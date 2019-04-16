Log in
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
2.62 AUD   --.--%
Quarterly Presentation - March 2019
Quarterly Activities Report - March 2019
March 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details
Saracen Mineral : Quarterly Activities Report - March 2019

04/16/2019

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

ACN: 009 215 347

Quarterly Report - March 2019

Record production of 89,208oz and outstanding exploration

results ensure 400,000ozpa strategy is well on track

Costs running below guidance, helping increase cash and equivalents to $153m

HIGHLIGHTS

Sustainability

One LTI during the quarter, LTIFR at 0.7 (31 December 0.4, WA Gold Mining Average 1.9)

Production

Record quarterly gold production of 89,208oz (Carosue Dam 49,038oz; Thunderbox 40,170oz) at AISC of

A$1,035/oz

Thunderbox delivered a record quarter with AISC falling to A$972/oz as the C Zone open pit mine steadily progresses into higher grade / lower strip ratio ore

Closing ore stockpile (inventory awaiting processing) of 59,061oz (up 5,622oz or 11% from 31 December)

YTD production of 266,981oz at an AISC of A$1,032/oz, in line with the upwardly revised FY19 ounces guidance of 345-365,000oz and ahead of FY19 AISC guidance of A$1,050-1,100/oz

Financial

Cash and equivalents of A$153.3m at 31 March (up from A$142.6m at 31 December, despite spending A$58.3m on growth capital and exploration, and ahead of forecast "side-ways" cash build guided in December 2018 quarter report)

Gold sales for the quarter of 89,002oz at an average sale price of A$1,766/oz, generating revenue of A$157.2m

Gold hedging of 358,500oz at an average delivery price of A$1,792/oz (382,100oz at A$1,773/oz at 31 December)

Quarterly unaudited NPAT ranging between A$26m and A$29m

Discovery and growth

A$60m FY19 exploration budget continues ramping up with A$15.9m invested in the quarter

Drill results from Carosue Dam included; Karari 69m @ 4.1g/t and 54m @ 3.4g/t; Whirling Dervish 30m @ 4.9g/t, 30m

@3.3g/t and 10m @ 5.9g/t.; Deep South 14m @ 8.7g/t, 11m @ 8.4g/t and 26m @ 3.0g/t

Two new discoveries in the Carosue Dam Corridor (within 4km of the mill) were followed up on; Atbara 17m @ 2.7g/t, 70m @ 1.0g/t and 32m @ 1.2g/t; Qena 21m @ 2.2g/t and 8m @ 2.0g/t

Carosue Dam Seismic Project - 2D data has determined the location and orientation of the 3D seismic survey planned for the June quarter

Drill results from Thunderbox included; Zone A 49m @ 2.3g/t and 42m @ 2.4g/t; Bannockburn 17m @ 2.8g/t and 15m

@2.7g/t; Otto Bore 10m @ 7.0g/t, 4m @ 11.0g/t and 5m @ 8.3g/t

Next drilling result update anticipated in May 2019

Registered Office:

Level 11/40 The EsplanadeASX:SAR

Perth WA 6000

Overview

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report on a record March quarter with:

Production ounces in line with FY19 guidance

Costs below FY19 guidance

Another host of impressive exploration drilling results

Production for the March quarter was 89,208oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,035/oz.

YTD production is also a record at 266,981oz at an AISC of A$1,032/oz.

Figure 1 - Group production and AISC

Recovered gold (koz)

120

1,196

100

993

1,067

1,035

80

60

45

52

53

49

40

20

34

37

36

40

0

Jun Q 2018

Sep Q 2018

Dec Q 2018

Mar Q 2019

Thunderbox

Carosue Dam

Group AISC

1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0

A$/oz

Thunderbox gold production was a record 40koz. Carosue Dam ore milled was 47kt or 8% lower than the December quarter due to a planned mill reline resulting in gold production of 49koz.

Cash and equivalents rose to A$153.3 million, up from A$142.6 million at December 31, despite the Company spending A$42.4 million on growth and A$15.9m on exploration in the quarter.

Another host of impressive exploration results were delivered across the portfolio, including follow up drilling at two new discoveries close to the Carosue Dam mill.

