Saracen Mineral : Organic Growth Strategy Continues to Deliver

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
Saracen set for further growth in production and mine life following more outstanding drilling results across the board
Organic growth strategy continues to deliver exceptional results
11th November 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Strong start to the FY20 exploration campaign, with outstanding drilling results from Carosue Dam and Thunderbox
-
The results highlight the substantial potential for further growth in mine life and production at both centres
-
A$50m FY20 exploration budget is the centrepiece of Saracen's highly successful organic growth strategy
-
This strategy saw Reserves grow by 32% to 3.3Moz in FY19 at a discovery cost of just A$30 per Reserve ounce
Carosue Dam
-
At Karari - Dervish, thick high-grade drill results included:
|
Karari:
|
|
Dervish:
|
•
|
51m
|
@ 8.5g/t
|
•
|
20m @ 4.6g/t
|
•
|
24m
|
@ 14.3g/t
|
•
|
21m @ 4.5g/t
|
•
|
33m
|
@ 7.5g/t
|
•
|
26m @ 3.5g/t
|
•
|
18m
|
@ 6.0g/t
|
•
|
17m @ 4.0g/t
-
At the Atbara discovery (just 4km from the Carosue Dam mill), framework drill results included (aggregated):
-
-
139m @ 1.1g/t (including 122m @ 1.1g/t, 8m @ 2.6g/t and 9m @ 1.1g/t)
-
127m @ 1.3g/t (including 90m @ 1.1g/t, 10m @ 1.0g/t and 27m @ 2.2g/t)
-
At the Carosue Dam Seismic Project, 3D seismic survey completed with results anticipated during the current quarter
-
At Mt Celia regional, air core drilling has identified another strong anomaly south of the previously reported Okavango prospect, with new results up to 1640ppb
Thunderbox
-
At Thunderbox A Zone underground, drill results included 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4g/t
-
At Thunderbox D Zone open pit, drill results included 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4g/t
-
At Otto Bore, drill results included 8m @ 27.2g/t and 13m @ 7.9g/t
Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the latest results highlighted the significant growth potential at the Company's existing assets.
"Our organic growth strategy continues to deliver exceptional returns on our investment by any measure," he said. "There is still immense potential to grow production and mine life at our assets, which also allows us to capitalise on our existing infrastructure. This combination of extremely low discovery costs and access to existing infrastructure ensures we generate outstanding returns on our capital, which is our overall objective."
More growth in FY20
Western Australian gold miner Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report another round of strong drilling results.
Saracen's increased exploration spend in recent years has past three years (after mining depletion) to a record 3.3Moz increase of 800,000oz despite 330,000oz mining depletion.
delivered global-leading growth, with Reserves doubling over the at 30 June 2019. FY19 was particularly successful, with a Reserve
Figure 1 - Track record of exploration investment delivering growth
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration spend (A$m) - Line
|
Ore Reserve (Moz) - Bars
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
This track record of success (FY19 discovery cost of A$30 per Reserve oz) has motivated FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m.
Figure 2 - FY20 group exploration spend
Carosue Dam Corridor
A$5m
Karari - Dervish
Exploration A$17m
A$18m
Thunderbox
A$10m
The FY20 campaign has started very strongly, with A$16m invested on exploration activities in the recent September quarter and a host of impressive results returned across the portfolio.
Carosue Dam Operations - Drilling update
Karari - Dervish underground
The Karari - Dervish underground mine comprises two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the Carouse Dam mill.
Karari drilling has focused on infill grade control following a significant increase in Ore Reserves at 30 June 2019. Drilling has continued with two underground rigs from the 1940 and 1916 drill drives. Multiple thick high grade results have confirmed the increasing grade profile with depth.
Significant results include 51m @ 8.5g/t, 33m @ 7.5g/t and 24m @ 14.3g/t. The high grade shoots remain open at depth and will be tested further during FY20.
Figure 3 - Karari Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine)
Drilling will revert to extensional exploration and Resource definition early in the March quarter 2020, when the new 1805 drill drive is fully developed. This will be located 135m below the existing drill platform to facilitate the next phase of Reserve growth, weighted to FY21. This will be counterbalanced by enhanced contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio.
Below is a table of significant Karari infill intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
|
KRGC681
|
51.0m
|
@ 8.5g/t
|
KRGC677
|
33.2m
|
@ 7.5g/t
|
KRGC682
|
24.0m
|
@ 14.3g/t
|
KRGC702
|
17.9m
|
@ 6.0g/t
|
KRGC655
|
11.4m
|
@ 8.7g/t
|
KRGC676
|
19.3m
|
@ 5.1g/t
At the sister Dervish deposit, drilling in the south has continued to define the thick high grade shoot bound by the Osman Fault, with strong results including 17.0m @ 4.0g/t, 26.1m @ 3.5g/t and 13.9m @ 3.6g/t.
Drilling in the north similarly has defined thick high grade mineralisation within the current Ore Reserve. Significant new results include 20.3m @ 4.6g/t, 20.7m @ 4.5g/t and 10.2m @ 7.9 g/t.
Figure 4 - Dervish Long Section, New Drill Results (Karari-Dervish mine)
Extensional drilling from the existing drill platform is largely complete, with a hiatus planned in the June half 2020 whilst drilling capacity is deployed to Deep South to commence infill drilling ahead of ore development.
The next extensional exploration and Resource definition program at Dervish will commence when a new drill drive is established at depth, anticipated late in the June quarter 2020.
Below is a table of significant Dervish intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
WDGC271
|
20.3m @ 4.6g/t
|
WDGC272
|
20.7m @ 4.5g/t
|
WDGC254
|
26.1m @ 3.5g/t
|
WDGC211
|
17.0m @ 4.0g/t
|
WDGC229
|
29.3m @ 2.1g/t
|
WDGC292A
|
20.5m @ 2.7g/t
Page 4 of 64
Thunderbox Operations - Drilling update
Thunderbox underground
Recent drilling has been testing the margins of the mineralisation to optimise the extents of the Ore Reserve ahead of underground mining. The latest results have continued to demonstrate the consistent and persistent nature of the Thunderbox mineralisation, boding well for future underground stoping.
Significant new A Zone underground results include 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t.
Figure 5 - Thunderbox Long Section, New Drill Results
Thunderbox D Zone
A small surface RC program has been completed in the D Zone to increase the definition of the high grade shoot. Previous drilling highlighted the prominence of the shoot with the new drilling adding further confidence.
Significant new D Zone open pit results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t.
Below is a table of significant Thunderbox intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
THGC147
|
89.1m @ 2.0g/t
|
THGC150
|
72.0m @ 2.4g/t
|
THGC148
|
74.0m @ 1.7g/t
|
TBRC127
|
86.0m @ 1.7g/t
|
TBRC125
|
53.0m @ 1.5g/t
|
TBRC124
|
53.0m @ 1.1g/t
Otto Bore
Extensional infill RC drilling has resumed at Otto Bore following the successful maiden Ore Reserve of 950kt at 2.0g/t for 60,000 ounces at 30 June 2019. The extensional drilling has focused on further defining the high grade shoots proximal to the Ore Reserve.
The recent drilling has further demonstrated the growth potential of the project with some impressive results being returned.
Significant new Otto Bore results include 8m @ 27.2g/t, 13m @ 7.8g/t and 16m @ 6.1 g/t.
Figure 6 - Otto Bore Long Section, New Drill Results
The recent program is only partially complete, with drilling set to resume when the Thunderbox D Zone program is finished later this month. The program will then focus on testing north of the Ore Reserve.
Below is a table of significant Otto Bore intercepts:
Significant drill results include:
|
OBRC0096
|
8.0m
|
@ 27.2g/t
|
OBRC0106
|
5.0m
|
@ 11.6g/t
|
OBRC0089
|
13.0m @ 7.9g/t
|
OBRC0088
|
16.0m @ 6.1g/t
|
OBRC0120
|
9.0m
|
@ 7.3g/t
Regional Exploration - Update
Atbara (Carosue Dam Corridor)
Drilling along the highly prospective Carosue Dam Corridor has delivered early success, with a significant discovery at Atbara (announced in November 2018), only 4km north of the mill.
Broad 160m x 160m framework drilling has recently been completed, aimed at understanding the size of the system. A large system has been identified, with the majority of the mineralisation occupying a strike length of 860m between two major post mineralisation Proterozoic dykes. The system remains open at depth.
Significant new framework results include 122m @ 1.1g/t and 89m @ 1.1 g/t.
Figure 7 - Atbara Long Section, New Drill Results
Following completion of the framework drilling, a tight spaced 20m x 20m program has commenced. This program will assess the close space variability and continuity of the mineralisation, and assist in optimising the drill spacing required to define and build a future Mineral Resource estimate.
Detailed re-logging of the copper-molybdenum minerals with respect to gold has not identified any direct correlations, indicating the gold and copper-molybdenum may be from separate mineralising events. Recently over 15,000 pulp samples have been submitted for copper and molybdenum assay to determine if the copper-molybdenum is a key element of the overall system.
Page 7 of 64
Below is a table of significant Atbara exploration intercepts:
|
Significant drill results include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
Primary (or including)
|
ATEX027
|
139.2m @ 1.1g/t
|
122.0m @ 1.1g/t
|
|
|
|
7.7m @ 2.6g/t
|
|
|
|
9.5m @ 1.1g/t
|
ATEX035
|
126.7m @ 1.3g/t
|
89.5m
|
@ 1.1g/t
|
|
|
|
10.0m
|
@ 1.0g/t
|
|
|
|
27.2m
|
@ 2.2g/t
|
ATEX079
|
60.0m
|
@ 1.3g/t
|
26.0m
|
@ 1.5g/t
|
|
|
|
7.0m @ 1.4g/t
|
|
|
|
5.0m @ 1.2g/t
|
|
|
|
22m @ 1.2g/t
|
ATEX075
|
49.0m
|
@ 1.1g/t
|
49.0m
|
@ 1.1g/t
|
ATEX061
|
29.0m
|
@ 0.9/t
|
29.0m
|
@ 0.9/t
Carosue Dam Seismic Project
Completion of the 3D seismic survey data processing is anticipated in the current December quarter.
The high-resolution fully nodal acquisition recorded 263 million traces of seismic data over 50km2 including Karari, Dervish and Atbara. This is the highest resolution hard rock survey in Australia and the second largest by area to date. The majority of the survey has a 400-fold cover in a 7.5m x 7.5m bin size. Each depth slice of the final 3D cube will have about 1 million data points. Early indications suggest resolution of geological features in the 3D cube will be excellent.
Early review of the processed data confirms the high geological resolution that has been mapped by the survey. The fine detail that will be resolved will facilitate the construction of a highly definitive 3D geology model. This model will be extremely valuable when defining new drilling targets proximal to the existing mines and along the Carosue Dam corridor north to Atbara.
Figure 8 - Carosue Dam, 3D Seismic data
Mt Celia
Broad pattern drilling (900m x 100m) has continued to progress south along the previously unexplored corridor proximal to the Pinjin Fault (approximately 80km north of the Carosue Dam mill).
The aircore drilling which commenced in FY19 has successfully identified a large anomaly (Okavango) to the west of Safari Bore. This significant anomaly is now defined over a strike length of 6.0km and is up to 1.2km wide. The Okavango prospect is a strong basement anomaly that is coincident with albite-sericite alteration and key pathfinder elements including; As, Bi, Mo, Sb, Te and Ce.
The aircore drill spacing at Okavango will be closed in to 200m lines during the remainder of the December quarter to better understand the geology and define the core of the anomaly. This will then form the basis of the initial deep test for primary mineralisation.
The recent wide spaced air core drilling further south has identified a new anomaly that strikes north-northwest between the Two Lids Fault and the Pinjin Fault. This new anomaly has been defined over a strike length of 6km.
Figure 9 - Mt Celia, Air core drilling results
Further air core drilling is planned during FY20 to complete the full program to the south and infill significant zones of anomalism defined during FY19 and FY20.
