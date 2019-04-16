Saracen Mineral : Quarterly Activities Report - March 2019
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited
ACN: 009 215 347
Quarterly Report - March 2019
Record production of 89,208oz and outstanding exploration
results ensure 400,000ozpa strategy is well on track
Costs running below guidance, helping increase cash and equivalents to $153m
HIGHLIGHTS
Sustainability
One LTI during the quarter, LTIFR at 0.7 (31 December 0.4, WA Gold Mining Average 1.9)
Production
Record quarterly gold production of 89,208oz(Carosue Dam 49,038oz; Thunderbox 40,170oz) at AISC of
A$1,035/oz
Thunderbox delivered a record quarter with AISC falling to A$972/oz as the C Zone open pit mine steadily progresses into higher grade / lower strip ratio ore
Closing ore stockpile (inventory awaiting processing) of 59,061oz (up 5,622oz or 11% from 31 December)
YTD production of 266,981oz at an AISC of A$1,032/oz,in line with the upwardly revised FY19 ounces guidance of 345-365,000oz and ahead of FY19 AISC guidance of A$1,050-1,100/oz
Financial
Cash and equivalents of A$153.3m at 31 March (up from A$142.6m at 31 December, despite spending A$58.3m on growth capital and exploration, and ahead of forecast "side-ways" cash build guided in December 2018 quarter report)
Gold sales for the quarter of 89,002ozat an average sale price of A$1,766/oz, generating revenue of A$157.2m
Gold hedging of 358,500oz at an average delivery price of A$1,792/oz (382,100oz at A$1,773/oz at 31 December)
Quarterly unaudited NPATranging between A$26m and A$29m
Discovery and growth
A$60m FY19 exploration budget continues ramping upwith A$15.9m invested in the quarter
Drill results from Carosue Dam included; Karari69m @ 4.1g/t and 54m @ 3.4g/t; Whirling Dervish 30m @ 4.9g/t, 30m
@3.3g/tand 10m @ 5.9g/t.; Deep South 14m @ 8.7g/t, 11m @ 8.4g/t and 26m @ 3.0g/t
Two new discoveriesin the Carosue Dam Corridor (within 4km of the mill) were followed up on; Atbara 17m @ 2.7g/t, 70m @ 1.0g/t and 32m @ 1.2g/t; Qena 21m @ 2.2g/t and 8m @ 2.0g/t
Carosue Dam Seismic Project - 2D data has determined the location and orientation of the 3D seismic survey planned for the June quarter
Drill results from Thunderbox included; Zone A49m @ 2.3g/t and 42m @ 2.4g/t; Bannockburn 17m @ 2.8g/t and 15m
@2.7g/t; Otto Bore 10m @ 7.0g/t, 4m @ 11.0g/t and 5m @ 8.3g/t
Next drilling result updateanticipated in May 2019
Overview
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report on a record March quarter with:
∙Production ounces in line with FY19 guidance
∙Costs below FY19 guidance
∙Another host of impressive exploration drilling results
Production for the March quarter was 89,208oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,035/oz.
YTD production is also a record at 266,981oz at an AISC of A$1,032/oz.
Figure 1 - Group production and AISC
Recovered gold (koz)
120
1,196
100
993
1,067
1,035
80
60
45
52
53
49
40
20
34
37
36
40
0
Jun Q 2018
Sep Q 2018
Dec Q 2018
Mar Q 2019
Thunderbox
Carosue Dam
Group AISC
1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0
A$/oz
Thunderbox gold production was a record 40koz. Carosue Dam ore milled was 47kt or 8% lower than the December quarter due to a planned mill reline resulting in gold production of 49koz.
Cash and equivalents rose to A$153.3 million, up from A$142.6 million at December 31, despite the Company spending A$42.4 million on growth and A$15.9m on exploration in the quarter.
Another host of impressive exploration results were delivered across the portfolio, including follow up drilling at two new discoveries close to the Carosue Dam mill.
Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the quarter's performance showed Saracen was meeting its undertakings to the market on every level.
