Saracen Mineral : Organic Growth Strategy Continues to Deliver

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Saracen set for further growth in production and mine life following more outstanding drilling results across the board Organic growth strategy continues to deliver exceptional results 11th November 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Strong start to the FY20 exploration campaign, with outstanding drilling results from Carosue Dam and Thunderbox

The results highlight the substantial potential for further growth in mine life and production at both centres

A$50m FY20 exploration budget is the centrepiece of Saracen's highly successful organic growth strategy

This strategy saw Reserves grow by 32% to 3.3Moz in FY19 at a discovery cost of just A$30 per Reserve ounce

The results highlight the substantial potential for further growth in mine life and production at both centres

A$50m FY20 exploration budget is the centrepiece of Saracen's highly successful organic growth strategy

This strategy saw Reserves grow by 32% to 3.3Moz in FY19 at a discovery cost of just A$30 per Reserve ounce Carosue Dam At Karari - Dervish , thick high-grade drill results included : Karari: Dervish: • 51m @ 8.5g/t • 20m @ 4.6g/t • 24m @ 14.3g/t • 21m @ 4.5g/t • 33m @ 7.5g/t • 26m @ 3.5g/t • 18m @ 6.0g/t • 17m @ 4.0g/t At the Atbara discovery (just 4km from the Carosue Dam mill), framework drill results included (aggregated):

Atbara discovery (just 4km from the Carosue Dam mill), 139m @ 1.1g/t (including 122m @ 1.1g/t, 8m @ 2.6g/t and 9m @ 1.1g/t) 127m @ 1.3g/t (including 90m @ 1.1g/t, 10m @ 1.0g/t and 27m @ 2.2g/t)

At the Carosue Dam Seismic Project , 3D seismic survey completed with results anticipated during the current quarter

Carosue Dam Seismic Project results anticipated during the current quarter At Mt Celia regional , air core drilling has identified another strong anomaly south of the previously reported Okavango prospect, with new results up to 1640ppb Thunderbox At Thunderbox A Zone underground , drill results included 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4g/t

Thunderbox A Zone underground 89m @ 2.0g/t 72m @ 2.4g/t At Thunderbox D Zone open pit , drill results included 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4g/t

Thunderbox D Zone open pit 86m @ 1.7g/t 72m @ 2.4g/t At Otto Bore , drill results included 8m @ 27.2g/t and 13m @ 7.9g/t Registered Office: Level 11/40 The EsplanadeASX:SAR Perth WA 6000 Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the latest results highlighted the significant growth potential at the Company's existing assets. "Our organic growth strategy continues to deliver exceptional returns on our investment by any measure," he said. "There is still immense potential to grow production and mine life at our assets, which also allows us to capitalise on our existing infrastructure. This combination of extremely low discovery costs and access to existing infrastructure ensures we generate outstanding returns on our capital, which is our overall objective." More growth in FY20 Western Australian gold miner Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report another round of strong drilling results. Saracen's increased exploration spend in recent years has past three years (after mining depletion) to a record 3.3Moz increase of 800,000oz despite 330,000oz mining depletion. delivered global-leading growth, with Reserves doubling over the at 30 June 2019. FY19 was particularly successful, with a Reserve Figure 1 - Track record of exploration investment delivering growth 4.0 60 3.5 50 Exploration spend (A$m) - Line Ore Reserve (Moz) - Bars 3.0 2.5 40 2.0 30 1.5 20 1.0 0.5 10 0.0 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 This track record of success (FY19 discovery cost of A$30 per Reserve oz) has motivated FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m. Figure 2 - FY20 group exploration spend Carosue Dam Corridor A$5m Karari - Dervish Exploration A$17m Other A$50m A$18m Thunderbox A$10m The FY20 campaign has started very strongly, with A$16m invested on exploration activities in the recent September quarter and a host of impressive results returned across the portfolio. Page 2 of 64 Carosue Dam Operations - Drilling update Karari - Dervish underground The Karari - Dervish underground mine comprises two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the Carouse Dam mill. Karari drilling has focused on infill grade control following a significant increase in Ore Reserves at 30 June 2019. Drilling has continued with two underground rigs from the 1940 and 1916 drill drives. Multiple thick high grade results have confirmed the increasing grade profile with depth. Significant results include 51m @ 8.5g/t, 33m @ 7.5g/t and 24m @ 14.3g/t. The high grade shoots remain open at depth and will be tested further during FY20. Figure 3 - Karari Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine) Drilling will revert to extensional exploration and Resource definition early in the March quarter 2020, when the new 1805 drill drive is fully developed. This will be located 135m below the existing drill platform to facilitate the next phase of Reserve growth, weighted to FY21. This will be counterbalanced by enhanced contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio. Below is a table of significant Karari infill intercepts: Significant drill results include: KRGC681 51.0m @ 8.5g/t KRGC677 33.2m @ 7.5g/t KRGC682 24.0m @ 14.3g/t KRGC702 17.9m @ 6.0g/t KRGC655 11.4m @ 8.7g/t KRGC676 19.3m @ 5.1g/t Page 3 of 64 At the sister Dervish deposit, drilling in the south has continued to define the thick high grade shoot bound by the Osman Fault, with strong results including 17.0m @ 4.0g/t, 26.1m @ 3.5g/t and 13.9m @ 3.6g/t. Drilling in the north similarly has defined thick high grade mineralisation within the current Ore Reserve. Significant new results include 20.3m @ 4.6g/t, 20.7m @ 4.5g/t and 10.2m @ 7.9 g/t. Figure 4 - Dervish Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine) Extensional drilling from the existing drill platform is largely complete, with a hiatus planned in the June half 2020 whilst drilling capacity is deployed to Deep South to commence infill drilling ahead of ore development. The next extensional exploration and Resource definition program at Dervish will commence when a new drill drive is established at depth, anticipated late in the June quarter 2020. Below is a table of significant Dervish intercepts: Significant drill results include: WDGC271 20.3m @ 4.6g/t WDGC272 20.7m @ 4.5g/t WDGC254 26.1m @ 3.5g/t WDGC211 17.0m @ 4.0g/t WDGC229 29.3m @ 2.1g/t WDGC292A 20.5m @ 2.7g/t Page 4 of 64 Thunderbox Operations - Drilling update Thunderbox underground Recent drilling has been testing the margins of the mineralisation to optimise the extents of the Ore Reserve ahead of underground mining. The latest results have continued to demonstrate the consistent and persistent nature of the Thunderbox mineralisation, boding well for future underground stoping. Significant new A Zone underground results include 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t. Figure 5 - Thunderbox Long Section, New Drill Results Thunderbox D Zone A small surface RC program has been completed in the D Zone to increase the definition of the high grade shoot. Previous drilling highlighted the prominence of the shoot with the new drilling adding further confidence. Significant new D Zone open pit results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t. Below is a table of significant Thunderbox intercepts: Significant drill results include: THGC147 89.1m @ 2.0g/t THGC150 72.0m @ 2.4g/t THGC148 74.0m @ 1.7g/t TBRC127 86.0m @ 1.7g/t