Table 1 - Karari Drill Results
|
KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC632A
|
438621.5
|
6663775
|
-63.8198
|
123
|
299.4
|
-30.61
|
275
|
284.8
|
9.8
|
3.56
|
KRGC634
|
438621.7
|
6663775
|
-64.0198
|
315
|
300
|
-41.09
|
276
|
277
|
1
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
279
|
280.1
|
1.1
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
289
|
289.6
|
0.6
|
3.68
|
KRGC638
|
438730.7
|
6663301
|
-93.6925
|
177.36
|
188.7
|
-41.12 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC639
|
438730.9
|
6663301
|
-93.716
|
206.5
|
172.8
|
-35.94
|
163.6
|
164.2
|
0.6
|
3.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171.6
|
172.55
|
0.95
|
8.07
|
KRGC641
|
438640.7
|
6663720
|
-61.34
|
204
|
246.2
|
-56.3
|
144.3
|
147.7
|
3.4
|
2.70
|
KRGC642
|
438640.8
|
6663720
|
-61.39
|
222
|
211.6
|
-65.15
|
156.75
|
158.3
|
1.55
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
169.1
|
1.1
|
2.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
179.3
|
183
|
3.7
|
3.63
|
KRGC643
|
438640.5
|
6663720
|
-61.39
|
215
|
237.1
|
-62.46
|
132
|
134
|
2
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150.6
|
157
|
6.4
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162
|
162.4
|
0.4
|
3.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.8
|
189.45
|
0.65
|
5.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.6
|
203.05
|
9.45
|
5.88
|
KRGC644
|
438640.7
|
6663720
|
-61.204
|
240
|
214.76
|
-74.01
|
168.24
|
169.77
|
1.53
|
5.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
176.45
|
177.45
|
1
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183.53
|
184.07
|
0.54
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.09
|
188.41
|
0.32
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
196.87
|
197.47
|
0.6
|
2.71
|
KRGC645
|
438640.9
|
6663720
|
-61.329
|
227.82
|
252.3
|
-67.59
|
164.7
|
166
|
1.3
|
5.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
169.96
|
170.68
|
0.72
|
5.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
172.02
|
1.02
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175.12
|
175.85
|
0.73
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
207
|
214.4
|
7.4
|
8.82
|
KRGC646
|
438640.3
|
6663721
|
-61.3
|
231
|
264.5
|
-62.28
|
202.6
|
204.8
|
2.2
|
5.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208.2
|
212.1
|
3.9
|
7.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.2
|
218.2
|
1
|
2.80
|
KRGC647
|
438640.4
|
6663721
|
-61.302
|
248
|
243.5
|
-77.86
|
212.4
|
213.2
|
0.8
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219
|
220.8
|
1.8
|
2.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.3
|
231.9
|
1.6
|
2.92
|
KRGC648
|
438640.5
|
6663721
|
-61.318
|
249
|
259.4
|
-75.88
|
171.25
|
171.7
|
0.45
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
180.9
|
184.3
|
3.4
|
2.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
194.6
|
198.4
|
3.8
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
211.4
|
212.9
|
1.5
|
3.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225.8
|
226.3
|
0.5
|
3.95
|
KRGC649
|
438640.7
|
6663720
|
-61.314
|
267
|
284.1
|
-72.83
|
133.85
|
134.8
|
0.95
|
4.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182.8
|
183.65
|
0.85
|
3.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.6
|
188.95
|
0.35
|
5.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
243.3
|
244.9
|
1.6
|
4.29
|
KRGC650
|
438640.7
|
6663720
|
-61.295
|
275.1
|
295.7
|
-70.75
|
211.35
|
212.2
|
0.85
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
242
|
243
|
1
|
6.84
|
KRGC651
|
438641.1
|
6663720
|
-61.327
|
258
|
197.6
|
-82.3
|
203
|
203.9
|
0.9
|
4.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
209.25
|
212.2
|
2.95
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215.3
|
221.7
|
6.4
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.5
|
249
|
18.5
|
3.21
|
KRGC652
|
438641
|
6663720
|
-61.312
|
260.5
|
238.3
|
-82.09
|
185.2
|
186.05
|
0.85
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
189
|
189.45
|
0.45
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
195
|
195.5
|
0.5
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
197
|
198
|
1
|
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201.3
|
202
|
0.7
|
5.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208
|
208.7
|
0.7
|
6.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213.1
|
221
|
7.9
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224.5
|
232
|
7.5
|
4.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
241.5
|
241.9
|
0.4
|
2.74
|
KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC653
|
438641.2
|
6663720
|
-61.328
|
273
|
261.4
|
-83.76
|
|
210.8
|
211.7
|
0.9
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
214.4
|
215.4
|
1
|
6.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
218.6
|
228.6
|
10
|
3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
231.7
|
246.8
|
15.1
|
4.29
|
KRGC654
|
438642.1
|
6663721
|
-61.309
|
318
|
294.8
|
-79.3
|
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
229
|
229.9
|
0.9
|
3.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
234.2
|
234.95
|
0.75
|
2.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
246
|
247
|
1
|
7.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
250.2
|
251
|
0.8
|
2.98
|
KRGC655
|
438619.6
|
6663777
|
-63.784
|
275.6
|
296.6
|
-51.93
|
|
235.5
|
246.9
|
11.4
|
8.69
|
KRGC656
|
438620.1
|
6663778
|
-63.407
|
293
|
297.7
|
-42.36
|
|
254.8
|
256
|
1.2
|
5.84
|
KRGC657
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.407
|
168
|
299.3
|
-38.18 hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC658
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.206
|
317
|
302.4
|
-36.45
|
|
138.3
|
138.8
|
0.5
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
283.3
|
287.1
|
3.8
|
3.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
292.55
|
293.6
|
1.05
|
7.87
|
KRGC658A
|
438620.3
|
6663778
|
-63.539
|
311.8
|
304
|
-33.12
|
|
283.15
|
290.8
|
7.65
|
3.50
|
KRGC659
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.206
|
150.13
|
304.7
|
-34.81 hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC660
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.605
|
180
|
308.8
|
-30.1 hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC661
|
438619.5
|
6663776
|
-63.256
|
162
|
302.4
|
-45.78 hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC661A
|
438620.4
|
6663778
|
-63.313
|
360
|
306.5
|
-43.21
|
|
283.15
|
290.8
|
7.65
|
3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
315.7
|
316
|
0.3
|
5.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
318
|
321.05
|
3.05
|
3.06
|
KRGC662
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.518
|
351
|
305.2
|
-37.28
|
|
304
|
306
|
2
|
7.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
309.75
|
310.4
|
0.65
|
3.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
313.25
|
313.9
|
0.65
|
4.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
317.55
|
320.1
|
2.55
|
3.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
322
|
327
|
5
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
336.5
|
337.2
|
0.7
|
3.28
|
KRGC663
|
438620.1
|
6663778
|
-63.518
|
234
|
307.7
|
-40.36 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC664
|
438620.5
|
6663778
|
-63.544
|
342
|
308.5
|
-33.58 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC665
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.68
|
198
|
310.7
|
-38.7 hole not sampled
|
|
|
|
KRGC666
|
438620.3
|
6663778
|
-63.634
|
312
|
302.6
|
-26.37
|
|
254.9
|
255.75
|
0.85
|
3.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256.85
|
257.95
|
1.1
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
262.2
|
263.3
|
1.1
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
265.95
|
267
|
1.05
|
2.83
|
KRGC667
|
438703.3
|
6663343
|
-93.922
|
186
|
251
|
-74.01
|
|
140
|
141
|
1
|
4.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
157.4
|
0.4
|
2.98
|
KRGC668
|
438701.6
|
6663345
|
-92.522
|
182.6
|
269.4
|
-67.85
|
|
120
|
121.7
|
1.7
|
3.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
127.6
|
127.9
|
0.3
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
137.6
|
138.4
|
0.8
|
6.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149.45
|
149.75
|
0.3
|
20.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
170.5
|
171.05
|
0.55
|
6.50
|
KRGC669
|
438701.5
|
6663346
|
-93.927
|
170.8
|
269.1
|
-58.01
|
|
110.85
|
115.3
|
4.45
|
3.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
119.5
|
124
|
4.5
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
4.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
147.15
|
148
|
0.85
|
2.99
|
KRGC670
|
438701
|
6663345
|
-92.413
|
192
|
285.4
|
-71.79
|
|
132.6
|
137
|
4.4
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149.2
|
150
|
0.8
|
2.70
|
KRGC671
|
438702.2
|
6663347
|
-93.809
|
183.1
|
283.4
|
-51.52
|
|
112.6
|
113
|
0.4
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
113.5
|
114
|
0.5
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
120.2
|
125
|
4.8
|
11.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133
|
135
|
2
|
3.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
149.81
|
0.81
|
3.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
169
|
173
|
4
|
14.24
|
KRGC672
|
438702.2
|
6663347
|
-93.757
|
193.2
|
288.7
|
-60.33
|
|
133.6
|
135.12
|
1.52
|
6.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138.33
|
139.21
|
0.88
|
9.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
166.32
|
166.92
|
0.6
|
4.97
|
KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC673
|
438702.7
|
6663346
|
-93.897
|
219
|
297
|
-69.02
|
|
140.5
|
141
|
0.5
|
11.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
152
|
153
|
1
|
6.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157.2
|
157.65
|
0.45
|
6.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
158.85
|
159.15
|
0.3
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
179.15
|
1.15
|
3.70
|
KRGC674
|
438703.1
|
6663345
|
-93.916
|
230.9
|
307.9
|
-73.2
|
|
145.7
|
148.56
|
2.86
|
4.34
|
KRGC675
|
438702.3
|
6663347
|
-93.71
|
233.89
|
313.9
|
-58.35
|
|
153
|
157.1
|
4.1
|
5.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165.5
|
166
|
0.5
|
4.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178.03
|
178.6
|
0.57
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
182.8
|
0.8
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
185.6
|
186
|
0.4
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
191.5
|
192
|
0.5
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208.2
|
208.7
|
0.5
|
10.50
|
KRGC676
|
438702.4
|
6663347
|
-93.688
|
216
|
313.6
|
-51.55
|
|
168.2
|
187.5
|
19.3
|
5.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208
|
210
|
2
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
214
|
215
|
1
|
2.69
|
KRGC677
|
438620.4
|
6663778
|
-63.493
|
414
|
316
|
-46.36
|
|
336.85
|
370
|
33.15
|
7.45
|
KRGC678
|
438620.3
|
6663778
|
-63.858
|
350
|
313.5
|
-46.19
|
|
312.4
|
318
|
5.6
|
6.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
323
|
324
|
1
|
4.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
335
|
336
|
1
|
4.22
|
KRGC680
|
438620.4
|
6663778
|
-63.344
|
357
|
310.1
|
-40.87
|
|
320.15
|
321.45
|
1.3
|
5.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
331.1
|
344
|
12.9
|
5.79
|
KRGC681
|
438620.5
|
6663778
|
-63.786
|
362.8
|
312.8
|
-50.91
|
|
311.05
|
362
|
50.95
|
8.55
|
KRGC682
|
438620.4
|
6663778
|
-63.567
|
344.2
|
315.2
|
-53.74
|
|
296
|
320
|
24
|
14.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
327
|
332.7
|
5.7
|
3.74
|
KRGC683
|
438620.2
|
6663778
|
-63.731
|
248.9
|
304.7
|
-47.75 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC684
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.927
|
251.4
|
333.7
|
-75.74
|
|
204
|
205
|
1
|
3.23
|
KRGC685
|
438704.7
|
6663345
|
-93.87
|
261
|
327.6
|
-63.8
|
|
189
|
190
|
1
|
2.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205.77
|
208
|
2.23
|
4.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213
|
226
|
13
|
3.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
232.05
|
232.38
|
0.33
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236.22
|
238
|
1.78
|
2.83
|
KRGC686
|
438704.3
|
6663345
|
-93.917
|
245.7
|
322
|
-58.86
|
|
171.65
|
172.89
|
1.24
|
3.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178.05
|
180
|
1.95
|
4.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184.95
|
186.35
|
1.4
|
10.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
206
|
207
|
1
|
3.42
|
KRGC687
|
438703.3
|
6663348
|
-93.745
|
258
|
331.3
|
-55.76
|
|
189
|
212
|
23
|
3.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219.5
|
219.9
|
0.4
|
2.51
|
KRGC688A
|
438704.2
|
6663345
|
-93.913
|
245.6
|
327.6
|
-51.58
|
|
188
|
190.45
|
2.45
|
7.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.5
|
198
|
4.5
|
11.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205.65
|
210
|
4.35
|
7.69
|
KRGC689
|
438702.4
|
6663347
|
-92.557
|
263.6
|
334.2
|
-50.37
|
|
209.5
|
216.95
|
7.45
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220.45
|
221.1
|
0.65
|
7.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225.25
|
227
|
1.75
|
6.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
