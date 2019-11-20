Saracen Mineral : Macquarie - Stepping up to the plate OUTPERFORM PT 4.40

SAR has entered a binding agreement to acquire ABX's half of the Super Pit in Western Australia for US$750m.
In our view the extension of SAR's production growth trajectory out to FY25 will be a key catalyst to SAR's continued share price appreciation.
With inclusion into the ASX 100 now likely we believe SAR could also see a positive re-rate of its NAV premium in line with other ASX 100 producers.
Event
SAR has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Barrick Gold (ABX CN, Not Rated) to acquire a 50% interest in the Super Pit near Kalgoorlie, WA for US$750m. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM US, Not rated) will be SAR 50:50 JV partner and operator of the asset.
Impact
Debt and equity funding for big scale asset: SAR will fund the acquisition with an A$398m equity raise (13% discount to last close) and A$400m of debt from a new A$500m facility. The Super Pit has reserves of 190Mt of ore (100% basis) at 1.2g/t for 7.3Moz and a ~13Mtpa processing capacity with a nominal reserve life of ~15 years. Over the previous 5 years the operation has averaged production of 662kozpa (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,098/oz.
Maintaining the growth trajectory: We see production growth as a key driver of SAR's share price. On our base case the Super Pit's return to full production in 2023 extends SAR's growth trajectory 2 years to nearly 800koz in FY25.
Similarly, with inclusion into the ASX 100 now likely we believe SAR could see a positive re-rate of its NAV premium in line with other ASX 100 producers.
Earnings and target price revision
The Super Pit acquisition funding adds ~32% additional equity dilution. Softer near-term group costs due to the impact of the wall slip at the Super Pit reduces EPS by 18%, 7% and 7% in FY20-22 with meaningful upgrades (13- 59%) in FY23-26. The NAV accretion of the acquisition slightly outweighs short-term CFPS reductions to lift our TP 2% to A$4.40/sh.
Price catalyst
12-monthprice target: A$4.40 based on a Blend of 50% 1.6x NAV and 50% 10x CFPS methodology.
Catalyst: The updated outlook for the Super Pit, expected in December 2019, will be important to add clarity to the assets medium-term outlook.
Action and recommendation
Maintain Outperform. A transformative transaction for SAR with the company's base case now exceeding +600kozpa from three Western Australian operations. With 7Moz in reserves and a nominal 15-year mine life the Super Pit adds production longevity to the SAR group as well as a growth trajectory that extends to FY25. Similarly, we value the asset as accretive on our 1.6x NAV assumption while we believe an inclusion into the ASX 100 could also drive a positive re-rate of the stock.
SAR has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Barrick Gold (ABX CN, Not Rated) to acquire a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture (KCGM JV) for US$750m. The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie Western Australia with Newmont Goldcorp (NEM US, Not rated) to be SAR 50:50 JV partner and operator of the asset. SAR expects the acquisition (pending WA Ministerial approval) to be complete in late November/early December.
We note that while NEM is the current operator of the asset, 50:50 JV management may be reinstated after a 6-month notice period which can occur after 1 May 2020.
Debt and equity funding blend
SAR will fund the acquisition with a blend of equity and debt. Equity will be sourced from a A$369m underwritten institutional placement and a A$427m accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer representing ~32.4% of SAR existing share capital. The raising price of A$2.95/sh is a 13% discount to SAR last trade price of A$3.39/sh.
Fig 1 SAR will issue ~32% more scrip at a 13% discount to the latest close
The balance will be funded from A$400m of debt derived from an A$500m senior secured facility. The A$500m facility consists of an A$450m term facility (maturity of 31 Dec 2022), a 3-year A$45m revolving corporate facility and A$5m contingent instrument facility. SAR expects pro forma net debt to be ~A$204m following the transaction while we model net debt of ~A$177m at 2QFY20 end following Carosue Dam's and Thunderbox's cash flows as well as ~1 month of contribution from the Super Pit.
Super pit brings super scale
The Super Pit has reserves of 190Mt of ore (100% basis) at 1.2g/t for 7.3Moz with resources of 270Mt at 1.3g/t for 11.7Moz. The processing facility has a ~13Mtpa processing capacity leading to a nominal reserve life of ~15 years. Over the previous 5 years the operation has averaged production of 662kozpa (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,098/oz.
