 1.5g/t
|
SBRD005
|
21.0m @ 2.5g/t
|
SBRD003
|
36.0m @ 2.1g/t
Mt Celia regional
Aircore drilling has successfully identified a large gold anomaly (Okavango) to the west of Safari Bore, now defined over a strike length of 6.0km and up to 1.2km wide. The prospect is a strong basement anomaly that is coincident with albite-sericitealteration and key pathfinder elements including; As, Bi, Mo, Sb, Te and Ce.
The infill aircore drilling program across the Okavango prospect has now been completed. This program has reduced the drill spacing down to 200m x 100m. The program has further refined and delineated the core of the anomaly.
Significant new Okavango results include 1050ppb, 964ppb and 879ppb.
Figure 5 - Mt Celia, Aircore drilling results
RC drilling has commenced at Okavango to test the bedrock for primary mineralisation responsible for the large anomalous footprint defined in the aircore drilling.
No further aircore drilling is planned at the broader Mt Celia area for the remainder of FY20. Additional drilling is planned for FY21 to follow up on other areas of significant anomalism defined in the broad 900m x 100m programs completed in FY19 and FY20.
Thunderbox update
Otto Bore
Drilling has continued at the Otto Bore project, 8km north of the Thunderbox Plant. A maiden Ore Reserve of 950kt at 2.0g/t for 60,000 ounces was reported at 30 June 2019.
Recent activity has focused on extending the drilling coverage north of the current Ore Reserve. This drilling has further demonstrated the growth potential of the project with some impressive open pit-able results being returned including 15m @ 11.2g/t, 16m @ 5.7g/t and 7m @ 5.3 g/t.
Figure 6 - Otto Bore, New Drill Results
The high grade mineralisation appears confined to shallow south plunging ore shoots.
The strike length of the mineralised structure has now been tested over 1.5km.
Below is a table of significant Otto Bore intercepts:
Significant drill results include:
|
OBRC0189
|
15.0m
|
@ 11.2g/t
|
OBRC0192
|
16.0m
|
@ 5.7g/t
|
OBRC0149
|
7.0m @ 5.3g/t
|
OBRC0165
|
6.0m @ 4.8g/t
|
OBRC0184
|
11.0m
|
@ 1.9g/t
Wonder North
In the September quarter 2019, Saracen acquired Bligh Resources (ASX: BGH) including the Bundarra Project. The project comprises 5 deposits with a total Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt @ 2.1g/t for 660,000 ounces.
Wonder North is the largest deposit and will be the focus of drilling in the June half 2020. The drilling will be focused on:
-
Infilling the Resource to improve geological confidence
-
Confirming previous high grade drilling results
The well-developed high grade shoot which plunges to the south will be the primary focus of the initial program. Step out exploration programs will be planned for FY21.
Previous drilling results at Wonder North include 22m @ 6.0g/t, 24m @ 5.5g/t and 22m @ 4.3g/t.
Figure 7 - Wonder North, Planned drilling
The Bundurra project is characterised by large volumes of tonalities with assimilated rafts of mafic xenoliths from the greenstone in which the tonalite has intruded. The tonalities have been later intruded by porphyries, fractionated intrusions and lamprophyres.
Wonder North is hosted within a package of coarse grained tonalite-granodiorite with diorite porphyry, aplite and lamprophyre dykes and sills. Mineralisation is associated with a west northwest trending Wonder Shear zone with quartz veining containing pyrite.
The information in the report to which this statement is attached that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources related to Gold is based upon information compiled by Mr Daniel Howe, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Daniel Howe is a full-time employee of the company. Daniel Howe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Daniel Howe consents to the inclusion in the report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1 - Karari Drill Results
|
KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KREX060
|
438697
|
6664049
|
-233.106
|
640.6
|
322.5
|
-57.59
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC703
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.586
|
141
|
301
|
-51.76
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC708
|
438619.6
|
6663777
|
-63.771
|
72
|
304.7
|
-45.95
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC708A
|
438619.5
|
6663777
|
-62.584
|
309.6
|
308.2
|
-46.43
|
|
285.5
|
285.9
|
0.4
|
3.64
|
KRGC709
|
438619.6
|
6663777
|
-62.584
|
330
|
304.7
|
-34.56
|
|
289
|
305.2
|
16.2
|
2.88
|
KRGC710
|
438619.8
|
6663777
|
-62.594
|
342
|
306.3
|
-37.46
|
|
284.45
|
296
|
11.55
|
2.06
|
KRGC711
|
438619.8
|
6663777
|
-63.78
|
153
|
308.2
|
-40.34
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC712
|
438620.4
|
6663778
|
-63.785
|
384
|
312.4
|
-39.4
|
|
337
|
353.5
|
16.5
|
6.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
360.9
|
361.95
|
1.05
|
12.90
|
KRGC712A
|
438620.3
|
6663778
|
-63.848
|
365.9
|
311.3
|
-37.26
|
|
296
|
312
|
16
|
1.85
|
KRGC713
|
438704.2
|
6663345
|
-93.857
|
219
|
306.3
|
-63.93
|
|
140.8
|
142.55
|
1.75
|
3.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
147.05
|
147.65
|
0.6
|
5.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150
|
150.55
|
0.55
|
3.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175.5
|
175.8
|
0.3
|
3.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
186.6
|
187
|
0.4
|
3.03
|
KRGC714
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.861
|
240
|
319.6
|
-71.97
|
|
157.2
|
158.2
|
1
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
160.85
|
161.4
|
0.55
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175.5
|
176.35
|
0.85
|
9.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
189.25
|
189.7
|
0.45
|
3.74
|
KRGC715
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.884
|
282
|
336.7
|
-65
|
|
207
|
207.4
|
0.4
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
231.5
|
245.94
|
14.44
|
5.07
|
KRGC716
|
438704.1
|
6663345
|
-93.895
|
141
|
341.8
|
-53.96
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC716A
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.866
|
294.2
|
339.6
|
-55.14
|
|
217
|
217.75
|
0.75
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238.5
|
239.7
|
1.2
|
4.84
|
KRGC717
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.861
|
314.4
|
341.9
|
-51.97
|
|
238.75
|
239.65
|
0.9
|
5.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
248.5
|
261
|
12.5
|
1.64
|
KRGC718
|
438704
|
6663345
|
-93.934
|
232.8
|
322.6
|
-75.55
|
|
185
|
185.75
|
0.75
|
8.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
192.15
|
193.34
|
1.19
|
4.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
231
|
232
|
1
|
2.64
|
KRGC719
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.902
|
302.7
|
350.8
|
-61.56
|
|
269.9
|
272.75
|
2.85
|
4.69
|
KRGC720
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.863
|
282
|
9.7
|
-79.84
|
|
209
|
210.13
|
1.13
|
5.92
|
KRGC721
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.857
|
273
|
353
|
-76.41
|
|
232.6
|
233.1
|
0.5
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240.82
|
241.4
|
0.58
|
3.07
|
KRGC722
|
438705.1
|
6663344
|
-93.889
|
294
|
350.6
|
-72.5
|
|
246.3
|
247.5
|
1.2
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
257
|
259
|
2
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
279
|
280
|
1
|
3.58
|
KRGC723
|
438619.8
|
6663777
|
-63.906
|
356.7
|
307.4
|
-34.18
|
|
328
|
343.7
|
15.7
|
4.49
|
KRGC724
|
438619.8
|
6663778
|
-63.843
|
120
|
309.5
|
-35.48
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC724A
|
438619.8
|
6663778
|
-63.765
|
387
|
308.6
|
-32.55
|
|
318
|
330.1
|
12.1
|
1.72
|
KRGC725
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-64.036
|
176.9
|
311.1
|
-37.97
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC725A
|
438619.9
|
6663777
|
-63.782
|
90
|
312.4
|
-34.37
|
hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC726
|
438620
|
6663778
|
-63.857
|
420
|
314.2
|
-36.65
|
|
375
|
375.7
|
0.7
|
12.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
377
|
385.95
|
8.95
|
6.24
|
KRGC730
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.94
|
297
|
302.9
|
-52.1
|
|
202.37
|
202.87
|
0.5
|
6.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256
|
265
|
9
|
5.97
|
KRGC731
|
438702.4
|
6663347
|
-92.557
|
227.35
|
310
|
-48.16
|
|
160.9
|
161.75
|
0.85
|
14.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
166
|
171
|
5
|
3.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175
|
178
|
3
|
2.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183.25
|
184.55
|
1.3
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
192.8
|
194.8
|
2
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
198
|
199
|
1
|
3.30
|
KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC732
|
438704.9
|
6663343
|
-93.968
|
213
|
249.2
|
-80.06
|
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
3.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
151.55
|
152.55
|
1
|
4.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
155.25
|
155.7
|
0.45
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
173.75
|
175
|
1.25
|
4.95
|
KRGC733
|
438704.6
|
6663346
|
-93.879
|
233.96
|
302.2
|
-84.99
|
|
200.95
|
201.9
|
0.95
|
4.12
|
KRGC734
|
438704.8
|
6663345
|
-93.769
|
360
|
353.3
|
-51.99
|
|
302
|
307
|
5
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
310.5
|
311
|
0.5
|
2.51
|
KRGC735
|
438705
|
6663345
|
-93.73
|
365.5
|
356
|
-54.49
|
|
294.65
|
300.45
|
5.8
|
3.05
|
KRGC736
|
438704.4
|
6663346
|
-93.952
|
333
|
354.6
|
-55
|
|
269
|
270
|
1
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
285.45
|
294
|
8.55
|
3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
315.1
|
316
|
0.9
|
2.55
|
KRGC737
|
438704.4
|
6663345
|
-93.959
|
296.6
|
356.89
|
-69.41
|
|
272.5
|
277.45
|
4.95
|
6.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
284
|
286.7
|
2.7
|
7.56
|
KRGC740
|
438652.6
|
6663700
|
-60.643
|
249.7
|
178.4
|
-57.84
|
|
213.1
|
216.4
|
3.3
|
13.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220
|
220.8
|
0.8
|
5.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.6
|
229.25
|
0.65
|
3.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
235
|
236
|
1
|
5.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238.55
|
239.35
|
0.8
|
3.65
|
KRGC741
|
438652.7
|
6663702
|
-60.796
|
273
|
171.1
|
-63.92
|
|
208.65
|
230.5
|
21.85
|
5.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
245.6
|
246.1
|
0.5
|
6.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254.55
|
255.05
|
0.5
|
3.05
|
KRGC742
|
438619.6
|
6663774
|
-64.087
|
263.5
|
265.4
|
-76.13
|
|
234.3
|
244
|
9.7
|
10.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
249
|
250.25
|
1.25
|
7.76
|
KRGC743
|
438619.8
|
6663774
|
-64.075
|
276
|
243.7
|
-84.71
|
|
222.8
|
223.15
|
0.35
|
7.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
244.85
|
259
|
14.15
|
3.32
|
KRGC744
|
438620.2
|
6663775
|
-64.082
|
298.7
|
327.4
|
-84.27
|
|
279.3
|
280.1
|
0.8
|
10.40
|
KRGC745
|
438620.1
|
6663775
|
-64.078
|
299.8
|
319
|
-79.65
|
|
252.6
|
253
|
0.4
|
6.54
|
KRGC746
|
438619.4
|
6663777
|
-64.068
|
299
|
319.1
|
-75.18
|
|
244.62
|
246.5
|
1.88
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
278
|
278.8
|
0.8
|
15.40
|
KRGC748
|
438619.5
|
6663776
|
-64.088
|
311
|
321.6
|
-72.13
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC749
|
438704.4
|
6663345
|
-93.938
|
266.8
|
342.4
|
-72.03
|
|
241.76
|
243.6
|
1.84
|
8.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256.7
|
257
|
0.3
|
5.45
|
KRGC750
|
438704.4
|
6663345
|
-93.946
|
293.6
|
345.7
|
-62.41
|
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
5.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
252.65
|
257.55
|
4.9
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
264
|
264.4
|
0.4
|
4.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
270.95
|
272
|
1.05
|
4.23
|
KRGC751
|
438703.3
|
6663348
|
-93.806
|
327
|
347.6
|
-43.26
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC752
|
438703.3
|
6663348
|
-93.787
|
381
|
351.4
|
-49.91
|
|
300
|
312
|
12
|
4.00
|
KRGC753
|
438703.2
|
6663348
|
-93.779
|
344.5
|
359.6
|
-58.53
|
|
293
|
294
|
1
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
319.3
|
320
|
0.7
|
4.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
325
|
326.1
|
1.1
|
3.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
330
|
333
|
3
|
3.50
|
KRGC754
|
438703.1
|
6663348
|
-93.771
|
384
|
4.3
|
-59.95
|
|
286
|
288
|
2
|
3.83
|
KRGC756
|
438411.4
|
6663737
|
-54.617
|
42
|
13.3
|
55.4
|
|
14.45
|
29.5
|
15.05
|
3.17
|
KRGC757
|
438411.2
|
6663739
|
-58.412
|
51
|
19.83
|
-22.85
|
|
5.4
|
12.8
|
7.4
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
9.3
|
9.8
|
0.5
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
28.5
|
30.5
|
2
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
31.5
|
32
|
0.5
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
50.5
|
51
|
0.5
|
3.05
|
KRGC758
|
438410
|
6663738
|
-56.507
|
51
|
354.1
|
18.7
|
|
18.5
|
29.55
|
11.05
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
36
|
38
|
2
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
40.5
|
41
|
0.5
|
5.20
|
KRGC759
|
438409.9
|
6663738
|
-56.383
|
81
|
338.7
|
25.74
|
|
14.9
|
24
|
9.1
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
22
|
22.5
|
0.5
|
4.27
|
KRGC768
|
438694.7
|
6664045
|
-232.36
|
135
|
236.9
|
7.19
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
KRGC771
|
438694.5
|
6664046
|
-233.106
|
345
|
251.7
|
-6.3
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
KRGC775
|
438694
|
6664046
|
-233.376
|
439.49
|
257.3
|
-13.75
|
|
286.05
|
300
|
13.95
|
7.97
|
KARARI DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC778
|
438702.9
|
6663342
|
-92.484
|
218.7
|
290.6
|
-81.68
|
|
158
|
160
|
2
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162.55
|
163.46
|
0.91
|
4.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
172
|
1
|
6.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
187
|
188
|
1
|
12.40
|
KRGC779
|
438711.2
|
6663338
|
-94.25
|
279
|
5.4
|
-81.37
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC780
|
438702.9
|
6663342
|
-92.444
|
254.7
|
151.9
|
-87.1
|
|
186.83
|
187.3
|
0.47
|
6.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
223
|
229.1
|
6.1
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
233
|
1
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
236
|
1
|
5.50
|
KRGC781
|
438711.2
|
6663338
|
-94.25
|
306
|
102.6
|
-82.73
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
KRGC782
|
438732
|
6663304
|
-93.986
|
198
|
211
|
-71.79
|
|
119.45
|
120
|
0.55
|
35.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
176
|
176.4
|
0.4
|
7.16
|
SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
SBRD002A
|
450844
|
6731912
|
376.4
|
210.7 92.62
|
-55.25
|
|
125.5
|
143.5
|
18
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150.8
|
157.9
|
7.1
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163.4
|
164.65
|
1.25
