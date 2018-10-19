Saracen Mineral : Notice of AGM and proxy form

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ACN 009 215 347)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TIME: 9.30am (WST) DATE: Thursday, 22 November 2018 PLACE: Duxton Hotel 1 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Australia

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please contact the Company Secretary on (08) 6229 9100.

CONTENTS

Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions) 4

Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions) 9

Glossary 25

Schedule 1 - Terms and Conditions of Employee Incentive Share Plan 27

Schedule 2 - Peer Companies 31

Proxy Form

TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

VENUE

The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders will be held at 9.30am (WST) on Thursday, 22 November 2018 at:

Duxton Hotel

1 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

VOTING BY PROXY

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form.

To be valid, your proxy form (and any power of attorney under which it is signed) must be received at an address given below by 9.30am (WST) on 20 November 2018. Any proxy form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting:

OnlineAt www.investorvote.com.au

By mail Share Registry - Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 242, Melbourne Victoria 3001, Australia By fax 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) By mobile Scan the QR Code on your proxy form and follow the prompts Custodian For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) please visit voting www.intermediaryonline.com to submit your voting intentions

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

(a) each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

(b) the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

(c) a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half.

Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act as they apply to this Meeting. Broadly, the changes mean that:

(a) if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

(b) any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote

Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:

(a) the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

(b) if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and

(c) if the proxy is the Chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

(d) if the proxy is not the Chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).

Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances

Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:

(a) an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and

(b) the appointed proxy is not the Chair of the meeting; and

(c) at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

(d) either of the following applies: i. the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; ii. the proxy does not vote on the resolution,



the Chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited will be held at Duxton Hotel, 1 St Georges Terrace, PERTH WA 6000 at 9.30am (WST) on Thursday, 22 November 2018.

The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 4:00 pm WST on Tuesday, 20 November 2018.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary.

AGENDA

ANNUAL REPORT

To receive and consider the Annual Report of the Company, and its controlled entities, for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, together with the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report.

Note: Section 317 of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the Directors to present to the meeting the annual financial report, the Declaration of the Directors, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. There is no requirement for a resolution to approve these reports. Shareholders will be given the opportunity to raise questions and make comments on these reports.

1. RESOLUTION 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ANTHONY (TONY) KIERNAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of article 56 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Anthony (Tony) Kiernan, a Director who was appointed by the Board during the year and, being eligible, is hereby elected as a Director."

2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - GEOFFREY CLIFFORD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of article 57 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Geoffrey Clifford, a Director, retires by rotation and, being eligible, is hereby re-elected as a Director."

3. RESOLUTION 3 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-binding resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018." Note: Section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act provides that the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Note: The Directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by members on the Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies. If at least 25% of the votes cast on the resolution for adoption of the Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year are against its adoption at two consecutive annual general meetings, members will be required to vote at the second of these annual general meetings on a resolution (Spill Resolution) that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Directors of the Company (other than the Managing Director) must come up for re-election. Voting Prohibition In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. A vote may be cast by such person as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is excluded from voting on this Resolution, and: (a) the person is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or (b) the person is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

4. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 160,412 Shares (Employee Shares), on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this notice."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue of the Employee Shares, or an associate of that person.