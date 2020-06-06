Sarasperlascuola: Saras e Università

Development of a new generation 'electronic nose': IOMS (Instrumental Odour Monitoring System)

Sartec presented the development of a new generation 'electronic nose': IOMS (Instrumental Odour Monitoring System) for the continuous measurement of odour nuisance.

This is an important aim on which the scientific community is actively working, since we still lack approved standardised procedures for efficient and repeatable odour measurement with multisensor systems.

Sardeolica presented the Ulassai Wind Farm, consisting of 57 Vestas V80 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 126 MW. Production at full capacity is about 250 GWh/year, covering the annual energy demand of about 85,000 households and saving 162,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year.

In July 2019, permission was obtained for the reblading project of the Ulassai plant. Fitting the turbines with new blades will produce increased power output, without changing installed capacity. The work will be carried out in three lots and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. After the refurbishment, production at full capacity is expected to be about 300 GWh/year.