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
179
|
1
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
195.55
|
208
|
12.45
|
1.91
|
SBRD003
|
450894.1
|
6731868
|
376.75
|
180.6 90.53
|
-54.49
|
|
90.69
|
94.5
|
3.81
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100.39
|
101.49
|
1.1
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113.35
|
134
|
20.65
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
142.12
|
149.22
|
7.1
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164
|
165
|
1
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
179
|
1
|
1.04
|
SBRD004
|
450909.8
|
6731828
|
377.042
|
180.7 91.67
|
-55
|
|
86
|
87.95
|
1.95
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107.9
|
110
|
2.1
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113.35
|
149.6
|
36.1
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
162
|
1
|
1.46
|
SBRD005
|
450911.3
|
6731788
|
376.718
|
180.65 91.67
|
-55
|
|
31.55
|
33.16
|
1.61
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
92.65
|
95.2
|
2.55
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
130
|
151.25
|
21.25
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168.4
|
169.4
|
1
|
0.55
|
SBRD006
|
450824.1
|
6731910
|
376.265
|
|
256 89.6
|
-54.62
|
|
124
|
126
|
2
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
156
|
160
|
4
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
170
|
171
|
1
|
4.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181
|
182
|
1
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
187
|
189
|
2
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
197
|
200
|
3
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
206
|
216
|
10
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219
|
221
|
2
|
5.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
232
|
233
|
1
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
234
|
240
|
6
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
244
|
245
|
1
|
1.09
|
SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
SBRD007
|
450865
|
6731910
|
376.598
|
|
238 88.88
|
-54.91
|
|
103
|
106
|
3
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
127
|
14
|
2.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
150
|
14
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
185
|
189
|
4
|
19.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
209
|
217
|
8
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
232
|
233
|
1
|
0.52
|
SBRD008
|
450885
|
6731910
|
376.801
|
|
184 83.13
|
-55.39
|
|
56
|
62
|
6
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
69
|
72
|
3
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
132
|
19
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
142
|
143
|
1
|
0.55
|
SBRD009
|
450905.8
|
6731910
|
376.947
|
|
178 83.76
|
-55.78
|
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
29
|
34
|
5
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
39
|
41
|
2
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
127
|
129
|
2
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
137
|
139
|
2
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
146
|
172
|
26
|
1.18
|
SBRD010
|
450925
|
6731910
|
377.135
|
|
140 84.91
|
-55.25
|
|
56
|
58
|
2
|
4.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
102
|
113
|
11
|
1.46
|
SBRD011
|
450945
|
6731910
|
377.564
|
|
118 88.45
|
-54.98
|
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
15.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
64
|
2
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
66
|
67
|
1
|
0.58
|
SBRD012
|
450865
|
6731890
|
376.773
|
|
210 88
|
-55
|
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
120
|
122
|
2
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
127
|
151
|
24
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
158
|
159
|
1
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
177
|
179
|
2
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183
|
185
|
2
|
0.91
|
SBRD013
|
450905
|
6731890
|
376.894
|
|
180 88.3
|
-55.56
|
|
26
|
30
|
4
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
49
|
50
|
1
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
86
|
87
|
1
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101
|
104
|
3
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108
|
110
|
2
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
114
|
116
|
2
|
3.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128
|
129
|
1
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
139
|
3
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143
|
146
|
3
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
164
|
3
|
1.37
|
SBRD014
|
450925
|
6731890
|
377.098
|
|
144 88.68
|
-55.7
|
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
63
|
64
|
1
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
106
|
109
|
3
|
5.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
115
|
123
|
8
|
2.53
|
SBRD015
|
450844.4
|
6731870
|
376.283
|
|
190 88.71
|
-55.43
|
|
40
|
41
|
1
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
129
|
132
|
3
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
190
|
45
|
1.46
|
SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
SBRD016
|
450865
|
6731870
|
376.472
|
|
210 88.26
|
-55.22
|
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
129
|
130
|
1
|
10.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
149
|
8
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
162
|
9
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
166
|
173
|
7
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
177
|
184
|
7
|
2.30
|
SBRD017
|
450925
|
6731870
|
377.062
|
|
168 88
|
-55
|
|
29
|
30
|
1
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
67
|
73
|
6
|
4.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
80
|
81
|
1
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
106
|
13
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
3.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
115
|
127
|
12
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
144
|
8
|
3.42
|
SBRD018
|
450845
|
6731850
|
376.544
|
|
162 88
|
-55
|
|
37
|
39
|
2
|
5.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
131
|
132
|
1
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
159
|
5
|
1.62
|
SBRD019
|
450865
|
6731850
|
376.544
|
|
222 88
|
-55
|
|
25
|
27
|
2
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
145
|
4
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150
|
152
|
2
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163
|
173
|
10
|
1.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181
|
182
|
1
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
186
|
190
|
4
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
198
|
203
|
5
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
211
|
213
|
2
|
1.12
|
SBRD020
|
450885
|
6731850
|
376.492
|
|
196 88
|
-55
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
SBRD021
|
450925
|
6731850
|
376.656
|
|
150 89.23
|
-55.01
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
78
|
90
|
12
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101
|
106
|
5
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
121
|
5
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
125
|
126
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138
|
139
|
1
|
0.76
|
SBRD022
|
450945
|
6731850
|
377.219
|
|
138 89.03
|
-55.02
|
|
62
|
72
|
10
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
77
|
78
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
124
|
125
|
1
|
0.93
|
SBRD023
|
450885
|
6731830
|
377.194
|
|
200 88
|
-55
|
|
81
|
82
|
1
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
123
|
124
|
1
|
1.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
132
|
156
|
24
|
0.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
162
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
184
|
2
|
3.39
|
SBRD024
|
450925
|
6731830
|
376.589
|
|
160 88
|
-55
|
|
12
|
15
|
3
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
54
|
2
|
8.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
58
|
59
|
1
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
94
|
114
|
20
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
118
|
138
|
20
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
148
|
4
|
1.61
|
SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
SBRD025
|
450945
|
6731830
|
377.151
|
|
144 90
|
-54.81
|
|
31
|
32
|
1
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
64
|
65
|
1
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
71
|
73
|
2
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
78
|
79
|
1
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
94
|
99
|
5
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
113
|
6
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
0.79
|
SBRD026
|
450965
|
6731830
|
377.155
|
|
120 87.98
|
-55.4
|
|
41
|
48
|
7
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
56
|
57
|
1
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
63
|
1
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
1.00
|
SBRD027
|
450925
|
6731810
|
377.278
|
|
160 88.04
|
-55.53
|
|
62
|
63
|
1
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
78
|
79
|
1
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
95
|
2
|
5.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
108
|
9
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
122
|
148
|
26
|
2.43
|
SBRD028A
|
450891.6
|
6731790
|
376.919
|
|
210 90.29
|
-55.81
|
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
48
|
49
|
1
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
20.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
150
|
6
|
3.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
167
|
168
|
1
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
184
|
2
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
197
|
198
|
1
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
203
|
204
|
1
|
0.90
|
SBRD029
|
450965
|
6731790
|
376.428
|
|
130 87.96
|
-60.9
|
|
20
|
24
|
4
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
34
|
37
|
3
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
81
|
86
|
5
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
96
|
108
|
12
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
0.85
|
SBRD030
|
450905
|
6731770
|
377.047
|
|
204 88
|
-55
|
|
38
|
40
|
2
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
67
|
69
|
2
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
81
|
82
|
1
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
118
|
119
|
1
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143
|
154
|
11
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
159
|
161
|
2
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181
|
182
|
1
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
0.50
|
SBRD031
|
450925
|
6731770
|
376.611
|
|
180 87.61
|
-55.5
|
|
8
|
12
|
4
|
2.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
36
|
37
|
1
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
56
|
60
|
4
|
4.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
126
|
5
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
135
|
138
|
3
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
2.30
|
SAFARI BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
SBRD032
|
450945
|
6731770
|
376.713
|
|
150 89.45
|
-55.51
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
8.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
19
|
20
|
1
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
68
|
6
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
73
|
79
|
6
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
84
|
85
|
1
|
9.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
102
|
103
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
108
|
1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
111
|
117
|
6
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
1.20
|
SBRD033
|
450965
|
6731770
|
376.805
|
|
126 88.88
|
-55.13
|
8
|
12
|
4
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
68
|
69
|
1
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
94
|
95
|
1
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
104
|
5
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
0.76
|
SBRD034
|
450925
|
6731750
|
377.003
|
|
126 86.28
|
-50.93
|
8
|
12
|
4
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
0.84
|
SBRD034A
|
450925
|
6731750
|
377.003
|
|
192 89.07
|
-55.21
|
50
|
51
|
1
|
6.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
71
|
76
|
5
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
130
|
133
|
3
|
11.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
145
|
4
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184
|
186
|
2
|
0.95
|
SBRD035
|
450945
|
6731750
|
376.663
|
|
162 85.82
|
-55.93
|
16
|
20
|
4
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
65
|
71
|
6
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
119
|
121
|
2
|
1.49
Table 3 - Otto Bore Drill Results
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0077
|
304726
|
6889811
|
486.6
|
|
310 90
|
-60
|
|
85
|
96
|
11
|
5.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
108
|
1
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
155
|
2
|
3.41
|
OBRC0080
|
304805
|
6889732
|
486.5
|
|
226 90
|
-60
|
|
127
|
128
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
130
|
131
|
1
|
0.97
|
OBRC0081
|
304861
|
6889732
|
486.3
|
|
150 90
|
-60
|
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
92
|
94
|
2
|
7.25
|
OBRC0082
|
304853
|
6889651
|
486.8
|
|
226 103.82
|
-60.85
|
|
71
|
77
|
6
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
0.52
|
OBRC0083
|
304910
|
6889651
|
486.578
|
|
148 90
|
-60
|
|
43
|
45
|
2
|
2.09
|
OBRC0132
|
305010.6
|
6888845
|
488.303
|
|
118 89.56
|
-71.48
|
|
55
|
56
|
1
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
60
|
65
|
5
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
77
|
78
|
1
|
0.56
|
OBRC0138
|
305017.1
|
6888789
|
488.368
|
|
106 92.02
|
-61.23
|
|
32
|
34
|
2
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
56
|
4
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
90
|
91
|
1
|
3.91
|
OBRC0139
|
304929.9
|
6888758
|
488.786
|
|
214 93.82
|
-60.85
|
|
148
|
152
|
4
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
158
|
1
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163
|
172
|
9
|
2.02
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0140
|
305025.4
|
6888761
|
488.229
|
124
|
94.1
|
-61.25
|
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
48
|
52
|
4
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
84
|
85
|
1
|
0.72
|
OBRC0142
|
304961.4
|
6888720
|
488.447
|
190 90.59
|
-61.25
|
|
100
|
101
|
1
|
6.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
126
|
5
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133
|
134
|
1
|
1.25
|
OBRC0144
|
305078.1
|
6888669
|
487.982
|
106 90
|
-60
|
|
36
|
38
|
2
|
1.06
|
OBRC0145
|
305042.6
|
6888640
|
488.299
|
154 90
|
-60
|
|
64
|
76
|
12
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
2.37
|
OBRC0146
|
305083.5
|
