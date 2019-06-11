Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sarantel Group PLC       GB00B065J785

SARANTEL GROUP PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Oil & Gas : Horse Hill-1 - 50,000 Barrels of Oil Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:08am EDT
RNS Number : 7383B
UK Oil & Gas PLC
11 June 2019

UK Oil & Gas PLC

('UKOG' or the 'Company')

Horse Hill-1 Test Hits Landmark 50,000 Barrels of Oil Production

UK Oil & Gas PLC (London AIM: UKOG) is pleased to announce that, as at close of business on Friday 7th June, total aggregate Portland and Kimmeridge test oil production from the Horse Hill oil field, in which the Company has a 50.635% majority interest, reached a significant landmark of 50,000 barrels ('bbl') of light, sweet, dry oil. Total aggregate test production now stands at 50,871 bbl.

Horse Hill-1 continues to produce Portland oil at a stable rate of over 220 barrels of oil per day ('bopd') via a modest pressure draw down. The Portland has now delivered an aggregate total of 25,777 bbl to date, exceeding the 25,094 bbl produced from the deeper Kimmeridge. During the test, no formation water has been produced from either the Portland or Kimmeridge reservoirs.

Portland test production is now planned to continue until the second half of June when final site preparations for simultaneous HH-2/2z Portland drilling and HH-1 Kimmeridge production operations will commence. To facilitate both safe drilling and coring of HH-2/2z through the Portland, to provide continued oil sales revenues and further valuable test data prior to drilling HH-1z, preparations will include switching test production to the deeper Kimmeridge oil pool. Further necessary logistic and administrative arrangements for the arrival of the drilling rig and associated services are scheduled to be finalised this week.

The Horse Hill oil field and surrounding highly prospective PEDL137 and PEDL246 licences are operated by UKOG's subsidiary company Horse Hill Developments Ltd, in which UKOG holds a 77.9% direct interest.

Horse Hill 2018-19 EWT Oil Production Milestones:

· 50,871 bbl aggregate Kimmeridge and Portland oil production

· 25,777 bbl total Portland production

· 25,094 bbl total Kimmeridge oil production

· No discernible formation water produced from either reservoir

· Stable Portland test production continues to prove more oil in the ground

Stephen Sanderson, UKOG's Chief Executive, commented:

'The Horse Hill Portland continues to produce strongly and consistently under modest pressure draw downs, delivering over half of the landmark 50,871 bbl test production to date. With the much awaited simultaneous HH-2/2z Portland horizontal drilling and HH-1 Kimmeridge test campaign fast approaching, the remainder of the year at Horse Hill now promises to be truly exciting and potentially transformational for both Horse Hill and UKOG.'

Qualified Person's Statement

Matt Cartwright, UKOG's Commercial Director, who has over 35 years of relevant experience in the global oil industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Cartwright is a Chartered Engineer and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

For further information, please contact:

UK Oil & Gas PLC

Stephen Sanderson / Kiran Morzaria Tel: 01483 900582

WH Ireland(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Joyce / James Sinclair-Ford Tel: 020 7220 1666

Cenkos Securities PLC(Joint Broker)

Joe Nally / Neil McDonald Tel: 0207 397 8919

Novum Securities(Joint Broker)

John Bellis Tel: 020 7399 9400

Public Relations

Brian Alexander / David Bick Tel: 01483 900582

Glossary

draw down

pressure drawdown (∆P) is defined as the difference between the reservoir pressure and the flowing bottom hole pressure. Drawdown enables fluids to flow from the reservoir into the wellbore. The magnitude of the drawdown is a major controlling factors of a well's production rate

extended well test or production test

a well test, as per the permission granted by the Oil and Gas Authority, with an aggregate flow period duration over each zone of greater than 96 hours; the objective being to establish whether a discovery is commercially viable and the optimal methods of future production and recovery

flow test

a flow test or well test involves testing a well by flowing hydrocarbons to surface, typically through a test separator; key measured parameters are oil and gas flow rates, downhole pressure and surface pressure. The overall objective is to identify the well's capacity to produce hydrocarbons at a commercial flow rate

oil field

an accumulation, pool or group of pools of oil in the subsurface that produces oil to surface

UKOG Licence Interests

The Company has interests in the following UK licences:

Asset

Licence

UKOG Interest

Licence Holder

Operator

Area (km2)

Status

Avington 1

PEDL070

5%

UKOG (GB) Limited

IGas Energy Plc

18.3

Field currently temporarily shut in

Broadford Bridge 3

PEDL234

100%

UKOG (234) Ltd 4

UKOG (234) Ltd 4

300.0

BB-1 & 1z oil discovery, planning application approved

A24 3

PEDL143

40%

UKOG

UKOG 7

91.8

Finalising new site selection to drill Portland and Kimmeridge prospects

Horndean 1

PL211

10%

UKOG (GB) Limited

IGas Energy Plc

27.3

Field in stable production

Horse Hill 5

PEDL137

50.635%

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

99.3

Production tests ongoing, two further appraisal wells scheduled for 2019

Horse Hill 5

PEDL246

50.635%

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

43.6

As above

Isle of Wight (Onshore) 2, 3

PEDL331

95%

UKOG

UKOG

200.0

Preparing planning submission for Arreton-3 oil appraisal well and Arreton South exploration well

Markwells Wood

PEDL126

100%

UKOG (GB) Limited

UKOG (GB) Limited

11.2

MW-1 P&A

Notes:

1. Oil field currently in stable production.

2. Oil discovery pending development and/or appraisal drilling.

3. Exploration asset with drillable prospects and leads.

4. Contains the Broadford Bridge-1 /1z Kimmeridge oil discovery, the eastern extension of the Godley Bridge Portland gas discovery plus further undrilled Kimmeridge exploration prospects.

5. Oil field with three productive and commercially viable zones, EWT ongoing, further drilling campaign scheduled, development underway subject to grant of planning consent expected in Q3 2019.

6. UKOG has a direct 77.9% interest in HHDL, which has a 65% interest in PEDL137 and PEDL246.

7. OGA consent received for the transfer of operatorship from Europa to UKOG

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DRLLLFFRRRIILIA

Disclaimer

UK Oil & Gas Investments plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARANTEL GROUP PLC
02:08aUK OIL & GAS : Horse Hill-1 - 50,000 Barrels of Oil Production
PU
06/03EUROPA OIL & GAS : Completion of Sale of Interest in UK Licence
AQ
06/03UK OIL & GAS : Acquisition of Further Interest in PEDL143
PU
05/18UK OIL & GAS : reports production boost at Horse Hill venture in UK
AQ
05/17UK OIL & GAS : Horse Hill-1 Production Test Update
PU
04/18EUROPA OIL & GAS : deals out of Holmwood project
AQ
04/17EUROPA OIL & GAS : sells interest in PEDL143 to UKOG
AQ
04/17UNION JACK OIL : Agreed to Sell Its 7.5% Interest in PEDL143
AQ
04/17EUROPA OIL & GAS : Sells Interest in PEDL143 to UKOG
AQ
03/15LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Climbs As Global Equities Rise; Investors Digest Bri..
DJ
More news
Chart SARANTEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sarantel Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Sanderson Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Cartwright Business Adviser
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Allen D. Howard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARANTEL GROUP PLC71
CNOOC LTD4.93%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.96%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.30%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-21.96%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.83%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About