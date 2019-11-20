Saracen Mineral : Macquarie - Stepping up to the plate OUTPERFORM PT 4.40 0 11/20/2019 | 11:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This publication was downloaded for exclusive use by: tirvin@saracen.com.au 19 November 2019 Australia EQUITIES SAR AU Outperform Price (at 15:34, 18 Nov 2019 GMT) A$3.39 Valuation A$ 2.60 - DCF (WACC 2.5%, beta 0.1, ERP 5.0%, RFR 2.2%) 12-month target A$ 4.40 12-month TSR % +31.4 Volatility Index High GICS sector Materials Market cap A$m 2,824 30-day avg turnover A$m 22.7 Number shares on issue m 833.1 Investment fundamentals Year end 30 Jun 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E Revenue m 555.6 988.1 1,298.6 1,377.0 EBIT m 130.9 309.9 446.8 479.7 Reported profit m 92.5 211.1 301.3 330.2 Adjusted profit m 93.4 211.1 301.3 330.2 Gross cashflow m 181.7 380.9 486.4 517.8 CFPS ¢ 21.9 34.0 43.4 46.2 CFPS growth % 10.9 55.6 27.7 6.5 EPS adj ¢ 11.2 18.8 26.9 29.5 EPS adj growth % 39.9 67.7 42.7 9.6 PER adj x 30.2 18.0 12.6 11.5 PER rel x 1.53 1.04 0.84 0.86 Total DPS ¢ 0.0 2.0 8.0 8.0 Total div yield % 0.0 0.6 2.4 2.4 Franking % nmf 100 100 100 ROA % 21.7 21.7 19.4 18.7 ROE % 21.4 21.4 18.9 18.0 EV/EBITDA x 12.1 7.5 5.7 5.4 Net debt/equity % -23.9 8.1 -6.1 -21.1 SAR AU rel Small Ordinaries performance, & rec history Note: Recommendation timeline - if not a continuous line, then there was no Macquarie coverage at the time or there was an embargo period. Source: FactSet, Macquarie Research, November 2019 (all figures in AUD unless noted) Analysts Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited Ben Crowley +61 8 9224 0839 ben.crowley@macquarie.com Hayden Bairstow +61 8 9224 0838 hayden.bairstow@macquarie.com Andrew Bowler +61 8 9224 0846 andrew.bowler@macquarie.com Jon Scholtz +61 8 9224 0705 jon.scholtz@macquarie.com Brad Seward +61 8 9224 0909 brad.seward@macquarie.com Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Stepping up to the plate Key points SAR has entered a binding agreement to acquire ABX's half of the Super Pit in Western Australia for US$750m.

In our view the extension of SAR's production growth trajectory out to FY25 will be a key catalyst to SAR's continued share price appreciation.

With inclusion into the ASX 100 now likely we believe SAR could also see a positive re-rate of its NAV premium in line with other ASX 100 producers. Event SAR has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Barrick Gold (ABX CN, Not Rated) to acquire a 50% interest in the Super Pit near Kalgoorlie, WA for US$750m. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM US, Not rated) will be SAR 50:50 JV partner and operator of the asset. Impact Debt and equity funding for big scale asset : SAR will fund the acquisition with an A$398m equity raise (13% discount to last close) and A$400m of debt from a new A$500m facility. The Super Pit has reserves of 190Mt of ore (100% basis) at 1.2g/t for 7.3Moz and a ~13Mtpa processing capacity with a nominal reserve life of ~15 years. Over the previous 5 years the operation has averaged production of 662kozpa (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,098/oz.

Maintaining the growth trajectory : We see production growth as a key driver of SAR's share price. On our base case the Super Pit's return to full production in 2023 extends SAR's growth trajectory 2 years to nearly 800koz in FY25.

Similarly, with inclusion into the ASX 100 now likely we believe SAR could see a positive re-rate of its NAV premium in line with other ASX 100 producers. Earnings and target price revision The Super Pit acquisition funding adds ~32% additional equity dilution. Softer near-term group costs due to the impact of the wall slip at the Super Pit reduces EPS by 18%, 7% and 7% in FY20-22 with meaningful upgrades (13- 59%) in FY23-26. The NAV accretion of the acquisition slightly outweighs short-term CFPS reductions to lift our TP 2% to A$4.40/sh. Price catalyst 12-month price target: A$4.40 based on a Blend of 50% 1.6x NAV and 50% 10x CFPS methodology.