6888640
|
487.972
|
100 91.17
|
-61.2
|
|
38
|
39
|
1
|
3.24
|
OBRC0147
|
304820
|
6889353
|
492
|
280 90
|
-60
|
|
153
|
160
|
7
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165
|
171
|
6
|
0.96
|
OBRC0148
|
304910
|
6889360
|
489
|
142 90
|
-60
|
|
76
|
79
|
3
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
83
|
86
|
3
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
91
|
93
|
2
|
1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110
|
114
|
4
|
1.47
|
OBRC0149
|
304910
|
6889380
|
490
|
112 90
|
-60
|
|
70
|
77
|
7
|
5.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
109
|
111
|
2
|
1.06
|
OBRC0150
|
304995
|
6889380
|
490
|
64 90
|
-60
|
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
29
|
30
|
1
|
1.26
|
OBRC0151
|
304850
|
6889430
|
489
|
184 90.02
|
-61.64
|
|
19
|
20
|
1
|
3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133
|
134
|
1
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138
|
147
|
9
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
176
|
177
|
1
|
0.57
|
OBRC0152
|
304910
|
6889420
|
490
|
112 90
|
-60
|
|
71
|
74
|
3
|
5.44
|
OBRC0153
|
304950
|
6889420
|
490
|
82 92.12
|
-61.36
|
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
26
|
28
|
2
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
56
|
57
|
1
|
0.70
|
OBRC0154
|
304990
|
6889420
|
490
|
64 88.34
|
-61.33
|
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
1.21
|
OBRC0155
|
304890
|
6889460
|
490
|
142 92.12
|
-61.36
|
|
76
|
89
|
13
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110
|
112
|
2
|
0.71
|
OBRC0156
|
304930
|
6889460
|
490
|
100 92.12
|
-61.36
|
|
36
|
43
|
7
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
64
|
2
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
79
|
80
|
1
|
0.56
|
OBRC0157
|
304970
|
6889460
|
490
|
70 88.97
|
-61.29
|
|
21
|
22
|
1
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
0.61
|
OBRC0158
|
304840
|
6889500
|
490
|
214 88.27
|
-60.86
|
|
104
|
109
|
5
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
134
|
2
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
139
|
1
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
152
|
1
|
1.79
|
OBRC0159
|
304890
|
6889500
|
490
|
150 87.09
|
-60.72
|
|
48
|
50
|
2
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
71
|
74
|
3
|
1.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
80
|
81
|
1
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
103
|
104
|
1
|
0.60
|
OBRC0160
|
304930
|
6889500
|
490
|
100 91.77
|
-61.47
|
|
19
|
25
|
6
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
49
|
60
|
11
|
0.76
|
OBRC0161
|
304950
|
6889500
|
490
|
70 91.48
|
-61.26
|
|
38
|
39
|
1
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
42
|
43
|
1
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
63
|
66
|
3
|
3.91
|
OBRC0162
|
304970
|
6889500
|
490
|
100 96.97
|
-61.75
|
|
42
|
43
|
1
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
51
|
52
|
1
|
2.26
|
OBRC0163
|
304990
|
6889500
|
490
|
118 90.93
|
-61.27 no significant results
|
|
|
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0164
|
304785
|
6889535
|
494
|
280 87.85
|
-61.54
|
|
58
|
59
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
63
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175
|
177
|
2
|
1.60
|
OBRC0165
|
304840
|
6889540
|
493
|
208 87.32
|
-60.79
|
|
95
|
101
|
6
|
4.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
106
|
107
|
1
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
126
|
128
|
2
|
1.23
|
OBRC0166
|
304890
|
6889540
|
490
|
142 91.74
|
-61.13
|
|
41
|
42
|
1
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
71
|
73
|
2
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
96
|
97
|
1
|
1.94
|
OBRC0167
|
304930
|
6889540
|
490
|
100 91.23
|
-60.85
|
|
41
|
45
|
4
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
1.17
|
OBRC0168
|
304970
|
6889540
|
490
|
52 87.39
|
-61.15
|
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
0.51
|
OBRC0169
|
304795
|
6889600
|
490
|
280 90
|
-60
|
|
124
|
129
|
5
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
139
|
141
|
2
|
0.93
|
OBRC0170
|
304850
|
6889600
|
490
|
234 95.14
|
-61.16
|
|
111
|
113
|
2
|
3.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
124
|
126
|
2
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
204
|
205
|
1
|
11.10
|
OBRC0171
|
304890
|
6889600
|
490
|
202 90
|
-60
|
|
26
|
27
|
1
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
53
|
54
|
1
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
58
|
60
|
2
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
73
|
74
|
1
|
1.00
|
OBRC0172
|
304930
|
6889600
|
490
|
148 93.39
|
-61.07
|
|
34
|
35
|
1
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
57
|
58
|
1
|
0.57
|
OBRC0173
|
304780
|
6889690
|
492
|
270 90.99
|
-59
|
|
130
|
131
|
1
|
4.18
|
OBRC0174
|
304855
|
6889695
|
492
|
184 88.92
|
-59.7
|
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
0.77
|
OBRC0175
|
304915
|
6889695
|
490
|
100 92.45
|
-60.41
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
OBRC0176
|
304915
|
6889730
|
487
|
100 90
|
-60
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
OBRC0177
|
304755
|
6889775
|
492
|
280 90
|
-60
|
|
147
|
149
|
2
|
0.58
|
OBRC0179
|
304855
|
6889777
|
490
|
142 92.13
|
-60.99
|
|
50
|
51
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
90
|
91
|
1
|
10.20
|
OBRC0180
|
304895
|
6889777
|
490
|
100 88.3
|
-59.83
|
|
29
|
37
|
8
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
64
|
65
|
1
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
88
|
89
|
1
|
0.81
|
OBRC0182
|
304846
|
6889811
|
485
|
154 90
|
-60
|
|
41
|
42
|
1
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
69
|
70
|
1
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
0.98
|
OBRC0183
|
304700
|
6889840
|
485
|
280 89.6
|
-60.51
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
OBRC0184
|
304740
|
6889840
|
485
|
244 90
|
-60
|
|
83
|
94
|
11
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
135
|
136
|
1
|
7.42
|
OBRC0185
|
304860
|
6889840
|
485
|
160 91.3
|
-71.35
|
|
76
|
77
|
1
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
0.55
|
OBRC0186
|
304790
|
6889890
|
485
|
183 90.07
|
-61.06
|
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
33
|
34
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
138
|
2
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
147
|
2
|
1.47
|
OBRC0187
|
304850
|
6889890
|
485
|
142 89.64
|
-60.79
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
OBRC0188
|
304690
|
6889930
|
485
|
244 90
|
-60
|
|
161
|
172
|
11
|
1.14
|
OBRC0189
|
304770
|
6889930
|
485
|
201 90
|
-60
|
|
67
|
70
|
3
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
140
|
141
|
1
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150
|
165
|
15
|
11.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
173
|
2
|
2.47
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0190
|
304820
|
6889930
|
490
|
142 90
|
-60
|
|
44
|
45
|
1
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
47
|
48
|
1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
54
|
55
|
1
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
61
|
62
|
1
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
64
|
72
|
8
|
0.89
|
OBRC0191
|
304890
|
6889930
|
489
|
82 90
|
-60
|
|
39
|
44
|
5
|
3.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
58
|
59
|
1
|
0.82
|
OBRC0192
|
304660
|
6889970
|
489
|
280 89.52
|
-61.37
|
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
184
|
16
|
5.69
|
OBRC0193
|
304860
|
6889970
|
489
|
100 90
|
-60
|
|
26
|
29
|
3
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
0.55
|
OBRC0194
|
304770
|
6890050
|
489
|
142 90
|
-60
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
OBRC0195
|
304820
|
6890050
|
489
|
100 91.84
|
-60.19
|
|
45
|
50
|
5
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
77
|
79
|
2
|
1.30
Table 4 - Atbara Drill Results
|
ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX008
|
436747
|
6668049
|
345
|
338
|
248.17
|
-64.72 results pending
|
|
|
|
ATEX036
|
437009.5
|
6668169
|
345
|
545.8
|
235
|
-60
|
|
363
|
364
|
1
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
414.3
|
417.08
|
2.78
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
444
|
445
|
1
|
0.69
|
ATEX037
|
437408
|
6668407
|
345
|
805
|
235
|
-65
|
|
255
|
256
|
1
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
273
|
631.5
|
358.5
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
273
|
333
|
60
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
347
|
353
|
6
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
359
|
364.6
|
5.6
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
378
|
395
|
17
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
409
|
433
|
24
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
447
|
451.25
|
4.25
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
474
|
480
|
6
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
507
|
630
|
123
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
716
|
717
|
1
|
0.61
|
ATEX042
|
437233
|
6668910
|
350
|
712
|
235
|
-65
|
|
54
|
63
|
9
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
159.9
|
186
|
26.1
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
350
|
376
|
26
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
389
|
390
|
1
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
392
|
393
|
1
|
0.91
|
ATEX107
|
437314.145
|
6668310
|
347.67
|
330
|
239.66
|
-66.09
|
|
72
|
73
|
1
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100
|
108
|
8
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
125
|
126
|
1
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
131
|
134
|
3
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188
|
213
|
25
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
324.96
|
327
|
2.04
|
0.86
|
ATEX108
|
437241.287
|
6668356
|
348.0165
|
280
|
234.67
|
-60.5
|
|
56
|
101
|
45
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
125
|
134
|
9
|
5.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
183
|
1
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239
|
271
|
32
|
0.82
|
ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX109
|
437283.452
|
6668336
|
347.752
|
316
|
236.14
|
-65.66
|
|
68
|
76
|
8
|
1.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
95
|
102
|
7
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
111
|
113
|
2
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128
|
129
|
1
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
151
|
166
|
15
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
194
|
197
|
3
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
211
|
212
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217
|
218
|
1
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227
|
229
|
2
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
231
|
232
|
1
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
258
|
259.77
|
1.77
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
297.5
|
302
|
4.5
|
1.36
|
ATEX110
|
437225.313
|
6668372
|
347.9917
|
346
|
234.67
|
-60
|
|
56
|
93
|
37
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
199
|
208
|
9
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215
|
216
|
1
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
242
|
243
|
1
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
247
|
248
|
1
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
258
|
259
|
1
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
276
|
290
|
14
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
302
|
305
|
3
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
316
|
317
|
1
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
323
|
326
|
3
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
344
|
345
|
1
|
0.67
|
ATEX111
|
437299.087
|
6668322
|
347.708
|
364
|
239.33
|
-65.53
|
|
73
|
74
|
1
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
112
|
5
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
125
|
128
|
3
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143
|
144
|
1
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184
|
231
|
47
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254
|
257
|
3
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
310
|
319
|
9
|
2.25
|
ATEX112
|
437276.661
|
6668302
|
347.8
|
214
|
0
|
-65
|
|
65
|
100
|
35
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
148
|
3
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
207
|
208
|
1
|
0.85
|
ATEX113
|
437238.561
|
6668322
|
348.121
|
190
|
241.78
|
-64.88
|
|
57
|
58
|
1
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112
|
121
|
9
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
159
|
160
|
1
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
172
|
1
|
1.12
|
ATEX114
|
437267.494
|
6668291
|
347.799
|
340
|
234.37
|
-65.4
|
|
63
|
67
|
4
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
90
|
93
|
3
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
130
|
134
|
4
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256.7
|
311
|
54.3
|
1.44
Page 20 of 53
|
ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX115
|
437213.085
|
6668352
|
348.496
|
260
|
238.57
|
-59.7
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
73
|
81
|
8
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
123
|
142
|
19
|
1.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
154
|
1
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181
|
197
|
16
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210.35
|
212.1
|
1.75
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
222
|
223
|
1
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.48
|
232
|
4.52
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
235
|
236
|
1
|
0.85
|
ATEX116
|
437253.533
|
6668307
|
347.959
|
279
|
239.55
|
-60.49
|
|
60
|
61
|
1
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
78
|
80
|
2
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
114
|
116
|
2
|
3.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138
|
144
|
6
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
170
|
207.9
|
37.9
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215
|
222
|
7
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239.3
|
240.5
|
1.2
|
2.20
|
ATEX117
|
437224.529
|
6668339
|
348.335
|
276
|
237.3
|
-60.64
|
|
61
|
62
|
1
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
132
|
139
|
7
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
185
|
186
|
1
|
3.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
200
|
216.07
|
16.07
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240
|
241
|
1
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
265
|
272
|
7
|
0.60
|
ATEX118
|
437251.61
|
6668277
|
347.685
|
176
|
235.37
|
-61
|
|
64
|
65
|
1
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
77
|
79
|
2
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
87
|
89
|
2
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
96
|
97
|
1
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