Modest mid-term outlook due to 2018 pit wall failure
The super pit produced 490koz (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,470 in FY19 following the impact from the east wall pit failure that occurred in May 2018. The pit failure cut access to the Y-ramp affecting pit access as well as creating an exclusion zone that encompasses high-grade material.
Fig 3 The east wall pit failure showing remediation areas and current exclusion zone
Source: SAR, November 2019
The pit failure has subsequently resulted in reduced mining volumes, bench widths and grades which has driven stockpile feed to the mill to grow from 0% to 44%. SAR expects FY20 production and costs to be similar to FY19 which we believe is likely a result of the ongoing corporate approvals for the failure's remediation work which will likely affect the outlook.
More precise outlook expected shortly
SAR noted on the conference call that it expected the east wall failure remediation work to take ~3.5 years to complete. SAR's view is that production and costs over this remediation period are likely to be similar to the constrained outcomes of FY19 of with ~490koz (100% basis) at an AISC of A$1,470.
Saracen also commented that it expects the operation to return to a run-rate broadly similar to the 4 years preceding the slip which averaged 705kozpa at A$1,034/oz. NEM is expected to provide a longer- term outlook for the Super pit in December 2019.
Short-term mundane for long-term gain
Our outlook for the Super Pit is based on SAR's comments on the conference call (see previous section) which outlined broadly flat YoY production and costs over the next 3 years followed by a return to the ~700kozpa (100% basis) at ~A$1,050/oz seen in the years preceding the slip. Post the depletion of the in-situ stocks in FY26 we then model a reduced production rate with higher AISC which reflects lower-grade stockpile processing and adjustments for general inflation.
With SAR noting that it expects the transaction to complete in late November/early December 2019 we model a full 2HFY20 contribution from the Super Pit as well as December 2019 in 2QFY19.
Fig 4 Our outlook is based on SAR's commentary and the existing reserves including stockpiles
We assume a mining inventory for the Super Pit (SAR share) that is broadly in line with the latest NI 43- 101 reserve (96.3Mt at 1.18g/t for 3.7Moz) from December 2018 while adjusting for modest depletions over CY19. We note that of this reserve ~70% of the tonnes and 45% of the ounces are from stockpiles of 67.3Mt at 0.77g/t for 1.7Moz of gold.
Fig 5 Attributable (50%) Reserves vs Macq inventory on a tonne basis
80
(Mt)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(g/t)
3.00
70
2.50
60
2.00
50
40
1.50
30
1.00
20
10
0.50
0
0.00
In Situ (OP &
Stockpiles
In Situ open
Stockpiles
Mt Charlotte
UG)
pit
UG
Reserves
Macq inventory
Fig 6 Attributable (50%) Reserves vs Macq inventory on a ounce basis
2.5
(Moz)
(koz)
(g/t)
(g/t)
3.00
2
2.50
1.5
2.00
1.50
1
1.00
0.5
0.50
0
0.00
In Situ (OP &
Stockpiles
In Situ open
Stockpiles
Mt Charlotte
UG)
pit
UG
Reserves
Macq inventory
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
While our mining inventory assumes the same tonnes and ounces as the Dec-2018 reserve estimate we have split out a notional inventory for the Mt Charlotte underground mine of 2Mt (50% basis) at 2.8g/t, for an underground mine life of ~2.5 years.
Fig 7 Super Pit processing feed by tonnes (SAR share)
Fig 8 Super Pit processing feed by ounces (SAR share)
(Mt)
Open pit (Mt)
Underground (Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
Open pit (koz)
Underground (koz)
(g/t)
7.0
Stockpiles (Mt)
Feed grade (g/t)
2.50
450.0
Stockpiles (koz)
Feed grade (g/t)
2.50
6.0
400.0
2.00
350.0
2.00
5.0
1.50
300.0
4.0
250.0
1.50
3.0
1.00
200.0
1.00
2.0
150.0
1.0
0.50
100.0
0.50
50.0
0.0
0.00
0.0
0.00
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Our processing feed outlook assumes flat open-pit mining rates and grades over the next 3 years with improved grade and volumes towards the end of the pit failure remediation schedule. Over this time, we assume ~41% of the processing feed to come from stockpiles and ~9% from the Mt Charlotte underground. We assume a flat recovery rate of 84% in line with historic performance.