price target: A$4.40 based on a Blend of 50% 1.6x NAV and 50% 10x CFPS methodology. Catalyst: The updated outlook for the Super Pit, expected in December 2019, will be important to add clarity to the assets medium-term outlook. Action and recommendation Maintain Outperform . A transformative transaction for SAR with the company's base case now exceeding +600kozpa from three Western Australian operations. With 7Moz in reserves and a nominal 15-year mine life the Super Pit adds production longevity to the SAR group as well as a growth trajectory that extends to FY25. Similarly, we value the asset as accretive on our 1.6x NAV assumption while we believe an inclusion into the ASX 100 could also drive a positive re-rate of the stock. Please refer to page 10 for important disclosures and analyst certification, or on our website www.macquarie.com/research/disclosures. Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Stepping up to the plate SAR has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Barrick Gold (ABX CN, Not Rated) to acquire a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture (KCGM JV) for US$750m. The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie Western Australia with Newmont Goldcorp (NEM US, Not rated) to be SAR 50:50 JV partner and operator of the asset. SAR expects the acquisition (pending WA Ministerial approval) to be complete in late November/early December.

We note that while NEM is the current operator of the asset, 50:50 JV management may be reinstated after a 6-month notice period which can occur after 1 May 2020. Debt and equity funding blend SAR will fund the acquisition with a blend of equity and debt. Equity will be sourced from a A$369m underwritten institutional placement and a A$427m accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer representing ~32.4% of SAR existing share capital. The raising price of A$2.95/sh is a 13% discount to SAR last trade price of A$3.39/sh. Fig 1 SAR will issue ~32% more scrip at a 13% discount to the latest close Fig 2 SAR's proposed funding breakdown. *US$/A$=0.68 (m) 1,200 Existing shares (m) New shares (m) Issue price (A$/sh) Existing options and rights (m) (A$/sh) Previous close (A$/sh)1400 4.00 Equity placement Equity entitlement offer Debt draw 1,000 3.50 1200 800 600 400 200 0 3.00 1000 2.50800 2.00600 1.50 400 1.00 200 0.50 0 0.00 Funding (A$m) Aqusition price (A$m)* Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 The balance will be funded from A$400m of debt derived from an A$500m senior secured facility. The A$500m facility consists of an A$450m term facility (maturity of 31 Dec 2022), a 3-year A$45m revolving corporate facility and A$5m contingent instrument facility. SAR expects pro forma net debt to be ~A$204m following the transaction while we model net debt of ~A$177m at 2QFY20 end following Carosue Dam's and Thunderbox's cash flows as well as ~1 month of contribution from the Super Pit. Super pit brings super scale The Super Pit has reserves of 190Mt of ore (100% basis) at 1.2g/t for 7.3Moz with resources of 270Mt at 1.3g/t for 11.7Moz. The processing facility has a ~13Mtpa processing capacity leading to a nominal reserve life of ~15 years. Over the previous 5 years the operation has averaged production of 662kozpa (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,098/oz. Modest mid-term outlook due to 2018 pit wall failure The super pit produced 490koz (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,470 in FY19 following the impact from the east wall pit failure that occurred in May 2018. The pit failure cut access to the Y-ramp affecting pit access as well as creating an exclusion zone that encompasses high-grade material. 19 November 2019 2 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 3 The east wall pit failure showing remediation areas and current exclusion zone Source: SAR, November 2019 The pit failure has subsequently resulted in reduced mining volumes, bench widths and grades which has driven stockpile feed to the mill to grow from 0% to 44%. SAR expects FY20 production and costs to be similar to FY19 which we believe is likely a result of the ongoing corporate approvals for the failure's remediation work which will likely affect the outlook. More precise outlook expected shortly SAR noted on the conference call that it expected the east wall failure remediation work to take ~3.5 years to complete. SAR's view is that production and costs over this remediation period are likely to be similar to the constrained outcomes of FY19 of with ~490koz (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,470.