103
|
131
|
28
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163
|
176
|
13
|
1.84
|
ATEX119
|
437221.301
|
6668309
|
348.086
|
320
|
239.07
|
-65.5
|
|
48
|
59
|
11
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
66
|
77
|
11
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
111
|
119
|
8
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
126
|
127
|
1
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
147
|
148
|
1
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
155
|
1
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
176
|
177
|
1
|
0.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238
|
239
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
271
|
272
|
1
|
3.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
281
|
282
|
1
|
0.57
|
ATEX120
|
437237.31
|
6668263
|
347.528
|
270 234.17
|
-60.5
|
|
61
|
72
|
11
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
147
|
11
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
191
|
192
|
1
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210
|
236
|
26
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
265
|
268
|
3
|
1.42
|
ATEX121
|
437194.285
|
6668338
|
348.882
|
319.85
|
234.57
|
-60
|
|
50
|
71
|
21
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
118
|
119
|
1
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
172
|
174
|
2
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188
|
189
|
1
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
204
|
210
|
6
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.6
|
240.85
|
10.25
|
3.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256
|
273
|
17
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
282.8
|
284
|
1.2
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
308.52
|
310
|
1.48
|
0.55
Page 21 of 53
|
ATBARA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX122
|
437222.881
|
6668280
|
347.7
|
260
|
|
237.67
|
-60.1
|
51
|
58
|
7
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
66
|
67
|
1
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
81
|
101
|
20
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
111
|
4
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
180
|
187
|
7
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
196
|
197
|
1
|
0.95
|
ATEX123
|
437207.146
|
6668326 348.466
|
250
|
|
237.19
|
-60.51
|
51
|
59
|
8
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108
|
124
|
16
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
170.17
|
13.17
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215
|
216
|
1
|
0.62
|
ATEX124
|
437313
|
6668309
|
347
|
331
|
|
243.59
|
-66.65 results pending
|
|
|
|
ATEX125
|
437220.4
|
6668309
|
348
|
139
|
|
241.09
|
-64.01
|
52.7
|
70
|
17.3
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
82
|
83
|
1
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
126
|
127
|
1
|
0.52
|
ATEX125A
|
437221.2
|
6668308
|
348
|
320
|
|
240.24
|
-63.48
|
52.1
|
60
|
7.9
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
66
|
68
|
2
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
82
|
83.2
|
1.2
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
140
|
144
|
4
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
146
|
147.08
|
1.08
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
154
|
1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181.18
|
182.2
|
1.02
|
2.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210.14
|
211.35
|
1.21
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
248.14
|
250.18
|
2.04
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
292
|
297.3
|
5.3
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
316
|
318
|
2
|
1.15
|
Table 5 - Mt Celia Drill Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing RL
|
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Max Au in hole (ppb)
|
|
|
|
MCAC1200
|
456269
|
6713892
|
370
|
80
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1201
|
456379
|
6713915
|
370
|
84
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1202
|
456495
|
6713945
|
370
|
80
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1203
|
456605
|
6713996
|
370
|
77
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1204
|
456707
|
6713932
|
370
|
91
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1205
|
456795
|
6713958
|
370
|
98
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1206
|
456906
|
6713938
|
370
|
91
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1207
|
457000
|
6713927
|
370
|
54
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1208
|
457090
|
6713957
|
370
|
51
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1209
|
457211
|
6713950
|
370
|
75
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1210
|
457300
|
6713965
|
370
|
84
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1211
|
457395
|
6713948
|
370
|
81
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1212
|
457506
|
6713939
|
370
|
90
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1213
|
457592
|
6713948
|
370
|
113
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1214
|
457694
|
6713947
|
370
|
105
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1215
|
457798
|
6713934
|
370
|
90
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1216
|
457892
|
6713947
|
370
|
79
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1217
|
457895
|
6713074
|
370
|
61
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1218
|
457794
|
6713082
|
370
|
102
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1219
|
457704
|
6713049
|
370
|
109
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1220
|
457603
|
6713064
|
370
|
77
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1614
|
456999
|
6710343
|
360
|
102
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
92.9
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1615
|
456896
|
6710352
|
349
|
103
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1616
|
456800
|
6710352
|
355
|
109
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1617
|
456709
|
6710349
|
353
|
113
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1618
|
457060
|
6709453
|
354
|
92
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1619
|
457100
|
6709450
|
362
|
96
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1620
|
457199
|
6709449
|
357
|
93
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
MCAC1621
|
457297
|
6709452
|
351
|
92
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
31.2
|
|
|
|
Page 22 of 53
|
MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Max Au in hole (ppb)
|
MCAC1622
|
457400
|
6709453
|
352
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
6.1
|
MCAC1623
|
457498
|
6709456
|
361
|
105
|
0
|
-90
|
96.4
|
MCAC1624
|
457598
|
6709459
|
359
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
15.4
|
MCAC1625
|
457699
|
6709461
|
354
|
119
|
0
|
-90
|
8.1
|
MCAC1626
|
457797
|
6709460
|
360
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
7.2
|
MCAC1627
|
457900
|
6709456
|
304
|
110
|
0
|
-90
|
701
|
MCAC1628
|
457995
|
6709451
|
353
|
127
|
0
|
-90
|
8
|
MCAC1629
|
458098
|
6709446
|
360
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
15
|
MCAC1630
|
458197
|
6709465
|
369
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
16.9
|
MCAC1631
|
458294
|
6709470
|
360
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
7
|
MCAC1632
|
458394
|
6709458
|
360
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
32.8
|
MCAC1633
|
458501
|
6709461
|
360
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
188
|
MCAC1634
|
458596
|
6709447
|
360
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
275
|
MCAC1635
|
458693
|
6709453
|
360
|
112
|
0
|
-90
|
276
|
MCAC1636
|
458792
|
6709462
|
360
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
37.3
|
MCAC1637
|
458898
|
6709469
|
360
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
2.1
|
MCAC1638
|
458993
|
6709460
|
360
|
73
|
0
|
-90
|
2.8
|
MCAC1639
|
459095
|
6709459
|
360
|
88
|
0
|
-90
|
8.4
|
MCAC1640
|
459197
|
6709450
|
360
|
83
|
0
|
-90
|
6
|
MCAC1641
|
459297
|
6709459
|
360
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
16.3
|
MCAC1642
|
459396
|
6709462
|
360
|
106
|
0
|
-90
|
3
|
MCAC1643
|
459494
|
6709442
|
360
|
104
|
0
|
-90
|
9.2
|
MCAC1644
|
459594
|
6709445
|
360
|
78
|
0
|
-90
|
16.6
|
MCAC1645
|
459091
|
6706309
|
360
|
105
|
0
|
-90
|
44.4
|
MCAC1646
|
459195
|
6706305
|
360
|
105
|
0
|
-90
|
97.5
|
MCAC1647
|
459298
|
6706301
|
360
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
21.3
|
MCAC1648
|
459396
|
6706300
|
360
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
32.2
|
MCAC1649
|
459496
|
6706320
|
370
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
15.8
|
MCAC1650
|
459596
|
6706305
|
367
|
107
|
0
|
-90
|
7
|
MCAC1651
|
459198
|
6707194
|
356
|
73
|
0
|
-90
|
3.6
|
MCAC1652
|
459296
|
6707201
|
351
|
74
|
0
|
-90
|
2.8
|
MCAC1653
|
459399
|
6707196
|
356
|
93
|
0
|
-90
|
5
|
MCAC1654
|
459494
|
6707208
|
365
|
64
|
0
|
-90
|
1.9
|
MCAC1655
|
459597
|
6707202
|
364
|
83
|
0
|
-90
|
10.4
|
MCAC1656
|
459508
|
6708539
|
366
|
77
|
0
|
-90
|
2.5
|
MCAC1657
|
459403
|
6708541
|
364
|
75
|
0
|
-90
|
3.6
|
MCAC1658
|
459302
|
6708540
|
373
|
90
|
0
|
-90
|
2.6
|
MCAC1659
|
459199
|
6708542
|
378
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
4.7
|
MCAC1660
|
459102
|
6708556
|
349
|
66
|
0
|
-90
|
8
|
MCAC1661
|
459002
|
6708550
|
359
|
75
|
0
|
-90
|
2.6
|
MCAC1662
|
458903
|
6708543
|
360
|
78
|
0
|
-90
|
2.7
|
MCAC1663
|
458804
|
6708552
|
354
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
10.6
|
MCAC1664
|
458702
|
6708535
|
356
|
79
|
0
|
-90
|
13.1
|
MCAC1665
|
458600
|
6708549
|
369
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
10
|
MCAC1666
|
458504
|
6708543
|
358
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
3.6
|
MCAC1667
|
458401
|
6708544
|
358
|
105
|
0
|
-90
|
334
|
MCAC1668
|
458302
|
6708556
|
360
|
109
|
0
|
-90
|
1030
|
MCAC1669
|
458203
|
6708553
|
357
|
116
|
0
|
-90
|
107
|
MCAC1670
|
458106
|
6708547
|
360
|
117
|
0
|
-90
|
502
|
MCAC1671
|
458003
|
6708544
|
357
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
4.7
|
MCAC1672
|
457908
|
6708552
|
359
|
87
|
0
|
-90
|
2.7
|
MCAC1673
|
457805
|
6708550
|
359
|
76
|
0
|
-90
|
4.6
|
MCAC1674
|
457705
|
6708546
|
357
|
67
|
0
|
-90
|
3
|
MCAC1675
|
457607
|
6708553
|
356
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
12.5
|
MCAC1676
|
457509
|
6708551
|
355
|
90
|
0
|
-90
|
1.3
|
MCAC1677
|
457404
|
6708554
|
356
|
76
|
0
|
-90
|
2.3
|
MCAC1678
|
457309
|
6708542
|
359
|
53
|
0
|
-90
|
7.5
|
MCAC1679
|
457206
|
6708532
|
357
|
73
|
0
|
-90
|
9.6
|
MCAC1680
|
457107
|
6708540
|
358
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
39.2
Page 23 of 53
|
MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Max Au in hole (ppb)
|
MCAC1681
|
457002
|
6708544
|
365
|
60
|
0
|
-90
|
1.8
|
MCAC1682
|
457496
|
6713052
|
365
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
3.2
|
MCAC1683
|
457408
|
6713047
|
364
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
6.3
|
MCAC1684
|
457305
|
6713059
|
366
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
16
|
MCAC1685
|
457188
|
6713067
|
365
|
72
|
0
|
-90
|
5.1
|
MCAC1686
|
457101
|
6713057
|
365
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
54.9
|
MCAC1687
|
457009
|
6713052
|
366
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
226
|
MCAC1688
|
456903
|
6713042
|
364
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
40.9
|
MCAC1689
|
456805
|
6713046
|
358
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
214
|
MCAC1690
|
456703
|
6713031
|
349
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
17.1
|
MCAC1691
|
456604
|
6713055
|
349
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
3.4
|
MCAC1692
|
456508
|
6713044
|
366
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
23
|
MCAC1693
|
456399
|
6713053
|
356
|
79
|
0
|
-90
|
18.4
|
MCAC1694
|
456311
|
6713032
|
349
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
25
|
MCAC1695
|
456196
|
6713033
|
340
|
112
|
0
|
-90
|
4.3
|
MCAC1696
|
456085
|
6713067
|
346
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
17.9
|
MCAC1697
|
455999
|
6713073
|
346
|
106
|
0
|
-90
|
96.9
|
MCAC1698
|
455893
|
6713057
|
347
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
393
|
MCAC1699
|
455802
|
6713050
|
356
|
104
|
0
|
-90
|
19
|
MCAC1700
|
455690
|
6713055
|
293
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
7.8
|
MCAC1701
|
455601
|
6713061
|
352
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
9.8
|
MCAC1702
|
455498
|
6713052
|
347
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
9.6
|
MCAC1703
|
455402
|
6713063
|
349
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
16.5
|
MCAC1704
|
455301
|
6713034
|
333
|
92
|
0
|
-90
|
10.7
|
MCAC1705
|
455206
|
6713052
|
344
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
10.1
|
MCAC1706
|
455107
|
6713052
|
354
|
86
|
0
|
-90
|
3.4
|
OKAC001
|
447300
|
6734866
|
365.5
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
201
|
OKAC002
|
447196
|
6734861
|
365
|
56
|
0
|
-90
|
8
|
OKAC003
|
447106
|
6734875
|
364.5
|
26
|
0
|
-90
|
2.9
|
OKAC004
|
446986
|
6734863
|
364
|
37
|
0
|
-90
|
3.6
|
OKAC005
|
446892
|
6734837
|
363.5
|
36
|
0
|
-90
|
17.6
|
OKAC006
|
446796
|
6734898
|
363
|
51
|
0
|
-90
|
8
|
OKAC007
|
446692
|
6734861
|
363
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
20.1
|
OKAC008
|
447397
|
6734451
|
365.4
|
73
|
0
|
-90
|
6.4
|
OKAC009
|
447301
|
6734454
|
386
|
42
|
0
|
-90
|
57.1
|
OKAC010
|
447197
|
6734446
|
364.6
|
36
|
0
|
-90
|
5
|
OKAC011
|
447102
|
6734453
|
364.3
|
51
|
0
|
-90
|
4.3
|
OKAC012
|
446996
|
6734449
|
364
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
3.3
|
OKAC013
|
446901
|
6734461
|
363.5
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
4.6
|
OKAC014
|
446803
|
6734461
|
363.3
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC015
|
447406
|
6733979
|
364
|
54
|
0
|
-90
|
10
|
OKAC016
|
447296
|
6733968
|
363.8
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
71.9
|
OKAC017
|
447202
|
6733969
|
363.6
|
71
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC018
|
447100
|
6733985
|
363.3
|
69
|
0
|
-90
|
10.2
|
OKAC019
|
446992
|
6733972
|
363
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
102
|
OKAC020
|
446893
|
6733975
|
362.5
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
11.3
Page 24 of 53
|
MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth Dip
|
|
Max Au in hole (ppb)
|
OKAC021
|
447505
|
6733529
|
364.7
|
64
|
0
|
-90
|
8
|
OKAC022
|
447400
|
6733528
|
364
|
36
|
0
|
-90
|
12
|
OKAC023
|
447297
|
6733520
|
364
|
77
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC024
|
447196
|
6733528
|
363.5
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
17
|
OKAC025
|
447101
|
6733523
|
363
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
33.1
|
OKAC026
|
446998
|
6733533
|
362.6
|
87
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC027
|