TBRC125 53.0m @ 1.5g/t TBRC124 53.0m @ 1.1g/t Page 5 of 64 Otto Bore Extensional infill RC drilling has resumed at Otto Bore following the successful maiden Ore Reserve of 950kt at 2.0g/t for 60,000 ounces at 30 June 2019. The extensional drilling has focused on further defining the high grade shoots proximal to the Ore Reserve. The recent drilling has further demonstrated the growth potential of the project with some impressive results being returned. Significant new Otto Bore results include 8m @ 27.2g/t, 13m @ 7.8g/t and 16m @ 6.1 g/t. Figure 6 - Otto Bore Long Section, New Drill Results The recent program is only partially complete, with drilling set to resume when the Thunderbox D Zone program is finished later this month. The program will then focus on testing north of the Ore Reserve. Below is a table of significant Otto Bore intercepts: Significant drill results include: OBRC0096 8.0m @ 27.2g/t OBRC0106 5.0m @ 11.6g/t OBRC0089 13.0m @ 7.9g/t OBRC0088 16.0m @ 6.1g/t OBRC0120 9.0m @ 7.3g/t Page 6 of 64 Regional Exploration - Update Atbara (Carosue Dam Corridor) Drilling along the highly prospective Carosue Dam Corridor has delivered early success, with a significant discovery at Atbara (announced in November 2018), only 4km north of the mill. Broad 160m x 160m framework drilling has recently been completed, aimed at understanding the size of the system. A large system has been identified, with the majority of the mineralisation occupying a strike length of 860m between two major post mineralisation Proterozoic dykes. The system remains open at depth. Significant new framework results include 122m @ 1.1g/t and 89m @ 1.1 g/t. Figure 7 - Atbara Long Section, New Drill Results Following completion of the framework drilling, a tight spaced 20m x 20m program has commenced. This program will assess the close space variability and continuity of the mineralisation, and assist in optimising the drill spacing required to define and build a future Mineral Resource estimate. Detailed re-logging of the copper-molybdenum minerals with respect to gold has not identified any direct correlations, indicating the gold and copper-molybdenum may be from separate mineralising events. Recently over 15,000 pulp samples have been submitted for copper and molybdenum assay to determine if the copper-molybdenum is a key element of the overall system. Page 7 of 64 Below is a table of significant Atbara exploration intercepts: Significant drill results include: Aggregated Primary (or including) ATEX027 139.2m @ 1.1g/t 122.0m @ 1.1g/t 7.7m @ 2.6g/t 9.5m @ 1.1g/t ATEX035 126.7m @ 1.3g/t 89.5m @ 1.1g/t 10.0m @ 1.0g/t 27.2m @ 2.2g/t ATEX079 60.0m @ 1.3g/t 26.0m @ 1.5g/t 7.0m @ 1.4g/t 5.0m @ 1.2g/t 22m @ 1.2g/t ATEX075 49.0m @ 1.1g/t 49.0m @ 1.1g/t ATEX061 29.0m @ 0.9/t 29.0m @ 0.9/t Carosue Dam Seismic Project Completion of the 3D seismic survey data processing is anticipated in the current December quarter. The high-resolution fully nodal acquisition recorded 263 million traces of seismic data over 50km2 including Karari, Dervish and Atbara. This is the highest resolution hard rock survey in Australia and the second largest by area to date. The majority of the survey has a 400-fold cover in a 7.5m x 7.5m bin size. Each depth slice of the final 3D cube will have about 1 million data points. Early indications suggest resolution of geological features in the 3D cube will be excellent. Early review of the processed data confirms the high geological resolution that has been mapped by the survey. The fine detail that will be resolved will facilitate the construction of a highly definitive 3D geology model. This model will be extremely valuable when defining new drilling targets proximal to the existing mines and along the Carosue Dam corridor north to Atbara. Figure 8 - Carosue Dam, 3D Seismic data Page 8 of 64 Mt Celia Broad pattern drilling (900m x 100m) has continued to progress south along the previously unexplored corridor proximal to the Pinjin Fault (approximately 80km north of the Carosue Dam mill). The aircore drilling which commenced in FY19 has successfully identified a large anomaly (Okavango) to the west of Safari Bore. This significant anomaly is now defined over a strike length of 6.0km and is up to 1.2km wide. The Okavango prospect is a strong basement anomaly that is coincident with albite-sericite alteration and key pathfinder elements including; As, Bi, Mo, Sb, Te and Ce. The aircore drill spacing at Okavango will be closed in to 200m lines during the remainder of the December quarter to better understand the geology and define the core of the anomaly. This will then form the basis of the initial deep test for primary mineralisation. The recent wide spaced air core drilling further south has identified a new anomaly that strikes north-northwest between the Two Lids Fault and the Pinjin Fault. This new anomaly has been defined over a strike length of 6km. Figure 9 - Mt Celia, Air core drilling results Further air core drilling is planned during FY20 to complete the full program to the south and infill significant zones of anomalism defined during FY19 and FY20. Page 9 of 64 Corporate Structure: Ordinary shares on issue: 833.1m Unvested employee performance rights: 17.2m Market Capitalisation: A$2.8b (share price A$3.41) Cash, bullion and investments (30 September): A$196.1m Debt: Nil Substantial Shareholders: Van Eck Global 12.1% BlackRock Group 9.8% Mitsubishi UFJ 5.0% For further information please contact: Investors: Troy Irvin Corporate Development Officer Email: info@saracen.com.au Contact (08) 6229 9100 Competent Person Statements Media Enquiries: Read Corporate Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read Email: info@readcorporate.comContact: (08) 9388 1474 The information in the report to which this statement is attached that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources related to Gold is based upon information compiled by Mr Daniel Howe, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Daniel Howe is a full-time employee of the company. Daniel Howe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Daniel Howe consents to the inclusion in the report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 10 of 64 Table 1 - Karari Drill Results KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t KRGC632A 438621.5 6663775 -63.8198 123 299.4 -30.61 275 284.8 9.8 3.56 KRGC634 438621.7 6663775 -64.0198 315 300 -41.09 276 277 1 3.08 and 279 280.1 1.1 2.72 and 289 289.6 0.6 3.68 KRGC638 438730.7 6663301 -93.6925 177.36 188.7 -41.12 no significant results KRGC639 438730.9 6663301 -93.716 206.5 172.8 -35.94 163.6 164.2 0.6 3.66 and 171.6 172.55 0.95 8.07 KRGC641 438640.7 6663720 -61.34 204 246.2 -56.3 144.3 147.7 3.4 2.70 KRGC642 438640.8 6663720 -61.39 222 211.6 -65.15 156.75 158.3 1.55 3.85 and 168 169.1 1.1 2.55 and 179.3 183 3.7 3.63 KRGC643 438640.5 6663720 -61.39 215 237.1 -62.46 132 134 2 2.77 and 150.6 157 6.4 2.99 and 162 162.4 0.4 3.65 and 188.8 189.45 0.65 5.34 and 193.6 203.05 9.45 5.88 KRGC644 438640.7 6663720 -61.204 240 214.76 -74.01 168.24 169.77 1.53 5.26 and 176.45 177.45 1 2.54 and 183.53 184.07 0.54 3.50 and 188.09 188.41 0.32 2.97 and 196.87 197.47 0.6 2.71 KRGC645 438640.9 6663720 -61.329 227.82 252.3 -67.59 164.7 166 1.3 5.45 and 169.96 170.68 0.72 5.63 and 171 172.02 1.02 2.75 and 175.12 175.85 0.73 2.95 and 207 214.4 7.4 8.82 KRGC646 438640.3 6663721 -61.3 231 264.5 -62.28 202.6 204.8 2.2 5.53 and 208.2 212.1 3.9 7.48 and 217.2 218.2 1 2.80 KRGC647 438640.4 6663721 -61.302 248 243.5 -77.86 212.4 213.2 0.8 2.83 and 219 220.8 1.8 2.67 and 230.3 231.9 1.6 2.92 KRGC648 438640.5 6663721 -61.318 249 259.4 -75.88 171.25 171.7 0.45 2.59 and 180.9 184.3 3.4 2.76 and 194.6 198.4 3.8 2.88 