Saracen also commented that it expects the operation to return to a run-rate broadly similar to the 4 years preceding the slip which averaged 705kozpa at A$1,034/oz. NEM is expected to provide a longer- term outlook for the Super pit in December 2019. Short-term mundane for long-term gain Our outlook for the Super Pit is based on SAR's comments on the conference call (see previous section) which outlined broadly flat YoY production and costs over the next 3 years followed by a return to the ~700kozpa (100% basis) at ~A$1,050/oz seen in the years preceding the slip. Post the depletion of the in-situ stocks in FY26 we then model a reduced production rate with higher AISC which reflects lower-grade stockpile processing and adjustments for general inflation.

in-situ stocks in FY26 we then model a reduced production rate with higher AISC which reflects lower-grade stockpile processing and adjustments for general inflation. With SAR noting that it expects the transaction to complete in late November/early December 2019 we model a full 2HFY20 contribution from the Super Pit as well as December 2019 in 2QFY19. 19 November 2019 3 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 4 Our outlook is based on SAR's commentary and the existing reserves including stockpiles (koz) Super pit production (SAR share) (koz) AISC (A$/oz) (A$/oz) 400 2,500 350 300 2,000 250 1,500 200 150 1,000 100 500 50 0 0 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e 2027e 2028e 2029e 2030e 2031e 2032e 2033e 2034e Source: Macquarie Research, November 2019 We assume a mining inventory for the Super Pit (SAR share) that is broadly in line with the latest NI 43- 101 reserve (96.3Mt at 1.18g/t for 3.7Moz) from December 2018 while adjusting for modest depletions over CY19. We note that of this reserve ~70% of the tonnes and 45% of the ounces are from stockpiles of 67.3Mt at 0.77g/t for 1.7Moz of gold. Fig 5 Attributable (50%) Reserves vs Macq inventory on a tonne basis 80 (Mt) (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) 3.00 70 2.50 60 2.00 50 40 1.50 30 1.00 20 10 0.50 0 0.00 In Situ (OP & Stockpiles In Situ open Stockpiles Mt Charlotte UG) pit UG Reserves Macq inventory Fig 6 Attributable (50%) Reserves vs Macq inventory on a ounce basis 2.5 (Moz) (koz) (g/t) (g/t) 3.00 2 2.50 1.5 2.00 1.50 1 1.00 0.5 0.50 0 0.00 In Situ (OP & Stockpiles In Situ open Stockpiles Mt Charlotte UG) pit UG Reserves Macq inventory Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 While our mining inventory assumes the same tonnes and ounces as the Dec-2018 reserve estimate we have split out a notional inventory for the Mt Charlotte underground mine of 2Mt (50% basis) at 2.8g/t, for an underground mine life of ~2.5 years. 19 November 2019 4 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 7 Super Pit processing feed by tonnes (SAR share) Fig 8 Super Pit processing feed by ounces (SAR share) (Mt) Open pit (Mt) Underground (Mt) (g/t) (koz) Open pit (koz) Underground (koz) (g/t) 7.0 Stockpiles (Mt) Feed grade (g/t) 2.50 450.0 Stockpiles (koz) Feed grade (g/t) 2.50 6.0 400.0 2.00 350.0 2.00 5.0 1.50 300.0 4.0 250.0 1.50 3.0 1.00 200.0 1.00 2.0 150.0 1.0 0.50 100.0 0.50 50.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 0.00 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Our processing feed outlook assumes flat open-pit mining rates and grades over the next 3 years with improved grade and volumes towards the end of the pit failure remediation schedule. Over this time, we assume ~41% of the processing feed to come from stockpiles and ~9% from the Mt Charlotte underground. We assume a flat recovery rate of 84% in line with historic performance. Extending the growth trajectory We believe SAR's ability to maintain a positive production growth trajectory has been a key factor in