245
|
247
|
2
|
3.24
|
KRGC690
|
438704
|
6663348
|
-93.768
|
249
|
324.1
|
-47.72
|
|
198
|
203.5
|
5.5
|
2.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
209.2
|
209.5
|
0.3
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220
|
220.46
|
0.46
|
2.63
|
KRGC691
|
438702.4
|
6663347
|
-92.557
|
254.6
|
330.7
|
-47.22
|
|
209
|
222.7
|
13.7
|
4.23
|
KRGC692
|
438704.2
|
6663345
|
-93.934
|
281.6
|
337.4
|
-47.83
|
|
224.6
|
247
|
22.4
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
258.6
|
259.3
|
0.7
|
4.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
262.7
|
264
|
1.3
|
2.68
|
KRGC693
|
438732.7
|
6663301
|
-93.373
|
216
|
174.9
|
-30.67
|
|
150.6
|
152.84
|
2.24
|
12.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
160
|
162.2
|
2.2
|
3.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
166
|
168.3
|
2.3
|
4.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
177.3
|
177.9
|
0.6
|
14.50
|
KARARI DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
KRGC694
|
438732.7
|
6663301
|
-93.4
|
195
|
179.5
|
-34.18
|
135
|
136
|
1
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
152.46
|
152.9
|
0.44
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183.8
|
184.25
|
0.45
|
3.17
|
KRGC695
|
438732.8
|
6663301
|
-93.304
|
260.82
|
162.6
|
-28.41
|
200.7
|
205.6
|
4.9
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
247.5
|
248.6
|
1.1
|
4.07
|
KRGC696
|
438619.6
|
6663777
|
-63.979
|
249
|
288.4
|
-43.28
|
206
|
215.1
|
9.1
|
4.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
222.74
|
224
|
1.26
|
3.83
|
KRGC697
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.991
|
237
|
283.2
|
-53.52
|
194.9
|
195.85
|
0.95
|
8.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213
|
220.9
|
7.9
|
4.61
|
KRGC698
|
438620.1
|
6663778
|
-63.474
|
324
|
303.9
|
-46.17
|
279
|
280
|
1
|
3.37
|
KRGC699
|
438619.8
|
6663778
|
-63.898
|
285
|
299.6
|
-55.3
|
244
|
254.91
|
10.91
|
7.17
|
KRGC700
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.585
|
165
|
307.2
|
-50.84
|
163.15
|
163.5
|
0.35
|
2.91
|
KRGC701
|
438619.8
|
6663777
|
-63.594
|
282
|
303.5
|
-56.6
|
256.33
|
260
|
3.67
|
4.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
261.73
|
263
|
1.27
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
263.65
|
270
|
6.35
|
5.80
|
KRGC702
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.52
|
294
|
307.1
|
-60.21
|
253
|
270.9
|
17.9
|
6.00
|
KRGC703
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.586
|
141
|
301
|
-51.76 results pending
|
|
|
|
KRGC704A
|
438733.1
|
6663301
|
-93.041
|
302
|
160.9
|
-19.98
|
232
|
232.45
|
0.45
|
7.07
|
KRGC705
|
438733.1
|
6663301
|
-93.225
|
315
|
155.2
|
-25.93 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRGC706
|
438619.5
|
6663777
|
-63.353
|
312
|
299.7
|
-31.46
|
249.2
|
249.7
|
0.5
|
6.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
253
|
266.85
|
13.85
|
3.96
|
KRGC707
|
438619.7
|
6663777
|
-63.72
|
341
|
304.8
|
-37.33
|
260.7
|
263.7
|
3
|
4.70
|
KRRD444
|
438729.3
|
6663312
|
-93.8787
|
282
|
65.4
|
-83.05 no significant results
|
|
|
|
KRRD449
|
438732.9
|
6663301
|
-93.003
|
285
|
158.8
|
-31.66
|
253
|
253.9
|
0.9
|
4.45
|
KRRD450
|
438732.7
|
6663300
|
-93.092
|
261
|
163.7
|
-34.67
|
188.1
|
194.9
|
6.8
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201
|
202.3
|
1.3
|
2.85
|
KRRD451
|
438732.9
|
6663301
|
-93.055
|
261
|
160.9
|
-39.77
|
194.9
|
197.7
|
2.8
|
5.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219.5
|
219.9
|
0.4
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
229.5
|
230
|
0.5
|
10.50
|
KRRD452
|
438733
|
6663301
|
-93.131
|
255
|
162.5
|
-44
|
180.5
|
181.1
|
0.6
|
11.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220
|
221
|
1
|
5.71
|
KRRD453
|
438732.8
|
6663301
|
-93.208
|
231
|
169.9
|
-43.97
|
155.8
|
156.3
|
0.5
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
156.8
|
157.15
|
0.35
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164
|
164.7
|
0.7
|
3.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193
|
193.87
|
0.87
|
2.56
|
KRRD454
|
438732.8
|
6663301
|
-93.442
|
207
|
184.4
|
-53.77
|
136
|
136.75
|
0.75
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
156.15
|
156.9
|
0.75
|
2.56
|
KRRD455
|
438732.7
|
6663301
|
-93.477
|
261
|
161.1
|
-50.56
|
184.3
|
185
|
0.7
|
7.23
Table 2 - Whirling Dervish Drill Results
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDEX063
|
438335
|
6665537
|
140.42
|
576
|
344.20
|
-66.95
|
|
236
|
237
|
1
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
280
|
281.6
|
1.6
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
397.25
|
399
|
1.75
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
408.6
|
419
|
10.4
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
452.2
|
453
|
0.8
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
471.31
|
476
|
4.69
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
479.15
|
480.5
|
1.35
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
482
|
483
|
1
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
489.32
|
490.15
|
0.83
|
2.76
|
WDGC207
|
438381.5
|
6665508
|
141.345
|
267
|
188.88
|
-54.27
|
|
155
|
156
|
1
|
18.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161.94
|
166.64
|
4.7
|
4.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
179
|
182.72
|
3.72
|
3.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
190.95
|
191.5
|
0.55
|
4.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.11
|
229.19
|
1.08
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240.53
|
241.55
|
1.02
|
6.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
249
|
256
|
7
|
4.39
|
WDGC208
|
438381.1
|
6665508
|
141.353
|
191.4
|
173.40
|
-53.76 no significant results
|
|
|
|
WDGC209
|
438381.6
|
6665508
|
141.273
|
326.9
|
164.70
|
-51.64
|
|
170.6
|
172.15
|
1.55
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
177.15
|
177.6
|
0.45
|
2.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213.05
|
214.05
|
1
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226.6
|
227.6
|
1
|
8.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239
|
254.4
|
15.4
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
263
|
264
|
1
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
285
|
297
|
12
|
1.99
|
WDGC210
|
438381.4
|
6665508
|
141.295
|
284.9
|
184.80
|
-58.96
|
|
170.1
|
178
|
7.9
|
2.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
187.05
|
194.75
|
7.7
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
206
|
207
|
1
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.8
|
218.25
|
0.45
|
8.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225.65
|
227.1
|
1.45
|
3.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
253.4
|
263.7
|
10.3
|
1.71
|
WDGC211
|
438381
|
6665508
|
141.243
|
323.8
|
166.70
|
-58.70
|
|
128.2
|
128.75
|
0.55
|
12.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
172
|
173
|
1
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
191
|
192
|
1
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.05
|
228
|
10.95
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236
|
243
|
7
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254.6
|
255.6
|
1
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
265.7
|
266.4
|
0.7
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
293
|
310
|
17
|
3.95
|
WDGC212
|
438380.8
|
6665508
|
141.352
|
294
|
192.10
|
-68.31
|
|
139
|
141.8
|
2.8
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
146
|
146.6
|
0.6
|
2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.75
|
234
|
3.25
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
251.9
|
276
|
24.1
|
1.93
|
WDGC213
|
438380.5
|
6665508
|
141.299
|
279
|
210.00
|
-65.64
|
|
133.85
|
137.4
|
3.55
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
147.15
|
147.95
|
0.8
|
2.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184.25
|
185.55
|
1.3
|
3.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
221.2
|
223.1
|
1.9
|
13.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
232.8
|
233.25
|
0.45
|
23.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
249.4
|
253.35
|
3.95
|
2.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
259.65
|
260.45
|
0.8
|
1.53
|
WDGC214
|
438380.5
|
6665508
|
141.308
|
278.8
|
213.20
|
-68.59
|
|
138.9
|
139.6
|
0.7
|
4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150.25
|
151
|
0.75
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224.5
|
225.6
|
1.1
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.5
|
230.65
|
2.15
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238.55
|
244
|
5.45
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
250
|
262.1
|
12.1
|
3.53
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC223
|
438262.4
|
6665623
|
142.0054
|
267
|
263.30
|
-16.07
|
|
71
|
72
|
1
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
111
|
112
|
1
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
114.9
|
118.55
|
3.65
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226.1
|
227.3
|
1.2
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240.05
|
241
|
0.95
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
244.95
|
245.95
|
1
|
3.26
|
WDGC224
|
438262.5
|
6665623
|
141.6945
|
261
|
264.00
|
-24.15
|
|
108.4
|
118
|
9.6
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
172.1
|
1.1
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219.1
|
220.35
|
1.25
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.2
|
234.5
|
6.3
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
245
|
246.15
|
1.15
|
1.78
|
WDGC228
|
438264.2
|
6665621
|
142.511
|
237
|
251.40
|
-34.66
|
|
89.3
|
90
|
0.7
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
95
|
2
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
129
|
134.7
|
5.7
|
1.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
137
|
144.5
|
7.5
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210
|
211
|
1
|
4.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
221.85
|
222.55
|
0.7
|
2.15
|
WDGC229
|
438264.1
|
6665621
|
142.43
|
246
|
257.30
|
-33.49
|
|
86
|
115.3
|
29.3
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
140.6
|
147
|
6.4
|
4.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205
|
205.45
|
0.45
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
212
|
213
|
1
|
1.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220.6
|
227
|
6.4
|
1.88
|
WDGC231
|
438264.1
|
6665621
|
142.586
|
254.9
|
256.30
|
-22.72
|
|
103.05
|
104
|
0.95
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108.7
|
109.35
|
0.65
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
125
|
126
|
1
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
140
|
141
|
1
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157.4
|
161.95
|
4.55
|
6.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
195.7
|
198
|
2.3
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
222.3
|
225.5
|
3.2
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228
|
231.55
|
3.55
|
2.02
|
WDGC231A
|
438263.7
|
6665622
|
142.557
|
261
|
255.30
|
-18.82
|
|
75.05
|
76
|
0.95
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110.15
|
110.65
|
0.5
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136.4
|
136.75
|
0.35
|
5.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138
|
139
|
1
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
196
|
197.15
|
1.15
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.5
|
228.1
|
0.6
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
231.8
|
233
|
1.2
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236.1
|
236.7
|
0.6
|
4.72
|
WDGC232
|
438263.6
|
6665622
|
142.299
|
177
|
267.00
|
-40.66
|
|
122
|
122.4
|
0.4
|
6.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
142
|
142.75
|
0.75
|
2.33
|
WDGC233
|
438262.8
|
6665627
|
142.271
|
285
|
278.70
|
-34.79
|
|
132
|
142
|
10
|
2.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
151
|
154
|
3
|
1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
253
|
254
|
1
|
7.73
|
WDGC234
|
438262.5
|
6665627
|
142.665
|
402
|
285.50
|
-22.07
|
|
141.9
|
144
|
2.1
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154.15
|
154.65
|
0.5
|
4.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165.2
|
175.7
|
10.5
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183.8
|
184.5
|
0.7
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
190
|
191
|
1
|
1.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
347.2
|
353.2
|
6
|
1.50
|
WDGC235
|
438262.4
|
6665626
|
142.537
|
299.6
|
281.20
|
-24.63
|
|
117.96
|
118.34
|
0.38
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133.44
|
134.2
|
0.76
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
135.91
|
136.37
|
0.46
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143.96
|
144.43
|
0.47
|
5.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150.32
|
162.55
|
12.23
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
287.81
|
290.42
|
2.61
|
4.85
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC236
|
438262.7
|
6665627
|
142.553
|
245.9
|
294.90
|
-17.54
|
|
158.6
|
159.12
|
0.52
|
3.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165.65
|
195.45
|
29.8
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