"Our operations are performing extremely well, as shown by the fact that production is comfortably within annual guidance and costs are below guidance," Mr Finlayson said.
"This combination enabled us to exceed our own forecast for cash generation, with cash and equivalents rising by $11 million to $153 million despite us spending more than $58 million on growth and exploration in the quarter.
"This considerable investment is proving highly successful, as demonstrated by the two recent discoveries in the Carosue Dam corridor and a host of other strong drilling results.
"Given the excellent operating results and the success we are enjoying with the drill rig, we are confident that we are well on track to meet our wider objective of growing production to 400,000oz a year while establishing long mine lives."
Saracen's quarterly conference call will be held today at 9.00am AWST (11.00am AEST). The call can be accessed at:
Table 1 - March quarter 2019 gold production and cost summary^
Mar Q 2019
Unit
Carosue Dam
Thunderbox
Group
Underground Mining
Ore Mined
t
513,000
48,000
561,000
Mine Grade
g/t
2.8
2.3**
2.8
Contained Gold
oz
47,029
3,545
50,574
Open Pit Mining
Total Mining
bcm
-
2,327,000
2,327,000
Ore Mined
t
-
713,000
713,000
Mine Grade
g/t
-
1.5
1.5
Contained Gold
oz
-
34,860
34,860
Mill Production
Ore Milled
t
570,000
707,000
1,276,000
Mill Grade
g/t
2.9
1.9
2.3
Contained Gold
oz
52,584
42,820
95,404
Recovery
%
93.3%
93.8%
93.5%
Recovered Gold
oz
49,038
40,170
89,208
Gold Sales
oz
49,603
39,398
89,002
Average Price Received
A$/oz
1,774
1,757
1,766
Sales Revenue
A$m
88.0
69.2
157.2
Closing Ore Stockpile
Ore
t
854,000
1,130,000
1,984,000
Grade
g/t
0.9
0.9
0.9
Contained Gold
oz
25,977
33,084
59,061
Cost summary
Mining
A$m
21.9
16.0
37.9
Processing
A$m
10.1
12.5
22.6
Site Administration
A$m
1.8
1.6
3.4
Cash Costs
A$m
33.8
30.1
63.9
Royalties
A$m
3.0
2.1
5.1
Capital Works
A$m
0.4
0.9
1.3
Development
A$m
3.7
4.6
8.2
Ore Inventory Adjustments
A$m
1.1
(1.1)
(0.0)
Corporate
A$m
1.2
1.0
2.2
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$m
43.1
37.6
80.7
Growth Capital*
A$m
26.5
15.9
42.4
Exploration
A$m
10.3
5.6
15.9
Third Party Ore Purchase
A$m
9.8
0.0
9.8
Unit cost summary
Mining
A$/oz
557
413
485
Processing
A$/oz
257
322
289
Site Administration
A$/oz
47
41
44
Cash Costs
A$/oz
860
777
819
Royalties
A$/oz
75
55
65
Capital Works
A$/oz
10
23
17
Development
A$/oz
93
119
106
Ore Inventory Adjustments
A$/oz
27
(28)
(0)
Corporate
A$/oz
31
26
29
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,097
972
1,035
Depreciation and Amortisation
A$/oz
205
267
233
Mine cash flow
Mine operating cash flow
A$m
37.4
31.5
68.9
Net mine cash flow
A$m
10.9
15.6
26.5
Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC less third party ore purchase costs plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.
Third party ore (Carosue Dam 6,805oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.
Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 2,961oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,430oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.
