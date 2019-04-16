Saracen Mineral : Quarterly Activities Report - March 2019

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

Quarterly Report - March 2019

Record production of 89,208oz and outstanding exploration

results ensure 400,000ozpa strategy is well on track

Costs running below guidance, helping increase cash and equivalents to $153m

HIGHLIGHTS

Sustainability

One LTI during the quarter, LTIFR at 0.7 (31 December 0.4, WA Gold Mining Average 1.9)

Production

Record quarterly gold production of 89,208oz (Carosue Dam 49,038oz; Thunderbox 40,170oz) at AISC of

A$1,035/oz

Thunderbox delivered a record quarter with AISC falling to A$972/oz as the C Zone open pit mine steadily progresses into higher grade / lower strip ratio ore

Closing ore stockpile (inventory awaiting processing) of 59,061oz (up 5,622oz or 11% from 31 December)

YTD production of 266,981oz at an AISC of A$1,032/oz, in line with the upwardly revised FY19 ounces guidance of 345-365,000oz and ahead of FY19 AISC guidance of A$1,050-1,100/oz

Financial

Cash and equivalents of A$153.3m at 31 March (up from A$142.6m at 31 December, despite spending A$58.3m on growth capital and exploration, and ahead of forecast "side-ways" cash build guided in December 2018 quarter report)

Gold sales for the quarter of 89,002oz at an average sale price of A$1,766/oz, generating revenue of A$157.2m

Gold hedging of 358,500oz at an average delivery price of A$1,792/oz (382,100oz at A$1,773/oz at 31 December)

Quarterly unaudited NPAT ranging between A$26m and A$29m

Discovery and growth

A$60m FY19 exploration budget continues ramping up with A$15.9m invested in the quarter

Drill results from Carosue Dam included; Karari 69m @ 4.1g/t and 54m @ 3.4g/t; Whirling Dervish 30m @ 4.9g/t, 30m

@3.3g/t and 10m @ 5.9g/t.; Deep South 14m @ 8.7g/t, 11m @ 8.4g/t and 26m @ 3.0g/t

Two new discoveries in the Carosue Dam Corridor (within 4km of the mill) were followed up on; Atbara 17m @ 2.7g/t, 70m @ 1.0g/t and 32m @ 1.2g/t; Qena 21m @ 2.2g/t and 8m @ 2.0g/t

Carosue Dam Seismic Project - 2D data has determined the location and orientation of the 3D seismic survey planned for the June quarter

Drill results from Thunderbox included; Zone A 49m @ 2.3g/t and 42m @ 2.4g/t; Bannockburn 17m @ 2.8g/t and 15m

@2.7g/t; Otto Bore 10m @ 7.0g/t, 4m @ 11.0g/t and 5m @ 8.3g/t

Next drilling result update anticipated in May 2019

