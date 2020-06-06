Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 06/05 11:38:01 am
0.8355 EUR   +2.77%
#SARASPERLASCUOLA : Saras e Università
PU
05/22SARAS S P A : Annual Shareholders Meeting 2020
PU
05/14SARAS S P A : Quarterly report as of 31st March 2020
PU
#Sarasperlascuola: Saras e Università

06/06/2020 | 08:06am EDT
  • Development of a new generation 'electronic nose': IOMS (Instrumental Odour Monitoring System)

Sartec presented the development of a new generation 'electronic nose': IOMS (Instrumental Odour Monitoring System) for the continuous measurement of odour nuisance.

This is an important aim on which the scientific community is actively working, since we still lack approved standardised procedures for efficient and repeatable odour measurement with multisensor systems.

Sardeolica presented the Ulassai Wind Farm, consisting of 57 Vestas V80 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 126 MW. Production at full capacity is about 250 GWh/year, covering the annual energy demand of about 85,000 households and saving 162,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

In July 2019, permission was obtained for the reblading project of the Ulassai plant. Fitting the turbines with new blades will produce increased power output, without changing installed capacity. The work will be carried out in three lots and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. After the refurbishment, production at full capacity is expected to be about 300 GWh/year.

Disclaimer

Saras S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 12:05:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6 067 M 6 850 M 6 850 M
Net income 2020 -42,9 M -48,4 M -48,4 M
Net cash 2020 13,6 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
Yield 2020 5,80%
Capitalization 787 M 891 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 745
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,24 €
Last Close Price 0,84 €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dario Scaffardi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Massimo Moratti Chairman
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Angelo Gino Moratti Vice Chairman
Angelomario Moratti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.-41.74%891
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-29.64%224 433
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.47%124 055
BP PLC-23.19%92 729
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.45%68 885
PHILLIPS 66-21.55%38 165