446897
|
6733527
|
362
|
93
|
0
|
-90
|
31
|
OKAC028
|
446807
|
6733515
|
362
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
51.5
|
OKAC029
|
446705
|
6733529
|
370
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
106
|
OKAC030
|
446614
|
6733515
|
361
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
101
|
OKAC031
|
447695
|
6733114
|
364
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
8.1
|
OKAC032
|
447596
|
6733109
|
363.8
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
632
|
OKAC033
|
447495
|
6733119
|
363.5
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
165
|
OKAC034
|
447406
|
6733137
|
363.5
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
13.2
|
OKAC035
|
447325
|
6733114
|
363
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
18
|
OKAC036
|
447202
|
6733116
|
363
|
116
|
0
|
-90
|
1050
|
OKAC037
|
447102
|
6733116
|
362.6
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
194
|
OKAC038
|
447003
|
6733108
|
362.2
|
90
|
0
|
-90
|
32.2
|
OKAC039
|
446894
|
6733115
|
370
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
7.8
|
OKAC040
|
446800
|
6733120
|
361.4
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
13.3
|
OKAC041
|
446694
|
6733120
|
361
|
92
|
0
|
-90
|
80.7
|
OKAC042
|
447798
|
6732747
|
363
|
77
|
0
|
-90
|
7.8
|
OKAC043
|
447699
|
6732746
|
362
|
76
|
0
|
-90
|
6.5
|
OKAC044
|
447591
|
6732741
|
362
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
115
|
OKAC045
|
447503
|
6732742
|
362
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
523
|
OKAC046
|
447397
|
6732756
|
362
|
88
|
0
|
-90
|
25.2
|
OKAC047
|
447297
|
6732738
|
361
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
644
|
OKAC048
|
447200
|
6732750
|
361
|
7
|
0
|
-90
|
|
OKAC048A
|
447183
|
6732751
|
361
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
480
|
OKAC049
|
447102
|
6732744
|
366
|
114
|
0
|
-90
|
479
|
OKAC050
|
447003
|
6732748
|
361
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
13.3
|
OKAC051
|
446896
|
6732748
|
361
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
226
|
OKAC052
|
446791
|
6732752
|
361
|
103
|
0
|
-90
|
108
|
OKAC053
|
446698
|
6732749
|
360.5
|
90
|
0
|
-90
|
19.5
|
OKAC054
|
446905
|
6732396
|
359
|
94
|
0
|
-90
|
242
|
OKAC055
|
446999
|
6732390
|
359
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
284
|
OKAC056
|
447097
|
6732394
|
360
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
8.1
|
OKAC057
|
447194
|
6732408
|
360
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
4.8
|
OKAC058
|
447297
|
6732395
|
360.5
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
66.4
|
OKAC059
|
447395
|
6732398
|
371
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
964
|
OKAC060
|
447505
|
6732404
|
361
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
23.1
|
OKAC061
|
447612
|
6732403
|
361.5
|
85
|
0
|
-90
|
14.9
|
OKAC062
|
447697
|
6732391
|
362
|
86
|
0
|
-90
|
4.9
|
OKAC063
|
447808
|
6732394
|
362
|
91
|
0
|
-90
|
6
|
OKAC064
|
447905
|
6732396
|
362
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
18.1
|
OKAC065
|
447900
|
6732052
|
362
|
77
|
0
|
-90
|
5.6
|
OKAC066
|
447804
|
6732059
|
361.5
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
5
|
OKAC067
|
447702
|
6732066
|
361.5
|
83
|
0
|
-90
|
4.5
|
OKAC068
|
447599
|
6732058
|
361
|
110
|
0
|
-90
|
152
|
OKAC069
|
447504
|
6732050
|
364
|
114
|
0
|
-90
|
38.1
|
OKAC070
|
447403
|
6732062
|
363
|
150
|
0
|
-90
|
394
|
OKAC071
|
447304
|
6732059
|
360.4
|
117
|
0
|
-90
|
97.2
|
OKAC072
|
447198
|
6732046
|
360
|
116
|
0
|
-90
|
106
|
OKAC073
|
447103
|
6732058
|
359.8
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
51.2
|
OKAC074
|
447001
|
6732054
|
359.6
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
24.2
|
OKAC075
|
446898
|
6732052
|
359.3
|
122
|
0
|
-90
|
36.8
|
OKAC076
|
446898
|
6731672
|
358.6
|
118
|
0
|
-90
|
6.6
|
MT CELIA DRILLING FEBRUARY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Max Au in hole (ppb)
|
OKAC077
|
446999
|
6731676
|
358.9
|
120
|
0
|
-90
|
176
|
OKAC078
|
447101
|
6731663
|
359.2
|
126
|
0
|
-90
|
103
|
OKAC079
|
447212
|
6731675
|
331
|
144
|
0
|
-90
|
263
|
OKAC080
|
447293
|
6731671
|
359.7
|
148
|
0
|
-90
|
26.3
|
OKAC081
|
447402
|
6731670
|
360
|
61
|
0
|
-90
|
4.3
|
OKAC082
|
447498
|
6731674
|
360.4
|
111
|
0
|
-90
|
85.5
|
OKAC083
|
447599
|
6731667
|
360.7
|
150
|
0
|
-90
|
529
|
OKAC084
|
447704
|
6731668
|
361.2
|
93
|
0
|
-90
|
4.7
|
OKAC085
|
447792
|
6731666
|
361.5
|
80
|
0
|
-90
|
4.9
|
OKAC086
|
447901
|
6731667
|
362
|
80
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC087
|
447994
|
6731663
|
362.4
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
6.4
|
OKAC088
|
445398
|
6731054
|
354.5
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
34.4
|
OKAC089
|
445495
|
6731060
|
361
|
84
|
0
|
-90
|
87.4
|
OKAC090
|
445593
|
6731054
|
355.06
|
111
|
0
|
-90
|
16.7
|
OKAC091
|
445697
|
6731055
|
355.35
|
104
|
0
|
-90
|
34.2
|
OKAC092
|
445797
|
6731053
|
355.63
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
8.4
|
OKAC093
|
445896
|
6731059
|
355.9
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
7.2
|
OKAC094
|
446004
|
6731056
|
356.2
|
91
|
0
|
-90
|
3.8
|
OKAC095
|
446102
|
6731048
|
356.5
|
104
|
0
|
-90
|
12
|
OKAC096
|
446208
|
6731054
|
356.7
|
82
|
0
|
-90
|
4
|
OKAC097
|
446295
|
6731062
|
356.9
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
2.7
|
OKAC098
|
446411
|
6731053
|
357.1
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
3.2
|
OKAC099
|
446513
|
6731059
|
363
|
81
|
0
|
-90
|
6.7
|
OKAC100
|
446598
|
6731055
|
357.4
|
90
|
0
|
-90
|
3.7
|
OKAC101
|
446701
|
6731065
|
357.6
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
5.1
|
OKAC102
|
446796
|
6731051
|
358
|
142
|
0
|
-90
|
107
|
OKAC103
|
448197
|
6731048
|
362.8
|
80
|
0
|
-90
|
12.5
|
OKAC104
|
448102
|
6731038
|
362.5
|
89
|
0
|
-90
|
12.7
|
OKAC105
|
447989
|
6731055
|
362.25
|
93
|
0
|
-90
|
7.5
|
OKAC106
|
447896
|
6731061
|
361.8
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
23.3
|
OKAC107
|
447798
|
6731060
|
361.5
|
111
|
0
|
-90
|
22.5
|
OKAC108
|
447692
|
6731053
|
361
|
117
|
0
|
-90
|
162
|
OKAC109
|
447596
|
6731045
|
360.7
|
133
|
0
|
-90
|
13.3
|
OKAC110
|
447512
|
6731064
|
360.5
|
129
|
0
|
-90
|
24
|
OKAC111
|
447397
|
6731050
|
360
|
136
|
0
|
-90
|
396
|
OKAC112
|
447299
|
6731062
|
359.7
|
125
|
0
|
-90
|
234
|
OKAC113
|
447205
|
6731054
|
359.4
|
126
|
0
|
-90
|
730
|
OKAC114
|
447094
|
6731044
|
359
|
135
|
0
|
-90
|
879
|
OKAC115
|
446998
|
6731044
|
358.7
|
136
|
0
|
-90
|
23.8
|
OKAC116
|
446900
|
6731046
|
358.3
|
156
|
0
|
-90
|
126
|
OKAC117
|
445811
|
6730152
|
354.7
|
112
|
0
|
-90
|
36.6
|
OKAC118
|
445897
|
6730146
|
354.9
|
102
|
0
|
-90
|
2.5
|
OKAC119
|
446005
|
6730157
|
355.2
|
99
|
0
|
-90
|
45.7
|
OKAC120
|
446095
|
6730148
|
355.4
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
99.6
|
OKAC121
|
446208
|
6730160
|
355.7
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
7.5
Karari 2012 JORC Table 1 (Including KA Sth)
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
Sampling Techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips,
|
Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Karari have included reverse circulation drillholes (RC), diamond drillholes (DD) and
|
|
or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools
|
RC grade control drilling within the pit, and diamond drilling and face chip sampling underground.
|
|
appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole
|
Historic sampling methods conducted since 1991 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse circulation and
|
|
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These
|
diamond drillholes.
|
|
examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
|
|
|
|
sampling.
|
|
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
Sampling for diamond and RC drilling and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement
|
procedures as per industry standard.
|
|
tools or systems used
|
RC chips and diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis.
|
|
|
RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time (1991- 2004).
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to
|
RC chips are cone or riffle split and sampled into 1m intervals, diamond core is NQ or HQ sized, sampled to 1m intervals or
|
|
the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has
|
geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core and underground faces are chip sampled to geological boundaries
|
|
been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation
|
(0.2-1m). All methods are used to produce representative sample of less than 3 kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg
|
|
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
|
to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.
|
|
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases
|
Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g or 50 g sub
|
|
more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse
|
sample for analysis by FA/AAS.
|
|
gold that has inherent sampling problems.
|
Some grade control RC chips were analysed in the Saracen on site laboratory using a PAL (pulverise and leach) method.
|
|
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine
|
Visible gold is sometimes encountered in underground drillcore and face samples.
|
|
nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information
|
Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire
|
|
|
assay and unspecified methods.
|
|
Drilling Techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary
|
The deposit was initially sampled by 11 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 496 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼ ''bit size) and 25 surface
|
|
air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core
|
unknown diameter diamond core holes.
|
|
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
|
Saracen has completed 14 surface RC precollars with HQ and NQ diamond tail drill holes (precollars averaging 287m, diamond
|
|
sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
|
tails averaging 168m) , 76 RC holes from both surface and within the pit ( recent drilling utilised a 143mm diameter bit with a face
|
|
what method, etc.).
|
sampling hammer and an external auxiliary booster) and 3052 grade control RC holes within the pit. 786 NQ diamond holes have
|
|
|
been drilled underground. 2002 underground faces and walls have been chip sampled.
|
|
|
Diamond tails were oriented using an Ezi-mark tool.
|
|
|
Some historic surface diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods.
|
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
|
RC sampling recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; no historic recoveries
|
|
recoveries and results assessed
|
have been recorded.
|
|
|
Diamond core recovery percentages calculated from measured core versus drilled intervals are logged and recorded in the
|
|
|
database. Recoveries average >90%.
|
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
|
RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general issues.
|
|
representative nature of the samples
|
Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked against
|
|
|
depth given on the core blocks.
|
|
|
UG faces are sampled from left to right across the face at the same height from the floor.
|
|
|
During GC campaigns the sample bags weight versus bulk reject weight are compared to ensure adequate and even sample
|
|
|
recovery.
|
|
|
Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
|
There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.
|
|
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
|
Diamond drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material is minimal.
|
|
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
Any historical relationship is not known.
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
|
Logging of RC chips and diamond drill core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and
|
|
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
|
veining.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
|
Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number, type, fill material,
|
|
studies.
|
shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles.
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
All faces are photographed and mapped.
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
Chips from all RC holes (exploration and GC) are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core
|
|
|
trays and archived on site.
|
|
|
Core is photographed in both dry and wet state.
|
|
|
Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness.
|
|
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
All RC and diamond drillholes holes are logged in full and all faces are mapped.
|
|
intersections logged
|
Every second drill line is logged in grade control programs with infill logging carried out as deemed necessary.
|
|
|
Historical logging is approximately 95% complete.
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
|
All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side.
|
sample preparation
|
taken.
|
|
|
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
|
All exploration and grade control RC samples are cone or riffle split. Occasional wet samples are encountered.
|
|
whether sampled wet or dry.
|
Underground faces are chip sampled using a hammer.
|
|
|
AC, RAB and RC drilling has been sampled using riffle and unknown methods.
|
|
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of
|
The sample preparation of diamond core and RC and underground face chips adhere to industry best practice. It is conducted by
|
|
the sample preparation technique.
|
a commercial laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing then total grinding to a size of 90% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
Best practice is assumed at the time of historic sampling.
|
|
|
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
|
All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory.
|
|
maximise representivity of samples.
|
Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.
|
|
|
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
|
RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the on-board splitter on the rig. These
|
|
representative of the in situ material collected,
|
are submitted for the same assay process as the original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions.
|
|
including for instance results for field duplicate/second half
|
No duplicates have been taken of underground core or face samples.
|
|
sampling.
|
Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.
|
|
|
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the
|
Sample sizes of 3kg are considered to be appropriate given the grain size (90% passing 75 microns) of the material sampled.
|
|
material being sampled.