and 211.4 212.9 1.5 3.35 and 225.8 226.3 0.5 3.95 KRGC649 438640.7 6663720 -61.314 267 284.1 -72.83 133.85 134.8 0.95 4.86 and 182.8 183.65 0.85 3.28 and 188.6 188.95 0.35 5.30 and 243.3 244.9 1.6 4.29 KRGC650 438640.7 6663720 -61.295 275.1 295.7 -70.75 211.35 212.2 0.85 2.51 and 242 243 1 6.84 KRGC651 438641.1 6663720 -61.327 258 197.6 -82.3 203 203.9 0.9 4.10 and 209.25 212.2 2.95 3.19 and 215.3 221.7 6.4 2.68 and 230.5 249 18.5 3.21 KRGC652 438641 6663720 -61.312 260.5 238.3 -82.09 185.2 186.05 0.85 2.77 and 189 189.45 0.45 3.20 and 195 195.5 0.5 2.95 and 197 198 1 2.79 and 201.3 202 0.7 5.18 and 208 208.7 0.7 6.05 and 213.1 221 7.9 2.81 and 224.5 232 7.5 4.64 and 241.5 241.9 0.4 2.74 Page 11 of 64 KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t KRGC653 438641.2 6663720 -61.328 273 261.4 -83.76 210.8 211.7 0.9 3.26 and 214.4 215.4 1 6.44 and 218.6 228.6 10 3.38 and 231.7 246.8 15.1 4.29 KRGC654 438642.1 6663721 -61.309 318 294.8 -79.3 201 202 1 2.81 and 229 229.9 0.9 3.52 and 234.2 234.95 0.75 2.66 and 246 247 1 7.78 and 250.2 251 0.8 2.98 KRGC655 438619.6 6663777 -63.784 275.6 296.6 -51.93 235.5 246.9 11.4 8.69 KRGC656 438620.1 6663778 -63.407 293 297.7 -42.36 254.8 256 1.2 5.84 KRGC657 438620.2 6663778 -63.407 168 299.3 -38.18 hole not sampled KRGC658 438620.2 6663778 -63.206 317 302.4 -36.45 138.3 138.8 0.5 2.81 and 283.3 287.1 3.8 3.94 and 292.55 293.6 1.05 7.87 KRGC658A 438620.3 6663778 -63.539 311.8 304 -33.12 283.15 290.8 7.65 3.50 KRGC659 438620.2 6663778 -63.206 150.13 304.7 -34.81 hole not sampled KRGC660 438620.2 6663778 -63.605 180 308.8 -30.1 hole not sampled KRGC661 438619.5 6663776 -63.256 162 302.4 -45.78 hole not sampled KRGC661A 438620.4 6663778 -63.313 360 306.5 -43.21 283.15 290.8 7.65 3.50 and 315.7 316 0.3 5.37 and 318 321.05 3.05 3.06 KRGC662 438620.2 6663778 -63.518 351 305.2 -37.28 304 306 2 7.64 and 309.75 310.4 0.65 3.27 and 313.25 313.9 0.65 4.67 and 317.55 320.1 2.55 3.36 and 322 327 5 4.99 and 336.5 337.2 0.7 3.28 KRGC663 438620.1 6663778 -63.518 234 307.7 -40.36 no significant results KRGC664 438620.5 6663778 -63.544 342 308.5 -33.58 no significant results KRGC665 438620.2 6663778 -63.68 198 310.7 -38.7 hole not sampled KRGC666 438620.3 6663778 -63.634 312 302.6 -26.37 254.9 255.75 0.85 3.45 and 256.85 257.95 1.1 3.14 and 262.2 263.3 1.1 3.04 and 265.95 267 1.05 2.83 KRGC667 438703.3 6663343 -93.922 186 251 -74.01 140 141 1 4.29 and 145 146 1 2.75 and 157 157.4 0.4 2.98 KRGC668 438701.6 6663345 -92.522 182.6 269.4 -67.85 120 121.7 1.7 3.45 and 127.6 127.9 0.3 3.19 and 137.6 138.4 0.8 6.32 and 149.45 149.75 0.3 20.70 and 170.5 171.05 0.55 6.50 KRGC669 438701.5 6663346 -93.927 170.8 269.1 -58.01 110.85 115.3 4.45 3.57 and 119.5 124 4.5 2.72 and 141 142 1 4.19 and 147.15 148 0.85 2.99 KRGC670 438701 6663345 -92.413 192 285.4 -71.79 132.6 137 4.4 2.88 and 149.2 150 0.8 2.70 KRGC671 438702.2 6663347 -93.809 183.1 283.4 -51.52 112.6 113 0.4 2.70 and 113.5 114 0.5 2.99 and 120.2 125 4.8 11.39 and 133 135 2 3.56 and 149 149.81 0.81 3.23 and 169 173 4 14.24 KRGC672 438702.2 6663347 -93.757 193.2 288.7 -60.33 133.6 135.12 1.52 6.56 and 138.33 139.21 0.88 9.13 and 166.32 166.92 0.6 4.97 Page 12 of 64 KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t KRGC673 438702.7 6663346 -93.897 219 297 -69.02 140.5 141 0.5 11.10 and 145 146 1 2.54 and 152 153 1 6.30 and 157.2 157.65 0.45 6.36 and 158.85 159.15 0.3 4.39 and 178 179.15 1.15 3.70 KRGC674 438703.1 6663345 -93.916 230.9 307.9 -73.2 145.7 148.56 2.86 4.34 KRGC675 438702.3 6663347 -93.71 233.89 313.9 -58.35 153 157.1 4.1 5.16 and 165.5 166 0.5 4.12 and 178.03 178.6 0.57 2.98 and 182 182.8 0.8 2.51 and 185.6 186 0.4 2.97 and 191.5 192 0.5 2.58 and 208.2 208.7 0.5 10.50 KRGC676 438702.4 6663347 -93.688 216 313.6 -51.55 168.2 187.5 19.3 5.06 and 208 210 2 3.02 and 214 215 1 2.69 KRGC677 438620.4 6663778 -63.493 414 316 -46.36 336.85 370 33.15 7.45 KRGC678 438620.3 6663778 -63.858 350 313.5 -46.19 312.4 318 5.6 6.69 and 323 324 1 4.13 and 335 336 1 4.22 KRGC680 438620.4 6663778 -63.344 357 310.1 -40.87 320.15 321.45 1.3 5.62 and 331.1 344 12.9 5.79 KRGC681 438620.5 6663778 -63.786 362.8 312.8 -50.91 311.05 362 50.95 8.55 KRGC682 438620.4 6663778 -63.567 344.2 315.2 -53.74 296 320 24 14.25 and 327 332.7 5.7 3.74 KRGC683 438620.2 6663778 -63.731 248.9 304.7 -47.75 no significant results KRGC684 438704.3 6663345 -93.927 251.4 333.7 -75.74 204 205 1 3.23 KRGC685 438704.7 6663345 -93.87 261 327.6 -63.8 189 190 1 2.93 and 205.77 208 2.23 4.18 and 213 226 13 3.89 and 232.05 232.38 0.33 5.99 and 236.22 238 1.78 2.83 KRGC686 438704.3 6663345 -93.917 245.7 322 -58.86 171.65 172.89 1.24 3.66 and 178.05 180 1.95 4.09 and 184.95 186.35 1.4 10.94 and 206 207 1 3.42 KRGC687 438703.3 6663348 -93.745 258 331.3 -55.76 189 212 23 3.11 and 219.5 219.9 0.4 2.51 KRGC688A 438704.2 6663345 -93.913 245.6 327.6 -51.58 188 190.45 2.45 7.96 and 193.5 198 4.5 11.34 and 205.65 210 4.35 7.69 KRGC689 438702.4 6663347 -92.557 263.6 334.2 -50.37 209.5 216.95 7.45 4.42 and 220.45 221.1 0.65 7.31 and 225.25 227 1.75 6.88 and 245 247 2 3.24 KRGC690 438704 6663348 -93.768 249 324.1 -47.72 198 203.5 5.5 2.73 and 209.2 209.5 0.3 3.88 and 220 220.46 0.46 2.63 KRGC691 438702.4 6663347 -92.557 254.6 330.7 -47.22 209 222.7 13.7 4.23 KRGC692 438704.2 6663345 -93.934 281.6 337.4 -47.83 224.6 247 22.4 3.88 and 258.6 259.3 0.7 4.03 and 262.7 264 1.3 2.68 KRGC693 438732.7 6663301 -93.373 216 174.9 -30.67 150.6 152.84 2.24 12.59 and 160 162.2 2.2 3.63 and 166 168.3 2.3 4.47 and 177.3 177.9 0.6 14.50 Page 13 of 64 KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t KRGC694 438732.7 6663301 -93.4 195 179.5 -34.18 135 136 1 3.07 and 152.46 152.9 0.44 2.64 and 183.8 184.25 0.45 3.17 KRGC695 438732.8 6663301 -93.304 260.82 162.6 -28.41 200.7 205.6 4.9 2.69 and 247.5 248.6 1.1 4.07 KRGC696 438619.6 6663777 -63.979 249 288.4 -43.28 206 215.1 9.1 4.55 and 222.74 224 1.26 3.83 KRGC697 438619.7 6663777 -63.991 237 283.2 -53.52 194.9 195.85 0.95 8.57 and 213 220.9 7.9 4.61 KRGC698 438620.1 6663778 -63.474 324 303.9 -46.17 279 280 1 3.37 KRGC699 438619.8 6663778 -63.898 285 299.6 -55.3 244 254.91 10.91 7.17 KRGC700 438619.7 6663777 -63.585 165 307.2 -50.84 163.15 163.5 0.35 2.91 KRGC701 438619.8 6663777 -63.594 282 303.5 -56.6 256.33 260 3.67 4.27 and 261.73 263 1.27 3.01 and 263.65 270 6.35 5.80 KRGC702 438619.7 6663777 -63.52 294 307.1 -60.21 253 270.9 17.9 6.00 KRGC703 438619.7 6663777 -63.586 141 301 -51.76 results pending KRGC704A 438733.1 6663301 -93.041 302 160.9 -19.98 232 232.45 0.45 7.07 KRGC705 438733.1 6663301 -93.225 315 155.2 -25.93 no significant results KRGC706 438619.5 6663777 -63.353 312 299.7 -31.46 249.2 249.7 0.5 6.73 and 253 266.85 13.85 3.96 KRGC707 438619.7 6663777 -63.72 341 304.8 -37.33 260.7 263.7 3 4.70 KRRD444 438729.3 6663312 -93.8787 282 65.4 -83.05 no significant results KRRD449 438732.9 6663301 -93.003 285 158.8 -31.66 253 253.9 0.9 4.45 KRRD450 438732.7 6663300 -93.092 261 163.7 -34.67 188.1 194.9 6.8 4.99 and 201 202.3 1.3 2.85 KRRD451 438732.9 6663301 -93.055 261 160.9 -39.77 194.9 197.7 2.8 5.64 and 219.5 219.9 0.4 3.69 and 229.5 230 0.5 10.50 KRRD452 438733 6663301 -93.131 255 162.5 -44 180.5 181.1 0.6 11.90 and 220 221 1 5.71 KRRD453 438732.8 6663301 -93.208 231 169.9 -43.97 155.8 156.3 0.5 2.50 and 156.8 157.15 0.35 2.71 and 164 164.7 0.7 3.06 and 193 193.87 0.87 2.56 KRRD454 438732.8 6663301 -93.442 207 184.4 -53.77 136 136.75 0.75 10.00 and 156.15 156.9 0.75 2.56 KRRD455 438732.7 6663301 -93.477 261 161.1 -50.56 184.3 185 0.7 7.23 Page 14 of 64 Table 2 - Whirling Dervish Drill Results WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDEX063 438335 6665537 140.42 576 344.20 -66.95 236 237 1 1.71 and 280 281.6 1.6 2.49 and 397.25 399 1.75 2.97 and 408.6 419 