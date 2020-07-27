Log in
SARANTIS S.A.

SARANTIS S.A.

(SAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 07/24 10:14:20 am
8.45 EUR   --.--%
03:26aSARANTIS S A : Purchase of own shares
PU
05/11SARANTIS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07SARANTIS S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
Sarantis S A : Purchase of own shares

07/27/2020 | 03:26am EDT

Athens, July 27, 2020

Purchase of own shares

In effect of the article 5 of the 596/2014 Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, the company GR. SARANTIS S.A. announces that according to article 49, of the Law 4548/20, and based on the resolutions of the Shareholder's Extraordinary General Meeting dated July 25 2018, the Company proceeded on July 24th 2020 to the purchase of 5,964 own shares at the average price of 8.42 euros per share and at a total value of 50,224 euros.

In total, the Company holds 2,764,904 own shares, corresponding to 3.96% of its share capital.

Disclaimer

Gr. Sarantis SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:25:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 405 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2020 39,0 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net cash 2020 5,55 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 567 M 660 M 664 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 786
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SARANTIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sarantis S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARANTIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,47 €
Last Close Price 8,45 €
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyriakos Pantazis Sarantis Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grigoris Pantazis Sarantis Executive Chairman
Konstantinos Petros Rozakeas CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Antonis Miltiadis Ayiostratitis Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Fokionos Stamatiou Executive Director & Director-Group Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARANTIS S.A.-0.82%660
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.85%311 832
UNILEVER N.V.-1.35%154 824
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC25.83%70 139
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED14.90%69 410
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-7.16%69 030
Categories
