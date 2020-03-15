Log in
Saracen Mineral : SRG Global secures $70m Drill & Blast contract with Saracen

03/15/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

16 March 2020

SRG Global secures five-year, ~$70m Drill & Blast Contract with Saracen

Highlights:

  • SRG Global has been awarded a significant five-year, circa $70m contract with Saracen
  • The scope of services to be provided include specialist drill and blast services, explosives management and grade control drilling
  • The contract works will be provided at Saracen's Thunderbox and Carosue Dam operations, both located in Western Australia

SRG Global Ltd ('SRG Global' or 'the Company', ASX: SRG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new five-year, circa $70m drill and blast contract with Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ('Saracen', ASX: SAR). The contract scope includes the provision of specialist drill and blast services including production drilling, explosives supply and management as well as grade control drilling.

The services will be provided at Saracen's Thunderbox and Carosue Dam operations, both located in Western Australia. Saracen is a significant Australian mining company, having recently completed the acquisition of 50% of the Kalgoorlie 'Super Pit', where SRG Global has provided Specialist Geotech services for over 20 years.

David Macgeorge, Managing Director commented "We are extremely pleased to have secured this new, five-year term contract with Saracen who are a major player in the gold sector. We are excited to partner with Saracen to deliver innovative solutions to drive both safety and operational performance.

This contract further diversifies SRG Global's customer base and adds significantly to our long-term work in hand."

- ends -

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Citadel-MAGNUS

SRG Global

Michael Weir

Judson Lorkin

(08) 6160 4900

(08) 9267 5400

About SRG Global

SRG Global is an engineering-led specialist construction, maintenance and mining services group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain. The Company operates three segments of Construction, Asset Services and Mining Services. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by David Macgeorge, Managing Director.

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:51:09 UTC