SAR's strong share price performance over recent years. The Super Pit acquisition adds an additional 3 years of mine life to SAR's production outlook while also adding close to 300kozpa to production on average over the next 5 years. Fig 9 The super pit extends SAR production growth trajectory out to FY25 Carosue and Thunderbox production (koz) Super Pit (koz) AISC (A$/oz) (koz) (A$/oz) 900 2000 800 1800 700 1600 600 1400 500 1200 1000 400 800 300 600 200 400 100 200 0 0 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019. More importantly, the Super Pit's return to full production in mid-2023 aligns with our expectation of maximum gold output from Carosue Dam and Thunderbox. On our base case this extends SAR's production growth trajectory out to FY25 peaking at nearly 800kozpa in that year. We expect this extended growth outlook to be a key enabler in SAR's continued share price performance while noting that the updated super pit outlook (expected shortly) will add more certainty to this growth trajectory. 19 November 2019 5 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 10 The super pit gives SAR production out to 2033 (koz) 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 SAR share of production (koz) - New SAR share of production (koz) - Old (A$/oz) SAR AISC (koz) - New SAR AISC (koz) - Old 3,000 Macq gold price (A$/oz) 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e 2027e 2028e 2029e 2030e 2031e 2032e 2033e Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 A fair price looks cheap on a NAV multiple basis Our DCF valuation values the Super Pit at A$1,033m, in line with the A$1,100m SAR paid at a US$/A$ 0.68 exchange rate. SAR noted on the call that it plans to secure FX hedging over the coming days to secure the A$ value of the transaction.

However, using our valuation methodology of a 1.6x NAV (50% of our target price) for the ASX 200 producers under our coverage (SAR, Regis Resources (RRL AU, A$4.45, Outperform, TP: A$5.20) and St Barbara (SBM AU, A$2.54, Outperform, TP: A$3.30)) implies a A$1,652m valuation for the super pit as a part of SAR's portfolio. We note that SAR was trading at a P/NAV of ~1.23x pre-transaction. Probable ASX 100 inclusion could drive NAV multiple upgrade Post the transaction we expect SAR to have a market capitalisation of +A$3.5bn making it likely that SAR will be promoted to the ASX 100 to join other gold miners Newcrest Mining (NCM AU, A$30.94, Underperform, TP: A$31.00), Evolution Mining (EVN AU, A$3.90, Outperform, TP: A$5.40) and Northern Star Resources (NST AU, A$9.04, Outperform, TP: A$15.00). Given ASX 100 producers typically receive a NAV premium we believe that ASX 100 inclusion could provide a strong base for SAR to receive a NAV multiple upgrade. Earnings and price target revision We incorporate the Super Pit acquisition into our forecasts which brings ~32% additional equity dilution. Softer near-term group costs due to the impact of the wall slip at the Super Pit reduces EPS by 18%, 7% and 7% in FY20-22 with meaningful upgrades (13-59%) in FY23-26 as remediation work completes. The NAV accretion of the acquisition slightly outweighs short-term CFPS reductions (we use average of 3 forward looking years for our target price calculation) to lift our target price to 2% to A$4.40/sh. We maintain our Outperform recommendation. Fig 