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the quarter's performance showed Saracen was meeting its undertakings to the market on every level.

"Our operations are performing extremely well, as shown by the fact that production is comfortably within annual guidance and costs are below guidance," Mr Finlayson said.

"This combination enabled us to exceed our own forecast for cash generation, with cash and equivalents rising by $11 million to $153 million despite us spending more than $58 million on growth and exploration in the quarter.

"This considerable investment is proving highly successful, as demonstrated by the two recent discoveries in the Carosue Dam corridor and a host of other strong drilling results.

"Given the excellent operating results and the success we are enjoying with the drill rig, we are confident that we are well on track to meet our wider objective of growing production to 400,000oz a year while establishing long mine lives."

Saracen's quarterly conference call will be held today at 9.00am AWST (11.00am AEST). The call can be accessed at:

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5cadf6564f40270305d976aa

Page 2 of 10

Table 1 - March quarter 2019 gold production and cost summary^

Mar Q 2019

Unit

Carosue Dam

Thunderbox

Group

Underground Mining

Ore Mined

t

513,000

48,000

561,000

Mine Grade

g/t

2.8

2.3**

2.8

Contained Gold

oz

47,029

3,545

50,574

Open Pit Mining

Total Mining

bcm

-

2,327,000

2,327,000

Ore Mined

t

-

713,000

713,000

Mine Grade

g/t

-

1.5

1.5

Contained Gold

oz

-

34,860

34,860

Mill Production

Ore Milled

t

570,000

707,000

1,276,000

Mill Grade

g/t

2.9

1.9

2.3

Contained Gold

oz

52,584

42,820

95,404

Recovery

%

93.3%

93.8%

93.5%

Recovered Gold

oz

49,038

40,170

89,208

Gold Sales

oz

49,603

39,398

89,002

Average Price Received

A$/oz

1,774

1,757

1,766

Sales Revenue

A$m

88.0

69.2

157.2

Closing Ore Stockpile

Ore

t

854,000

1,130,000

1,984,000

Grade

g/t

0.9

0.9

0.9

Contained Gold

oz

25,977

33,084

59,061

Cost summary

Mining

A$m

21.9

16.0

37.9

Processing

A$m

10.1

12.5

22.6

Site Administration

A$m

1.8

1.6

3.4

Cash Costs

A$m

33.8

30.1

63.9

Royalties

A$m

3.0

2.1

5.1

Capital Works

A$m

0.4

0.9

1.3

Development

A$m

3.7

4.6

8.2

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$m

1.1

(1.1)

(0.0)

Corporate

A$m

1.2

1.0

2.2

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$m

43.1

37.6

80.7

Growth Capital*

A$m

26.5

15.9

42.4

Exploration

A$m

10.3

5.6

15.9

Third Party Ore Purchase

A$m

9.8

0.0

9.8

Unit cost summary

Mining

A$/oz

557

413

485

Processing

A$/oz

257

322

289

Site Administration

A$/oz

47

41

44

Cash Costs

A$/oz

860

777

819

Royalties

A$/oz

75

55

65

Capital Works

A$/oz

10

23

17

Development

A$/oz

93

119

106

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$/oz

27

(28)

(0)

Corporate

A$/oz

31

26

29

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,097

972

1,035

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

205

267

233

Mine cash flow

Mine operating cash flow

A$m

37.4

31.5

68.9

Net mine cash flow

A$m

10.9

15.6

26.5

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC less third party ore purchase costs plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 6,805oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 2,961oz) and Thunderbox underground (1,430oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^Reported on an accrual accounting basis * Refer to Figure 7 for breakdown