202.9
|
218.14
|
15.24
|
1.77
|
WDGC237
|
438268.1
|
6665617
|
142.354
|
219
|
228.10
|
-37.39
|
|
117.9
|
119
|
1.1
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
132.9
|
135
|
2.1
|
2.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
146
|
2
|
3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
202
|
203
|
1
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205.2
|
207.2
|
2
|
1.82
|
WDGC238
|
438268.1
|
6665617
|
142.304
|
231
|
233.30
|
-46.47
|
|
132.55
|
140
|
7.45
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148.45
|
149.35
|
0.9
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208.2
|
212.55
|
4.35
|
2.33
|
WDGC239
|
438268.2
|
6665617
|
141.979
|
242.9
|
214.60
|
-50.83
|
|
105.8
|
107
|
1.2
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208
|
210
|
2
|
4.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
216.3
|
224.55
|
8.25
|
3.51
|
WDGC240
|
438268.1
|
6665617
|
141.932
|
236.9
|
233.60
|
-52.77
|
|
104.9
|
105.45
|
0.55
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208.7
|
218.95
|
10.25
|
4.95
|
WDGC241
|
438268.1
|
6665617
|
142.08
|
237
|
256.60
|
-51.31
|
|
102.65
|
104.1
|
1.45
|
4.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
110.7
|
111.2
|
0.5
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149.8
|
151.8
|
2
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
216
|
228
|
12
|
2.90
|
WDGC242
|
438262.6
|
6665627
|
142.359
|
389.9
|
292.01
|
-22.41
|
|
160.7
|
162.5
|
1.8
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
172
|
173
|
1
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.15
|
204
|
10.85
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
212
|
213
|
1
|
1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220
|
221.25
|
1.25
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
376.25
|
377
|
0.75
|
2.50
|
WDGC243
|
438268.2
|
6665617
|
141.952
|
260.8
|
200.60
|
-54.56
|
|
113
|
113.85
|
0.85
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
206.4
|
207.15
|
0.75
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
214
|
215
|
1
|
2.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225
|
226
|
1
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
237.1
|
238
|
0.9
|
2.85
|
WDGC244
|
438268.4
|
6665616
|
141.953
|
254.7
|
210.00
|
-58.79
|
|
110.9
|
111.35
|
0.45
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213
|
226.2
|
13.2
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
234
|
237
|
3
|
2.75
|
WDGC245
|
438268.4
|
6665616
|
141.99
|
255.05
|
223.38
|
-61.80
|
|
114.05
|
115.9
|
1.85
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.05
|
238.25
|
21.2
|
2.47
|
WDGC246
|
438268.4
|
6665617
|
141.991
|
241.9
|
233.50
|
-60.81
|
|
113.2
|
113.55
|
0.35
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.05
|
221.25
|
4.2
|
5.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.45
|
234
|
6.55
|
3.83
|
WDGC247
|
438268
|
6665617
|
142.16
|
258
|
259.90
|
-59.81
|
|
117.95
|
121.2
|
3.25
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225
|
235.1
|
10.1
|
4.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
241
|
242.1
|
1.1
|
2.53
|
WDGC248
|
438268
|
6665617
|
142.021
|
263.93
|
273.10
|
-55.32
|
|
123.8
|
124.3
|
0.5
|
3.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
132.6
|
134
|
1.4
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
255
|
256
|
1
|
1.64
|
WDGC249
|
438379.4
|
6665508
|
141.63
|
209.85
|
156.90
|
-33.27
|
|
180.75
|
181.5
|
0.75
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.4
|
189.25
|
0.85
|
5.59
|
WDGC250
|
438379.5
|
6665508
|
141.844
|
305.6
|
171.30
|
-24.44
|
|
127
|
129
|
2
|
7.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
266.35
|
283.4
|
17.05
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
285.25
|
285.65
|
0.4
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
289
|
290
|
1
|
1.77
|
WDGC251
|
438379.4
|
6665508
|
141.571
|
300.07
|
174.60
|
-41.39
|
|
130.95
|
131.35
|
0.4
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
154
|
1
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182.45
|
189.95
|
7.5
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228
|
229
|
1
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236.5
|
242
|
5.5
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
253.1
|
255
|
1.9
|
6.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
260.95
|
262.4
|
1.45
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
271
|
284
|
13
|
1.76
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC252
|
438379.5
|
6665508
|
141.676
|
315.6
|
163.10
|
-38.76
|
|
149.3
|
150
|
0.7
|
2.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.8
|
236
|
7.2
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238
|
238.4
|
0.4
|
1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
281
|
314
|
33
|
1.73
|
WDGC253
|
438378.7
|
6665508
|
141.904
|
296.8
|
180.10
|
-28.70
|
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
7.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163.35
|
163.8
|
0.45
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236.87
|
248.55
|
11.68
|
2.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254
|
256.7
|
2.7
|
3.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
284.35
|
285.15
|
0.8
|
12.00
|
WDGC254
|
438378.5
|
6665508
|
141.924
|
279
|
187.00
|
-30.91
|
|
143
|
144.08
|
1.08
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
219
|
221
|
2
|
3.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
229.75
|
255.8
|
26.05
|
3.51
|
WDGC256
|
438378.6
|
6665508
|
141.694
|
261
|
199.40
|
-31.43
|
|
94
|
95
|
1
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101.45
|
101.9
|
0.45
|
3.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
119
|
119.9
|
0.9
|
3.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157.5
|
174.15
|
16.65
|
3.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
189.3
|
190
|
0.7
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
218
|
220.65
|
2.65
|
2.76
|
WDGC257
|
438379.4
|
6665508
|
141.253
|
266.7
|
201.90
|
-58.72
|
|
121.7
|
122.25
|
0.55
|
18.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174.3
|
175.9
|
1.6
|
2.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193
|
193.75
|
0.75
|
2.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
218.05
|
219.95
|
1.9
|
5.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239.15
|
247.15
|
8
|
4.15
|
WDGC258
|
438379
|
6665509
|
141.174
|
258
|
210.00
|
-50.66
|
|
126.35
|
126.75
|
0.4
|
3.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
206
|
207
|
1
|
3.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213.7
|
214
|
0.3
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.45
|
225.75
|
8.3
|
2.08
|
WDGC259
|
438334.9
|
6665534
|
140.295
|
273
|
193.90
|
-65.89
|
|
119.05
|
125.8
|
6.75
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162.25
|
169.4
|
7.15
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174.7
|
175.35
|
0.65
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224.4
|
224.85
|
0.45
|
7.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
234.9
|
248.85
|
13.95
|
3.58
|
WDGC260
|
438334.5
|
6665533
|
140.661
|
221.6
|
204.00
|
-51.31
|
|
91.15
|
94
|
2.85
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108.4
|
108.8
|
0.4
|
1.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
161
|
7
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
4.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174.8
|
176
|
1.2
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182
|
183
|
1
|
4.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210.05
|
210.95
|
0.9
|
2.85
|
WDGC261
|
438334.6
|
6665533
|
140.634
|
252.41
|
198.90
|
-61.54
|
|
94.5
|
95
|
0.5
|
3.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
103
|
108
|
5
|
4.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
115.15
|
116.83
|
1.68
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
122
|
123
|
1
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153.6
|
154.64
|
1.04
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
182.2
|
183
|
0.8
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
216.6
|
225
|
8.4
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228.6
|
229.62
|
1.02
|
9.29
|
WDGC262
|
438334.6
|
6665533
|
140.871
|
243
|
201.40
|
-34.46
|
|
62
|
63
|
1
|
2.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99.8
|
103
|
3.2
|
1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
112.5
|
5.5
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
151
|
153.2
|
2.2
|
2.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175.95
|
176.5
|
0.55
|
3.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
200.4
|
201
|
0.6
|
2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205.4
|
207
|
1.6
|
5.82
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC263
|
438334.4
|
6665533
|
140.488
|
254.78
|
212.10
|
-68.38
|
|
117.45
|
122.85
|
5.4
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164
|
166.65
|
2.65
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
167.5
|
168
|
0.5
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224.75
|
230.8
|
6.05
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
236.2
|
239
|
2.8
|
12.59
|
WDGC264
|
438262.4
|
6665626
|
142.615
|
318
|
280.00
|
-20.86
|
|
91.4
|
91.8
|
0.4
|
4.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144.7
|
145.25
|
0.55
|
1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
149.75
|
0.75
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
150.35
|
150.7
|
0.35
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
158
|
159
|
1
|
4.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164
|
166.1
|
2.1
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
294.5
|
294.8
|
0.3
|
1.53
|
WDGC265
|
438268.5
|
6665616
|
141.939
|
240.1
|
217.10
|
-52.67
|
|
106.5
|
108
|
1.5
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138.37
|
139.23
|
0.86
|
2.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143.65
|
147.25
|
3.6
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
209.45
|
211
|
1.55
|
2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
216.55
|
222
|
5.45
|
4.52
|
WDGC266
|
438268.5
|
6665616
|
141.838
|
246
|
227.50
|
-57.24
|
|
143.15
|
143.5
|
0.35
|
2.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
212.6
|
219
|
6.4
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224
|
224.5
|
0.5
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.15
|
228
|
0.85
|
2.02
|
WDGC267
|
438268.3
|
6665616
|
141.875
|
237
|
241.50
|
-54.37
|
|
210
|
220.2
|
10.2
|
7.89
|
WDGC268A
|
438268.6
|
6665616
|
141.87
|
281.7
|
196.20
|
-59.90
|
|
119.19
|
121.4
|
2.21
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.8
|
232
|
1.2
|
6.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239
|
240
|
1
|
1.63
|
WDGC269
|
438268.5
|
6665616
|
141.939
|
263.94
|
215.15
|
-68.02
|
|
124.44
|
125
|
0.56
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.92
|
244.8
|
13.88
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
251
|
252.5
|
1.5
|
3.56
|
WDGC270
|
438268.5
|
6665616
|
141.924
|
264
|
229.00
|
-65.41
|
|
117.4
|
118.55
|
1.15
|
4.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
221.85
|
231
|
9.15
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238
|
247
|
9
|
2.29
|
WDGC271
|
438268.4
|
6665617
|
141.923
|
258
|
243.10
|
-64.20
|
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
3.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
222.7
|
243
|
20.3
|
4.64
|
WDGC272
|
438268.3
|
6665617
|
141.916
|
254.9
|
253.00
|
-62.52
|
|
113.35
|
113.95
|
0.6
|
8.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220.35
|
241.05
|
20.7
|
4.52
|
WDGC273
|
438263.9
|
6665622
|
142.63
|
216.15
|
239.80
|
-38.25
|
|
88.5
|
92.1
|
3.6
|
3.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
103.6
|
104.65
|
1.05
|
9.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128.3
|
131.1
|
2.8
|
9.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136.4
|
140.5
|
4.1
|
4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201.45
|
208.35
|
6.9
|
4.24
|
WDGC274
|
438264.2
|
6665621
|
142.089
|
222
|
239.50
|
-46.60
|
|
92.65
|
94.1
|
1.45
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
2.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
203.45
|
213.95
|
10.5
|
4.35
|
WDGC275
|
438261.8
|
6665626
|
142.753
|
339
|
282.90
|
-17.20
|
|
125
|
129
|
4
|
4.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133.3
|
134
|
0.7
|
2.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136.7
|
143
|
6.3
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
147
|
2
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162.45
|
163.65
|
1.2
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165.37
|
165.8
|
0.43
|
3.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
324.75
|
332
|
7.25
|
3.29
|
WDGC276
|
438262.3
|
6665627
|
141.987
|
255
|
270.60
|
-49.22
|
|
53
|
54
|
1
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
119.3
|
123
|
3.7
|
1.77
|
WDGC277
|
438261.8
|
6665626
|
142.468
|
311.7
|
279.60
|
-22.30
|
|
112
|
112.55
|
0.55
|
5.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
126.65
|
128.35
|
1.7
|
10.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
137
|
143.55
|
6.55
|
6.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