10.4 2.43 and 452.2 453 0.8 1.55 and 471.31 476 4.69 1.52 and 479.15 480.5 1.35 2.24 and 482 483 1 1.54 and 489.32 490.15 0.83 2.76 WDGC207 438381.5 6665508 141.345 267 188.88 -54.27 155 156 1 18.10 and 161.94 166.64 4.7 4.10 and 179 182.72 3.72 3.52 and 190.95 191.5 0.55 4.58 and 228.11 229.19 1.08 1.55 and 240.53 241.55 1.02 6.41 and 249 256 7 4.39 WDGC208 438381.1 6665508 141.353 191.4 173.40 -53.76 no significant results WDGC209 438381.6 6665508 141.273 326.9 164.70 -51.64 170.6 172.15 1.55 3.01 and 177.15 177.6 0.45 2.94 and 213.05 214.05 1 1.84 and 226.6 227.6 1 8.44 and 239 254.4 15.4 1.69 and 263 264 1 2.62 and 285 297 12 1.99 WDGC210 438381.4 6665508 141.295 284.9 184.80 -58.96 170.1 178 7.9 2.44 and 187.05 194.75 7.7 2.92 and 206 207 1 2.08 and 217.8 218.25 0.45 8.04 and 225.65 227.1 1.45 3.55 and 253.4 263.7 10.3 1.71 WDGC211 438381 6665508 141.243 323.8 166.70 -58.70 128.2 128.75 0.55 12.70 and 172 173 1 2.06 and 191 192 1 1.72 and 217.05 228 10.95 2.05 and 236 243 7 2.99 and 254.6 255.6 1 2.00 and 265.7 266.4 0.7 1.86 and 293 310 17 3.95 WDGC212 438380.8 6665508 141.352 294 192.10 -68.31 139 141.8 2.8 2.26 and 146 146.6 0.6 2.53 and 230.75 234 3.25 3.41 and 251.9 276 24.1 1.93 WDGC213 438380.5 6665508 141.299 279 210.00 -65.64 133.85 137.4 3.55 1.98 and 147.15 147.95 0.8 2.67 and 184.25 185.55 1.3 3.86 and 221.2 223.1 1.9 13.07 and 232.8 233.25 0.45 23.30 and 249.4 253.35 3.95 2.96 and 259.65 260.45 0.8 1.53 WDGC214 438380.5 6665508 141.308 278.8 213.20 -68.59 138.9 139.6 0.7 4.75 and 150.25 151 0.75 2.29 and 224.5 225.6 1.1 2.23 and 228.5 230.65 2.15 1.68 and 238.55 244 5.45 3.03 and 250 262.1 12.1 3.53 Page 15 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC223 438262.4 6665623 142.0054 267 263.30 -16.07 71 72 1 1.67 and 111 112 1 2.97 and 114.9 118.55 3.65 1.88 and 226.1 227.3 1.2 1.55 and 240.05 241 0.95 2.58 and 244.95 245.95 1 3.26 WDGC224 438262.5 6665623 141.6945 261 264.00 -24.15 108.4 118 9.6 2.08 and 141 142 1 2.14 and 171 172.1 1.1 3.26 and 219.1 220.35 1.25 1.55 and 228.2 234.5 6.3 2.61 and 245 246.15 1.15 1.78 WDGC228 438264.2 6665621 142.511 237 251.40 -34.66 89.3 90 0.7 3.03 and 93 95 2 3.88 and 99 100 1 1.98 and 129 134.7 5.7 1.66 and 137 144.5 7.5 2.11 and 210 211 1 4.31 and 221.85 222.55 0.7 2.15 WDGC229 438264.1 6665621 142.43 246 257.30 -33.49 86 115.3 29.3 2.14 and 140.6 147 6.4 4.66 and 205 205.45 0.45 1.54 and 212 213 1 1.85 and 220.6 227 6.4 1.88 WDGC231 438264.1 6665621 142.586 254.9 256.30 -22.72 103.05 104 0.95 1.91 and 105 106 1 1.51 and 108.7 109.35 0.65 2.24 and 125 126 1 2.06 and 140 141 1 2.10 and 157.4 161.95 4.55 6.85 and 195.7 198 2.3 2.06 and 222.3 225.5 3.2 1.62 and 228 231.55 3.55 2.02 WDGC231A 438263.7 6665622 142.557 261 255.30 -18.82 75.05 76 0.95 2.00 and 85 86 1 1.63 and 110.15 110.65 0.5 2.99 and 136.4 136.75 0.35 5.77 and 138 139 1 1.77 and 196 197.15 1.15 1.65 and 227.5 228.1 0.6 1.90 and 231.8 233 1.2 1.92 and 236.1 236.7 0.6 4.72 WDGC232 438263.6 6665622 142.299 177 267.00 -40.66 122 122.4 0.4 6.51 and 142 142.75 0.75 2.33 WDGC233 438262.8 6665627 142.271 285 278.70 -34.79 132 142 10 2.35 and 151 154 3 1.81 and 174 175 1 1.94 and 253 254 1 7.73 WDGC234 438262.5 6665627 142.665 402 285.50 -22.07 141.9 144 2.1 1.70 and 154.15 154.65 0.5 4.96 and 165.2 175.7 10.5 2.11 and 183.8 184.5 0.7 2.80 and 190 191 1 1.82 and 347.2 353.2 6 1.50 WDGC235 438262.4 6665626 142.537 299.6 281.20 -24.63 117.96 118.34 0.38 1.59 and 133.44 134.2 0.76 2.77 and 135.91 136.37 0.46 1.79 and 143.96 144.43 0.47 5.53 and 150.32 162.55 12.23 1.67 and 287.81 290.42 2.61 4.85 Page 16 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC236 438262.7 6665627 142.553 245.9 294.90 -17.54 158.6 159.12 0.52 3.76 and 165.65 195.45 29.8 1.83 and 202.9 218.14 15.24 1.77 WDGC237 438268.1 6665617 142.354 219 228.10 -37.39 117.9 119 1.1 2.68 and 132.9 135 2.1 2.84 and 144 146 2 3.38 and 202 203 1 2.09 and 205.2 207.2 2 1.82 WDGC238 438268.1 6665617 142.304 231 233.30 -46.47 132.55 140 7.45 2.26 and 148.45 149.35 0.9 1.53 and 208.2 212.55 4.35 2.33 WDGC239 438268.2 6665617 141.979 242.9 214.60 -50.83 105.8 107 1.2 2.09 and 144 145 1 2.62 and 208 210 2 4.79 and 216.3 224.55 8.25 3.51 WDGC240 438268.1 6665617 141.932 236.9 233.60 -52.77 104.9 105.45 0.55 1.63 and 208.7 218.95 10.25 4.95 WDGC241 438268.1 6665617 142.08 237 256.60 -51.31 102.65 104.1 1.45 4.71 and 110.7 111.2 0.5 2.89 and 149.8 151.8 2 2.49 and 216 228 12 2.90 WDGC242 438262.6 6665627 142.359 389.9 292.01 -22.41 160.7 162.5 1.8 1.91 and 172 173 1 1.90 and 193.15 204 10.85 2.61 and 212 213 1 1.97 and 220 221.25 1.25 1.79 and 376.25 377 0.75 2.50 WDGC243 438268.2 6665617 141.952 260.8 200.60 -54.56 113 113.85 0.85 2.58 and 206.4 207.15 0.75 2.49 and 214 215 1 2.82 and 225 226 1 1.58 and 237.1 238 0.9 2.85 WDGC244 438268.4 6665616 141.953 254.7 210.00 -58.79 110.9 111.35 0.45 2.32 and 213 226.2 13.2 1.77 and 234 237 3 2.75 WDGC245 438268.4 6665616 141.99 255.05 223.38 -61.80 114.05 115.9 1.85 1.79 and 217.05 238.25 21.2 2.47 WDGC246 438268.4 6665617 141.991 241.9 233.50 -60.81 113.2 113.55 0.35 1.73 and 217.05 221.25 4.2 5.58 and 227.45 234 6.55 3.83 WDGC247 438268 6665617 142.16 258 259.90 -59.81 117.95 121.2 3.25 1.93 and 225 235.1 10.1 4.26 and 241 242.1 1.1 2.53 WDGC248 438268 6665617 142.021 263.93 273.10 -55.32 123.8 124.3 0.5 3.59 and 132.6 134 1.4 2.38 and 255 256 1 1.64 WDGC249 438379.4 6665508 141.63 209.85 156.90 -33.27 180.75 181.5 0.75 2.64 and 188.4 189.25 0.85 5.59 WDGC250 438379.5 6665508 141.844 305.6 171.30 -24.44 127 129 2 7.49 and 266.35 283.4 17.05 1.58 and 285.25 285.65 0.4 2.77 and 289 290 1 1.77 WDGC251 438379.4 6665508 141.571 300.07 174.60 -41.39 130.95 131.35 0.4 1.65 and 153 154 1 1.92 and 182.45 189.95 7.5 1.62 and 228 229 1 1.51 and 236.5 242 5.5 2.68 and 253.1 255 1.9 6.56 and 260.95 262.4 1.45 4.39 and 271 284 13 1.76 Page 17 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC252 438379.5 6665508 141.676 315.6 163.10 -38.76 149.3 150 0.7 2.22 and 228.8 236 7.2 1.83 and 238 238.4 0.4 1.81 and 281 314 33 1.73 WDGC253 438378.7 6665508 141.904 296.8 180.10 -28.70 121 122 1 7.55 and 139 140 1 1.55 and 163.35 163.8 0.45 2.36 and 236.87 248.55 11.68 2.42 and 254 256.7 2.7 3.28 and 284.35 285.15 0.8 12.00 WDGC254 438378.5 6665508 141.924 279 187.00 -30.91 143 144.08 1.08 2.16 and 219 221 2 3.43 and 229.75 255.8 26.05 3.51 WDGC256 438378.6 6665508 141.694 261 199.40 -31.43 94 95 1 1.79 and 101.45 101.9 0.45 3.12 and 119 119.9 0.9 3.96 and 157.5 174.15 16.65 3.26 and 189.3 190 0.7 1.91 and 218 220.65 2.65 2.76 WDGC257 438379.4 6665508 141.253 266.7 201.90 -58.72 121.7 122.25 0.55 18.80 and 174.3 175.9 1.6 2.33 and 193 193.75 0.75 2.28 and 218.05 219.95 1.9 5.95 and 239.15 247.15 8 4.15 WDGC258 438379 6665509 141.174 258 210.00 -50.66 126.35 126.75 0.4 3.93 and 206 207 1 3.21 and 213.7 214 0.3 1.58 and 217.45 225.75 8.3 2.08 WDGC259 438334.9 6665534 140.295 273 193.90 -65.89 119.05 125.8 6.75 1.92 and 162.25 169.4 7.15 1.79 and 174.7 175.35 0.65 4.43 and 224.4 224.85 0.45 7.71 and 234.9 248.85 13.95 3.58 WDGC260 438334.5 6665533 140.661 221.6 204.00 -51.31 91.15 94 2.85 2.65 and 108.4 108.8 0.4 1.56 and 154 161 7 2.80 and 168 169 1 4.84 and 174.8 176 1.2 2.17 and 182 183 1 4.78 and 210.05 210.95 0.9 2.85 WDGC261 438334.6 6665533 140.634 252.41 198.90 -61.54 94.5 95 0.5 3.64 and 103 108 5 4.28 and 115.15 116.83 1.68 2.17 and 122 123 1 1.60 and 153.6 154.64 1.04 1.92 and 182.2 183 0.8 2.97 and 216.6 225 8.4 1.59 and 228.6 229.62 1.02 9.29 WDGC262 438334.6 6665533 140.871 243 201.40 -34.46 62 63 1 2.37 and 99.8 103 3.2 1.61 and 107 112.5 5.5 1.91 and 151 153.2 2.2 2.96 and 175.95 176.5 0.55 3.89 and 200.4 201 0.6 2.34 and 205.4 207 1.6 5.82 Page 18 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC263 438334.4 