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and
|
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
|
RC chip samples, grade control chip samples, underground face chip samples and diamond core are analysed by external
|
laboratory tests
|
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is
|
laboratories using a 40g or 50g fire assay with AAS finish. These methods are considered suitable for determining gold
|
|
considered partial or total.
|
concentrations in rock and are total digest methods.
|
|
|
Some GC samples were analysed in the Saracen onsite laboratory using pulverise and leach method. This method is a partial
|
|
|
digest.
|
|
|
Historic sampling includes fire assay and unknown methods.
|
|
|
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
|
No geophysical tools have been utilised for reporting gold mineralisation.
|
|
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis
|
|
|
|
including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations
|
|
|
|
factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|
|
|
|
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards,
|
Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every drillhole at a rate of 1:25
|
|
blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether
|
for exploration RC and DD, and 1:40 for GC drilling. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.
|
|
acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision
|
QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed on import. A report is
|
|
have been established.
|
generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine further action.
|
|
|
QAQC data is reported monthly.
|
|
|
Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.
|
|
|
QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.
|
|
|
Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.
|
|
Verification of sampling and
|
The verification of significant intersections by either independent
|
Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel.
|
assaying
|
or alternative company personnel.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The use of twinned holes.
|
No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Karari but grade control drilling and underground diamond drilling has confirmed
|
|
|
the width and grade of previous exploration drilling.
|
|
|
|
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
|
Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the Database Administrator for
|
|
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols
|
entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.
|
|
|
Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable before entry into the
|
|
|
Saracen acQuire database.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource estimation.
|
Location of data points
|
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar
|
Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.
|
|
and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other
|
Drillhole collars within the pit and immediate surrounds are picked up by company surveyors using a Trimble R8 GNSS (GPS)
|
|
locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
|
with an expected accuracy of +/-8mm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
All underground drillhole collars are picked up by company surveyors using a Leica TS15i (total station) with an expected
|
|
|
accuracy of +/-2mm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underground faces are located using a Leica D5 disto with and accuracy of +/- 1mm from a known survey point.
|
|
|
Downhole surveys are carried out using the DeviFlex RAPID continuous inrod survey instrument taking readings every 5
|
|
|
seconds, In and Out runs and reported in 3m intervals, survey accuracy +-3:1000.
|
|
|
A number of drillholes have also been gyroscopically surveyed.
|
|
|
|
Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is unknown
|
|
|
Specification of the grid system used.
|
A local grid system (Karari) is used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The two point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is
|
|
|
|
|
KAREast
|
KARNorth
|
RL
|
MGAEast
|
MGANorth
|
RL
|
|
|
Point 1
|
4000
|
8000
|
0
|
439359.94
|
6663787.79
|
0
|
|
|
Point 2
|
3000
|
7400
|
0
|
438359.84
|
6663187.72
|
0
|
|
|
Historic data is converted to the Karari local grid upon export from the database.
|
|
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
Topographic control originally used site based survey pickups in addition to Kevron aerial photogrammetric surveys with +/- 5m
|
|
|
resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre mining, new and more detailed topography has since been captured and will be used in future updates and for subsequent
|
|
|
planning purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|
The nominal spacing for drilling is 25m x 25m.
|
|
|
|
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
|
Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for JORC
|
|
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
|
classifications applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation
|
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
Sample compositing is not applied until the estimation stage.
|
|
to geological structure
|
|
Some historic RAB and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest re-sampled to 1m intervals. It is
|
|
|
unknown at what threshold this occurred.
|
|
|
|
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling
|
The majority of drillholes are positioned to achieve optimum intersection angles to the ore zone as are practicable.
|
|
of possible structures and the extent to which this is known,
|
Underground diamond drilling is designed to intersect the orebody in the best possible orientation given the constraints of
|
|
considering the deposit type.
|
underground drill locations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UG faces are sampled left to right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken.
|
|
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
|
No significant sampling bias has been recognised due to orientation of drilling in regards to mineralised structures.
|
|
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reported if material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample security
|
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|
Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected, bagged into tied numbered
|
|
|
calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory personnel.
|
|
|
Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Audits or reviews
|
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and
|
An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling and QAQC
|
|
data.
|
procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land
|
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
|
The Karari pit is located on M28/166 and M28/167
|
tenure status
|
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
|
Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 are held 100% by Saracen Gold Mines Pty Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Saracen
|
|
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
|
Mineral Holdings Limited.
|
|
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
|
Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 have a 21 year life (held until 2020) and are renewable for a further 21 years on a
|
|
settings.
|
continuing basis.
|
|
|
There are no registered Aboriginal Heritage sites within Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167. M28/166 and M28/167 are the
|
|
|
subject of the Maduwongga native title claim (WC2017/001).
|
|
|
Mining Leases M28/166 and M28/167 are subject to two third party royalties payable on the tenements, a bank mortgage
|
|
|
(Mortgage 499142) and two caveats (Caveat 51H/067 and 52H/067, respectively).
|
|
|
All production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.
|
|
|
The tenements are subject to the Pinjin Pastoral Compensation Agreement.
|
|
|
The Mining Rehabilitation Fund applies to the tenements.
|
|
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with
|
The tenements are in good standing and the licence to operate already exists
|
|
any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the
|
|
|
area.
|
|
Exploration done by other
|
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
|
The Carosue Dam project area in which the Karari deposit is located has been subjected to extensive gold exploration by
|
parties
|
|
numerous companies since 1991. Karari was highlighted as an area of interest following an aeromagnetic survey conducted by
|
|
|
CRA Exploration. Auger sampling of the target defined a widespread gold anomaly with follow up RAB drilling intersecting
|
|
|
significant gold mineralisation. RC and DD drilling further defined the mineralisation before Aberfoyle entered into a joint venture
|
|
|
agreement with CRA. Further drilling by Aberfoyle defined mineralisation over a 600m strike length.
|
|
|
Aberfoyle were subject to a hostile takeover by Western Metals with PacMin then purchasing the Carosue Dam project. An
|
|
|
intensive resource definition program consisting of both RC and DD drilling was carried out before mining of Karari commenced in
|
|
|
2000.
|
Geology
|
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
|
The Karari deposit sits along the regional NNW-trendingKeith-Kilkenny fault zone within the eastern edge of the Norseman-
|
|
mineralisation.
|
Wiluna greenstone belt.
|
|
|
The deposit itself is lithologically and structurally controlled and sits within an altered volcaniclastic sandstone unit that has been
|
|
|
offset along a series of major faults running NE-SW and NW-SE, as well as intruded by large lamprophyre units post
|
|
|
mineralization.
|
|
|
Mineralization is dominated by pyrite and hosted in broad hematite altered sandstone units with a central high grade siliceous
|
|
|
core light-moderately dipping to the North.
Page 30 of 53
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Drillhole information
|
A summary of all information material to the
|
All material data is periodically released on the ASX:
|
|
understanding of the exploration results including a
|
31/07/2018, 01/05/2018,15/02/2018, 27/11/2017, 26/09/2017, 13/07/2017, 01/05/2017, 21/02/2017, 13/04/2016, 23/02/2016,
|
|
tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
|
10/12/2015, 03/07/2015, 25/05/2015, 05/05/2015, 11/03/2015, 16/01/2014, 14/10/2013, 25/01/2013, 28/07/2011, 03/06/2011,
|
|
∙
|
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
|
21/04/2011, 09/02/2011, 03/11/2008
|
|
∙
|
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
|
|
|
∙
|
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
|
|
|
∙
|
dip and azimuth of the hole
|
|
|
∙
|
down hole length and interception depth
|
|
|
∙
|
hole length.
|
|
|
∙
|
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis
|
|
|
|
that the information is not Material and this exclusion
|
|
|
|
does not detract from the understanding of the report, the
|
|
|
|
Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the
|
|
|
|
case.
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
|
All underground diamond drillhole significant intercepts have been length weighted with a minimum Au grade of 2.5ppm. No high
|
|
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high
|
grade cut off has been applied.
|
|
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be
|
|
|
stated.
|
|
|
|
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high
|
Intercepts are aggregated with minimum width of 0.5m and maximum width of 3m for internal dilution.
|
|
grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the
|
Where stand out higher grade zone exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher grade interval is reported also.
|
|
procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some
|
|
|
typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
|
|
|
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
|
There are no metal equivalents reported in this release.
|
|
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship between
|
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
|
Previous announcements included sufficient detail to clearly illustrate the geometry of the mineralisation and the recent drilling. All
|
mineralisation widths and
|
Exploration Results If the geometry of the mineralisation with
|
results are reported as downhole lengths.
|
intercept lengths
|
respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be
|
|
|
reported.
|
|
|
|
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,
|
|
|
there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole
|
|
|
length, true width not known').
|
|
Diagrams
|
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
|
No Diagrams are referenced in this release.
|
|
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
|
|
|
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view
|
|
|
of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|
|
Balanced Reporting
|
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results are not
|
All results from previous campaigns have been reported, irrespective of success or not.
|
|
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
|
|
|
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting
|
|
|
of Exploration Results.
|
Page 31 of 53
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Other substantive exploration
|
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be
|
No substantive data acquisition has been completed in recent times.
|
data
|
reported including (but not limited to): geological observations;
|
|
|
geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk
|
|
|
samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test
|
|
|
results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock
|
|
|
characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating
|
|
|
substances.
|
|
Further work
|
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for
|
Further infill drilling may be carried out inside the reserve UG design to improve confidence. The drilling is getting to the depth
|
|
lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out
|
where exploration is expensive and the approach needs to be carefully considered.
|
|
drilling).
|
Underground drilling continues and surface drilling is being evaluated. A seismic project is also being assessed.
|
|
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
|
|
|
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling
|
|
|
areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive
|
Safari Bore JORC Table 1
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Sampling Techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
|
Saracen has undertaken reverse circulation drilling (RC) at Safari Bore.
|
|
|
|
random chips, or specific specialised industry
|
Historic methods conducted since 1968 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse
|
|
|
|
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
|
circulation and diamond drillholes.
|
|
|
|
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
|
|
|
|
|
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).
|
|
|
|
|
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
|
|
|
|
|
broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
|
Sampling for RC drilling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as per
|
|
|
|
sample representivity and the appropriate calibration
|
industry standard.
|
|
|
|
of any measurement tools or systems used
|
RC chips provide high quality representative samples for analysis.
|
|
|
|
|
RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time
|
|
|
|
|
(1968- 2004).
|
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
|
RC chips are cone split and sampled into 1m intervals with total sample weights less than 3 kg. Samples
|
|
|
|
are Material to the Public Report. In cases where
|
are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.
|
|
|
|
'industry standard' work has been done this would be
|
Saracen chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a
|
|
|
|
relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was
|
50g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS.
|
|
|
|
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
|
Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis
|
|
|
|
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').
|
methods include fire assay, aqua regia, atomic absorption spectroscopy and unspecified methods.
|
|
|
|
In other cases more explanation may be required,
|
|
|
|
|
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
|
|
|
|
|
sampling problems.
|
|
|
|
|
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.
|
|
|
|
|
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
|
|
|
|
|
detailed information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Drilling Techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
The deposit was initially sampled by 161 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 690 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼
|
|
|
|
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)
|
''bit size) and 66 surface diamond HQ core and unknown diameter holes.
|
|
|
|
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard
|
Saracen has completed 57 RC drillholes and 5 HQ diameter diamond holes
|
|
|
|
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
|
It is unknown if historic diamond drill core was oriented.
|
|
|
|
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what
|
|
|
|
|
method, etc.).
|
|
|
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
|
RC sampling recoveries are recorded as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; limited historic
|
|
|
|
sample recoveries and results assessed
|
recoveries have been recorded.
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
|
During RC campaigns daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and
|
|
|
|
ensure representative nature of the samples
|
address general issues.
|
|
|
|
|
Historic AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.
|
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample
|
There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.
|
|
|
|
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
|
Any historical relationship is not known.
|
|
|
|
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
|
|
|
|
|
fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been
|
Logging of RC chips records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration, veining
|
|
|
|
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
|
and other features.
|
|
|
|
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
|
Chips from all RC holes are stored in chip trays for future reference.
|
|
|
|
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
|
Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness.
|
|
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
|
|
|
|
|
nature.
|
|
|
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
|
|
|
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered; increased air
|
|
|
|
intersections logged
|
capacity is routinely used to aid in keeping the sample dry when water is encountered.
|
|
|
|
|
Historic AC, RAB and RC drilling was sampled using cone, riffle and unknown methods.