Extending the growth trajectory
We believe SAR's ability to maintain a positive production growth trajectory has been a key factor in
SAR's strong share price performance over recent years. The Super Pit acquisition adds an additional 3 years of mine life to SAR's production outlook while also adding close to 300kozpa to production on average over the next 5 years.
Fig 9 The super pit extends SAR production growth trajectory out to FY25
Carosue and Thunderbox production (koz)
Super Pit (koz)
AISC (A$/oz)
(koz)
(A$/oz)
900
2000
800
1800
700
1600
600
1400
500
1200
1000
400
800
300
600
200
400
100
200
0
0
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019.
More importantly, the Super Pit's return to full production in mid-2023 aligns with our expectation of maximum gold output from Carosue Dam and Thunderbox. On our base case this extends SAR's production growth trajectory out to FY25 peaking at nearly 800kozpa in that year. We expect this extended growth outlook to be a key enabler in SAR's continued share price performance while noting that the updated super pit outlook (expected shortly) will add more certainty to this growth trajectory.
Fig 10 The super pit gives SAR production out to 2033
Our DCF valuation values the Super Pit at A$1,033m, in line with the A$1,100m SAR paid at a US$/A$ 0.68 exchange rate. SAR noted on the call that it plans to secure FX hedging over the coming days to secure the A$ value of the transaction.
However, using our valuation methodology of a 1.6x NAV (50% of our target price) for the ASX 200 producers under our coverage (SAR, Regis Resources (RRL AU, A$4.45, Outperform, TP: A$5.20) and St Barbara (SBM AU, A$2.54, Outperform, TP: A$3.30)) implies a A$1,652m valuation for the super pit as a part of SAR's portfolio. We note that SAR was trading at a P/NAV of ~1.23x pre-transaction.
Probable ASX 100 inclusion could drive NAV multiple upgrade
Post the transaction we expect SAR to have a market capitalisation of +A$3.5bn making it likely that SAR will be promoted to the ASX 100 to join other gold miners Newcrest Mining (NCM AU, A$30.94, Underperform, TP: A$31.00), Evolution Mining (EVN AU, A$3.90, Outperform, TP: A$5.40) and Northern Star Resources (NST AU, A$9.04, Outperform, TP: A$15.00). Given ASX 100 producers typically receive a NAV premium we believe that ASX 100 inclusion could provide a strong base for SAR to receive a NAV multiple upgrade.
Earnings and price target revision
We incorporate the Super Pit acquisition into our forecasts which brings ~32% additional equity dilution. Softer near-term group costs due to the impact of the wall slip at the Super Pit reduces EPS by 18%, 7% and 7% in FY20-22 with meaningful upgrades (13-59%) in FY23-26 as remediation work completes. The NAV accretion of the acquisition slightly outweighs short-term CFPS reductions (we use average of 3 forward looking years for our target price calculation) to lift our target price to 2% to A$4.40/sh. We maintain our Outperform recommendation.
Fig 11 The acquisition leads to short-term EPS downgrades with meaningful long-term EPS growth.