6665533 140.488 254.78 212.10 -68.38 117.45 122.85 5.4 3.07 and 164 166.65 2.65 1.68 and 167.5 168 0.5 2.07 and 224.75 230.8 6.05 1.54 and 236.2 239 2.8 12.59 WDGC264 438262.4 6665626 142.615 318 280.00 -20.86 91.4 91.8 0.4 4.27 and 144.7 145.25 0.55 1.61 and 149 149.75 0.75 1.78 and 150.35 150.7 0.35 1.68 and 158 159 1 4.64 and 164 166.1 2.1 2.13 and 294.5 294.8 0.3 1.53 WDGC265 438268.5 6665616 141.939 240.1 217.10 -52.67 106.5 108 1.5 4.15 and 138.37 139.23 0.86 2.47 and 143.65 147.25 3.6 2.38 and 209.45 211 1.55 2.86 and 216.55 222 5.45 4.52 WDGC266 438268.5 6665616 141.838 246 227.50 -57.24 143.15 143.5 0.35 2.82 and 212.6 219 6.4 2.13 and 224 224.5 0.5 1.60 and 227.15 228 0.85 2.02 WDGC267 438268.3 6665616 141.875 237 241.50 -54.37 210 220.2 10.2 7.89 WDGC268A 438268.6 6665616 141.87 281.7 196.20 -59.90 119.19 121.4 2.21 2.38 and 230.8 232 1.2 6.61 and 239 240 1 1.63 WDGC269 438268.5 6665616 141.939 263.94 215.15 -68.02 124.44 125 0.56 2.32 and 230.92 244.8 13.88 1.83 and 251 252.5 1.5 3.56 WDGC270 438268.5 6665616 141.924 264 229.00 -65.41 117.4 118.55 1.15 4.30 and 221.85 231 9.15 1.54 and 238 247 9 2.29 WDGC271 438268.4 6665617 141.923 258 243.10 -64.20 136 137 1 3.32 and 222.7 243 20.3 4.64 WDGC272 438268.3 6665617 141.916 254.9 253.00 -62.52 113.35 113.95 0.6 8.12 and 220.35 241.05 20.7 4.52 WDGC273 438263.9 6665622 142.63 216.15 239.80 -38.25 88.5 92.1 3.6 3.42 and 103.6 104.65 1.05 9.48 and 128.3 131.1 2.8 9.45 and 136.4 140.5 4.1 4.95 and 201.45 208.35 6.9 4.24 WDGC274 438264.2 6665621 142.089 222 239.50 -46.60 92.65 94.1 1.45 2.23 and 145 146 1 2.01 and 203.45 213.95 10.5 4.35 WDGC275 438261.8 6665626 142.753 339 282.90 -17.20 125 129 4 4.18 and 133.3 134 0.7 2.76 and 136.7 143 6.3 1.75 and 145 147 2 1.79 and 162.45 163.65 1.2 1.77 and 165.37 165.8 0.43 3.48 and 324.75 332 7.25 3.29 WDGC276 438262.3 6665627 141.987 255 270.60 -49.22 53 54 1 1.76 and 119.3 123 3.7 1.77 WDGC277 438261.8 6665626 142.468 311.7 279.60 -22.30 112 112.55 0.55 5.11 and 126.65 128.35 1.7 10.04 and 137 143.55 6.55 6.78 and 157 159 2 3.29 and 288.83 289.2 0.37 1.64 and 295 295.95 0.95 5.13 Page 19 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC278 438268.2 6665617 142.003 237 217.20 -45.36 101 103.05 2.05 1.99 and 121.95 122.3 0.35 12.60 and 130 131 1 2.74 and 136 139.3 3.3 4.41 and 209.2 212 2.8 1.91 and 217 218.2 1.2 2.03 WDGC279 438304.1 6665582 141.381 237 213.80 -50.33 147.95 152 4.05 1.96 and 193.55 194 0.45 3.88 and 211.4 212.1 0.7 3.08 WDGC280 438304.1 6665582 141.187 249 211.40 -60.02 117 118.7 1.7 1.64 and 165.95 166.35 0.4 3.51 and 208.7 209.2 0.5 1.89 and 226 236.8 10.8 2.92 and 239 240 1 2.56 WDGC281 438304.4 6665582 141.142 237 205.30 -49.10 112.55 112.9 0.35 1.78 and 143 144.12 1.12 1.70 and 188.85 190 1.15 3.25 and 193.8 194.25 0.45 2.86 and 214.95 217.97 3.02 2.51 WDGC282 438304.6 6665582 141.147 267 199.40 -59.53 122 123 1 2.64 and 164.5 167.07 2.57 3.08 and 201.2 203 1.8 5.97 and 215 215.97 0.97 2.00 and 227.97 236 8.03 2.74 WDGC283 438379.4 6665508 141.721 275.65 186.60 -34.01 223.25 223.55 0.3 8.51 and 230.2 245 14.8 2.30 and 253.15 254.5 1.35 1.70 and 255.4 255.9 0.5 1.82 WDGC284 438334.4 6665533 140.404 195.05 222.30 -48.92 101.8 102.85 1.05 4.87 and 135.3 138.3 3 1.76 WDGC285 438334.5 6665533 140.654 179.9 210.70 -51.00 60.6 61.15 0.55 3.88 and 69.5 70.15 0.65 2.68 and 104.55 106.6 2.05 3.09 and 138.8 139.15 0.35 1.83 and 149 149.95 0.95 2.07 and 168 168.85 0.85 1.77 WDGC286 438304.5 6665582 141.295 261 188.80 -53.17 124.35 124.65 0.3 2.45 and 164 164.7 0.7 1.97 and 167 168.5 1.5 1.92 and 193.8 198.2 4.4 7.35 and 217.75 218.3 0.55 5.88 and 228 228.35 0.35 2.13 and 233.8 237.1 3.3 3.74 WDGC287 438261.7 6665626 142.805 212.7 278.50 -12.41 116.8 140 23.2 2.18 and 160 165.4 5.4 1.89 and 169 170 1 1.61 WDGC289 438260.8 6665625 142.35 333 278.30 -19.97 140.6 140.95 0.35 5.42 and 144.25 146.7 2.45 1.67 and 154 155 1 8.92 and 280 284.88 4.88 5.21 and 292 293.27 1.27 2.03 WDGC290 438260.9 6665625 142.349 330 282.50 -20.84 140.2 141.5 1.3 2.15 and 147.77 151.75 3.98 1.73 and 154.8 157 2.2 2.94 and 161 169.75 8.75 1.59 and 302.55 306.6 4.05 2.25 Page 20 of 64 WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t WDGC291 438261.6 6665626 142.427 339 285.40 -21.81 70.35 71 0.65 2.20 and 154.8 155.7 0.9 6.98 and 161 162 1 1.80 and 170 171 1 3.55 and 310.4 310.7 0.3 1.93 and 311.5 312.45 0.95 1.51 and 315 315.65 0.65 2.11 and 318 319.25 1.25 2.93 WDGC292A 438261.6 6665626 142.562 351 291.30 -24.42 73 74 1 3.67 and 154.55 175 20.45 2.65 and 325.7 327.15 1.45 3.85 and 332.9 333.5 0.6 1.51 and 338 338.85 0.85 2.24 WDGC293 438260.9 6665625 142.349 330 285.70 -24.82 149.1 149.45 0.35 3.07 and 156 164.45 8.45 2.14 and 179 180 1 2.26 and 297.1 297.75 0.65 2.42 and 305.1 306 0.9 43.70 WDGC294 438261.6 6665626 142.52 162 287.30 -29.05 146 146.9 0.9 2.94 WDGC295 438261.4 6665625 142.318 327 289.20 -27.21 149.8 151.5 1.7 2.48 and 162.3 163 0.7 3.08 and 305.1 308.25 3.15 2.53 WDGC297 438261.5 6665626 142.44 335.8 291.50 -31.35 113.9 114.4 0.5 1.57 and 154 155.95 1.95 2.58 and 304.35 305 0.65 1.54 and 318.25 319.13 0.88 6.15 WDGC298 438334.7 6665533 140.635 258 188.30 -52.61 92.6 105 12.4 1.62 and 111.85 117 5.15 5.29 and 154.9 156.35 1.45 3.09 and 215.25 217 1.75 2.69 and 226.25 232 5.75 4.48 WDGC299 438382.1 6665507 141.577 374.6 158.90 -33.60 318.05 334.6 16.55 2.64 WDGC300 438382 6665507 141.672 363 156.10 -42.90 results pending WDGC301 438381.8 6665507 141.237 317 162.11 -45.28 results pending WDGC302 438381.8 6665507 141.237 341.9 164.12 -49.93 results pending WDGC304 438272 6665620 141.931 192.12 94.80 -88.56 179.9 180.6 0.7 1.95 WDGC305 438272 6665620 141.937 288.05 40.50 -83.36 190 192.25 2.25 7.44 WDGC306 438264 6665627 142.079 197.9 328.90 -79.65 172.5 173.2 0.7 3.53 WDGC307 438263.9 6665627 142.068 201 322.90 -74.31 176 178.07 2.07 2.46 WDGC308 438264 6665627 142.073 231 357.35 -79.44 188.75 189.7 0.95 1.85 Table 3 - Thunderbox Drill Results THUNDERBOX DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t TBRC125 304134.6 6880735 2498.574 160 88.12 -60.93 67 68 1 1.49 and 82 83 1 2.26 and 90 143 53 1.49 TBRC126 304159.3 6880730 2498.772 148 90 -60 0 1 1 2.19 and 34 35 1 2.62 and 61 62 1 1.41 and 63 64 1 1.34 and 69 84 15 1.47 TBRC127 304127 6880690 2498.411 202 90.98 -60.22 79 165 86 1.72 TBRC128 304153.1 6880690 2498.19 160 90 -60 results pending TBRC129 304090 6880980 2500 142 91.86 -75.17 results pending TBRC130 304120 6880980 2500 76 89.82 -59.78 results pending TBRC131 304160 6880980 2500 100 89.82 -60.66 results pending TBRC132 304160 6881000 2500 106 86.96 -60.11 results pending TBRC133 304100 6881020 2502 88 90 -60 results pending TBRC134 304200 6881020 2502 64 90 -60 37 38 1 1.16 and 41 42 1 1.03 Page 21 of 64 THUNDERBOX DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t TBRC096 304240 6880660 2499 124 91.49 -59.94 results pending TBRC097 304260 6880660 2499 82 90 -60 results pending TBRC099 304258 6880700 2499 70 90.87 -60.91 results pending TBRC100 304220 6880740 2499 118 90 -60 82 88 6 1.67 TBRC101 304240 6880740 2499 88 90.73 -61.02 2 3 1 1.12 and 8 10 2 1.06 and 20 21 1 1.13 and 64 73 9 1.45 TBRC102 304260 6880740 2499 52 90 -60 35 40 5 2.42 TBRC103 304200 6880820 2499 118 88.48 -65.62 24 48 24 1.52 and 93 94 1 2.51 and 108 114 6 1.30 TBRC104 304220 6880820 2499 94 89.48 -61 63 67 4 0.94 TBRC105 304180 6880860 2500 124 89.4 -61.15 7 12 5 2.27 and 67 68 1 3.63 TBRC106 304200 6880860 2500 100 91.38 -60.92 28 29 1 3.83 and 52 53 1 1.03 and 62 67 5 3.41 and 81 83 2 1.21 and 98 100 2 1.50 TBRC107 304220 6880860 2500 70 92 -61.27 50 64 14 1.82 TBRC108 304180 6880900 2500 106 92.37 -60.35 27 28 1 2.31 and 52 55 3 1.58 and 101 102 1 1.05 and 105 106 1 1.32 TBRC109 304200 6880900 2500 82 90.05 -60.81 55 58 