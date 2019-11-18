Saracen Mineral : Media Release - Conference Call Replay Details

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

Conference Call Replay Details

19 November 2019

Yesterday, Saracen Mineral Holdings hosted a conference call to present the Super Pit Investor Presentation https://www.saracen.com.au/files/7615/7403/2396/Super_Pit_Acquisition_Investor_Presentation.pdf

An audio replay is available at any time by dialling the appropriate number below and entering PIN 10002932