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half
|
Saracen has not carried out diamond drilling.
|
|
|
and sample preparation
|
or all core taken.
|
Historic diamond drilling has been half core sampled or sampled via unknown methods.
|
|
|
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,
|
All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered; increased air
|
|
|
|
etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
capacity is routinely used to aid in keeping the sample dry when water is encountered.
|
|
|
|
|
Historic AC, RAB and RC drilling was sampled using cone, riffle and unknown methods.
|
|
|
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
|
The sampling techniques for exploration RAB, RC and DD drilling are unknown, best practice is assumed.
|
|
|
|
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|
The sample preparation of RC grade control drilling and blast hole sampling involved oven drying, coarse
|
|
|
|
|
crushing and total grinding in an LM5.
|
|
|
|
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-
|
All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory.
|
|
|
|
sampling stages to maximise representivity of
|
Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.
|
|
|
|
samples.
|
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
|
Duplicate sampling is carried out at a rate of 1:10 for exploration drilling, with the duplicate being sampled
|
|
|
|
representative of the in situ material collected,
|
directly from the on-board splitter on the rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the
|
|
|
|
including for instance results for field
|
original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions.
|
|
|
|
duplicate/second half sampling.
|
Sampling by previous holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.
|
|
|
|
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain
|
Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate given the grainsize (90% passing 75 microns) of the
|
|
|
|
size of the material being sampled.
|
material being sampled.
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and
|
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
|
RC chip samples are analysed by external laboratories using a 50g fire assay with AAS finish. This
|
|
|
laboratory tests
|
assaying and laboratory procedures used and
|
method is considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and is a total digest method.
|
|
|
|
whether the technique is considered partial or total.
|
Historic sampling includes fire assay, aqua regia, atomic absorption spectroscopy and unknown methods.
|
|
|
|
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
|
No geophysical tools have been utilised for reporting gold mineralisation at Whirling Dervish.
|
|
|
|
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the analysis including instrument make and model,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivation, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.
|
Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every
|
|
|
standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory
|
drillhole at a rate of 1:25 for exploration RC drilling. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.
|
|
|
checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy
|
QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed
|
|
|
(i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been
|
on import. A report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine
|
|
|
established.
|
further action.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QAQC data is reported monthly.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
|
The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.
|
|
|
|
QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.
|
|
|
|
|
Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.
|
|
|
Verification of sampling
|
The verification of significant intersections by either
|
Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel.
|
|
and assaying
|
independent or alternative company personnel.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The use of twinned holes.
|
No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Safari Bore.
|
|
|
|
Documentation of primary data, data entry
|
Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the
|
|
|
procedures, data verification, data storage (physical
|
Database Administrator for entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.
|
|
|
and electronic) protocols
|
Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable
|
|
|
|
before entry into the Saracen acQuire database.
|
|
|
|
|
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource estimation.
|
|
Location of data points
|
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate
|
Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.
|
|
|
drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,
|
Downhole surveys are carried out using an Eastman single shot camera at regular intervals (usually 30m).
|
|
|
mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
|
Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is unknown
|
|
|
|
Resource estimation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specification of the grid system used.
|
A local grid system (Safari Bore) is used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The two point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBEast
|
SBNorth
|
RL
|
MGAEast
|
MGANorth
|
RL
|
|
|
|
Point 1
|
51000
|
34000
|
0
|
451137.753
|
6734157.921
|
0
|
|
|
|
Point 2
|
51000
|
30000
|
0
|
451137.890
|
6730157.896
|
0
|
|
|
|
Historic data is converted to the Safari Bore local grid upon export from the database.
|
|
|
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
Topographic control originally used site based survey pickups in addition to Kevron aerial
|
|
|
|
photogrammetric surveys with +/- 5m resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre mining, new and more detailed topography has since been captured and will be used in future
|
|
|
|
updates and for subsequent planning purposes.
|
|
|
|
Data spacing and
|
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|
The nominal spacing for exploration drilling ranges from 20 m x 20 m
|
|
|
distribution
|
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient
|
Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
|
|
|
to establish the degree of geological and grade
|
appropriate for JORC classifications applied.
|
|
|
|
|
continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classifications applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orientation of data in
|
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
Sample compositing is not applied until the estimation stage.
|
|
|
relation to geological
|
|
Some historic RAB and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest re-sampled
|
|
structure
|
|
to 1m intervals. It is unknown at what threshold this occurred.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 34 of 53
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
|
The majority of drillholes are positioned to achieve optimum intersection angles to the ore zone as are
|
|
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
|
practicable.
|
|
extent to which this is known, considering the deposit
|
|
|
type.
|
|
|
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and
|
No significant sampling bias is thought to occur due to orientation of drilling in regards to mineralised
|
|
the orientation of key mineralised structures is
|
structures.
|
|
considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
|
|
|
should be assessed and reported if material.
|
|
Sample security
|
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|
Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected,
|
|
|
bagged into tied numbered calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory
|
|
|
personnel.
|
|
|
Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email
|
Audits or reviews
|
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
|
An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling
|
|
techniques and data.
|
and QAQC procedures.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Mineral tenement and
|
Type, reference name/number, location and
|
The Safari Bore resource is located on M39/307. Near mine exploration extends onto M39/639.
|
|
|
land tenure status
|
ownership including agreements or material issues
|
The tenements are held 100% by Saracen Gold Mines Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saracen
|
|
|
|
with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,
|
Mineral Holdings Limited. Mining Leases M39/307 have a 21 year life (held until 2015 and 2024,
|
|
|
|
overriding royalties, native title interests, historical
|
respectively). The tenements are renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis.
|
|
|
|
sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
|
|
|
|
|
settings.
|
Mining Leases M39/307 and M39/639 are each subject to one royalty agreement and one associated
|
|
|
|
|
caveat (144H/067 and 150H/067, respectively). M39/307 is subject to a bank mortgage (415495). All
|
|
|
|
|
production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.
|
|
|
|
|
Mining Leases M39/307 and M39/639 are subject to the Edjudina Pastoral Compensation Agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
M39/307 is subject to the Yundamindera Pastoral Compensation Agreement. There are no registered
|
|
|
|
|
Aboriginal Heritage sites within M39/307 and M39/639.
|
|
|
|
The security of the tenure held at the time of
|
The tenements are in good standing and there are no known impediments to obtaining a licence to
|
|
|
|
reporting along with any known impediments to
|
operate.
|
|
|
|
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
|
|
|
|
Exploration done by other
|
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
|
Unsuccessful nickel exploration was carried out in the Mount Celia project area in which Safari Bore is
|
|
|
parties
|
other parties.
|
located in the 1960's and 1970's.
|
|
|
|
|
Pancontinental Mining pegged the ground in 1988 and began gold exploration beginning with a soil
|
|
|
|
|
geochemistry survey (deemed ineffective due to depth of cover) followed by regional RAB then targeted
|
|
|
|
|
RC drilling of anomalous areas. Further RC and diamond drilling was carried out to define the Safari Bore
|
|
|
|
|
resource.
|
|
|
|
|
PanCon entered into a joint venture with Goldfields in 1995. Extensive regional RAB and RC drilling were
|
|
|
|
|
carried out along with RC and diamond resource infill drilling.
|
|
|
|
|
Sons of Gwalia purchased the project from Goldfields in 2001 and completed further regional RAB and RC
|
|
|
|
|
drilling along with resource definition RC and diamond drilling before mining commenced in 2003.
|
|
|
|
|
St Barbara acquired the project following the collapse of Sons of Gwalia. No further exploration activities
|
|
|
|
|
took place and mining operations were suspended in 2005.
|
|
|
Geology
|
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
|
The Safari Bore deposit is located within the eastern part of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in the
|
|
|
|
mineralisation.
|
Eastern Goldfields province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 35 of 53
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
The deposit sits within the Pinjin fault, a major NNW trending regional lineament and comprises a sub
|
|
|
|
|
vertically WSW dipping NNW striking package of intensely deformed and altered intermediate to mafic
|
|
|
|
|
intrusive and extrusive rocks and sediments intruded by felsic porphyry. Mineralisation within this
|
|
|
|
|
sequence occurs in multiple structural and lithological settings, in four discreet lodes (red, green, purple
|
|
|
|
|
and Serengeti), all associated with quartz-carbonate-albite hydraulic breccia veins. Serengeti and red
|
|
|
|
|
lodes lie within the margins of gently southerly plunging felsic porphyry. Green and purple lodes are sub
|
|
|
|
|
vertical sheets oriented sub-parallel to foliation.
|
|
|
Drillhole information
|
A summary of all information material to the
|
All significant exploration results released by Saracen are documented in ASX statements.
|
|
|
|
understanding of the exploration results including a
|
|
|
|
|
tabulation of the following information for all Material
|
|
|
|
|
drill holes:
|
|
|
|
|
∙ easting and northing of the drill hole collar
|
|
|
|
|
∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
|
|
|
|
|
∙ above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
|
|
|
|
|
∙ dip and azimuth of the hole
|
|
|
|
|
∙ down hole length and interception depth
|
|
|
|
|
∙ hole length.
|
|
|
|
|
∙ If the exclusion of this information is justified on
|
|
|
|
|
the basis that the information is not Material
|
|
|
|
|
and this exclusion does not detract from the
|
|
|
|
|
understanding of the report, the Competent
|
|
|
|
|
Person should clearly explain why this is the
|
|
|
|
|
case.
|
|
|
|
Data aggregation
|
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging
|
All significant intercepts have been length weighted with a minimum Au grade of 1ppm. No high grade cut
|
|
|
methods
|
techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade
|
off has been applied.
|
|
|
|
truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off
|
|
|
|
|
grades are usually Material and should be stated.
|
|
|
|
|
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths
|
Intercepts are aggregated with minimum width of 1m and maximum width of 3m for internal dilution.
|
|
|
|
of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade
|
Where stand out higher grade zone exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher grade interval is
|
|
|
|
results, the procedure used for such aggregation
|
reported also.
|
|
|
|
should be stated and some typical examples of such
|
|
|
|
|
aggregations should be shown in detail.
|
|
|
|
|
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
|
Metal equivalent values are not reported
|
|
|
|
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship between
|
These relationships are particularly important in the
|
There are no exploration results to report with this document.
|
|
|
mineralisation widths and
|
reporting of Exploration Results.
|
|
|
|
intercept lengths
|
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to
|
|
|
|
|
the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be
|
|
|
|
|
reported.
|
|
|
|
|
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are
|
|
|
|
|
reported, there should be a clear statement to this
|
|
|
|
|
effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
|
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
|
All significant exploration results released by Saracen are accompanied by the appropriate diagrams and
|
|
|
|
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
|
maps at the time of the release.
|
|
|
|
significant discovery being reported These should
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 36 of 53
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole
|
|
|
collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
|
|
Balanced Reporting
|
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
|
All results from the recent campaign have been reported, irrespective of success or not
|
|
Results are not practicable, representative reporting
|
|
|
of both low and high grades and/or widths should be
|
|
|
practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
|
|
|
Results.
|
|
Other substantive
|
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,
|
No substantive data acquisition has been completed in recent times.
|
exploration data
|
should be reported including (but not limited to):
|
|
|
geological observations; geophysical survey results;
|
|
|
geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
|
|
|
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk
|
|
|
density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock
|
|
|
characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating
|
|
|
substances.
|
|
Further work
|
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg
|
Safari Bore is currently under review and exploration targeting will focus on areas with economic gain.
|
|
tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or
|
|
|
large-scalestep-out drilling).
|
|
|
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible
|
|
|
extensions, including the main geological
|
|
|
interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this
|
|
|
information is not commercially sensitive
|
Otto Bore JORC Table 1
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Sampling Techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random
|
Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Otto Bore include reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drillholes
|
|
|
|
chips, or specific specialised industry standard
|
Sampling methods undertaken at Otto Bore by previous owners have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB),
|
|
|
|
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
|
RC and diamond drillholes (DD).
|
|
|
|
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
|
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should
|
|
|
|
|
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
Sampling for diamond and RC drilling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as
|
|
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
|
per industry standard. AC, RC, RAB, and DD core drilling is assumed to have been completed by previous holders to
|
|
|
|
measurement tools or systems used
|
industry standard at that time (1988- 2012).
|
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
|
RC chips are cone split and sampled into 1m intervals with total sample weights under 3kg. Diamond core is HQ
|
|
|
|
Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry
|
sized, sampled to 1m intervals or geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core to give sample
|
|
|
|
standard' work has been done this would be relatively
|
weights under 3 kg.
|
|
|
|
simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain
|
Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a
|
Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g
|
|
|
|
30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
|
sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS.
|
|
|
|
explanation may be required, such as where there is
|
Limited information has been found for historic drilling so it is assumed all AC, RAB, RC and DD and sampling was
|
|
|
|
coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
|
carried out to industry standard at that time.
|
|
|
|
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.
|
More recent RAB and RC drilling has involved a total preparation sample protocol involving 4m composite or 1m
|
|
|
|
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed
|
samples from which a 50g charge is produced for aqua regia or fire assay digest and flame AAS finish.