** Underground development ore only

Page 3 of 10

Table 2 - FY19 YTD Gold Production and Cost Summary^

FYTD 2019

Unit

Carosue Dam

Thunderbox

Group

Underground Mining

Ore Mined

t

1,482,000

77,000

1,558,000

Mine Grade

g/t

3.0

2.2**

3.0

Contained Gold

oz

143,893

5,434

149,327

Open Pit Mining

Total Mining

bcm

-

5,393,000

5,393,000

Ore Mined

t

-

1,878,000

1,878,000

Mine Grade

g/t

-

1.4

1.4

Contained Gold

oz

-

83,984

83,984

Mill Production

Ore Milled

t

1,833,000

2,131,000

3,964,000

Mill Grade

g/t

2.8

1.8

2.2

Contained Gold

oz

165,262

120,078

285,340

Recovery

%

93.1%

94.2%

93.6%

Recovered Gold

oz

153,899

113,082

266,981

Gold Sales

oz

152,302

108,372

260,674

Average Price Received

A$/oz

1,714

1,706

1,710

Sales Revenue

A$m

261.0

184.9

445.9

Closing Ore Stockpile

Ore

t

854,000

1,130,000

1,984,000

Grade

g/t

0.9

0.9

0.9

Contained Gold

oz

25,977

33,084

59,061

Cost summary

Mining

A$m

64.9

49.8

114.7

Processing

A$m

29.8

38.1

67.9

Site Administration

A$m

6.2

5.2

11.4

Cash Costs

A$m

100.8

93.1

194.0

Royalties

A$m

8.6

5.6

14.2

Capital Works

A$m

1.0

2.2

3.2

Development

A$m

14.5

10.3

24.8

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$m

(0.6)

(0.2)

(0.8)

Corporate

A$m

4.4

3.3

7.7

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$m

128.8

114.3

243.1

Growth Capital

A$m

70.3

44.1

114.4

Exploration

A$m

24.7

13.4

38.1

Third Party Ore Purchase

A$m

33.9

0.0

33.9

Unit cost summary

Mining

A$/oz

517

452

487

Processing

A$/oz

238

346

288

Site Administration

A$/oz

49

47

48

Cash Costs

A$/oz

804

844

823

Royalties

A$/oz

68

51

60

Capital Works

A$/oz

8

20

13

Development

A$/oz

116

94

105

Ore Inventory Adjustments

A$/oz

(4)

(2)

(3)

Corporate

A$/oz

35

30

33

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,027

1,036

1,032

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

207

281

238

Mine cash flow

Mine operating cash flow

A$m

102.2

73.6

175.8

Net mine cash flow

A$m

31.8

29.5

61.4

Mine operating cash flow = Sales revenue less AISC less third party ore purchase costs plus corporate costs plus ore inventory adjustments. Net mine cash flow = Mine operating cash flow less growth capital.

Third party ore (Carosue Dam 22,385oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

Pre-commercial production ounces from Whirling Dervish (Carosue Dam 6,180oz) and Thunderbox underground (2,789oz) included in recovered gold, excluded from A$/oz calculations.

^Reported on an accrual accounting basis ** Underground development ore only

Page 4 of 10

Sustainability

One Lost Time Injury (LTI) was reported in the March quarter.

Table 3 - March quarter 2019 group safety performance

LTI

LTIFR

TRIFR

Carosue Dam

0

0.7

13.8

Thunderbox

1

0.7

8.6

Group

1

0.7

11.6

Outlook

After a second upward revision in the December quarter 2018, the group production outlook for FY19 is unchanged at 345- 365,000oz at an AISC of A$1,050 - 1,100/oz.

Saracen is well on track to deliver into the 7 year production outlook, with an upside case to 400kozpa (refer to ASX release dated 20th February 2018 "Corporate Presentation - February 2018").

Figure 2 - Flight to 400

Production (koz)

400

Revised FY19 (2nd time)

345 - 365

350

300

250

135

135

140

145

140

200

145

120

150

100

50

171

180

190

205

210

205

210

-

FY18 (A)

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Carosue Dam (koz)

Thunderbox (koz)

Revised Guidance (koz)

Key growth drivers remain:

Expand Carosue Dam mill to ~3.2Mtpa (base case)

Fill the mills with higher grade underground ore

Bolstered FY19 exploration spend to A$60m

Exploration success along the Carosue Dam Corridor

The 7 year production outlook, and specifically FY20 group production guidance will be revised in the September quarter 2019.

Saracen has a robust balance sheet with available funding in excess of A$300m (cash and bullion A$132m, liquid investments of A$21m, undrawn debt facility A$150m) plus operating cash flows and ore stockpiles.

Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 01:32:05 UTC
