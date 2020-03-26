Saracen Mineral : Trading Update

Whilst the balance sheet is strong, precautionary positive discussions are being advanced with the banking syndicate to maximise flexibility, including the potential to draw down the A$45m revolver facility, delay debt repayments, and roll hedges forward should the Company choose.

Gold continues to be delivered into the hedge book as per the current schedule

Saracen remains comfortably in compliance with all financial covenants in the facility agreement

is estimated for 31 March 2020 (up from A$239m at December 2019);

which will help insulate the business should mining be further restricted

Commissioning of the Carosue Dam mill to 3.2Mtpa is likely to be slightly delayed until the March quarter 2021

and will continue to update the market in line with our continuous disclosure obligations

to ensure the wellbeing of our people and those of our contract partners

Maintaining the health and safety of our workforce is always the Company's number one priority

, implementing a host of controls and procedures designed to prevent transmission of the virus

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Company was committed to taking all measures necessary to ensure the health and safety of its workforce.

"Our number one obligation is to protect our people and, in the process, the wider community," Mr Finlayson said. "While the measures taken so far have had minimal impact on our production, these are not 'business as usual' times.

"The controls and restrictions we have put in place in recent weeks are likely to impact our mining production rates in the coming quarter. At this stage, with the benefit of substantial ore stockpiles, we expect the impact to be limited on mill production, but we will ensure we keep all stakeholders informed if and when circumstances change in the future.

"It may also become necessary to implement further measures, which we will do without hesitation if circumstances require."

"Saracen's long-standing strategy to 'future-proof the business' offers a high degree of resilience to the risks and challenges posed by COVID-19, in particular the prudent build-up of surface ore stockpiles for processing to the tune of 1.7 million ounces.

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) provides the following update on operations and finance, including the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Management:

Protecting the health and safety of our workforce and the communities in which we operate is always our number one priority.

Saracen has already been pro-active in responding to the evolving crisis, going above and beyond the formal guidance of State and Federal health authorities in implementing measures to minimise the risk of infection and rate of transmission. This includes strict adherence to social distancing protocols, increased health screening, strict hygiene practices, and strong infection controls (refer to Appendix A).

Core to our approach in tackling COVID-19 is to reduce our operating "footprint" in order to minimise the number of people at our workplaces and the interaction between them. Specific measures include:

Bans on all non-essential travel

non-essential travel Cessation of all discretionary expenditures and associated personnel

Remote working arrangements where practicable both on and offsite

Longer FIFO rosters for all personnel to at least 3 weeks on / 3 weeks off (from 15 days on / 13 days off and 8 days on / 6 days off i.e. 4 panel structure maintained)

FIFO travel restricted to charter flights only with strict health screening before departure

Employees and contractors living out of WA cannot travel to site unless 14-day quarantine period is met

14-day quarantine period is met Additional charter flights and buses added to ensure sufficient seating to support social distancing

Changes to the operation of mine camp facilities including kitchens, bars and closure of the gyms

Saracen is working to assist our people and their families through the crisis, minimising disruption and provide certainty where possible. Measures include regular employee updates, retraining employees from discretionary areas into back-up for essential areas (e.g. process plant), and the provision of more flexible leave (access to all accrued leave regardless of need to take leave

available to take at half pay if requested, ability to go into negative accrual for up to 20 days, and additional leave for employees impacted by international quarantines). Additional mental health support is readily accessible.

The Company remains vigilant in monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and is prepared to act swiftly should further measures be necessary to ensure the health and safety of our workforce.