Y/E June
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
FY25e
FY26e
FY27e
FY28e
FY29e
FY30ePrice target A$/sh)
EPS (Ac/sh) old
23.1
28.8
31.8
28.4
25.6
31.2
33.8
16.3
4.8
2.9
4.0
4.30
EPS (Ac/sh) - new
18.9
26.9
29.5
32.2
40.6
48.9
39.2
14.3
5.1
3.7
4.5
4.40
Change
(18%)
(7%)
(7%)
13%
59%
57%
16%
(12%)
6%
28%
14%
2%
Source: Macquarie Research, November 2019
Fig 12 Carosue Dam annual gold production
Carosue Dam production (koz)
AISC (A $/oz)
300
(Koz)
(A$/oz)
1,600
250
1,400
1,200
200
1,000
150
800
100
600
400
50
200
0
0
Fig 13 Thunderbox annual gold production
Thunderboxproduction (koz)
AISC (A $/oz)
180
(Koz)
(A$/oz)
1,800
160
1,600
140
1,400
120
1,200
100
1,000
80
800
60
600
40
400
20
200
0
0
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Fig 14 Super Pit annual outlook (SAR share)
Fig 15 SAR cash flow outlook
Super pit production (SAR share) (koz)
AISC (A $/oz)
400
(koz)
(A$/oz)
2,500
350
300
2,000
250
1,500
200
150
1,000
100
500
50
0
0
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Fig 16 SAR net cash vs market capitalisation
Net cash (A$M)
Market cap (A$m)
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
-100 0
-200 0
Jun 16
Jun 17
Jun 18
Jun 19
Jun 20
Jun 21
Jun 22
Jun 23
Jun 24
Jun 25
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Fig 17 SAR NPV by project
Suoer Pit
37%Carosue Dam
35%
Thunderbox
28%
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Fig 18 SAR summary model
Saracen Mineral Holdings
ASX: SAR
Price: (A$ps)
3.39
Year end:
Jun
Rating: Outperform
Up/dn
TSR
Mkt cap: (A$m)
3,739
Diluted shares (m)
1102.9
Target:
4.40
30%
30%
ASSUMPTIONS
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
ATTRIBUTABLE MINE OUTPUT
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
Exchange Rate
A$/US$
0.72
0.70
0.73
0.73
0.73
0.74
Gold production (equity)
Spot Gold
(US$/oz)
1,263
1,487
1,538
1,575
1,494
1,488
Carosue Dam
(koz)
199.7
204.5
245.1
257.9
257.9
Spot Gold
(A$/oz)
1,765
2,135
2,121
2,158
2,046
2,015
Thunderbox
(koz)
155.3
164.4
153.2
154.9
163.9
RATIO ANALYSIS
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
Super Pit
(koz)
0.0
143.9
243.4
243.6
269.3
Diluted share capital
m
831.4
1,120.0
1,120.0
1,120.0
1,120.0
1,120.0
Total
(koz)
355.1
512.9
641.7
656.4
691.1
EPS (diluted and pre sig. items)
A¢
11.2
19.9
26.9
29.5
32.2
40.6
Cash costs
P/E
x
30.2x
17.0x
12.6x
11.5x
10.5x
8.4x
Carosue Dam
(A$/oz)
813
950
788
812
829
CFPS (Operating)
A¢
23.1
24.8
41.4
48.8
48.3
55.3
Thunderbox
(A$/oz)
864
725
933
1,015
1,123
P/CF
x
14.7x
13.7x
8.2x
6.9x
7.0x
6.1x
Super Pit
(A$/oz)
823
1,127
1,169
957
DPS
A¢
0.0
2.0
8.0
8.0
10.0
12.0
Cash costs
(A$/oz)
835
842
951
993
948
Dividend yield
%
0.0%
0.6%
2.4%
2.4%
2.9%
3.5%
AISC Cash Costs
Franking Level
%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Carosue Dam
(A$/oz)
1,119
1,243
1,027
1,056
1,051
Book value per share
x
0.59
1.32
1.53
1.75
1.98
2.28
Thunderbox
(A$/oz)
1,005
917
1,056
1,099
1,142
P/Book value
x
5.7x
2.6x
2.2x
1.9x
1.7x
1.5x
Super Pit
(A$/oz)
1,516
1,586
1,630
1,380
R.O.E. (pre sig items)
%
19%
14%
18%
17%
16%
18%
AISC Cash Costs
(A$/oz)
1,069
1,215
1,246
1,279
1,201
R.O.A. (pre sig items)
%
19%
14%
18%
18%
20%
22%
Operational EBITDA Contribution (pre hedging)
Interest Cover
x
-91.1x
37.0x
27.2x
60.3x
-115.5x
-24.8x
Carosue Dam
A$m
165
231
307
325
293
EBITDA per share
A$ps
0.26
0.41
0.56
0.59
0.62
0.72
Thunderbox
A$m
119
220
174
169
143
EW/EBITDA
x
16.6x
8.5x
5.8x
5.0x
4.4x
3.3x
Super Pit
A$m
0
370
457
455
559
FCF Yield
%
1%
-27%
8%
11%
10%
12%
EARNINGS
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