3 1.64 and 65 66 1 1.00 TBRC110 304220 6880900 2500 52 90 -60 31 34 3 1.07 and 37 38 1 1.20 TBRC111 304070 6880940 2501 148 95.16 -60.86 114 115 1 1.94 and 121 122 1 1.74 TBRC112 304180 6880940 2500 82 90 -60 TBRC113 304200 6880940 2500 58 90 -60 no significant results TBRC114 304080 6880980 2500 112 91.95 -65.22 results pending TBRC115 304160 6881020 2502 106 92.74 -60.68 no significant results TBRC116 304100 6881040 2502 64 90 -60 no significant results TBRC117 304060 6881080 2502 112 90 -60 results pending TBRC118 304100 6881080 2502 64 91.96 -60.57 no significant results TBRC119 304140 6881080 2502 142 90 -60 no significant results TBRC120 304180 6881080 2502 82 90 -60 66 69 3 1.19 TBRC121 304108.8 6880925 2501.333 106 90 -60 56 86 30 2.07 TBRC122 304112.3 6880890 2500.741 124 89.36 -60.9 54 94 40 1.79 and 100 101 1 2.43 TBRC123 304125.7 6880810 2499.67 130 90 -60 62 63 1 9.66 and 70 90 20 1.57 and 99 100 1 7.38 and 107 112 5 2.86 and 122 123 1 1.41 TBRC124 304123.8 6880780 2499.163 148 89.08 -61.24 68 69 1 1.45 and 89 142 53 1.08 Page 22 of 64 THUNDERBOX UNDERGROUND DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t THGC133 304238.4 6879183 253.407 240.87 95.4 -32.19 124 125.04 1.04 6.50 and 136 137 1 2.63 and 218.36 222.3 3.94 3.64 THGC134 304219.7 6879254 252.203 233.92 94.1 -25.24 109.86 114.6 4.74 1.53 and 207.73 215.77 8.04 3.27 THGC135 304219.7 6879254 252.221 224.66 81.1 -28.25 107.4 114.9 7.5 1.34 and 188.54 189 0.46 6.40 and 200 217.75 17.75 2.62 THGC136 304219.6 6879254 252.051 229.9 77.7 -36.32 111.6 112.18 0.58 2.63 and 123.5 124 0.5 7.14 and 203 227.24 24.24 2.55 THGC137 304204.8 6879310 250.879 238.01 67.1 -34.29 110 110.45 0.45 4.24 and 194.62 215.67 21.05 2.05 and 223 225.8 2.8 2.12 THGC138 304183.8 6879388 250.674 243.1 74.1 -35.88 98.15 99 0.85 2.59 and 193 213.65 20.65 2.05 THGC139 304183.7 6879388 250.668 245.92 62.9 -35.77 94.76 95.1 0.34 4.01 and 194.78 206 11.22 1.84 and 212 212.8 0.8 25.60 THGC140 304169.8 6879438 251.715 243 55.8 -32.95 180.66 181.12 0.46 3.61 and 188.55 215.07 26.52 1.40 and 227.1 228.1 1 5.53 THGC141 304169.8 6879438 251.681 231 70.1 -29.85 93 93.8 0.8 2.20 and 184 192.5 8.5 2.89 and 217 217.7 0.7 2.47 THGC142 304169.8 6879439 251.703 248.82 52.8 -27.06 92.5 95 2.5 1.68 and 184.7 196.25 11.55 1.74 and 205.32 206 0.68 2.00 and 212.92 214 1.08 6.32 and 237 239.1 2.1 2.21 THGC143 304239.1 6879181 253.347 244.99 81.4 -40.75 219 230 11 2.91 THGC144 304239.3 6879180 253.364 248.8 103.1 -37.95 132 133.8 1.8 6.12 and 229.2 240 10.8 1.76 THGC145 304239.2 6879181 253.335 248.7 73.3 -46.10 125.6 132.9 7.3 1.79 and 226.45 239.2 12.75 1.45 THGC146 304239.3 6879180 253.254 270.1 111.6 -40.55 141 142 1 2.72 and 254.28 255.03 0.75 2.58 THGC147 304169.9 6879437 252.131 353.2 25.8 -38.29 254.88 344 89.12 2.02 incl 266 333.71 67.71 2.29 THGC148 304169.9 6879437 252.131 321.01 31.6 -36.11 118.75 119.2 0.45 2.61 and 241 315 74 1.67 THGC149 304169.9 6879437 252.131 272.95 48.7 -40.49 85 85.75 0.75 2.20 and 201.7 202 0.3 4.99 and 204.85 261.3 56.45 1.85 THGC150 304169.9 6879437 252.131 317.87 43.5 -45.14 109 109.95 0.95 2.52 and 220 292 72 2.35 and 301.4 302 0.6 2.16 Page 23 of 64 THUNDERBOX UNDERGROUND DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t THGC151 304169.9 6879437 252.131 255 63.5 -41.35 197 236 39 1.41 THGC152 304169.9 6879437 252.131 276.04 68.3 -47.00 95 96 1 8.31 and 207 252.45 45.45 2.38 THGC153 304183.4 6879389 250.326 264.23 65.8 -41.97 182.97 183.9 0.93 5.81 and 202.13 220 17.87 1.91 THGC154 304183.4 6879389 250.48 282 65.4 -50.37 225 229.79 4.79 1.36 and 240 246.41 6.41 1.67 THGC155 304183.4 6879389 250.47 267.13 78.3 -48.85 110 111 1 2.49 and 214 227 13 2.10 247.2 248.16 0.96 2.27 THGC156 304183.5 6879389 250.506 269.95 95.7 -46.99 242.95 244.65 1.7 3.16 and 256 258 2 2.68 THGC157 304204.7 6879310 251.048 270 76.1 -48.98 208.46 209.27 0.81 4.05 and 229 232 3 2.80 and 255.75 259 3.25 1.87 THGC158 304229.6 6879256 252.46 264.75 74.7 -49.32 217.87 218.33 0.46 2.43 and 224 224.3 0.3 3.94 THGC159 304230.6 6879256 253.164 128.85 85.7 -10.01 no significant results THGC160 304230.7 6879256 253.146 134.78 98.2 -8.38 102 108.35 6.35 1.73 THGC161 304230.4 6879256 253.131 149.92 107.3 -7.61 113.12 115.6 2.48 2.26 and 121 122 1 2.88 THGC162 304230.5 6879257 253.044 113.23 82.2 -23.45 95 95.52 0.52 2.07 THGC163 304230.4 6879256 253.069 127.15 100.3 -21.28 117 118 1 3.40 THGC164 304230.4 6879256 253.069 146.98 111 -18.99 116.3 119.15 2.85 18.25 THGC165 304236.4 6879359 255.723 78.31 65.9 -18.46 no significant results THGC166 304236.5 6879358 255.865 79.78 86 -17.97 63.85 64.79 0.94 7.59 THGC167 304236.4 6879359 254.959 82.8 87 -42.99 67 70 3 3.66 THGC189 304418.6 6879208 149.071 14.92 78 45.00 0 11 11 3.16 THGC190 304418.6 6879208 149.076 15.02 78 0.00 0 5 5 3.22 THGC191 304418.4 6879208 147.86 14.58 78 -45.00 0 4 4 4.05 THGC192 304419.9 6879197 149.306 14.87 78 45.00 3 10.55 7.55 2.62 THGC193 304419.9 6879197 149.194 15.01 78 0.00 0 5.5 5.5 3.76 THGC194 304419.7 6879197 147.924 15 78 -45.00 0 5.1 5.1 2.47 THGC195 304420.1 6879196 149.181 14.82 135 0.00 1.1 10.8 9.7 2.28 THRD043 304239.4 6879179 254.351 278.05 107.3 -3.75 236.88 242.3 5.42 2.23 THRD044 304239.3 6879179 254.485 279 114.5 -3.07 262.9 265.26 2.36 3.15 and 272 273 1 2.18 THRD045 304239.4 6879180 254.453 270 112.7 -8.66 242.09 247.03 4.94 4.25 THRD046A 304239.3 6879180 254.133 243 106.6 -16.36 228.8 232 3.2 3.07 THRD047 304239.4 6879179 254.145 255.1 113.9 -14.80 139 139.7 0.7 2.37 and 240.57 243.25 2.68 3.70 THRD048 304239.4 6879179 254.065 288.4 120.8 -13.31 178 179 1 9.17 and 259 261.13 2.13 2.42 THRD049 304239.4 6879180 253.868 249.35 112.3 -22.53 145.7 146.41 0.71 3.41 and 225.62 227.36 1.74 3.36 THRD050 304239.3 6879179 253.857 309 125.8 -19.95 289.47 292.5 3.03 2.05 THRD051 304239.2 6879179 253.859 280 119.6 -20.29 172 173 1 6.38 and 260.78 261.82 1.04 2.76 THRD052 304239.2 6879179 253.794 267.36 113.5 -28.21 240.8 243 2.2 3.42 and 261 262 1 2.65 THRD053 304239.4 6879180 253.819 291.7 120.4 -24.98 264.08 266.1 2.02 3.18 Page 24 of 64 THUNDERBOX UNDERGROUND DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t THRD054 304239.2 6879179 254.918 273 107.8 2.12 256.6 260 3.4 2.87 THRD055 304239.2 6879179 254.98 296.98 114.8 1.64 184 185 1 3.87 and 267.4 268 0.6 2.09 and 280 283.9 3.9 2.78 THRD056 304239.2 6879179 254.777 294.01 119.6 -8.53 176 176.6 0.6 2.00 and 191 195.4 4.4 4.36 and 276 277 1 2.11 and 278.8 281 2.2 2.46 THRD057 304239 6879179 254.193 363.07 131.4 -11.00 350.7 353.6 2.9 3.07 THRD058 304239 6879179 254.442 381.73 130 -6.09 no significant results THRD059 304239.1 6879179 254.431 305.17 124.5 -12.20 175.5 176.4 0.9 3.48 and 291 295.87 4.87 2.77 THRD060 304239.2 6879179 254.664 321.36 120 0.34 194.52 195.5 0.98 2.44 and 204 205 1 4.74 and 292.07 293 0.93 2.48 THRD061 304239.1 6879179 253.886 264.13 111.7 -21.52 237.62 239.96 2.34 3.39 THRD062 304239.2 6879179 254.958 309.43 113.1 6.02 184.9 185.3 0.4 4.93 and 192 193 1 4.18 and 267 268 1 3.86 and 279 280 1 3.71 THRD063 304239.2 6879179 255.045 270.2 105.9 6.80 245 245.5 0.5 2.89 and 260.59 261.3 0.71 2.21 THRD064 304238.7 6879181 254.561 265.5 99 7.23 231.68 232.08 0.4 25.20 and 238.73 239.3 0.57 3.47 and 244 246.4 2.4 3.28 THRD065 304238.7 6879181 254.561 272.11 103.3 1.80 232.22 233 0.78 2.19 and 245.4 248 2.6 3.27 Page 25 of 64 Table 4 - Otto Bore Drill Results OTTO BORE DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t OBRC0088 304919.2 6889315 487.569 142 94.23 -59.73 66 82 16 6.12 OBRC0089 304890.4 6889298 487.77 160 90.34 -60.52 99 112 13 7.80 and 116 117 1 1.78 and 124 138 14 1.75 OBRC0090 304829.6 6889254 488.124 220 88.75 -59.65 76 77 1 1.39 OBRC0091 304861.6 6889252 488.062 202 89.15 -60.89 174 175 1 1.41 OBRC0092 304902.7 6889248 