159
|
2
|
3.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
288.83
|
289.2
|
0.37
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
295
|
295.95
|
0.95
|
5.13
|
WHIRLING DERVISH NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC278
|
438268.2
|
6665617
|
142.003
|
237
|
217.20
|
-45.36
|
|
101
|
103.05
|
2.05
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121.95
|
122.3
|
0.35
|
12.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
130
|
131
|
1
|
2.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
139.3
|
3.3
|
4.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
209.2
|
212
|
2.8
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217
|
218.2
|
1.2
|
2.03
|
WDGC279
|
438304.1
|
6665582
|
141.381
|
237
|
213.80
|
-50.33
|
|
147.95
|
152
|
4.05
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.55
|
194
|
0.45
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
211.4
|
212.1
|
0.7
|
3.08
|
WDGC280
|
438304.1
|
6665582
|
141.187
|
249
|
211.40
|
-60.02
|
|
117
|
118.7
|
1.7
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165.95
|
166.35
|
0.4
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208.7
|
209.2
|
0.5
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226
|
236.8
|
10.8
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
239
|
240
|
1
|
2.56
|
WDGC281
|
438304.4
|
6665582
|
141.142
|
237
|
205.30
|
-49.10
|
|
112.55
|
112.9
|
0.35
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
143
|
144.12
|
1.12
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.85
|
190
|
1.15
|
3.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.8
|
194.25
|
0.45
|
2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
214.95
|
217.97
|
3.02
|
2.51
|
WDGC282
|
438304.6
|
6665582
|
141.147
|
267
|
199.40
|
-59.53
|
|
122
|
123
|
1
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164.5
|
167.07
|
2.57
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201.2
|
203
|
1.8
|
5.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215
|
215.97
|
0.97
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.97
|
236
|
8.03
|
2.74
|
WDGC283
|
438379.4
|
6665508
|
141.721
|
275.65
|
186.60
|
-34.01
|
|
223.25
|
223.55
|
0.3
|
8.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
230.2
|
245
|
14.8
|
2.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
253.15
|
254.5
|
1.35
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
255.4
|
255.9
|
0.5
|
1.82
|
WDGC284
|
438334.4
|
6665533
|
140.404
|
195.05
|
222.30
|
-48.92
|
|
101.8
|
102.85
|
1.05
|
4.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
135.3
|
138.3
|
3
|
1.76
|
WDGC285
|
438334.5
|
6665533
|
140.654
|
179.9
|
210.70
|
-51.00
|
|
60.6
|
61.15
|
0.55
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
69.5
|
70.15
|
0.65
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
104.55
|
106.6
|
2.05
|
3.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
138.8
|
139.15
|
0.35
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
149.95
|
0.95
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
168.85
|
0.85
|
1.77
|
WDGC286
|
438304.5
|
6665582
|
141.295
|
261
|
188.80
|
-53.17
|
|
124.35
|
124.65
|
0.3
|
2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
164
|
164.7
|
0.7
|
1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
167
|
168.5
|
1.5
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193.8
|
198.2
|
4.4
|
7.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217.75
|
218.3
|
0.55
|
5.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228
|
228.35
|
0.35
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
233.8
|
237.1
|
3.3
|
3.74
|
WDGC287
|
438261.7
|
6665626
|
142.805
|
212.7
|
278.50
|
-12.41
|
|
116.8
|
140
|
23.2
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
160
|
165.4
|
5.4
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
169
|
170
|
1
|
1.61
|
WDGC289
|
438260.8
|
6665625
|
142.35
|
333
|
278.30
|
-19.97
|
|
140.6
|
140.95
|
0.35
|
5.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144.25
|
146.7
|
2.45
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
155
|
1
|
8.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
280
|
284.88
|
4.88
|
5.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
292
|
293.27
|
1.27
|
2.03
|
WDGC290
|
438260.9
|
6665625
|
142.349
|
330
|
282.50
|
-20.84
|
|
140.2
|
141.5
|
1.3
|
2.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
147.77
|
151.75
|
3.98
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154.8
|
157
|
2.2
|
2.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
169.75
|
8.75
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
302.55
|
306.6
|
4.05
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting Northing RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth Dip
|
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
WDGC291
|
438261.6
|
6665626
|
142.427
|
|
339
|
285.40
|
-21.81
|
|
|
70.35
|
71
|
|
0.65
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154.8
|
155.7
|
|
0.9
|
6.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
162
|
|
1
|
1.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
170
|
171
|
|
1
|
3.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
310.4
|
310.7
|
|
0.3
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
311.5
|
312.45
|
|
0.95
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
315
|
315.65
|
|
0.65
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
318
|
319.25
|
|
1.25
|
2.93
|
WDGC292A
|
438261.6
|
6665626
|
142.562
|
|
351
|
291.30
|
-24.42
|
|
|
73
|
74
|
|
1
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154.55
|
175
|
|
20.45
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
325.7
|
327.15
|
|
1.45
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
332.9
|
333.5
|
|
0.6
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
338
|
338.85
|
|
0.85
|
2.24
|
WDGC293
|
438260.9
|
6665625
|
142.349
|
|
330
|
285.70
|
-24.82
|
|
|
149.1
|
149.45
|
|
0.35
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
156
|
164.45
|
|
8.45
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
179
|
180
|
|
1
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
297.1
|
297.75
|
|
0.65
|
2.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
305.1
|
306
|
|
0.9
|
43.70
|
WDGC294
|
438261.6
|
6665626
|
142.52
|
|
162
|
287.30
|
-29.05
|
|
|
146
|
146.9
|
|
0.9
|
2.94
|
WDGC295
|
438261.4
|
6665625
|
142.318
|
|
327
|
289.20
|
-27.21
|
|
|
149.8
|
151.5
|
|
1.7
|
2.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162.3
|
163
|
|
0.7
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
305.1
|
308.25
|
|
3.15
|
2.53
|
WDGC297
|
438261.5
|
6665626
|
142.44
|
|
335.8
|
291.50
|
-31.35
|
|
|
113.9
|
114.4
|
|
0.5
|
1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
155.95
|
|
1.95
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
304.35
|
305
|
|
0.65
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
318.25
|
319.13
|
|
0.88
|
6.15
|
WDGC298
|
438334.7
|
6665533
|
140.635
|
|
258
|
188.30
|
-52.61
|
|
|
92.6
|
105
|
|
12.4
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
111.85
|
117
|
|
5.15
|
5.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154.9
|
156.35
|
|
1.45
|
3.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
215.25
|
217
|
|
1.75
|
2.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226.25
|
232
|
|
5.75
|
4.48
|
WDGC299
|
438382.1
|
6665507
|
141.577
|
|
374.6
|
158.90
|
-33.60
|
|
|
318.05
|
334.6
|
|
16.55
|
2.64
|
WDGC300
|
438382
|
6665507
|
141.672
|
|
363
|
156.10
|
-42.90 results pending
|
|
|
|
|
WDGC301
|
438381.8
|
6665507
|
141.237
|
|
317
|
162.11
|
-45.28 results pending
|
|
|
|
|
WDGC302
|
438381.8
|
6665507
|
141.237
|
|
341.9
|
164.12
|
-49.93 results pending
|
|
|
|
|
WDGC304
|
438272
|
6665620
|
141.931
|
|
192.12
|
94.80
|
-88.56
|
|
|
179.9
|
180.6
|
|
0.7
|
1.95
|
WDGC305
|
438272
|
6665620
|
141.937
|
|
288.05
|
40.50
|
-83.36
|
|
|
190
|
192.25
|
|
2.25
|
7.44
|
WDGC306
|
438264
|
6665627
|
142.079
|
|
197.9
|
328.90
|
-79.65
|
|
|
172.5
|
173.2
|
|
0.7
|
3.53
|
WDGC307
|
438263.9
|
6665627
|
142.068
|
|
201
|
322.90
|
-74.31
|
|
|
176
|
178.07
|
|
2.07
|
2.46
|
WDGC308
|
438264
|
6665627
|
142.073
|
|
231
|
357.35
|
-79.44
|
|
|
188.75
|
189.7
|
|
0.95
|
1.85
|
Table 3 - Thunderbox Drill Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THUNDERBOX DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
TBRC125
|
304134.6
|
6880735
|
2498.574
|
160 88.12
|
-60.93
|
|
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
82
|
83
|
1
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
90
|
143
|
53
|
1.49
|
TBRC126
|
304159.3
|
6880730
|
2498.772
|
148 90
|
-60
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
1
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
34
|
35
|
1
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
61
|
62
|
1
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
63
|
64
|
1
|
1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
69
|
84
|
15
|
1.47
|
TBRC127
|
304127
|
6880690
|
2498.411
|
202 90.98
|
-60.22
|
|
|
79
|
165
|
86
|
1.72
|
TBRC128
|
304153.1
|
6880690
|
2498.19
|
160 90
|
-60
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC129
|
304090
|
6880980
|
2500
|
142 91.86
|
-75.17
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC130
|
304120
|
6880980
|
2500
|
|
76 89.82
|
-59.78
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC131
|
304160
|
6880980
|
2500
|
100 89.82
|
-60.66
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC132
|
304160
|
6881000
|
2500
|
106 86.96
|
-60.11
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC133
|
304100
|
6881020
|
2502
|
|
88 90
|
-60
|
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC134
|
304200
|
6881020
|
2502
|
|
64 90
|
-60
|
|
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
41
|
42
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
TBRC096
|
304240
|
6880660
|
2499
|
124 91.49
|
-59.94
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
TBRC097
|
304260
|
6880660
|
2499
|
82 90
|
-60
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
TBRC099
|
304258
|
6880700
|
2499
|
70 90.87
|
-60.91
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
TBRC100
|
304220
|
6880740
|
2499
|
118 90
|
-60
|
|
82
|
88
|
6
|
1.67
|
TBRC101
|
304240
|
6880740
|
2499
|
88 90.73
|
-61.02
|
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
20
|
21
|
1
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
64
|
73
|
9
|
1.45
|
TBRC102
|
304260
|
6880740
|
2499
|
52 90
|
-60
|
|
35
|
40
|
5
|
2.42
|
TBRC103
|
304200
|
6880820
|
2499
|
118 88.48
|
-65.62
|
|
24
|
48
|
24
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
108
|
114
|
6
|
1.30
|
TBRC104
|
304220
|
6880820
|
2499
|
94 89.48
|
-61
|
|
63
|
67
|
4
|
0.94
|
TBRC105
|
304180
|
6880860
|
2500
|
124
|
89.4
|
-61.15
|
|
7
|
12
|
5
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
3.63
|
TBRC106
|
304200
|
6880860
|
2500
|
100 91.38
|
-60.92
|
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
3.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
62
|
67
|
5
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
81
|
83
|
2
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
98
|
100
|
2
|
1.50
|
TBRC107
|
304220
|
6880860
|
2500
|
70 92
|
-61.27
|
|
50
|
64
|
14
|
1.82
|
TBRC108
|
304180
|
6880900
|
2500
|
106 92.37
|
-60.35
|
|
27
|
28
|
1
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
55
|
3
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
1.32
|
TBRC109
|
304200
|
6880900
|
2500
|
82 90.05
|
-60.81
|
|
55
|
58
|
3
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
65
|
66
|
1
|
1.00
|
TBRC110
|
304220
|
6880900
|
2500
|
52 90
|
-60
|
|
31
|
34
|
3
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
1.20
|
TBRC111
|
304070
|
6880940
|
2501
|
148 95.16
|
-60.86
|
|
114
|
115
|
1
|
1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
1.74
|
TBRC112
|
304180
|
6880940
|
2500
|
82 90
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
TBRC113
|
304200
|
6880940
|
2500
|
58 90
|
-60
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
TBRC114
|
304080
|
6880980
|
2500
|
112 91.95
|
-65.22
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
TBRC115
|
304160
|
6881020
|
2502
|
106 92.74
|
-60.68
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
TBRC116
|
304100
|
6881040
|
2502
|
64 90
|
-60
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
TBRC117
|
304060
|
6881080
|
2502
|
112 90
|
-60
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
TBRC118
|
304100
|
6881080
|
2502
|
64 91.96
|
-60.57
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
TBRC119
|
304140
|
6881080
|
2502
|
142 90
|
-60
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
TBRC120
|
304180
|
6881080
|
2502
|
82 90
|
-60
|
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
1.19
|
TBRC121
|
304108.8
|
6880925
|
2501.333
|
106 90
|
-60
|
|
56
|
86
|
30
|
2.07
|
TBRC122
|
304112.3
|
6880890
|
2500.741
|
124 89.36
|
-60.9
|
|
54
|
94
|
40
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100
|
101
|
1
|
2.43
|
TBRC123
|
304125.7
|
6880810
|
2499.67
|
130 90
|
-60
|
|
62
|
63
|
1
|
9.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
70
|
90
|
20
|
1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