Sales Revenue
A$m
556
988
1,299
1,377
1,411
1,554
Other Revenue
A$m
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total Revenue
A$m
556
988
1299
1377
1411
1554
Operating Costs
A$m
(316)
(493)
(652)
(695)
(699)
(727)
OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK
Operational EBITDA
A$m
240
495
646
682
713
827
900
(koz)
(A$/oz)
2,500
Exploration Expense/Write-offs
A$m
(0)
(25)
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
Carosue Dam (koz)
Thunderbox (koz)
Corporate & Other Costs
A$m
(21)
(15)
(14)
(15)
(15)
(15)
800
Super Pit (koz)
AISC (A$/oz)
Gold (A$/oz)
EBITDA
A$m
219
455
629
664
695
809
2,000
D&A
A$m
(88)
(145)
(182)
(184)
(184)
(184)
700
EBIT
A$m
131
310
447
480
510
624
600
Net Interest
A$m
1
(8)
(16)
(8)
4
25
1,500
Profit Before Tax
A$m
132
302
430
472
515
650
500
Tax Expense
A$m
(39)
(90)
(129)
(142)
(154)
(195)
400
Minorities
A$m
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,000
Adjusted NPAT
A$m
93
211
301
330
360
455
300
Significant Items (post tax)
A$m
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
200
Reported NPAT
A$m
92
211
301
330
360
455
500
100
CASHFLOW
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
0
FY17a
FY18a FY19 FY20e FY21e FY22e FY23e
FY24e
FY25e
0
Net Profit
A$m
92
211
301
330
360
455
Interest/Tax/D&A
A$m
80
119
179
181
181
181
RESERVES AND RESOURCES (ATTRIBUTABLE)
Working Capital/other
A$m
20
(53)
(16)
36
(1)
(16)
Reserves
Net Operating Cashflow
A$m
192
277
464
547
541
620
Project
Mt
g/t
koz
Capex
A$m
(161)
(193)
(173)
(151)
(154)
(158)
Carosue Dam
23.6
2.4
1,796
Investments
A$m
(11)
(1,097)
0
0
0
0
Thunderbox
27.8
1.8
1,537
Sale of PPE and Other
A$m
(1)
0
0
0
0
0
Super Pit (SAR share)
96.3
1.2
3,650
Free cash flow
A$m
19
(1,013)
291
396
387
461
Total
147.7
1.5
6,983
Dividends Paid
A$m
0
0
(66)
(88)
(99)
(121)
Resources
EV/Reserve (A$/oz)
553
Debt
A$m
(0)
400
(0)
(0)
(401)
0
Project
Mt
g/t
koz
Equity Issuance
A$m
0
776
0
0
0
0
Carosue Dam
82.0
2.0
5275.2
Other
A$m
0
0
0
0
0
0
Thunderbox
81.9
1.7
4,469
Net Financing Cashflow
A$m
(0)
1,176
(66)
(88)
(500)
(121)
Super Pit (SAR share)
136.5
1.3
5830.0
Net change in cash
A$m
19
163
225
307
(114)
340
Total
300.4
1.6
######
EV/Resource (A$/oz)
248
EQUITY DCF VALUATION
Macquarie forecasts
Spot prices
BALANCE SHEET
FY19
FY20e
FY21e
FY22e
FY23e
FY24e
Projects
A$m
A$ps
A$m
A$ps
Cash
A$m
119
282
506
814
700
1,040
Carosue Dam
1,033
0.92
1,180
1.05
PP&E & Mine DEWelopment
A$m
370
1,545
1,536
1,503
1,472
1,446
Thunderbox
808
0.72
914
0.82
Exploration
A$m
103
128
131
134
137
140
Super Pit
1,080
0.96
1,304
1.16
Total Assets
A$m
681
2,176
2,427
2,708
2,571
2,888
Undeveloped Resources
462
0.41
750
0.67
Debt
A$m
1
402
401
401
0
0
Unpaid capital/Other
0
0.00
0
0.00
Total Liabilities
A$m
187
696
711
751
353
337
Forwards
(170)
(0.15)
(205)
(0.18)
Total Net Assets / Equity
A$m
493
1,480
1,715
1,957
2,219
2,552
Corporate
(121)
(0.11)
(121)
(0.11)
Net Debt / (Cash)
A$m
(118)
120
(105)
(413)
(700)
(1,040)
Net cash (debt)
(177)
(0.16)
(48)
(0.04)
Gearing (net debt/(nd + equity))
%
(31%)
7%
(7%)
(27%)
(46%)
(69%)
Net Equity Value (@ 2.5% WACC Real)
2,914
2.60
3,774
3.37
Gearing (net debt/equity)
%
(24%)
8%
(6%)
(21%)
(32%)
(41%)
Price Target (50% 1.6 x NAV, 50% 10x CFPS)
4.40
P/NAV
1.30x
Source: SAR, Macquarie Research, November 2019
Macquarie Quant Alpha Model Views
The Quant View page below has been derived from models that are developed and maintained by Sales and Trading personnel at Macquarie. The models are not a product of the Macquarie Research Department.
