Saras : Press Release

Milano, 25 marzo 2019: Si informa che sono disponibili presso la sede legale, presso la sede amministrativa, sul sito internet www.saras.it - Sezione "Investor Relations/Azionisti/Assemblee Azionisti/2019", ed anche presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1Info" (www.1info.it), i seguenti documenti: (i) la Relazione Finanziaria Annuale, comprendente il Progetto di Bilancio di Esercizio di Saras S.p.A. ed il Bilancio Consolidato al 31 dicembre 2018; (ii) la Relazione sulla Gestione e le attestazioni di cui all'articolo 154 bis, comma 5 del D. Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998 n. 58; (iii) le Relazioni della Società di Revisione e del Collegio Sindacale; (iv) la Dichiarazione consolidata non finanziaria ai sensi del D.lgs. n. 254 del 30/12/2016 - Bilancio di Sostenibilità e Relazione della Società di Revisione (v) la Relazione sul Governo Societario e gli Assetti Proprietari; (vi) la Relazione sulla Remunerazione, alla quale si rinvia anche ai fini e per gli effetti di quanto previsto dall'art. 84-bis, comma 5, lett. a) del Regolamento Emittenti ; (vii) la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione sull'autorizzazione all'acquisto e vendita di azioni proprie.

L'ulteriore documentazione relativa all'Assemblea ordinaria di Saras SpA, convocata per il giorno 16 aprile 2019 in prima convocazione, e per il giorno 17 aprile 2019 in seconda convocazione, sarà pubblicata nei termini e con le modalità di legge.

Milan, 25th March 2019: Notice is hereby given that the following documents are available from the registered office of the Company, from the administrative office, from the website www.saras.it - "Investor Relations/Shareholder Services/AGM/2019", and also on the "1Info" authorised storage mechanism (www.1info.it): (i) the Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2018, including the Draft Financial Statements for Saras S.p.A. and the Consolidated Financial Statements; (ii) the Directors' Report on Operations and the Declarations pursuant to art. 154 bis, para. 5 of Legislative

Decree n° 58 of 24 February 1998; (iii) the Independent Auditors' Report and the Statutory Auditors' Report; (iv)

Consolidated Non-Financial Report pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30/12/2016 - Sustainability Report and the Independent Auditors' Report (v) the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure; (vi) the Report on Management Compensation to which reference is also made for the purposes of the provisions of art. 84-bis, paragraph 5, lett. a) of the Issuers Regulation; and (vii) the Report by the Board of Directors on authorisation to purchase own shares and to sell treasury shares.

The documentation related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Saras SpA called on the 16 April 2019 in first call and on the 17 April 2019 in second call, will be made available to the public in due course according to current regulations.

Il Gruppo Saras, fondato da Angelo Moratti nel 1962, conta circa 1.950 dipendenti e presenta un valore totale dei ricavi pari a circa 10,4 miliardi di Euro al 31 dicembre 2018. Oggi il Gruppo è uno dei principali operatori Europei nella raffinazione del petrolio ed è attivo anche nel settore della produzione di energia elettrica. Direttamente ed attraverso le proprie controllate, il Gruppo vende e distribuisce prodotti petroliferi nei mercati nazionali ed internazionali. Inoltre, il Gruppo produce e vende energia elettrica attraverso le controllate Sarlux Srl (impianto IGCC) e Sardeolica Srl (parco eolico). Il Gruppo offre poi servizi di ingegneria industriale e di ricerca per il settore petrolifero, dell'energia e dell'ambiente attraverso la controllata Sartec Srl.

THE SARAS GROUP

The Saras Group, founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962, has about 1,950 employees and total revenues of about 10.4 billion Euros as of 31st December 2018. Today, the Group is a leading European crude oil refiner and it is active also in the energy sector. It sells and distributes petroleum products in the domestic and international markets, directly and through its subsidiaries. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (Wind plant). Moreover, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the oil, energy and environment sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl.