487.811 160 90 -60 97 98 1 2.51 and 101 102 1 2.49 OBRC0093 304844.4 6889220 488.083 216 89.07 -60.43 159 161 2 11.62 and 168 172 4 1.52 OBRC0094 304870.6 6889225 487.859 190 86.23 -60.36 135 140 5 2.89 OBRC0095 304913.1 6889215 487.71 154 85.78 -60.25 92 93 1 3.19 and 97 98 1 3.72 OBRC0096 304933.7 6889225 487.688 130 90.33 -60.1 60 61 1 1.16 and 63 64 1 1.12 and 68 76 8 27.22 OBRC0097 304863.6 6889189 488 190 90 -60 and 145 148 3 3.65 and 153 154 1 1.01 and 157 159 2 1.50 OBRC0098 304889.9 6889199 487.926 166 90 -60 126 134 8 1.03 OBRC0099 304939.6 6889200 487.647 124 86.58 -60.23 59 60 1 1.73 and 64 69 5 1.22 and 100 101 1 1.07 OBRC0100 304880.3 6889176 488.099 184 87.7 -60.56 138 140 2 2.31 and 146 147 1 1.29 OBRC0101 304846.5 6889160 488.343 214 89.49 -60.11 169 174 5 4.28 OBRC0102 304910.3 6889154 487.879 160 91.17 -60.24 110 111 1 1.43 and 116 119 3 1.48 OBRC0103 304866.5 6889137 488.259 184 93.17 -59.71 148 149 1 3.57 and 154 161 7 4.16 and 178 179 1 3.00 OBRC0104 304890.2 6889140 488.079 184 90 -60 138 144 6 1.30 OBRC0105 304928.1 6889139 487.832 202 90.06 -60.11 73 74 1 1.90 and 85 87 2 1.58 and 91 92 1 3.30 and 116 117 1 1.46 and 128 129 1 2.25 OBRC0106 304854.6 6889120 488.247 220 90 -60 168 173 5 11.64 OBRC0107 304881.8 6889121 488.149 220 90.31 -60.48 139 140 1 2.57 and 145 146 1 1.87 and 149 152 3 1.83 OBRC0108 304939.4 6889118 487.79 154 88.7 -59.83 83 89 6 1.95 OBRC0109 304920 6889098 487.888 190 92.32 -59.88 101 102 1 3.07 and 119 121 2 1.69 OBRC0110 304860.8 6889079 488.305 220 90 -60 no significant intercepts OBRC0111 304881 6889053 488.134 202 89.42 -60.73 148 156 8 1.58 OBRC0112 304911.8 6889053 487.939 172 90 -60 91 92 1 1.67 121 122 1 2.98 136 137 1 1.26 152 153 1 2.46 OBRC0113 304860 6889035 488.38 220 90 -60 no significant intercepts OBRC0114 304900.5 6889033 488.189 190 90 -60 134 137 3 1.35 and 149 150 1 1.23 OBRC0115 304879.8 6889015 488.3 214 88.87 -60.95 144 145 1 1.63 and 162 163 1 1.35 and 168 169 1 1.29 Page 26 of 64 OTTO BORE DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t OBRC0116 304900.6 6889014 488.148 190 90 -60 117 118 1 1.03 and 136 137 1 1.37 and 139 140 1 1.37 OBRC0117 304943.5 6889009 487.831 154 87.73 -60.43 74 76 2 1.29 OBRC0118 304859.1 6888988 488.441 232 87.34 -60.49 183 185 2 1.61 and 195 196 1 1.25 OBRC0119 304892.5 6888973 488.299 214 90 -60 22 24 2 1.84 and 151 155 4 1.06 and 168 169 1 1.10 and 173 174 1 1.04 and 179 180 1 1.81 OBRC0120 304918.5 6888974 488.265 184 91.03 -60.73 119 128 9 7.30 and 144 145 1 2.95 and 161 163 2 1.39 and 174 175 1 1.22 OBRC0121 304951.2 6888973 488.058 148 94.57 -60.59 99 100 1 5.67 and 104 106 2 1.88 OBRC0122 304882.6 6888955 488.528 226 90 -60 165 170 5 2.58 and 187 188 1 4.10 OBRC0123 304872.1 6888934 488.626 244 86.95 -59.93 176 182 6 7.06 and 193 195 2 1.28 OBRC0124 304901.2 6888933 488.552 208 90 -60 146 147 1 1.12 and 175 176 1 2.25 OBRC0125 305014 6888940 487.889 94 87.54 -61.3 4 5 1 1.11 and 32 36 4 2.53 OBRC0126 304892.2 6888912 488.601 220 94.06 -60.2 157 160 3 2.85 OBRC0127 304891.7 6888878 488.526 220 90 -60 183 184 1 2.24 and 189 190 1 1.37 OBRC0128 304943.5 6888885 488.321 184 90 -60 123 124 1 1.22 and 128 132 4 6.71 OBRC0129 305026 6888880 487.901 100 84.23 -61.06 31 33 2 5.64 and 37 38 1 5.80 and 47 48 1 1.11 OBRC0130 304881.1 6888854 488.636 232 86.44 -61.01 56 57 1 2.26 and 174 179 5 1.81 OBRC0131 304911.1 6888854 488.539 190 95.57 -60.12 137 139 2 1.54 and 176 177 1 5.56 OBRC0132 304990 6888860 488.1 118 90 -60 results pending OBRC0133 304903.5 6888835 488.618 214 89.74 -60.97 152 153 1 2.80 and 159 162 3 2.31 and 165 166 1 1.29 OBRC0134 304882.9 6888809 488.696 232 90 -60 no significant intercepts OBRC0135 304919.8 6888809 488.572 196 85.99 -59.87 139 140 1 1.89 and 154 155 1 6.01 and 174 175 1 1.31 and 178 180 2 1.34 OBRC0136 304910.9 6888790 488.598 214 83.6 -60.77 151 153 2 2.33 and 157 163 6 1.61 OBRC0137 304951.9 6888789 488.421 184 96.29 -59.91 135 142 7 5.62 and 157 161 4 5.16 Page 27 of 64 Table 5 - Atbara Drill Results ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t ATEX025 437366 6668084 350 378.9 235 -60 55.3 62.2 6.9 2.11 and 94.5 98.6 4.1 0.52 and 102.5 104.5 2 3.66 and 158 159 1 0.86 ATEX027 437497.9 6668176 350 547 234.67 -60 140 142 2 2.01 and 171 172 1 2.41 and 190 192 2 0.78 and 198 199 1 0.62 and 208 330 122 1.05 and 383 387 4 0.78 and 414 421.66 7.66 2.62 and 427 428 1 1.37 and 435 436 1 2.54 and 455 457 2 1.62 and 469 471 2 0.75 and 482 483.19 1.19 0.65 and 494 496 2 1.04 and 501.1 510.62 9.52 1.06 ATEX035 437293.1 6668568 345 853 235 -70 168 177 9 0.55 and 200.55 290 89.45 1.09 and 308 309 1 2.58 and 315 325 10 1.04 and 335 336.35 1.35 0.86 and 429 432.5 3.5 0.61 and 470 488.72 18.72 3.03 and 516 520 4 1.43 and 628 629 1 0.65 ATEX036 437009.5 6668169 345 545.8 235 -60 results pending ATEX037 437408 6668407 345 805 235 -65 results pending ATEX042 437233 6668910 350 712 235 -65 results pending ATEX043 437300 6668698 350 480.8 235 -70 357.3 360.1 2.8 2.23 and 372 373 1 1.77 and 438 451.1 13.1 1.52 and 460.2 463.8 3.6 0.80 ATEX044 437003 6668337 350 430 233 -70 39.65 43 3.35 0.71 and 47 48 1 1.37 and 144 145 1 1.69 ATEX045 437847.3 6667835 350 550 236.67 -65 449.13 452.93 3.8 2.67 ATEX046 437715.8 6667744 350 573.5 235 -65 229 231 2 1.52 and 241 242 1 1.23 and 252 253 1 1.94 ATEX049 437615.4 6668062 350 250 235.61 -64.74 no significant results ATEX050 437483.9 6667971 350 250 235 -65 100 104 4 0.50 ATEX051 437346.8 6667873 350 334 236.65 -64.83 196 200 4 0.53 and 224 236 12 1.09 and 268 272 4 0.50 ATEX053 437382 6667314 350 406 234.67 -65 56 59 3 1.91 and 171.58 174 2.42 1.55 and 226 227 1 0.56 and 272 273 1 0.77 Page 28 of 64 ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t ATEX054 437513.1 6667406 350 424 235 -65 242 263 21 0.56 and 270 271 1 0.52 and 273 275 2 0.64 and 390 391 1 1.76 and 396.8 405.2 8.4 0.82 ATEX055 437644.2 6667497 350 454.2 235 -65 258.12 260.5 2.38 0.52 ATEX056 437558.9 6667828 350 415 235 -65 132 133 1 0.56 and 189 192 3 0.81 and 250 251 1 1.00 ATEX057 437427.8 6667737 350 405.1 235 -65 173 174 1 1.10 and 240 241 1 0.52 and 243 244 1 1.62 and 260.7 279 18.3 0.65 ATEX058 437270 6667650 350 406 234.67 -65 206 211 5 2.68 and 276 284 8 3.78 and 306 318 12 0.68 ATEX059 437385 6668485 350 1404.7 200 -81.5 589.78 591 1.22 1.60 and 647.48 649 1.52 1.46 and 691.12 695.04 3.92 1.89 and 710 711.41 1.41 0.88 and 717.57 719.19 1.62 1.05 and 732 733.03 1.03 0.57 and 741.06 743.1 2.04 0.75 and 748.09 757 8.91 1.71 and 770.65 773.6 2.95 1.48 and 780.9 786.69 5.79 0.98 and 801 802 1 0.85 and 811 812 1 7.16 and 838.71 840.98 2.27 0.95 and 850.11 853.24 3.13 1.54 and 1169.35 1170.61 1.26 1.84 and 1225.95 1235 9.05 0.83 ATEX061 436996 6668802 347.75 290 240.1 -54.57 30 37 7 0.73 and 52 53 1 0.57 and 71 74 3 0.63 and 148 149 1 0.66 and 178 179 1 0.80 and 188 217 29 0.88 ATEX068 437097 6668607 348.3 298 235.11 -60.51 44 46 2 0.93 and 85 86 1 0.64 and 90 91 1 0.67 and 100 101 1 0.84 and 128 129 1 0.51 and 160 161 1 0.59 and 201 202 1 2.04 and 210 215 5 0.87 and 227 229 2 0.57 and 251 257 6 4.27 ATEX075 437132.7 6668494 347.682 334 234.74 -60.86 71 73 2 0.58 and 116 117 1 0.63 and 152 153 1 0.72 and 157 158 1 0.64 and 169 170 1 0.83 and 183 185 2 1.26 and 200 249 49 1.13 and 254 255 1 0.63 and 261 262 1 0.66 and 264 265 1 0.94 and 305 306 1 0.77 Page 29 of 64 ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade g/t ATEX076 437227.1 6668546 346.544 400 231.27 -64.63 47 48 1 2.17 and 56 57 1 0.57 and 68 69 1 1.04 and 99 100 1 0.67 and 154 155 1 1.59 and 163 165 2 4.31 and 173 174 1 0.54 and 181 186 5 0.54 and 192 194 2 7.62 and 201 202 1 0.50 and 203 204 1 0.50 and 208 209 1 1.74 ATEX079 437306.5 6668515 346.036 318 235 -55 104 130 26 1.47 and 136 143 7 1.35 and 162 167 5 1.15 