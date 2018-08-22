Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (SAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saracen Mineral : Record Production, Record Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Corporate Details:

22nd August 2018

ASX code: SAR

Corporate Structure:

Ordinary shares on issue: 820.2m

Unvested employee performance rights: 6.9m

Market Capitalisation: A$1.6b (Share price A$1.94)

Cash, bullion and investments (30 June): A$118.3m

Debt: Nil

Directors:

Mr Geoff Clifford Non-Executive ChairmanMr Raleigh Finlayson Managing DirectorMr Martin Reed Non-ExecutiveDr Roric Smith Non-ExecutiveMs Samantha Tough Non-Executive

Substantial Shareholders:

Van Eck Global 12.1%

Wroxby 6.0%

Paradice 5.1%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

FY2018 Financial Results

Net profit surges 166% to A$76m

Cash and equivalents up A$73m to A$118m on record production and sharply lower costs; Further substantial growth forecast for FY19

Key Points

  • NPAT up 166% to a record A$75.6m (FY17: A$28.4m)

  • Underlying NPAT² (which excludes abnormal profit on King of the Hills sale) up 100% to A$67.3m (FY17: A$33.7m)

  • EBITDA¹ up 75% to a record A$198.7m (FY17: A$113.4m)

  • Revenue up 21% to A$511.0m (FY17: A$423.1m)

  • Gold production up 16% to a record 316,453 ounces (FY17: 272,807 ounces); All-in sustaining costs down to A$1,139/oz (FY17: A$1,348/oz)

  • Cash and equivalents of A$118.3m at June 30, 2018 (A$45.2m at June 30, 2017), after spending A$71.8m on exploration and growth; no debt

  • Strong balance sheet supports significant investment in exploration and growth as part of strategy to continue growing Reserves beyond 2.5Moz (FY18 +20%) and production to 400,000ozpa

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report record financial and operational results for the year to 30 June 2018.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) rose 166 per cent to A$75.6 million. The outstanding result stemmed from increased gold sales of 317,675oz (FY17: 266,556oz) and sharply lower AISC of A$1,139/oz (FY17: A$1,348/oz). Revenue rose 21% to A$511 million (see Table 1 below for key results).

Underlying NPAT², which excludes the A$10.6 million abnormal profit booked on the sale of King of the Hills, doubled to A$67.3 million (refer to Table 2). EBITDA¹ rose 75% to A$198.7 million, reflecting record production volumes, lower costs and a strong Australian-dollar gold price.

Registered Office:

Level 11

40 The Esplanade Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100 Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

At June 30, Saracen held cash and equivalents of $118.3 million, up from A$45.2 million a year earlier, with no debt. This was after spending A$71.8m during the period on project development and exploration (see Table 3).

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the strong results were particularly pleasing given the Company is in the midst of a major growth phase.

Troy Irvin Telephone +61 8 6229 9100info@saracen.com.au

For further details contact:

"Profit and free cashflow surged as we grew production and reduced costs," Mr Finlayson said. "This combination stemmed in part from our huge exploration success. This is the key to our ongoing growth and therefore we have committed A$60 million to exploration in FY19. Continued growth in our inventory will underpin our push to become a 400,000ozpa producer with 10-year mine lives at both operations."

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report strong operational and financial results for FY18, headlines include:

  • 75% increase in EBITDA¹ to A$198.7 million; and

  • 100% increase in underlying NPAT² to A$67.3 million.

Key financial and operating results are presented below.

Table 1 - Key financial and operating results for the financial year ended 30 June 2018

FY18

FY17

% Variance

Keyfinancials (A$m)

Revenue

511.0

423.1

21%

EBITDA¹

198.7

113.4

75%

Profit before income tax NPAT

113.3

33.0 243%

75.6

28.4 166%

Underlying NPAT² Operating cash flow Net cash at end

67.3

33.7 100%

191.4

125.6 52%

99.8

33.7 196%

Production

Gold produced (koz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Average gold price realised (A$/oz)

316.5 1,139 1,606

272.8 16%

1,348 -16%

1,642 -2%

Calculation of underlying NPAT is presented below.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of underlying NPAT to statutory NPAT

FY18

FY17

% Variance

Reconciliation

Underlying NPAT

67.3

33.7

100%

Adjust for:

Expensing of deferred exploration costs

-1.4

2.5

Impairment of available-for-sale assets

-0.9

2.8

Profit on the sale of King of the Hills

10.6

-

Statutory NPAT

75.6

28.4

Depreciation and amortisation increased by 26% to A$94.3 million primarily due an increase in overall production which was mainly driven by the declaration of commercial production at Thunderbox C Zone and Kailis Stage 1 open pits during FY2018.

Growth related project development and exploration expenditure totalled A$71.8 million.

Table 3 - Project development and exploration expenditure for the financial year ended 30 June 2018

A$m

Growth and exploration

Thunderbox underground 2.8

Kailis development 15.8

Karari underground 4.4

Whirling Dervish underground 8.1

CDO Exploration 13.3

TBO Exploration 4.0

Borefields & pipeline 1.7

Other growth capital items 21.7

TOTAL

71.8

There was no corporate debt drawn at the end of the full year. At 30 June 2018 Saracen had A$269m of available liquidity.

Figure 1 - Available funding at 30 June 2018

Undrawn

debt facility A$150m

Cash and bullion

A$107m

Investments

A$12m

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media Enquiries:

Troy Irvin

Read Corporate

Corporate Development Officer

Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read

Email:info@saracen.com.au

Contact: (08) 9388 1474

www.saracen.com.au

Email:info@readcorporate.com

Notes:

1 EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation and is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the full year financial statements by the Company.

2 Underlying NPAT stands for Underlying Net Profit After Tax. Underlying NPAT is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and represents the net profit after tax under IFRS, adjusted for specific items. The Directors believe that Underlying NPAT is an appropriate measure to assist investors with their understanding of the Company's operational performance in FY2018. Underlying NPAT has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the full year financial statements by the Company as set out in Table 2 above.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
02:57aSARACEN MINERAL : Record Production, Record Profit
PU
08/09SARACEN MINERAL : prepares for further production growth with 20% increase in Re..
AQ
07/19SARACEN MINERAL : Minerals increases gold guidance after record production
AQ
04/03Matsa Resources Limited - Settlement of Red October Gold Project
AQ
03/23Genesis Minerals Limited - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
02/22SARACEN MINERAL : Record production underpins A$46m interim net profit
AQ
02/20SARACEN MINERAL : Record production underpins $46m interim net profit
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : CDO to lift production to 350koz OUTPERFORM PT increased to $1..
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : Presentation - People Assets Balance Sheet 171127
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : 171127 Drilling Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/02U.S. Global's GO GOLD Gold Miners ETF Outperforms GDX And Sprott Gold Miners .. 
2017Saracen Mineral Holdings (SCEXF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slidesh.. 
2015Keep An Eye On Saracen Mineral Holdings, An Up-And-Coming Gold Producer 
2015INSIDER BUYS AND SELLS : OPKO Health, Burlington Stores 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 544 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 89,2 M
Finance 2018 114 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 17,26
P/E ratio 2019 13,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,73x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 1 599 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,05  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.38%1 177
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.55%17 101
BARRICK GOLD CORP-27.94%11 707
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.94%11 695
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-19.85%8 322
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 107
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.