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
Drilling Techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
Drilling activities at Otto Bore have included 31 AC holes, 748 RAB holes, 141 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼'' bit
|
|
|
|
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and
|
size) and 4 DD holes (HQ and unknown diameter).
|
|
|
|
details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
|
Limited historic diamond core hole was oriented by unknown methods.
|
|
|
|
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether
|
Saracen completed 96 RC holes and 6 geotechnical DD holes. The RC drilling was completed with a 5.5 inch
|
|
|
|
core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
|
diameter bit with a face sampling hammer. The rig was equipped with an external auxiliary booster.
|
|
|
|
|
Diamond drilling was HQ sized and orientated using an ACT 11 core orientation tool.
|
|
|
|
|
Historical drilling is assumed completed to industry standard at that time
|
|
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
|
Recoveries for RC drillholes and precollars are recorded as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate.
|
|
|
|
recoveries and results assessed
|
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
|
During RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general
|
|
|
|
representative nature of the samples
|
issues. Measures were taken to supress groundwater.
|
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
|
There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.
|
|
|
|
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
|
Diamond drilling has high recoveries meaning loss of material is minimal.
|
|
|
|
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
Any historical relationship is not known.
|
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
|
Logging of RC chips and DD core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and
|
|
|
|
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
|
veining.
|
|
|
|
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
|
Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number,
|
|
|
|
and metallurgical studies.
|
type, fill material, shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles.
|
|
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
Chips from all RC holes are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core trays and
|
|
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
archived on site.
|
|
|
|
|
Some historic diamond drilling has had limited geotechnical logging carried out.
|
|
|
|
|
Core has been photographed in both dry and wet state. It is unknown if historic diamond core was photographed.
|
|
|
|
|
It is unknown if any historic diamond core was photographed.
|
|
|
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
All drillholes completed by Saracen have been logged in full.
|
|
|
|
intersections logged
|
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or
|
All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side.
|
|
|
and sample preparation
|
all core taken.
|
The sampling method for most historic drill core is unknown, a small amount is recorded as half core sampled.
|
|
|
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
|
All exploration RC samples are cone split. Occasional wet samples are encountered.
|
|
|
|
and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
The sampling methods for much of the historic AC, RC and RAB drilling are unknown.
|
|
|
|
|
More recent RC and RAB drilling has been riffle split or spear sampled.
|
|
|
|
|
It is unknown if wet samples were encountered.
|
|
|
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
|
The sample preparation of RC chips and DD core adhere to industry best practice. It is conducted by a commercial
|
|
|
|
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|
laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing then total grinding to a size of 90% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
|
|
The sampling techniques for much of the historic AC, RAB, RC and DD drilling are unknown, best practice is
|
|
|
|
|
assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
|
All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be satisfactory
|
|
|
|
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
|
Best practice is assumed at the time of historic AC, RAB, DD and RC sampling.
|
|
|
|
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
|
RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the on-board splitter on the
|
|
|
|
representative of the in situ material collected,
|
rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the original samples and the laboratory are unaware of such
|
|
|
|
including for instance results for field duplicate/second half
|
submissions.
|
|
|
|
sampling.
|
It is unknown if duplicate sampling was performed on the majority of historic AC, RAB, RC and DD drilling.
|
|
|
|
|
There is evidence of field duplicate sampling being conducted in more recent campaigns.
|
|
|
|
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of
|
Analysis of data determined sample sizes were considered to be appropriate.
|
|
|
|
the material being sampled.
|
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and
|
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying
|
RC chip and DD core samples are analysed by an external laboratory using a 40g fire assay with AAS finish. This
|
|
|
laboratory tests
|
and laboratory procedures used and whether the
|
method is considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and is a total digest method.
|
|
|
|
technique is considered partial or total.
|
Numerous assay techniques have been used in the history of the deposit, most commonly fire assay, fire assay with
|
|
|
|
|
flame finish and aqua regia. These methods are considered suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and
|
|
|
|
|
are total digest methods.
|
|
|
|
|
Other assay methods utilised for gold determination include BETA, atomic absorption spectrometry and unknown
|
|
|
|
|
methods.
|
|
|
|
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
|
It is unknown if any instruments of this nature have been used at Otto Bore.
|
|
|
|
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
|
|
|
|
|
analysis including instrument make and model, reading
|
|
|
|
|
times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.
|
Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into every drillhole at a
|
|
|
|
standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks)
|
rate of 1:25 for exploration RC and DD. These are not identifiable to the laboratory.
|
|
|
|
and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of
|
QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits with the SQL database and are passed or failed on import.
|
|
|
|
bias) and precision have been established.
|
A report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine further action.
|
|
|
|
|
QAQC data is reported monthly.
|
|
|
|
|
Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grindsize of 90% passing 75 microns.
|
|
|
|
|
The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks.
|
|
|
|
|
QAQC data analysis demonstrates sufficient accuracy and precision.
|
|
|
|
|
Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders.
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and
|
The verification of significant intersections by either
|
Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel
|
|
|
assaying
|
independent or alternative company personnel.
|
|
|
|
|
The use of twinned holes.
|
Specific drilling programs consisting of twinned holes are not apparent.
|
|
|
|
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,
|
Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates utilising lookup codes. This data is forwarded to the Database
|
|
|
|
data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)
|
Administrator for entry into a secure acQuire database with inbuilt validation functions.
|
|
|
|
protocols
|
Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and validated as much as practicable before
|
|
|
|
|
entry into the Saracen acQuire database
|
|
|
|
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
No adjustment to assay data appears to have been made
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes
|
Exploration drillholes are located using a Leica 1200 GPS with an accuracy of +/- 10mm.
|
|
|
|
(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings
|
Downhole surveys are carried out using a hired Reflex EZ-gyro by the respective drilling companies on a regular
|
|
|
|
and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
|
basis, between 10-30m.
|
|
|
|
|
The survey quality and control is unknown for the majority of historic drilling.
|
|
|
|
|
More recent drilling has collar locations surveyed by unspecified GPS and DGPS equipment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
Downhole survey methods recorded include Eastman single and multishot, gyro, inferred and unknown methods.
|
|
|
Specification of the grid system used.
|
MGA Zone 51 grid coordinate system is used. Some historic data drilled on local grid systems has been converted to
|
|
|
|
this grid system
|
|
|
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
Digital ortho-imagery of the area from Kevron Aerial Surveys was used in the early 2000s to establish topographic
|
|
|
|
control.
|
|
Data spacing and
|
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|
No exploration results reported in this release. The nominal drillhole spacing is 20 m (northing) by 20 m (easting) in
|
|
distribution
|
|
the core of the deposit, and increases to the margins of the deposit.
|
|
|
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
|
The mineralised domains at Otto Bore have demonstrated sufficient continuity in both geological and grade
|
|
|
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
|
continuity to support the definition of Mineral Resources, and the classifications applied under the 2012 JORC Code.
|
|
|
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
|
|
|
|
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|
|
|
Orientation of data in
|
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
No sample composting has been carried out
|
|
relation to geological
|
|
Historic 1990s RAB and RC drilling was generally sampled on 3 - 4m composites with significant gold results being
|
|
structure
|
|
resampled in 1m intervals
|
|
|
|
Some more recent RAB and RC drilling was composited into 4m samples with any assay >250ppb, or >500ppb in
|
|
|
|
resource definition programs, resampled to 1m.
|
|
|
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased
|
The deposit is drilled towards grid east at angles varying from -600 and -900 to intersect the mineralised zones at a
|
|
|
sampling of possible structures and the extent to which
|
close to perpendicular relationship for the bulk of the deposit.
|
|
|
this is known, considering the deposit type.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
|
All drilling from surface has been drilled as close to perpendicular as possible. This has reduced the risk of
|
|
|
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to
|
introducing a sampling bias as far as possible. No orientation based sampling bias has been identified at Otto Bore
|
|
|
have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed
|
in the data at this point.
|
|
|
and reported if material.
|
|
|
Sample security
|
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|
Samples are prepared on site under supervision of Saracen geological staff. Samples are selected, bagged into tied
|
|
|
|
numbered calico bags then grouped into secured cages and collected by the laboratory personnel.
|
|
|
|
Sample submissions are documented via laboratory tracking systems and assays are returned via email
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
|
An internal review of companywide sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling and
|
|
|
techniques and data.
|
QAQC procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
Mineral tenement and land
|
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership
|
The Otto Bore resource is located on M36/421, M36/462, and M36/177. The mining leases have a 21 year life:
|
|
tenure status
|
including agreements or material issues with third parties
|
M36/462 is held until 2022, M36/421 is held until 2023, and Mining Lease M36/177 is held until 2032. All are
|
|
|
such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,
|
renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis.
|
|
|
native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
|
Mining Leases M36/421 and M36/462 are currently held by Saracen Metals Pty Limited (90%) and Black Mountain
|
|
|
park and environmental settings.
|
Gold NL (10%). The tenements are the subject of a purchase agreement with Saracen Metals Pty Limited whereby
|
|
|
|
Saracen purchased a 90% share of the tenements from Norilsk Nickel Wildara Pty Ltd and Dalrymple Resources Pty
|
|
|
|
Ltd. Mining Lease M36/462 is subject to a joint venture agreement (Agreement 127H/012 (129675)) between
|
|
|
|
Oresearch NL, Dalrymple Resources NL, and Black Mountain Gold NL, as assigned to Saracen Metals Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
at the time of purchase.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
Mining Lease M36/177 is held by Saracen Metals Pty Limited (67.8%) and Agnew Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
(32.2%). The tenement is the subject of a purchase agreement between Norilsk Nickel Wildara Pty Ltd and Saracen
|
|
|
|
|
Metals Pty Limited whereby Saracen has purchased the 67.8% share from Norilsk. Mining Lease M36/177 is the
|
|
|
|
|
subject of a joint venture agreement (Agreement 163H/945 (104991)) between Plutonic Operations Ltd and Black
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain Gold NL, as assigned to Saracen Metals Pty Limited at the time of purchase.
|
|
|
|
|
There are no caveats relating to the tenements.
|
|
|
|
|
All production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%.
|
|
|
|
|
Tenement M36/462 is subject to a Westpac Mortgage (499141).
|
|
|
|
|
All tenements are subject to a pastoral compensation agreement between Saracen Metals Pty Ltd and Weebo
|
|
|
|
|
Station.
|
|
|
|
|
There are no native title claims over the tenements.
|
|
|
|
|
There is a newly identified Aboriginal Heritage on M36/462 that is yet to be confirmed and registered by an
|
|
|
|
|
Anthropologist.
|
|
|
|
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting
|
No known impediment to obtaining a licence to operate exists and the remainder of the tenements are in good
|
|
|
|
along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence
|
standing.
|
|
|
|
to operate in the area.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration done by other
|
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other
|
Gold exploration was conducted near Otto Bore in the 1950s following the discovery of the nearby Goanna Patch
|
|
|
parties
|
parties.
|
mineralisation. Nippon picked up the ground to the north of Otto Bore in the late 1980s and intersected anomalous
|
|
|
|
|
zones at the Otto Bore prospect, but mineralisation was not deemed extensive enough.
|
|
|
|
|
Otto Bore was discovered by Kismet in 1990 after they followed up regional RAB traverses at Goanna Patch and
|
|
|
|
|
encountered mineralisation. It was deemed not large enough for consideration. Leader Resources picked up the
|
|
|
|
|
area and completed RAB drilling before also deeming the area not worthy of follow up. They did however mine the
|
|
|
|
|
nearby Double A open cut between March 1990 and May 1991 and concentrated much of the exploration in this
|
|
|
|
|
area.
|
|
|
|
|
Forrestania and LionOre entered into a JV on the area in the early 2000s. RAB drilling following up anomalous
|
|
|
|
|
values from historic drilling intersected mineralisation and was followed up with RC and DD drilling and the Otto Bore
|
|
|
|
|
resource was defined.
|
|
|
|
|
Norilsk acquired the deposit but conducted no further exploration in the Otto Bore region.
|
|
|
Geology
|
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
|
The Otto Bore mineralised deposit is situated within a complex sequence of sheared basalts and felsic
|
|
|
|
mineralisation.
|
volcaniclastics. To north ultramafics occur as part of the stratigraphy. At depth mineralisation is typically associated
|
|
|
|
|
with quartz veining and is more strongly developed at the rheological boundary between the sheared complex and
|
|
|
|
|
the hangingwall and footwall units. The shear zone strikes roughly north-south and dips moderately (50-60degrees)
|
|
|
|
|
to the west. NW trending structures cross cut the main shear and interplay positively with gold mineralisation. It is
|
|
|
|
|
hypothesised that it's the interaction of these cross cutting structures and/or the folded network within the shear zone
|
|
|
|
|
that defines the well delineated southerly plunging shoots. Mineralisation has been well tested along a strike length
|
|
|
|
|
of 650m.
|
|
|
Drillhole information
|
A summary of all information material to the
|
A total 253 holes have been used in the mineral resource and are deemed to be material. It is not practical to
|
|
|
|
understanding of the exploration results including a
|
summarise all of the holes here in this release.
|
|
|
|
tabulation of the following information for all Material drill
|
All material data is periodically released on the ASX:
|
|
|
|
holes:
|
18/02/2019, 01/05/2018
|
|
|
|
∙ easting and northing of the drill hole collar
|
Exclusion of the drilling information will not detract from the reader's view of the report.
|
|
|
|
∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
∙ above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
|
|
|
|
|
∙ dip and azimuth of the hole
|
|
|
|
|
∙ down hole length and interception depth
|
|
|
|
|
∙ hole length.
|
|
|
|
|
∙ If the exclusion of this information is justified on the
|
|
|
|
|
basis that the information is not Material and this
|
|
|
|
|
exclusion does not detract from the understanding
|
|
|
|
|
of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
|
|
|
|
|
explain why this is th