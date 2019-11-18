Log in
08:45pSARACEN MINERAL : Media Release - Conference Call Replay Details
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Saracen Mineral : Media Release - Conference Call Replay Details

11/18/2019 | 08:45pm EST

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

Conference Call Replay Details

19 November 2019

Yesterday, Saracen Mineral Holdings hosted a conference call to present the Super Pit Investor Presentation https://www.saracen.com.au/files/7615/7403/2396/Super_Pit_Acquisition_Investor_Presentation.pdf

An audio replay is available at any time by dialling the appropriate number below and entering PIN 10002932

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media Enquiries:

Troy Irvin

Read Corporate

Corporate Development Officer

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read

Email: info@saracen.com.au

Email: info@readcorporate.com

Contact (08) 6229 9100

Contact: (08) 9388 1474

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 01:44:04 UTC