^Reported on an accrual accounting basis * Refer to Figure 7 for breakdown
** Underground development ore only
Table 2 - FY19 YTD Gold Production and Cost Summary^
FYTD 2019
Unit
Carosue Dam
Thunderbox
Group
Underground Mining
Ore Mined
t
1,482,000
77,000
1,558,000
Mine Grade
g/t
3.0
2.2**
3.0
Contained Gold
oz
143,893
5,434
149,327
Open Pit Mining
Total Mining
bcm
-
5,393,000
5,393,000
Ore Mined
t
-
1,878,000
1,878,000
Mine Grade
g/t
-
1.4
1.4
Contained Gold
oz
-
83,984
83,984
Mill Production
Ore Milled
t
1,833,000
2,131,000
3,964,000
Mill Grade
g/t
2.8
1.8
2.2
Contained Gold
oz
165,262
120,078
285,340
Recovery
%
93.1%
94.2%
93.6%
Recovered Gold
oz
153,899
113,082
266,981
Gold Sales
oz
152,302
108,372
260,674
Average Price Received
A$/oz
1,714
1,706
1,710
Sales Revenue
A$m
261.0
184.9
445.9
Closing Ore Stockpile
Ore
t
854,000
1,130,000
1,984,000
Grade
g/t
0.9
0.9
0.9
Contained Gold
oz
25,977
33,084
59,061
Cost summary
Mining
A$m
64.9
49.8
114.7
Processing
A$m
29.8
38.1
67.9
Site Administration
A$m
6.2
5.2
11.4
Cash Costs
A$m
100.8
93.1
194.0
Royalties
A$m
8.6
5.6
14.2
Capital Works
A$m
1.0
2.2
3.2
Development
A$m
14.5
10.3
24.8
Ore Inventory Adjustments
A$m
(0.6)
(0.2)
(0.8)
Corporate
A$m
4.4
3.3
7.7
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$m
128.8
114.3
243.1
Growth Capital
A$m
70.3
44.1
114.4
Exploration
A$m
24.7
13.4
38.1
Third Party Ore Purchase
A$m
33.9
0.0
33.9
Unit cost summary
Mining
A$/oz
517
452
487
Processing
A$/oz
238
346
288
Site Administration
A$/oz
49
47
48
Cash Costs
A$/oz
804
844
823
Royalties
A$/oz
68
51
60
Capital Works
A$/oz
8
20
13
Development
A$/oz
116
94
105
Ore Inventory Adjustments
A$/oz
(4)
(2)
(3)
Corporate
A$/oz
35
30
33
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,027
1,036
1,032
Depreciation and Amortisation
A$/oz
207
281
238
Mine cash flow
Mine operating cash flow
A$m
102.2
73.6
175.8
Net mine cash flow
A$m
31.8
29.5
61.4
Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC less third party ore purchase costs plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.
Third party ore (Carosue Dam 22,385oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.
Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 6,180oz) and Thunderbox underground (2,789oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.
^Reported on an accrual accounting basis ** Underground development ore only
Sustainability
One Lost Time Injury (LTI) was reported in the March quarter.
Table 3 - March quarter 2019 group safety performance
LTI
LTIFR
TRIFR
Carosue Dam
0
0.7
13.8
Thunderbox
1
0.7
8.6
Group
1
0.7
11.6
Outlook
After a second upward revision in the December quarter 2018, the group production outlook for FY19 is unchanged at 345- 365,000oz at an AISC of A$1,050 - 1,100/oz.
Saracen is well on track to deliver into the 7 year production outlook, with an upside case to 400kozpa (refer to ASX release dated 20th February 2018 "Corporate Presentation - February 2018").
Figure 2 - Flight to 400
Production (koz)
400
Revised FY19 (2nd time)
345 - 365
350
300
250
135
135
140
145
140
200
145
120
150
100
50
171
180
190
205
210
205
210
-
FY18 (A)
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Carosue Dam (koz)
Thunderbox (koz)
Revised Guidance (koz)
Key growth drivers remain:
∙Expand Carosue Dam mill to ~3.2Mtpa (base case)
∙Fill the mills with higher grade underground ore
∙Bolstered FY19 exploration spend to A$60m
∙Exploration success along the Carosue Dam Corridor
The 7 year production outlook, and specifically FY20 group production guidance will be revised in the September quarter 2019.
Saracen has a robust balance sheet with available funding in excess of A$300m (cash and bullion A$132m, liquid investments of A$21m, undrawn debt facility A$150m) plus operating cash flows and ore stockpiles.