11 The acquisition leads to short-term EPS downgrades with meaningful long-term EPS growth. Y/E June FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e FY25e FY26e FY27e FY28e FY29e FY30ePrice target A$/sh) EPS (Ac/sh) old 23.1 28.8 31.8 28.4 25.6 31.2 33.8 16.3 4.8 2.9 4.0 4.30 EPS (Ac/sh) - new 18.9 26.9 29.5 32.2 40.6 48.9 39.2 14.3 5.1 3.7 4.5 4.40 Change (18%) (7%) (7%) 13% 59% 57% 16% (12%) 6% 28% 14% 2% Source: Macquarie Research, November 2019 19 November 2019 6 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 12 Carosue Dam annual gold production Carosue Dam production (koz) AISC (A $/oz) 300 (Koz) (A$/oz) 1,600 250 1,400 1,200 200 1,000 150 800 100 600 400 50 200 0 0 Fig 13 Thunderbox annual gold production Thunderboxproduction (koz) AISC (A $/oz) 180 (Koz) (A$/oz) 1,800 160 1,600 140 1,400 120 1,200 100 1,000 80 800 60 600 40 400 20 200 0 0 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Fig 14 Super Pit annual outlook (SAR share) Fig 15 SAR cash flow outlook Super pit production (SAR share) (koz) AISC (A $/oz) 400 (koz) (A$/oz) 2,500 350 300 2,000 250 1,500 200 150 1,000 100 500 50 0 0 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Fig 16 SAR net cash vs market capitalisation Net cash (A$M) Market cap (A$m) 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 -100 0 -200 0 Jun 16 Jun 17 Jun 18 Jun 19 Jun 20 Jun 21 Jun 22 Jun 23 Jun 24 Jun 25 Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 Fig 17 SAR NPV by project Suoer Pit 37%Carosue Dam 35% Thunderbox 28% Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 19 November 2019 7 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Fig 18 SAR summary model Saracen Mineral Holdings ASX: SAR Price: (A$ps) 3.39 Year end: Jun Rating: Outperform Up/dn TSR Mkt cap: (A$m) 3,739 Diluted shares (m) 1102.9 Target: 4.40 30% 30% ASSUMPTIONS FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e ATTRIBUTABLE MINE OUTPUT FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e Exchange Rate A$/US$ 0.72 0.70 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.74 Gold production (equity) Spot Gold (US$/oz) 1,263 1,487 1,538 1,575 1,494 1,488 Carosue Dam (koz) 199.7 204.5 245.1 257.9 257.9 Spot Gold (A$/oz) 1,765 2,135 2,121 2,158 2,046 2,015 Thunderbox (koz) 155.3 164.4 153.2 154.9 163.9 RATIO ANALYSIS FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e Super Pit (koz) 0.0 143.9 243.4 243.6 269.3 Diluted share capital m 831.4 1,120.0 1,120.0 1,120.0 1,120.0 1,120.0 Total (koz) 355.1 512.9 641.7 656.4 691.1 EPS (diluted and pre sig. items) A¢ 11.2 19.9 26.9 29.5 32.2 40.6 Cash costs P/E x 30.2x 17.0x 12.6x 11.5x 10.5x 8.4x Carosue Dam (A$/oz) 813 950 788 812 829 CFPS (Operating) A¢ 23.1 24.8 41.4 48.8 48.3 55.3 Thunderbox (A$/oz) 864 725 933 1,015 1,123 P/CF x 14.7x 13.7x 8.2x 6.9x 7.0x 6.1x Super Pit (A$/oz) 823 1,127 1,169 957 DPS A¢ 0.0 2.0 8.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 Cash costs (A$/oz) 835 842 951 993 948 Dividend yield % 0.0% 0.6% 2.4% 2.4% 2.9% 3.5% AISC Cash Costs Franking Level % 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Carosue Dam (A$/oz) 1,119 1,243 1,027 1,056 1,051 Book value per share x 0.59 1.32 1.53 1.75 1.98 2.28 Thunderbox (A$/oz) 1,005 917 1,056 1,099 1,142 P/Book value x 5.7x 2.6x 2.2x 1.9x 1.7x 1.5x Super Pit (A$/oz) 1,516 1,586 1,630 1,380 R.O.E. (pre sig items) % 19% 14% 18% 17% 16% 18% AISC Cash Costs (A$/oz) 1,069 1,215 1,246 1,279 1,201 R.O.A. (pre sig items) % 19% 14% 18% 18% 20% 22% Operational EBITDA Contribution (pre hedging) Interest Cover x -91.1x 37.0x 27.2x 60.3x -115.5x -24.8x