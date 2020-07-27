Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

Athens, July 27, 2020

Purchase of own shares

In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Extraordinary General Meeting dated July 25 2018, the Company proceeded on July 24th 2020 to the purchase of 5,964 own shares at the average price of 8.42 euros per share and at a total value of 50,224 euros.

In total, the Company holds 2,764,904 own shares, corresponding to 3.96% of its share capital.