7.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
107
|
112
|
5
|
2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
122
|
123
|
1
|
1.41
|
TBRC124
|
304123.8
|
6880780
|
2499.163
|
148 89.08
|
-61.24
|
|
68
|
69
|
1
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
89
|
142
|
53
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
THGC133
|
304238.4
|
6879183
|
253.407
|
240.87
|
95.4
|
-32.19
|
|
124
|
125.04
|
1.04
|
6.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
218.36
|
222.3
|
3.94
|
3.64
|
THGC134
|
304219.7
|
6879254
|
252.203
|
233.92
|
94.1
|
-25.24
|
|
109.86
|
114.6
|
4.74
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
207.73
|
215.77
|
8.04
|
3.27
|
THGC135
|
304219.7
|
6879254
|
252.221
|
224.66
|
81.1
|
-28.25
|
|
107.4
|
114.9
|
7.5
|
1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.54
|
189
|
0.46
|
6.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
200
|
217.75
|
17.75
|
2.62
|
THGC136
|
304219.6
|
6879254
|
252.051
|
229.9
|
77.7
|
-36.32
|
|
111.6
|
112.18
|
0.58
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
123.5
|
124
|
0.5
|
7.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
203
|
227.24
|
24.24
|
2.55
|
THGC137
|
304204.8
|
6879310
|
250.879
|
238.01
|
67.1
|
-34.29
|
|
110
|
110.45
|
0.45
|
4.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
194.62
|
215.67
|
21.05
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
223
|
225.8
|
2.8
|
2.12
|
THGC138
|
304183.8
|
6879388
|
250.674
|
243.1
|
74.1
|
-35.88
|
|
98.15
|
99
|
0.85
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193
|
213.65
|
20.65
|
2.05
|
THGC139
|
304183.7
|
6879388
|
250.668
|
245.92
|
62.9
|
-35.77
|
|
94.76
|
95.1
|
0.34
|
4.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
194.78
|
206
|
11.22
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
212
|
212.8
|
0.8
|
25.60
|
THGC140
|
304169.8
|
6879438
|
251.715
|
243
|
55.8
|
-32.95
|
|
180.66
|
181.12
|
0.46
|
3.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188.55
|
215.07
|
26.52
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227.1
|
228.1
|
1
|
5.53
|
THGC141
|
304169.8
|
6879438
|
251.681
|
231
|
70.1
|
-29.85
|
|
93
|
93.8
|
0.8
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184
|
192.5
|
8.5
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
217
|
217.7
|
0.7
|
2.47
|
THGC142
|
304169.8
|
6879439
|
251.703
|
248.82
|
52.8
|
-27.06
|
|
92.5
|
95
|
2.5
|
1.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
184.7
|
196.25
|
11.55
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
205.32
|
206
|
0.68
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
212.92
|
214
|
1.08
|
6.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
237
|
239.1
|
2.1
|
2.21
|
THGC143
|
304239.1
|
6879181
|
253.347
|
244.99
|
81.4
|
-40.75
|
|
219
|
230
|
11
|
2.91
|
THGC144
|
304239.3
|
6879180
|
253.364
|
248.8
|
103.1
|
-37.95
|
|
132
|
133.8
|
1.8
|
6.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
229.2
|
240
|
10.8
|
1.76
|
THGC145
|
304239.2
|
6879181
|
253.335
|
248.7
|
73.3
|
-46.10
|
|
125.6
|
132.9
|
7.3
|
1.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226.45
|
239.2
|
12.75
|
1.45
|
THGC146
|
304239.3
|
6879180
|
253.254
|
270.1
|
111.6
|
-40.55
|
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254.28
|
255.03
|
0.75
|
2.58
|
THGC147
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
353.2
|
25.8
|
-38.29
|
|
254.88
|
344
|
89.12
|
2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl
|
266
|
333.71
|
67.71
|
2.29
|
THGC148
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
321.01
|
31.6
|
-36.11
|
|
118.75
|
119.2
|
0.45
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
241
|
315
|
74
|
1.67
|
THGC149
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
272.95
|
48.7
|
-40.49
|
|
85
|
85.75
|
0.75
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201.7
|
202
|
0.3
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
204.85
|
261.3
|
56.45
|
1.85
|
THGC150
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
317.87
|
43.5
|
-45.14
|
|
109
|
109.95
|
0.95
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
220
|
292
|
72
|
2.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
301.4
|
302
|
0.6
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
THGC151
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
255
|
63.5
|
-41.35
|
|
197
|
236
|
39
|
1.41
|
THGC152
|
304169.9
|
6879437
|
252.131
|
276.04
|
68.3
|
-47.00
|
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
8.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
207
|
252.45
|
45.45
|
2.38
|
THGC153
|
304183.4
|
6879389
|
250.326
|
264.23
|
65.8
|
-41.97
|
|
182.97
|
183.9
|
0.93
|
5.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
202.13
|
220
|
17.87
|
1.91
|
THGC154
|
304183.4
|
6879389
|
250.48
|
282
|
65.4
|
-50.37
|
|
225
|
229.79
|
4.79
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240
|
246.41
|
6.41
|
1.67
|
THGC155
|
304183.4
|
6879389
|
250.47
|
267.13
|
78.3
|
-48.85
|
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
214
|
227
|
13
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
247.2
|
248.16
|
0.96
|
2.27
|
THGC156
|
304183.5
|
6879389
|
250.506
|
269.95
|
95.7
|
-46.99
|
|
242.95
|
244.65
|
1.7
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
256
|
258
|
2
|
2.68
|
THGC157
|
304204.7
|
6879310
|
251.048
|
270
|
76.1
|
-48.98
|
|
208.46
|
209.27
|
0.81
|
4.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
229
|
232
|
3
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
255.75
|
259
|
3.25
|
1.87
|
THGC158
|
304229.6
|
6879256
|
252.46
|
264.75
|
74.7
|
-49.32
|
|
217.87
|
218.33
|
0.46
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224
|
224.3
|
0.3
|
3.94
|
THGC159
|
304230.6
|
6879256
|
253.164
|
128.85
|
85.7
|
-10.01
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
THGC160
|
304230.7
|
6879256
|
253.146
|
134.78
|
98.2
|
-8.38
|
|
102
|
108.35
|
6.35
|
1.73
|
THGC161
|
304230.4
|
6879256
|
253.131
|
149.92
|
107.3
|
-7.61
|
|
113.12
|
115.6
|
2.48
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
2.88
|
THGC162
|
304230.5
|
6879257
|
253.044
|
113.23
|
82.2
|
-23.45
|
|
95
|
95.52
|
0.52
|
2.07
|
THGC163
|
304230.4
|
6879256
|
253.069
|
127.15
|
100.3
|
-21.28
|
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
3.40
|
THGC164
|
304230.4
|
6879256
|
253.069
|
146.98
|
111
|
-18.99
|
|
116.3
|
119.15
|
2.85
|
18.25
|
THGC165
|
304236.4
|
6879359
|
255.723
|
78.31
|
65.9
|
-18.46
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
THGC166
|
304236.5
|
6879358
|
255.865
|
79.78
|
86
|
-17.97
|
|
63.85
|
64.79
|
0.94
|
7.59
|
THGC167
|
304236.4
|
6879359
|
254.959
|
82.8
|
87
|
-42.99
|
|
67
|
70
|
3
|
3.66
|
THGC189
|
304418.6
|
6879208
|
149.071
|
14.92
|
78
|
45.00
|
|
0
|
11
|
11
|
3.16
|
THGC190
|
304418.6
|
6879208
|
149.076
|
15.02
|
78
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
3.22
|
THGC191
|
304418.4
|
6879208
|
147.86
|
14.58
|
78
|
-45.00
|
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
4.05
|
THGC192
|
304419.9
|
6879197
|
149.306
|
14.87
|
78
|
45.00
|
|
3
|
10.55
|
7.55
|
2.62
|
THGC193
|
304419.9
|
6879197
|
149.194
|
15.01
|
78
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
3.76
|
THGC194
|
304419.7
|
6879197
|
147.924
|
15
|
78
|
-45.00
|
|
0
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
2.47
|
THGC195
|
304420.1
|
6879196
|
149.181
|
14.82
|
135
|
0.00
|
|
1.1
|
10.8
|
9.7
|
2.28
|
THRD043
|
304239.4
|
6879179
|
254.351
|
278.05
|
107.3
|
-3.75
|
|
236.88
|
242.3
|
5.42
|
2.23
|
THRD044
|
304239.3
|
6879179
|
254.485
|
279
|
114.5
|
-3.07
|
|
262.9
|
265.26
|
2.36
|
3.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
272
|
273
|
1
|
2.18
|
THRD045
|
304239.4
|
6879180
|
254.453
|
270
|
112.7
|
-8.66
|
|
242.09
|
247.03
|
4.94
|
4.25
|
THRD046A
|
304239.3
|
6879180
|
254.133
|
243
|
106.6
|
-16.36
|
|
228.8
|
232
|
3.2
|
3.07
|
THRD047
|
304239.4
|
6879179
|
254.145
|
255.1
|
113.9
|
-14.80
|
|
139
|
139.7
|
0.7
|
2.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240.57
|
243.25
|
2.68
|
3.70
|
THRD048
|
304239.4
|
6879179
|
254.065
|
288.4
|
120.8
|
-13.31
|
|
178
|
179
|
1
|
9.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
259
|
261.13
|
2.13
|
2.42
|
THRD049
|
304239.4
|
6879180
|
253.868
|
249.35
|
112.3
|
-22.53
|
|
145.7
|
146.41
|
0.71
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
225.62
|
227.36
|
1.74
|
3.36
|
THRD050
|
304239.3
|
6879179
|
253.857
|
309
|
125.8
|
-19.95
|
|
289.47
|
292.5
|
3.03
|
2.05
|
THRD051
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
253.859
|
280
|
119.6
|
-20.29
|
|
172
|
173
|
1
|
6.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
260.78
|
261.82
|
1.04
|
2.76
|
THRD052
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
253.794
|
267.36
|
113.5
|
-28.21
|
|
240.8
|
243
|
2.2
|
3.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
261
|
262
|
1
|
2.65
|
THRD053
|
304239.4
|
6879180
|
253.819
|
291.7
|
120.4
|
-24.98
|
|
264.08
|
266.1
|
2.02
|
3.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
THRD054
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
254.918
|
273
|
107.8
|
2.12
|
|
256.6
|
260
|
3.4
|
2.87
|
THRD055
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
254.98
|
296.98
|
114.8
|
1.64
|
|
184
|
185
|
1
|
3.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
267.4
|
268
|
0.6
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
280
|
283.9
|
3.9
|
2.78
|
THRD056
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
254.777
|
294.01
|
119.6
|
-8.53
|
|
176
|
176.6
|
0.6
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
191
|
195.4
|
4.4
|
4.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
276
|
277
|
1
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
278.8
|
281
|
2.2
|
2.46
|
THRD057
|
304239
|
6879179
|
254.193
|
363.07
|
131.4
|
-11.00
|
|
350.7
|
353.6
|
2.9
|
3.07
|
THRD058
|
304239
|
6879179
|
254.442
|
381.73
|
130
|
-6.09
|
no significant results
|
|
|
|
THRD059
|
304239.1
|
6879179
|
254.431
|
305.17
|
124.5
|
-12.20
|
|
175.5
|
176.4
|
0.9
|
3.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
291
|
295.87
|
4.87
|
2.77
|
THRD060
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
254.664
|
321.36
|
120
|
0.34
|
|
194.52
|
195.5
|
0.98
|
2.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
204
|
205
|
1
|
4.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
292.07
|
293
|
0.93
|
2.48
|
THRD061
|
304239.1
|
6879179
|
253.886
|
264.13
|
111.7
|
-21.52
|
|
237.62
|
239.96
|
2.34
|
3.39
|
THRD062
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
254.958
|
309.43
|
113.1
|
6.02
|
|
184.9
|
185.3
|
0.4
|
4.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
192
|
193
|
1
|
4.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
267
|
268
|
1
|
3.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
279
|
280
|
1
|
3.71
|
THRD063
|
304239.2
|
6879179
|
255.045
|
270.2
|
105.9
|
6.80
|
|
245
|
245.5
|
0.5
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
260.59
|
261.3
|
0.71
|
2.21
|
THRD064
|
304238.7
|
6879181
|
254.561
|
265.5
|
99
|
7.23
|
|
231.68
|
232.08
|
0.4
|
25.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238.73
|
239.3
|
0.57
|
3.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
244
|
246.4
|
2.4
|
3.28
|
THRD065
|
304238.7
|
6879181
|
254.561
|
272.11
|
103.3
|
1.80
|
|
232.22
|
233
|
0.78
|
2.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
245.4
|
248
|
2.6
|
3.27
Table 4 - Otto Bore Drill Results
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0088
|
304919.2
|
6889315
|
487.569
|
|
142 94.23
|
-59.73
|
|
66
|
82
|
16
|
6.12
|
OBRC0089
|
304890.4
|
6889298
|
487.77
|
|
160 90.34
|
-60.52
|
|
99
|
112
|
13
|
7.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
124
|
138
|
14
|
1.75
|
OBRC0090
|
304829.6
|
6889254
|
488.124
|
|
220 88.75
|
-59.65
|
|
76
|
77
|
1
|
1.39
|
OBRC0091
|
304861.6
|
6889252
|
488.062
|
|
202 89.15
|
-60.89
|
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
1.41
|
OBRC0092
|
304902.7
|
6889248
|
487.811
|
|
160 90
|
-60
|
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
2.49
|
OBRC0093
|
304844.4
|
6889220
|
488.083
|
|
216 89.07
|
-60.43
|
|
159
|
161
|
2
|
11.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
172
|
4
|
1.52
|
OBRC0094
|
304870.6
|
6889225
|
487.859
|
|
190 86.23
|
-60.36
|
|
135
|
140
|
5
|
2.89
|
OBRC0095
|
304913.1
|
6889215
|
487.71
|
|
154 85.78
|
-60.25
|
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
3.72
|
OBRC0096
|
304933.7
|
6889225
|
487.688
|
|
130 90.33
|
-60.1
|
|
60
|
61
|
1
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
63
|
64
|
1
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
68
|
76
|
8
|
27.22
|
OBRC0097
|
304863.6
|
6889189
|
488
|
|
190 90
|
-60
|
and
|
145
|
148
|
3
|
3.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
153
|
154
|
1
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
159
|
2
|
1.50
|
OBRC0098
|
304889.9
|
6889199
|
487.926
|
|
166 90
|
-60
|
|
126
|
134
|
8
|
1.03
|
OBRC0099
|
304939.6
|
6889200
|
487.647
|
|
124 86.58
|
-60.23
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
64
|
69
|
5
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100
|
101
|
1
|
1.07
|
OBRC0100