Carosue Dam A$m 165 231 307 325 293 EBITDA per share A$ps 0.26 0.41 0.56 0.59 0.62 0.72 Thunderbox A$m 119 220 174 169 143 EW/EBITDA x 16.6x 8.5x 5.8x 5.0x 4.4x 3.3x Super Pit A$m 0 370 457 455 559 FCF Yield % 1% -27% 8% 11% 10% 12% EARNINGS FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e Sales Revenue A$m 556 988 1,299 1,377 1,411 1,554 Other Revenue A$m 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Revenue A$m 556 988 1299 1377 1411 1554 Operating Costs A$m (316) (493) (652) (695) (699) (727) OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK Operational EBITDA A$m 240 495 646 682 713 827 900 (koz) (A$/oz) 2,500 Exploration Expense/Write-offs A$m (0) (25) (3) (3) (3) (3) Carosue Dam (koz) Thunderbox (koz) Corporate & Other Costs A$m (21) (15) (14) (15) (15) (15) 800 Super Pit (koz) AISC (A$/oz) Gold (A$/oz) EBITDA A$m 219 455 629 664 695 809 2,000 D&A A$m (88) (145) (182) (184) (184) (184) 700 EBIT A$m 131 310 447 480 510 624 600 Net Interest A$m 1 (8) (16) (8) 4 25 1,500 Profit Before Tax A$m 132 302 430 472 515 650 500 Tax Expense A$m (39) (90) (129) (142) (154) (195) 400 Minorities A$m 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,000 Adjusted NPAT A$m 93 211 301 330 360 455 300 Significant Items (post tax) A$m (1) 0 0 0 0 0 200 Reported NPAT A$m 92 211 301 330 360 455 500 100 CASHFLOW FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e 0 FY17a FY18a FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e FY25e 0 Net Profit A$m 92 211 301 330 360 455 Interest/Tax/D&A A$m 80 119 179 181 181 181 RESERVES AND RESOURCES (ATTRIBUTABLE) Working Capital/other A$m 20 (53) (16) 36 (1) (16) Reserves Net Operating Cashflow A$m 192 277 464 547 541 620 Project Mt g/t koz Capex A$m (161) (193) (173) (151) (154) (158) Carosue Dam 23.6 2.4 1,796 Investments A$m (11) (1,097) 0 0 0 0 Thunderbox 27.8 1.8 1,537 Sale of PPE and Other A$m (1) 0 0 0 0 0 Super Pit (SAR share) 96.3 1.2 3,650 Free cash flow A$m 19 (1,013) 291 396 387 461 Total 147.7 1.5 6,983 Dividends Paid A$m 0 0 (66) (88) (99) (121) Resources EV/Reserve (A$/oz) 553 Debt A$m (0) 400 (0) (0) (401) 0 Project Mt g/t koz Equity Issuance A$m 0 776 0 0 0 0 Carosue Dam 82.0 2.0 5275.2 Other A$m 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thunderbox 81.9 1.7 4,469 Net Financing Cashflow A$m (0) 1,176 (66) (88) (500) (121) Super Pit (SAR share) 136.5 1.3 5830.0 Net change in cash A$m 19 163 225 307 (114) 340 Total 300.4 1.6 ###### EV/Resource (A$/oz) 248 EQUITY DCF VALUATION Macquarie forecasts Spot prices BALANCE SHEET FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e FY24e Projects A$m A$ps A$m A$ps Cash A$m 119 282 506 814 700 1,040 Carosue Dam 1,033 0.92 1,180 1.05 PP&E & Mine DEWelopment A$m 370 1,545 1,536 1,503 1,472 1,446 Thunderbox 808 0.72 914 0.82 Exploration A$m 103 128 131 134 137 140 Super Pit 1,080 0.96 1,304 1.16 Total Assets A$m 681 2,176 2,427 2,708 2,571 2,888 Undeveloped Resources 462 0.41 750 0.67 Debt A$m 1 402 401 401 0 0 Unpaid capital/Other 0 0.00 0 0.00 Total Liabilities A$m 187 696 711 751 353 337 Forwards (170) (0.15) (205) (0.18) Total Net Assets / Equity A$m 493 1,480 1,715 1,957 2,219 2,552 Corporate (121) (0.11) (121) (0.11) Net Debt / (Cash) A$m (118) 120 (105) (413) (700) (1,040) Net cash (debt) (177) (0.16) (48) (0.04) Gearing (net debt/(nd + equity)) % (31%) 7% (7%) (27%) (46%) (69%) Net Equity Value (@ 2.5% WACC Real) 2,914 2.60 3,774 3.37 Gearing (net debt/equity) % (24%) 8% (6%) (21%) (32%) (41%) Price Target (50% 1.6 x NAV, 50% 10x CFPS) 4.40 P/NAV 1.30x Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019 