and 173 174 1 0.53 and 197 198 1 0.64 and 210 232 22 1.22 and 238 239 1 0.71 and 244 245 1 1.07 and 282 283 1 0.53 and 291 292 1 0.56 and 298 299 1 1.57 and 312 318 6 2.46 ATEX082 437203.7 6668387 347.586 322 235.22 -60.44 85 86 1 1.11 and 123 134 11 0.91 and 140 143 3 0.58 and 146 147 1 0.60 and 174 175 1 0.61 and 180 181 1 0.65 and 274 283 9 0.71 and 290 292 2 0.71 and 297 298 1 0.60 ATEX085 437337.6 6668385 347.05 232 234.42 -59.84 112 116 4 0.74 and 148 150 2 1.38 and 163 165 2 0.55 and 170 171 1 0.66 and 178 192 14 1.11 and 201 206 5 0.84 and 213 216 3 2.68 and 221 222 1 14.79 and 228 229 1 0.56 Page 30 of 64 Table 6 - Mt Celia Drill Results MT CELIA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019 Downhole Hole Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade ppb MCAC0951 451900 6722052 358 110 0 -90 60 64 4 37.9 MCAC0974 454197 6722077 360 98 0 -90 92 98 6 45.1 MCAC0975 454300 6722059 360 112 0 -90 80 84 4 46.1 MCAC0977 454504 6722046 360 87 0 -90 84 87 3 31.4 MCAC0981 452003 6721139 360 108 0 -90 60 64 4 33.2 and 92 96 4 30.4 MCAC0982 452101 6721147 360 114 0 -90 84 88 4 27.9 and 112 114 2 24.1 MCAC0983 452199 6721150 359 108 0 -90 56 60 4 25.7 and 76 80 4 26.2 and 100 108 8 87.5 MCAC0984 452302 6721145 360 119 0 -90 56 64 8 30.4 MCAC0989 452800 6721140 360 97 0 -90 72 76 4 21.1 MCAC0992 453099 6721157 365 96 0 -90 60 64 4 24.6 MCAC0993 453205 6721169 365 100 0 -90 80 84 4 27.6 MCAC0994 453139 6721152 365 108 0 -90 104 108 4 24.7 MCAC1003 454010 6721160 370 91 0 -90 84 88 4 65.5 MCAC1004 454103 6721142 370 91 0 -90 80 88 8 250.9 MCAC1012 452116 6720316 380 87 0 -90 52 56 4 41.0 MCAC1017 452611 6720318 380 105 0 -90 80 88 8 26.9 MCAC1023 453218 6720315 360 118 0 -90 60 64 4 34.5 MCAC1027 453614 6720322 360 98 0 -90 88 96 8 1639.6 MCAC1028 453714 6720316 360 101 0 -90 80 84 4 31.8 and 88 96 8 160.1 MCAC1030 453907 6720323 360 95 0 -90 16 20 4 56.8 MCAC1031 454010 6720321 360 109 0 -90 92 96 4 22.0 MCAC1048 453497 6719360 357 93 0 -90 80 84 4 52.3 MCAC1059 452398 6719346 359 95 0 -90 92 95 3 24.7 MCAC1070 451997 6718449 364 107 0 -90 64 68 4 49.4 and 104 107 3 56.1 MCAC1081 453102 6718442 381 91 0 -90 84 91 7 71.2 Page 31 of 64 Karari 2012 JORC Table 1 (Including KA Sth) Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling Techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Karari have included reverse circulation drillholes (RC), diamond drillholes (DD) and or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools RC grade control drilling within the pit, and diamond drilling and face chip sampling underground. appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole Historic sampling methods conducted since 1991 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse circulation and gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These diamond drillholes. examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample Sampling for diamond and RC drilling and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement procedures as per industry standard. tools or systems used RC chips and diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis. RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time (1991- 2004). Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to RC chips are cone or riffle split and sampled into 1m intervals, diamond core is NQ or HQ sized, sampled to 1m intervals or the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core and underground faces are chip sampled to geological boundaries been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation (0.2-1m). All methods are used to produce representative sample of less than 3 kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage. pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g or 50 g sub more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse sample for analysis by FA/AAS. gold that has inherent sampling problems. Some grade control RC chips were analysed in the Saracen on site laboratory using a PAL (pulverise and leach) method. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine Visible gold is sometimes encountered in underground drillcore and face samples. nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire assay and unspecified methods. Drilling Techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary The deposit was initially sampled by 11 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 496 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼ ''bit size) and 25 surface air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core unknown diameter diamond core holes. diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- Saracen has completed 14 surface RC precollars with HQ and NQ diamond tail drill holes (precollars averaging 287m, diamond sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by tails averaging 168m) , 76 RC holes from both surface and within the pit ( recent drilling utilised a 143mm diameter bit with a face what method, etc.). sampling hammer and an external auxiliary booster) and 3052 grade control RC holes within the pit. 786 NQ diamond holes have been drilled underground. 2002 underground faces and walls have been chip sampled. Diamond tails were oriented using an Ezi-mark tool. Some historic surface diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods. Drill Sample Recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample RC sampling recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; no historic recoveries recoveries and results assessed have been recorded. Diamond core recovery percentages calculated from measured core versus drilled intervals are logged and recorded in the database. Recoveries average >90%. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general issues. representative nature of the samples Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked against depth given on the core blocks. UG faces are sampled from left to right across the face at the same height from the floor. During GC campaigns the sample bags weight versus bulk reject weight are compared to ensure adequate and even sample recovery. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling. and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential Diamond drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material is minimal. loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Any historical relationship is not known. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and Logging of RC chips and diamond drill core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate veining. Page 32 of 64 Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number, type, fill material, studies. shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. All faces are photographed and mapped. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. Chips from all RC holes (exploration and GC) are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core trays and archived on site. Core is photographed in both dry and wet state. Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness. The total length and percentage of the relevant All RC and diamond drillholes holes are logged in full and all faces are mapped. intersections logged Every second drill line is logged in grade control programs with infill logging carried out as deemed necessary. Historical logging is approximately 95% complete. Sub-sampling techniques and If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side. sample preparation taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and All exploration and grade control RC samples are cone or riffle split. Occasional wet samples are encountered. whether sampled wet or dry. Underground faces are chip sampled using a hammer.