Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
4.13 AUD   +0.24%
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
02/04ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saracen Mineral : continues run of strong growth in profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 08:37pm EST

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited

Financial Results for 6 months to 31 December 2019

Saracen continues run of strong growth in profit and cashflow with more to come

Underlying NPAT up 84% to A$80m from production of 216,452oz;

FY20 guidance +500,000oz

17th February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Underlying net profit after tax¹ (NPAT) for six months to December 31 rises 84% from previous corresponding period (PCP) to A$80.2m (PCP: A$43.5m)
  • Statutory NPAT up 61% to A$69m; Revenue up 45% to A$409.9m; Operating cashflow up 35% to A$152m
  • Gold production rises 22% to a record 216,452oz, including a one-month contribution from the Super Pit
  • AISC steady at A$1,041/oz (PCP: A$1,030/oz); Average realised gold price 18% higher at A$1,984/oz
  • Cash and equivalents of A$283.8m at 31 December (A$196.1m at 30 September) after paying US$750m for 50% of the Super Pit gold mine in Kalgoorlie, paying A$10m for Sinclair, raising A$796m in equity, drawing A$400m in debt and making an early debt repayment of A$15m
  • On track to meet FY20 production guidance of +500,000oz
  • Strong balance sheet supports aggressive exploration to continue growing Reserves beyond 7.0Moz

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to announce that it recorded further strong growth in production, cashflow and profit in the six months to 31 December 2019.

The result, which included a one-month contribution from the KCGM Super Pit, was underpinned by production of 216,452oz, a rise of 22 per cent from the previous corresponding period.

Saracen is on track to meet its FY20 production guidance of +500,000oz. This includes allowing for a seven-month contribution from the Super Pit. Guidance for FY21 will be published early in the September quarter 2020, following updated Resources and Reserves.

In the six months to December 31, underlying NPAT increased 84% to A$80.2 million. This came on the back of a 45% jump in sales revenue to A$409.9 million and increased gold sales of 206,277² ounces (PCP: 167,095 ounces) at an average sale price of A$1,984/oz. One-off transaction costs of A$10.8 million (net of tax) were incurred on the Super Pit transaction and expensed in this period.

EBITDA³ increased 71% to A$178.6 million (underlying EBITDA A$194.4m) and statutory NPAT increased 61% to A$69.1 million.

Registered Office:

Level 11/40 The EsplanadeASX:SAR

Perth WA 6000

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the results showed the Company was in the midst of a strong growth phase at all levels of its business.

"The key message from these results is that Saracen has continued to grow and will continue to grow," Mr Finlayson said. "We are growing production and our inventory through a financially-rewarding combination of aggressive near-mine exploration and prudent acquisition, all within 300km of Kalgoorlie.

"With the addition of the Super Pit and the Carosue Dam mill expansion set for commissioning in the December quarter, our production and cashflow is poised to continue growing.

"We are also looking forward to the results of the review we are undertaking at the Super Pit, which is a world-class asset with an exceptional future."

Mr Finlayson said the acquisition of a half-share of the Super Pit for US$750m in November last year had seen the Company emerge with a vastly different production profile, cashflow projections and balance sheet.

"Saracen has shifted to another level in the league of global gold producers with the key benefits that brings for scale, asset diversity and cashflow," he said.

"But we still have a desire to maintain a conservative balance sheet and therefore we are placing a strong emphasis on debt reduction.

"As part of this strategy, we have made the decision not to pay a dividend in relation to this half year. In line with our stated policy, the Board will revisit this matter at the end of the financial year."

Overview

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report record operational and financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. The key results include (compared to PCP):

  • 84% increase in underlying NPAT¹ to A$80.2 million
  • 71% increase in EBITDA³ to A$178.6 million (underlying EBITDA A$194.4m)
  • 22% increase in group production to 216,452 ounces
  • Steady group AISC of A$1,041/oz

Table 1 - Key financial and operating results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18

% Variance

Key financials ($m)

Gold sales revenue

409.9

281.9

45%

EBITDA³

178.6

104.1

71%

Profit before income tax

104.9

61.2

71%

NPAT

69.1

43.0

61%

Underlying NPAT¹

80.2

43.5

84%

Operating cash flow

152.0

112.5

35%

Net cash at end

-168.2

113.2

-249%

Margins (%)

EBITDA³

44%

37%

Underlying NPAT¹

20%

15%

Production

Gold produced (koz)

216.5

177.8

22%

AISC ($/oz)

1041

1030

1%

Average gold price realised

1984

1684

18%

Page 2 of 5

Reconciliation of the underlying NPAT is presented below.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of underlying NPAT to statutory NPAT

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18

Reconciliation

Underlying NPAT

80.2

43.2

Adjust for:

- KCGM transaction cost (net of tax)

10.8

0.0

- Expensing of deferred exploration costs

0.1

0.2

- Loss on disposal of assets

0.2

0.3

Statutory NPAT

69.1

43.0

Capitalised revenue

As previously guided, A$16.3 million of gold sales during the half were derived from pre-commercial development activities at the Thunderbox underground (A$9.0 million) and Kailis Stage 2 (A$7.3 million) mines.

