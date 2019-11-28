Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saracen Mineral : completes acquisition of 50% of Kalgoorlie Super Pit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:33pm EST

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Saracen completes acquisition of 50%

of Kalgoorlie Super Pit

Not for release or distribution in the United States

29 November 2019

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited ACN 009 215 347 (ASX: SAR) ("Saracen" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture ("KCGM JV") from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") through the purchase of 100% of the shares in Barrick (Australia Pacific) Pty Limited for a price of US$750 million (the "Transaction"). The KCGM JV owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

As announced on 25 November 2019, Saracen fulfilled the only condition to the Transaction being the consent from the Western Australian Minister for Finance, Aboriginal Affairs and Lands. The Transaction was subsequently completed today on the terms outlined in Saracen's ASX release on 18 November 2019 along with the draw down of A$400 million under the Company's new A$450 million senior secured term loan.

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the completion of the Super Pit acquisition marked a key milestone in Saracen's growth strategy.

"The acquisition of a half-share of the Super Pit transforms Saracen into one of Australia's leading gold producers," Mr Finlayson said.

"We now have three long-life assets generating strong cash flow in a Tier-one location. Each asset also has outstanding exploration potential, providing scope to create further value for shareholders through organic growth.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Newmont Goldcorp, which has extensive knowledge of the Super Pit and vast experience in open-pit and underground operations.

"On behalf of Saracen, I would like to thank Barrick for its co-operation and support throughout the transaction."

Investors:

Troy Irvin

Corporate Development Officer Morgan Ball

Chief Financial Officer Email: info@saracen.com.au Contact (08) 6229 9100

Media Enquiries:

Read Corporate

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read Email: info@readcorporate.com Contact: (08) 9388 1474

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information", including statements and forecasts which include without limitation, expectations regarding the financial position of Saracen and expectations regarding the Super Pit. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "is expecting", "budget", 'outlook", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information is based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events and results. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the audience with information about management's expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that forward- looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Saracen and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Saracen believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Saracen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Listing Rule 5.19 Disclosure

Saracen's production guidance information referred to in this announcement was extracted from Saracen's ASX announcements entitled:

  1. "September Quarter 2019 - Future Proofing Our Business", disclosed to the ASX on 22 October 2019;
  2. "ACQUISITION OF 50% OF THE KCGM SUPER PIT AND EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING", disclosed to the ASX on 18
    November 2019; and
  3. "Transformational acquisition of 50% of Super Pit and A$796m equity raising", disclosed to the ASX on 18 November 2019.

Saracen confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target as outlined in the ASX announcements listed above continue to apply and have not materially changed. Refer to those announcements for further important notices and disclaimers.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
11/28SARACEN MINERAL : completes acquisition of 50% of Kalgoorlie Super Pit
PU
11/25SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : -Super Pit acquisition now unconditional, hed..
AQ
11/25SARACEN MINERAL : Retail Entitlement Offer Open
PU
11/24SARACEN MINERAL : Super pit acquisition now unconditional, hedging update
PU
11/21SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Completion of Institutional Entitlement Off..
AQ
11/20SARACEN MINERAL : Macquarie - Stepping up to the plate OUTPERFORM PT 4.40
PU
11/20SARACEN MINERAL : Minerals holdings limited - results of annual general meeting ..
AQ
11/20SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.95 AUD for 5.75..
FA
11/19SARACEN MINERAL : Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer and Placement
PU
11/19SARACEN MINERAL : Ineligible Retail Shareholder Letter
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 991 M
EBIT 2020 330 M
Net income 2020 283 M
Debt 2020 28,5 M
Yield 2020 1,36%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 3 298 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,94  AUD
Last Close Price 3,08  AUD
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.09%2 020
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.19%31 301
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.50%29 842
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.10%16 236
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 176
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED43.79%13 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group