|
304880.3
|
6889176
|
488.099
|
|
184 87.7
|
-60.56
|
|
138
|
140
|
2
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
146
|
147
|
1
|
1.29
|
OBRC0101
|
304846.5
|
6889160
|
488.343
|
|
214 89.49
|
-60.11
|
|
169
|
174
|
5
|
4.28
|
OBRC0102
|
304910.3
|
6889154
|
487.879
|
|
160 91.17
|
-60.24
|
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
119
|
3
|
1.48
|
OBRC0103
|
304866.5
|
6889137
|
488.259
|
|
184 93.17
|
-59.71
|
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
3.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
161
|
7
|
4.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
179
|
1
|
3.00
|
OBRC0104
|
304890.2
|
6889140
|
488.079
|
|
184 90
|
-60
|
|
138
|
144
|
6
|
1.30
|
OBRC0105
|
304928.1
|
6889139
|
487.832
|
|
202 90.06
|
-60.11
|
|
73
|
74
|
1
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
87
|
2
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
3.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128
|
129
|
1
|
2.25
|
OBRC0106
|
304854.6
|
6889120
|
488.247
|
|
220 90
|
-60
|
|
168
|
173
|
5
|
11.64
|
OBRC0107
|
304881.8
|
6889121
|
488.149
|
|
220 90.31
|
-60.48
|
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
2.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
152
|
3
|
1.83
|
OBRC0108
|
304939.4
|
6889118
|
487.79
|
|
154 88.7
|
-59.83
|
|
83
|
89
|
6
|
1.95
|
OBRC0109
|
304920
|
6889098
|
487.888
|
|
190 92.32
|
-59.88
|
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
119
|
121
|
2
|
1.69
|
OBRC0110
|
304860.8
|
6889079
|
488.305
|
|
220 90
|
-60
|
no significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
OBRC0111
|
304881
|
6889053
|
488.134
|
|
202 89.42
|
-60.73
|
|
148
|
156
|
8
|
1.58
|
OBRC0112
|
304911.8
|
6889053
|
487.939
|
|
172 90
|
-60
|
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
153
|
1
|
2.46
|
OBRC0113
|
304860
|
6889035
|
488.38
|
|
220 90
|
-60
|
no significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
OBRC0114
|
304900.5
|
6889033
|
488.189
|
|
190 90
|
-60
|
|
134
|
137
|
3
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
1.23
|
OBRC0115
|
304879.8
|
6889015
|
488.3
|
|
214 88.87
|
-60.95
|
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162
|
163
|
1
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
1.29
|
OTTO BORE DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
OBRC0116
|
304900.6
|
6889014
|
488.148
|
|
190 90
|
-60
|
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
1.37
|
OBRC0117
|
304943.5
|
6889009
|
487.831
|
|
154 87.73
|
-60.43
|
|
74
|
76
|
2
|
1.29
|
OBRC0118
|
304859.1
|
6888988
|
488.441
|
|
232 87.34
|
-60.49
|
|
183
|
185
|
2
|
1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
195
|
196
|
1
|
1.25
|
OBRC0119
|
304892.5
|
6888973
|
488.299
|
|
214 90
|
-60
|
|
22
|
24
|
2
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
151
|
155
|
4
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
173
|
174
|
1
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
179
|
180
|
1
|
1.81
|
OBRC0120
|
304918.5
|
6888974
|
488.265
|
|
184 91.03
|
-60.73
|
|
119
|
128
|
9
|
7.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
161
|
163
|
2
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
1.22
|
OBRC0121
|
304951.2
|
6888973
|
488.058
|
|
148 94.57
|
-60.59
|
|
99
|
100
|
1
|
5.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
104
|
106
|
2
|
1.88
|
OBRC0122
|
304882.6
|
6888955
|
488.528
|
|
226 90
|
-60
|
|
165
|
170
|
5
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
187
|
188
|
1
|
4.10
|
OBRC0123
|
304872.1
|
6888934
|
488.626
|
|
244 86.95
|
-59.93
|
|
176
|
182
|
6
|
7.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
193
|
195
|
2
|
1.28
|
OBRC0124
|
304901.2
|
6888933
|
488.552
|
|
208 90
|
-60
|
|
146
|
147
|
1
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
175
|
176
|
1
|
2.25
|
OBRC0125
|
305014
|
6888940
|
487.889
|
|
94 87.54
|
-61.3
|
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
32
|
36
|
4
|
2.53
|
OBRC0126
|
304892.2
|
6888912
|
488.601
|
|
220 94.06
|
-60.2
|
|
157
|
160
|
3
|
2.85
|
OBRC0127
|
304891.7
|
6888878
|
488.526
|
|
220 90
|
-60
|
|
183
|
184
|
1
|
2.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
189
|
190
|
1
|
1.37
|
OBRC0128
|
304943.5
|
6888885
|
488.321
|
|
184 90
|
-60
|
|
123
|
124
|
1
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128
|
132
|
4
|
6.71
|
OBRC0129
|
305026
|
6888880
|
487.901
|
|
100 84.23
|
-61.06
|
|
31
|
33
|
2
|
5.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
5.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
47
|
48
|
1
|
1.11
|
OBRC0130
|
304881.1
|
6888854
|
488.636
|
|
232 86.44
|
-61.01
|
|
56
|
57
|
1
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174
|
179
|
5
|
1.81
|
OBRC0131
|
304911.1
|
6888854
|
488.539
|
|
190 95.57
|
-60.12
|
|
137
|
139
|
2
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
176
|
177
|
1
|
5.56
|
OBRC0132
|
304990
|
6888860
|
488.1
|
|
118 90
|
-60
|
results pending
|
|
|
|
OBRC0133
|
304903.5
|
6888835
|
488.618
|
|
214 89.74
|
-60.97
|
|
152
|
153
|
1
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
159
|
162
|
3
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
165
|
166
|
1
|
1.29
|
OBRC0134
|
304882.9
|
6888809
|
488.696
|
|
232 90
|
-60
|
no significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
OBRC0135
|
304919.8
|
6888809
|
488.572
|
|
196 85.99
|
-59.87
|
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
155
|
1
|
6.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
1.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
180
|
2
|
1.34
|
OBRC0136
|
304910.9
|
6888790
|
488.598
|
|
214 83.6
|
-60.77
|
|
151
|
153
|
2
|
2.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
163
|
6
|
1.61
|
OBRC0137
|
304951.9
|
6888789
|
488.421
|
|
184 96.29
|
-59.91
|
|
135
|
142
|
7
|
5.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
161
|
4
|
5.16
Table 5 - Atbara Drill Results
|
ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing RL
|
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX025
|
437366
|
6668084
|
350
|
378.9
|
235
|
-60
|
|
55.3
|
62.2
|
6.9
|
2.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
94.5
|
98.6
|
4.1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
102.5
|
104.5
|
2
|
3.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
158
|
159
|
1
|
0.86
|
ATEX027
|
437497.9
|
6668176
|
350
|
547
|
234.67
|
-60
|
|
140
|
142
|
2
|
2.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171
|
172
|
1
|
2.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
190
|
192
|
2
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
198
|
199
|
1
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208
|
330
|
122
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
383
|
387
|
4
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
414
|
421.66
|
7.66
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
427
|
428
|
1
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
435
|
436
|
1
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
455
|
457
|
2
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
469
|
471
|
2
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
482
|
483.19
|
1.19
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
494
|
496
|
2
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
501.1
|
510.62
|
9.52
|
1.06
|
ATEX035
|
437293.1
|
6668568
|
345
|
853
|
235
|
-70
|
|
168
|
177
|
9
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
200.55
|
290
|
89.45
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
308
|
309
|
1
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
315
|
325
|
10
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
335
|
336.35
|
1.35
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
429
|
432.5
|
3.5
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
470
|
488.72
|
18.72
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
516
|
520
|
4
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
628
|
629
|
1
|
0.65
|
ATEX036
|
437009.5
|
6668169
|
345
|
545.8
|
235
|
-60 results pending
|
|
|
|
ATEX037
|
437408
|
6668407
|
345
|
805
|
235
|
-65 results pending
|
|
|
|
ATEX042
|
437233
|
6668910
|
350
|
712
|
235
|
-65 results pending
|
|
|
|
ATEX043
|
437300
|
6668698
|
350
|
480.8
|
235
|
-70
|
|
357.3
|
360.1
|
2.8
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
372
|
373
|
1
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
438
|
451.1
|
13.1
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
460.2
|
463.8
|
3.6
|
0.80
|
ATEX044
|
437003
|
6668337
|
350
|
430
|
233
|
-70
|
|
39.65
|
43
|
3.35
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
47
|
48
|
1
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
1.69
|
ATEX045
|
437847.3
|
6667835
|
350
|
550
|
236.67
|
-65
|
|
449.13
|
452.93
|
3.8
|
2.67
|
ATEX046
|
437715.8
|
6667744
|
350
|
573.5
|
235
|
-65
|
|
229
|
231
|
2
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
241
|
242
|
1
|
1.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
252
|
253
|
1
|
1.94
|
ATEX049
|
437615.4
|
6668062
|
350
|
250
|
235.61
|
-64.74 no significant results
|
|
|
|
ATEX050
|
437483.9
|
6667971
|
350
|
250
|
235
|
-65
|
|
100
|
104
|
4
|
0.50
|
ATEX051
|
437346.8
|
6667873
|
350
|
334
|
236.65
|
-64.83
|
|
196
|
200
|
4
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
224
|
236
|
12
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
268
|
272
|
4
|
0.50
|
ATEX053
|
437382
|
6667314
|
350
|
406
|
234.67
|
-65
|
|
56
|
59
|
3
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
171.58
|
174
|
2.42
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
226
|
227
|
1
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
272
|
273
|
1
|
0.77
|
ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX054
|
437513.1
|
6667406
|
350
|
424
|
235
|
-65
|
|
242
|
263
|
21
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
270
|
271
|
1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
273
|
275
|
2
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
390
|
391
|
1
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
396.8
|
405.2
|
8.4
|
0.82
|
ATEX055
|
437644.2
|
6667497
|
350
|
454.2
|
235
|
-65
|
|
258.12
|
260.5
|
2.38
|
0.52
|
ATEX056
|
437558.9
|
6667828
|
350
|
415
|
235
|
-65
|
|
132
|
133
|
1
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
189
|
192
|
3
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
250
|
251
|
1
|
1.00
|
ATEX057
|
437427.8
|
6667737
|
350
|
405.1
|
235
|
-65
|
|
173
|
174
|
1
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
240
|
241
|
1
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
243
|
244
|
1
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
260.7
|
279
|
18.3
|
0.65
|
ATEX058
|
437270
|
6667650
|
350
|
406
|
234.67
|
-65
|
|
206
|
211
|
5
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
276
|
284
|
8
|
3.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
306
|
318
|
12
|
0.68
|
ATEX059
|
437385
|
6668485
|
350
|
1404.7
|
200
|
-81.5
|
|
589.78
|
591
|
1.22
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
647.48
|
649
|
1.52
|
1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
691.12
|
695.04
|
3.92
|
1.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
710
|
711.41
|
1.41
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
717.57
|
719.19
|
1.62
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
732
|
733.03
|
1.03
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
741.06
|
743.1
|
2.04
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
748.09
|
757
|
8.91
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
770.65
|
773.6
|
2.95
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
780.9
|
786.69
|
5.79
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
801
|
802
|
1
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
811
|
812
|
1
|
7.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
838.71
|
840.98
|
2.27
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
850.11
|
853.24
|
3.13
|
1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
1169.35
|
1170.61
|
1.26
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
1225.95
|
1235
|
9.05
|
0.83
|
ATEX061
|
436996
|
6668802
|
347.75
|
290
|
240.1
|
-54.57
|
|
30
|
37
|
7
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
71
|
74
|
3
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
179
|
1
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
188
|
217
|
29
|
0.88
|
ATEX068
|
437097
|
6668607
|
348.3
|
298
|
235.11
|
-60.51
|
|
44
|
46
|
2
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
90
|
91
|
1
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100
|
101
|
1
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
128
|
129
|
1
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
160
|
161
|
1
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210
|
215
|
5
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
227
|
229
|
2
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
251
|
257
|
6
|
4.27
|
ATEX075
|
437132.7
|
6668494
|
347.682
|
334
|
234.74
|
-60.86
|
|
71
|
73
|
2
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
152
|
153
|
1
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
157
|
158
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
169
|
170
|
1