The quant model currently holds a marginally positive view on Saracen Mineral Holdings. The strongest style exposure is Profitability, indicating this stock is efficiently converting investments to earnings; proxied by ratios like ROE or ROA. The weakest style exposure is Valuations, indicating this stock is over-priced in the market relative to its peers.
542/1592
Global rank in
Materials
% of BUY recommendations
50% (5/10)
Number of Price Target downgrades
1
Number of Price Target upgrades
4
Attractive
Fundamentals
Quant
Local market rank
Global sector rank
Displays where the company's ranked based on the fundamental consensus Price Target and Macquarie's Quantitative Alpha model.
Two rankings: Local market (Australia & NZ) and Global sector (Materials)
Macquarie Alpha Model ranking
Factors driving the Alpha Model
A list of comparable companies and their Macquarie Alpha model score (higher is better).
For the comparable firms this chart shows the key underlying styles and their contribution to the current overall Alpha score.
Evolution Mining
Evolution Mining
0.5
Saracen Mineral Holdings
0.3
Saracen Mineral Holdings
Regis Resources
0.3
Regis Resources
Northern Star Resources
0.2
Northern Star Resources
St Barbara
St Barbara
-1.1
-100%-80%
-60%-40%
-20% 0%
20% 40%
60% 80% 100%
-3.0
-2.0
-1.0
0.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
Valuations
Growth
Profitability
Earnings
Price
Quality
Momentum
Momentum
Macquarie Earnings Sentiment Indicator
Drivers of Stock Return
The Macquarie Sentiment Indicator is an enhanced earnings revisions signal that favours analysts who have more timely and higher conviction revisions. Current score shown below.
Breakdown of 1 year total return (local currency) into returns from dividends, changes in forward earnings estimates and the resulting change in earnings multiple.
Evolution Mining
-0.1
Evolution Mining
Saracen Mineral Holdings
Saracen Mineral Holdings
0.3
Regis Resources
Regis Resources
0.9
Northern Star Resources
Northern Star Resources
-0.3
St Barbara
-0.4
St Barbara
-70%
-50%
-30%
-10%
10%
30%
50%
70%
-3.0
-2.0
-1.0
0.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
Dividend Return
Multiple Return
Earnings Outlook
1Yr Total Return
What drove this Company in the last 5 years
Which factor score has had the greatest correlation with the company's returns over the last 5 years.
⇐ Negatives Positives
⇒
Price to Cash FY0
26%
EV/EBITDA FY0
24%
Price to Sales LTM
20%
Operating Leverage NTM
18%
CPS Growth FY1
-26%
Sales Growth FY1
-27%
Net Income Margin NTM
-27%
3m Recom. Revisions
-28%
-30%
-20%
-10%
0%
10%
20%
30%
How it looks on the Alpha model
A more granular view of the underlying style scores that drive the alpha (higher is better) and the percentile rank relative to the sector and market.
Normalized
Percentile relative
Percentile relative
Score
to sector(/1592)
to market(/352)
Alpha Model Score
0.32
Valuation
-0.37
Growth
0.59
Profitability
0.68
Earnings Momentum
0.35
Price Momentum
-0.37
Quality
0.37
Capital & Funding
-0.01
Liquidity
-0.75
Risk
-0.33
Technicals & Trading
0.11
0
01
50
100
0
50
100
0
1
Source (all charts): FactSet, Thomson Reuters, and Macquarie Quant. For more details on the Macquarie Alpha model or for more customised analysis and screens, please contact the Macquarie Global Quantitative/Custom Products Group (cpg@macquarie.com)