19 November 2019 8 Macquarie Research Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR AU) Macquarie Quant Alpha Model Views The Quant View page below has been derived from models that are developed and maintained by Sales and Trading personnel at Macquarie. The models are not a product of the Macquarie Research Department. The quant model currently holds a marginally positive view on Saracen Mineral Holdings. The strongest style exposure is Profitability, indicating this stock is efficiently converting investments to earnings; proxied by ratios like ROE or ROA. The weakest style exposure is Valuations, indicating this stock is over-priced in the market relative to its peers. 542/1592 Global rank in Materials % of BUY recommendations 50% (5/10) Number of Price Target downgrades 1 Number of Price Target upgrades 4 Attractive Fundamentals Quant Local market rank Global sector rank Displays where the company's ranked based on the fundamental consensus Price Target and Macquarie's Quantitative Alpha model. Two rankings: Local market (Australia & NZ) and Global sector (Materials) Macquarie Alpha Model ranking Factors driving the Alpha Model A list of comparable companies and their Macquarie Alpha model score (higher is better). For the comparable firms this chart shows the key underlying styles and their contribution to the current overall Alpha score. Evolution Mining Evolution Mining 0.5 Saracen Mineral Holdings 0.3 Saracen Mineral Holdings Regis Resources 0.3 Regis Resources Northern Star Resources 0.2 Northern Star Resources St Barbara St Barbara -1.1 -100%-80% -60%-40% -20% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Valuations Growth Profitability Earnings Price Quality Momentum Momentum Macquarie Earnings Sentiment Indicator Drivers of Stock Return The Macquarie Sentiment Indicator is an enhanced earnings revisions signal that favours analysts who have more timely and higher conviction revisions. Current score shown below. Breakdown of 1 year total return (local currency) into returns from dividends, changes in forward earnings estimates and the resulting change in earnings multiple. Evolution Mining -0.1 Evolution Mining Saracen Mineral Holdings Saracen Mineral Holdings 0.3 Regis Resources Regis Resources 0.9 Northern Star Resources Northern Star Resources -0.3 St Barbara -0.4 St Barbara -70% -50% -30% -10% 10% 30% 50% 70% -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Dividend Return Multiple Return Earnings Outlook 1Yr Total Return What drove this Company in the last 5 years Which factor score has had the greatest correlation with the company's returns over the last 5 years. ⇐ Negatives Positives ⇒ Price to Cash FY0 26% EV/EBITDA FY0 24% Price to Sales LTM 20% Operating Leverage NTM 18% CPS Growth FY1 -26% Sales Growth FY1 -27% Net Income Margin NTM -27% 3m Recom. Revisions -28% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% How it looks on the Alpha model A more granular view of the underlying style scores that drive the alpha (higher is better) and the percentile rank relative to the sector and market. Normalized Percentile relative Percentile relative Score to sector(/1592) to market(/352) Alpha Model Score 0.32 Valuation -0.37 Growth 0.59 Profitability 0.68 Earnings Momentum 0.35 Price Momentum -0.37 Quality 0.37 Capital & Funding -0.01 Liquidity -0.75 Risk -0.33 Technicals & Trading 0.11 0 01 50 100 0 50 100 0 1 Source (all charts): FactSet, Thomson Reuters, and Macquarie Quant. Equities Research Head of Equity Research Chemicals, D&C, Packaging, Builders, Steel Emerging Leaders - Industrials Kristen Edmond (612) 8232 3111 John Purtell (612) 8232 8633 Tim Lawson (612) 8237 7332 Retail / Consumer / Food & Bev Peter Steyn (612) 8232 5144 Shaun Weick (612) 8232 8248 Mitchell Sonogan (612) 8232 0675 Resources Ross Curran (612) 8237 1152 Matt Johnston (612) 8232 7007 Energy Hayden Bairstow (618) 9224 0838 Equity Strategy Ben Crowley (618) 9224 0839 Hayden Bairstow (618) 9224 0838 Real Estate Matthew Brooks (612) 8232 1982 ESG Data Services Stuart McLean (612) 8232 2859 Anita Stanley (612) 8232 9869 Darren Leung (612) 8232 8544 Sheridan Maher (612) 8232 9786 Financials Telcos / Media Banks Andrew Levy (612) 8232 5165 Find our research at Macquarie: www.macquarieinsights.com Victor German (612) 8232 6089 Jay Shyam (613) 9635 8203 Refinitiv: www.refinitiv.com Josh Freiman (612) 8232 3882 Bloomberg: MAC GO Diversified Financials Factset: http://www.factset.com/home.aspx Ian Myles (612) 8232 4157 Brendan Carrig (612) 8237 6043 CapitalIQ www.capitaliq.com New Zealand Contact macresearch@macquarie.comfor access requests. Insurance Stephen Hudson (649) 363 1414 Andrew Buncombe (612) 8232 0629 Warren Doak (649) 363 1416 Healthcare Email addresses Nick Mar (649) 363 1476 David Bailey (612) 8237 2427 Tom Deacon (649) 363 1472 FirstName.Surname@macquarie.com Industrials Capital Goods John Purtell (612) 8232 8633 Infrastructure Ian Myles (612) 8232 4157 Transport & Gaming David Fabris (612) 8232 5705 Sales Equities Sales Trading Equity Finance Dan Ritchie (Australia) (612) 8232 3124 Tim Shaw (Head of Execution) (612) 8232 4386 Greg Mann (Equity Finance) (612) 8232 1820 Dave Roberton (New Zealand) (649) 363 1498 Andrew Donald Chris Hudson (Stock Borrow & Loan) (612) 8232 7664 Sales (Desk Head - Melbourne) (613) 9635 8270 Syndication David Harris (Melbourne) (613) 9635 8595 Daniel Pittorino (Head of AU Sales) (612) 8237 0905 Sam Molina (Sydney) (612) 8232 5935 Paul Staines (612) 8232 7781 Mike Johnson (New Zealand) (612) 8232 4717 Francis Sarks (Sydney) (612) 8232 4458 Angus Firth (612) 8232 4039 Kurt Dalton (Head of Property Ben McIntyre (Sydney) (612) 8237 2833 Corporate Access Luke Taper (Sydney) (612) 8232 4962 & Hedge Funds) (612) 8232 5943 Julie Loring (612) 8232 7543 Gavin Maher (Resources) (612) 8232 4151 Sam Sheffield (Auckland) (649) 363 1431 Katherine Ridley (612) 8232 7784 Richard Weekes (Sydney) (612) 8232 7586 Mike Keen (London) (44 20) 3037 4905 Alex Williams (Sydney) (612) 8232 3110 Harry Boghossian (Emerging Leaders) (612) 8237 5456 Phil Zammit (Emerging Leaders) (612) 8232 3122 Electronic Execution Mick Larkin (612) 8232 0639 Tiffany Ward (Emerging Leaders Scott Macaulay (612) 8232 4782 Valerie Kingsmill (612) 8237 2230 - Sydney) (612) 8232 5151 Elliot Graham (612) 8237 4704 Darren Miller (612) 8232 8261 Julia Thomas (Melbourne) (613) 9635 9323 Mark Levinson (612) 8232 5245 Tarinee De Silva (612) 8232 3151 Aakash Saha (Auckland) (649) 363 1409 David Goodman (London) (612) 8232 5245 Andrew Haigh (Desk Head - London) (44 20) 3037 4843 Portfolio Trading Jack Whiting (London) (4420) 3037 4831 Garth Leslie (612) 8232 9982 Daniel Raats Michael Khalife (612) 8232 8893 (Desk Head - New York) (1 212) 231 2571 Max Indge (612) 8232 5118 Leighton Patrick (New York) (1 212) 231 2552 Block Trading Andrew Marson (New York) (1 212) 231 2491 Dominic Smith (Desk Head - Asia) (65) 6601 0212 Tim Shaw (Desk Head - Sydney) (612) 8232 4386 Anura Logan (Asia) (613) 9635 8177 Stuart Murray (Derivatives) (612) 8232 5090 Angus Bottrell (Global) (612) 8232 5959 This publication was disseminated on 19 November 2019 at 03:03 UTC. 