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
183
|
185
|
2
|
1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
200
|
249
|
49
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
254
|
255
|
1
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
261
|
262
|
1
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
264
|
265
|
1
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
305
|
306
|
1
|
0.77
|
ATBARA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
|
Grade g/t
|
ATEX076
|
437227.1
|
6668546
|
346.544
|
400
|
231.27
|
-64.63
|
|
47
|
48
|
|
1
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
56
|
57
|
|
1
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
68
|
69
|
|
1
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
99
|
100
|
|
1
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
154
|
155
|
|
1
|
1.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163
|
165
|
|
2
|
4.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
173
|
174
|
|
1
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
181
|
186
|
|
5
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
192
|
194
|
|
2
|
7.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201
|
202
|
|
1
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
203
|
204
|
|
1
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
208
|
209
|
|
1
|
1.74
|
ATEX079
|
437306.5
|
6668515
|
346.036
|
318
|
235
|
-55
|
|
104
|
130
|
|
26
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
136
|
143
|
|
7
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
162
|
167
|
|
5
|
1.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
173
|
174
|
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
197
|
198
|
|
1
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
210
|
232
|
|
22
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
238
|
239
|
|
1
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
244
|
245
|
|
1
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
282
|
283
|
|
1
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
291
|
292
|
|
1
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
298
|
299
|
|
1
|
1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
312
|
318
|
|
6
|
2.46
|
ATEX082
|
437203.7
|
6668387
|
347.586
|
322
|
235.22
|
-60.44
|
|
85
|
86
|
|
1
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
123
|
134
|
|
11
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
140
|
143
|
|
3
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
146
|
147
|
|
1
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
174
|
175
|
|
1
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
180
|
181
|
|
1
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
274
|
283
|
|
9
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
290
|
292
|
|
2
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
297
|
298
|
|
1
|
0.60
|
ATEX085
|
437337.6
|
6668385
|
347.05
|
232
|
234.42
|
-59.84
|
|
112
|
116
|
|
4
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
148
|
150
|
|
2
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
163
|
165
|
|
2
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
170
|
171
|
|
1
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
178
|
192
|
|
14
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
201
|
206
|
|
5
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
213
|
216
|
|
3
|
2.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
221
|
222
|
|
1
|
14.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
228
|
229
|
|
1
|
0.56
Table 6 - Mt Celia Drill Results
|
MT CELIA DRILLING NOVEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Downhole
|
|
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m) To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
|
Grade ppb
|
MCAC0951
|
451900
|
6722052
|
358
|
110
|
0
|
-90
|
60
|
64
|
|
4
|
37.9
|
MCAC0974
|
454197
|
6722077
|
360
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
92
|
98
|
|
6
|
45.1
|
MCAC0975
|
454300
|
6722059
|
360
|
112
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
84
|
|
4
|
46.1
|
MCAC0977
|
454504
|
6722046
|
360
|
87
|
0
|
-90
|
84
|
87
|
|
3
|
31.4
|
MCAC0981
|
452003
|
6721139
|
360
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
60
|
64
|
|
4
|
33.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
92
|
96
|
|
4
|
30.4
|
MCAC0982
|
452101
|
6721147
|
360
|
114
|
0
|
-90
|
84
|
88
|
|
4
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112
|
114
|
|
2
|
24.1
|
MCAC0983
|
452199
|
6721150
|
359
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
56
|
60
|
|
4
|
25.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
76
|
80
|
|
4
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
100
|
108
|
|
8
|
87.5
|
MCAC0984
|
452302
|
6721145
|
360
|
119
|
0
|
-90
|
56
|
64
|
|
8
|
30.4
|
MCAC0989
|
452800
|
6721140
|
360
|
97
|
0
|
-90
|
72
|
76
|
|
4
|
21.1
|
MCAC0992
|
453099
|
6721157
|
365
|
96
|
0
|
-90
|
60
|
64
|
|
4
|
24.6
|
MCAC0993
|
453205
|
6721169
|
365
|
100
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
84
|
|
4
|
27.6
|
MCAC0994
|
453139
|
6721152
|
365
|
108
|
0
|
-90
|
104
|
108
|
|
4
|
24.7
|
MCAC1003
|
454010
|
6721160
|
370
|
91
|
0
|
-90
|
84
|
88
|
|
4
|
65.5
|
MCAC1004
|
454103
|
6721142
|
370
|
91
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
88
|
|
8
|
250.9
|
MCAC1012
|
452116
|
6720316
|
380
|
87
|
0
|
-90
|
52
|
56
|
|
4
|
41.0
|
MCAC1017
|
452611
|
6720318
|
380
|
105
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
88
|
|
8
|
26.9
|
MCAC1023
|
453218
|
6720315
|
360
|
118
|
0
|
-90
|
60
|
64
|
|
4
|
34.5
|
MCAC1027
|
453614
|
6720322
|
360
|
98
|
0
|
-90
|
88
|
96
|
|
8
|
1639.6
|
MCAC1028
|
453714
|
6720316
|
360
|
101
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
84
|
|
4
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
88
|
96
|
|
8
|
160.1
|
MCAC1030
|
453907
|
6720323
|
360
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
16
|
20
|
|
4
|
56.8
|
MCAC1031
|
454010
|
6720321
|
360
|
109
|
0
|
-90
|
92
|
96
|
|
4
|
22.0
|
MCAC1048
|
453497
|
6719360
|
357
|
93
|
0
|
-90
|
80
|
84
|
|
4
|
52.3
|
MCAC1059
|
452398
|
6719346
|
359
|
95
|
0
|
-90
|
92
|
95
|
|
3
|
24.7
|
MCAC1070
|
451997
|
6718449
|
364
|
107
|
0
|
-90
|
64
|
68
|
|
4
|
49.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
104
|
107
|
|
3
|
56.1
|
MCAC1081
|
453102
|
6718442
|
381
|
91
|
0
|
-90
|
84
|
91
|
|
7
|
71.2
Karari 2012 JORC Table 1 (Including KA Sth)
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling Techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips,
|
Sampling methods undertaken by Saracen at Karari have included reverse circulation drillholes (RC), diamond drillholes (DD) and
|
|
or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools
|
RC grade control drilling within the pit, and diamond drilling and face chip sampling underground.
|
|
appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole
|
Historic sampling methods conducted since 1991 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), reverse circulation and
|
|
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These
|
diamond drillholes.
|
|
examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
|
|
|
sampling.
|
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
Sampling for diamond and RC drilling and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement
|
procedures as per industry standard.
|
|
tools or systems used
|
RC chips and diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis.
|
|
|
RC, RAB, AC and DD core drilling was completed by previous holders to industry standard at that time (1991- 2004).
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to
|
RC chips are cone or riffle split and sampled into 1m intervals, diamond core is NQ or HQ sized, sampled to 1m intervals or
|
|
the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has
|
geological boundaries where necessary and cut into half core and underground faces are chip sampled to geological boundaries
|
|
been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation
|
(0.2-1m). All methods are used to produce representative sample of less than 3 kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg
|
|
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
|
to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage.
|
|
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases
|
Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90% passing 75µm to produce a 40g or 50 g sub
|
|
more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse
|
sample for analysis by FA/AAS.
|
|
gold that has inherent sampling problems.
|
Some grade control RC chips were analysed in the Saracen on site laboratory using a PAL (pulverise and leach) method.
|
|
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine
|
Visible gold is sometimes encountered in underground drillcore and face samples.
|
|
nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information
|
Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling was carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire
|
|
|
assay and unspecified methods.
|
Drilling Techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary
|
The deposit was initially sampled by 11 AC holes, 452 RAB holes, 496 RC holes (assumed standard 5 ¼ ''bit size) and 25 surface
|
|
air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core
|
unknown diameter diamond core holes.
|
|
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
|
Saracen has completed 14 surface RC precollars with HQ and NQ diamond tail drill holes (precollars averaging 287m, diamond
|
|
sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
|
tails averaging 168m) , 76 RC holes from both surface and within the pit ( recent drilling utilised a 143mm diameter bit with a face
|
|
what method, etc.).
|
sampling hammer and an external auxiliary booster) and 3052 grade control RC holes within the pit. 786 NQ diamond holes have
|
|
|
been drilled underground. 2002 underground faces and walls have been chip sampled.
|
|
|
Diamond tails were oriented using an Ezi-mark tool.
|
|
|
Some historic surface diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods.
|
Drill Sample Recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
|
RC sampling recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight estimate; no historic recoveries
|
|
recoveries and results assessed
|
have been recorded.
|
|
|
Diamond core recovery percentages calculated from measured core versus drilled intervals are logged and recorded in the
|
|
|
database. Recoveries average >90%.
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
|
RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site and address general issues.
|
|
representative nature of the samples
|
Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked against
|
|
|
depth given on the core blocks.
|
|
|
UG faces are sampled from left to right across the face at the same height from the floor.
|
|
|
During GC campaigns the sample bags weight versus bulk reject weight are compared to ensure adequate and even sample
|
|
|
recovery.
|
|
|
Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
|
There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling.
|
|
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
|
Diamond drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material is minimal.
|
|
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
Any historical relationship is not known.
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
|
Logging of RC chips and diamond drill core records lithology, mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and
|
|
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
|
veining.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
|
Geotechnical and structural logging is carried out on all diamond holes to record recovery, RQD, defect number, type, fill material,
|
|
studies.
|
shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles.
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
All faces are photographed and mapped.
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
Chips from all RC holes (exploration and GC) are stored in chip trays for future reference while remaining core is stored in core
|
|
|
trays and archived on site.
|
|
|
Core is photographed in both dry and wet state.
|
|
|
Qualitative and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness.
|
|
The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
All RC and diamond drillholes holes are logged in full and all faces are mapped.
|
|
intersections logged
|
Every second drill line is logged in grade control programs with infill logging carried out as deemed necessary.
|
|
|
Historical logging is approximately 95% complete.
|
Sub-sampling techniques and
|
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
|
All drill core is cut in half onsite using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected from the same side.
|
sample preparation
|
taken.
|
|
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
|
All exploration and grade control RC samples are cone or riffle split. Occasional wet samples are encountered.
|
|
whether sampled wet or dry.
|
Underground faces are chip sampled using a hammer.