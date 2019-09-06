Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/06/2019 | 10:31am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 6, 2017 and August 19, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 29, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sarepta’s therapy golodirsen posed serious safety risks to patients. These risks made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the Company’s NDA package for accelerated approval for golodirsen. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Sarepta, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