This amount was offset against the capital development cost of these projects and is not accounted for as sales revenue.

Third party ore

During the period, Saracen entered into agreements to purchase third party ore from a number of parties and this ore was included in the blend processed through the Carosue Dam plant. The cost associated with this third party ore was A$33.6 million, which is included in the Mine Operating Costs in the statutory accounts.

Currently there are no contracted obligations in 2020 and beyond.

Depreciation and amortisation

Depreciation and amortisation increased to A$71.4 million (PCP: A$43.0 million) for the half.

This was primarily driven by A$14 million for amortisation of deferred mining expenditure at Thunderbox Zone C during the period (triggered by the actual strip ratio falling below the average life of mine strip ratio) compared to minimal amortisation of this deferred mining expenditure in the PCP.

In addition, Saracen also recognised A$6 million of depreciation on right-of-use assets (assets recognised on the initial adoption of AASB 16 Leases) compared to zero in the PCP due the updated Accounting Standard and associated treatment becoming effective on 1 July 2019.

Further, A$9 million of depreciation and amortisation was recognised on the KCGM JV mine properties and plant and equipment effective from December 2019 (PCP: $0).

Page 3 of 5

Growth capital and exploration

During the period A$84.2 million was invested in growth capital and exploration (net of revenue "development receipts" realised from gold sales relating to these initiatives or from pre-commercial production).

Table 3 - Growth capital and exploration expenditure for the half-year ended 31 December 2019

A$m

Carosue Dam

Deep South underground development

9.1

Karari decline development

7.2

Carosue Dam mill expansion

4.4

Whirling Dervish decline development

2.7

Thunderbox

Thunderbox underground development

17.5

Kailis development

7.4

D Zone development

3.8

Super Pit

KCGM open pit development

1.5

Exploration and other

Exploration

31.6

Miscellaneous growth items

15.3

Development receipts

-16.3

TOTAL

84.2

Super Pit transaction stamp duty

As previously flagged, the Super Pit transaction will be subject to State Government stamp duty.

The valuation work and independent external advice has not been sufficiently finalised to provide an accurate estimate of the applicable stamp duty and accordingly, no amount has been recognised in the accounts during the period.

It is expected that this work will be completed during the June half FY2020 and the valuation submission will be provided to the State Government during this period. Saracen will recognise an accrual for the estimated stamp duty associated with the transaction in its accounts at that time.

Hedging update

In the March quarter 2020, the Company added 53,000 ounces of hedging at A$2,321/oz for the period from January 2020 to January 2023. As at 31 January 2020, the hedge book comprises 565,500 ounces at an average delivery price of A$2,027/oz.

Page 4 of 5

Corporate structure

Ordinary shares on issue:

1,102.9m

Unvested employee performance rights:

17.2m

Market Capitalisation:

A$4.5b (share price A$4.13)

Cash, bullion and investments (31 December):

A$283.8m

Debt (31 December):

A$385.0m

Substantial Shareholders:

Van Eck Global 12.0%

BlackRock Group 9.8%

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media Enquiries:

Morgan Ball

Read Corporate

Chief Financial Officer

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read

Troy Irvin

Corporate Development Officer

Email: info@saracen.com.au

Email: info@readcorporate.com

Contact (08) 6229 9100

Contact: (08) 9388 1474

Notes

  • Underlying NPAT stands for Underlying Net Profit After Tax. Underlying NPAT is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and represents the net profit after tax under IFRS, adjusted for specific items. The Directors believe that Underlying NPAT is an appropriate measure to assist investors with their understanding of the Company's operational performance in the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Underlying NPAT has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the half year financial statements by the Company as set out in Table 2 above.

² Ounces sold exclude 8,605oz ($16.3 million) of sales that relate to development activities.

  • EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation and is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the half year financial statements by the Company.

Page 5 of 5

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 01:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
02/04ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener Asia Portfolio
01/29SARACEN MINERAL : sells shareholding in Red 5
PU
01/29SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Clarification re December 2019 quarterly re..
AQ
01/27SARACEN MINERAL : Clarification re December quarterly report and presentation
PU
01/27SARACEN MINERAL : December 2019 Quarterly Presentation
PU
01/27SARACEN MINERAL : December 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/19SARACEN MINERAL : December 2019 Quarterly Report Teleconference Details
PU
2019Northern star to acquire 50% of kcgm super pit and associated assets
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 073 M
EBIT 2020 351 M
Net income 2020 264 M
Debt 2020 156 M
Yield 2020 0,82%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,01x
Capitalization 4 555 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,24  AUD
Last Close Price 4,13  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED24.47%3 060
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION1.43%35 616
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%35 040
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 762
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.00%14 428
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.3.46%13 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group