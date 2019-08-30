Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics Inc    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC

(SRPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT). This investigation concerns whether Sarepta has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 19, 2019, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the Company’s New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta disclosed that “[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $18.24 per share, or 15.2%, to close at $102.07 on August 20, 2019.

If you acquired Sarepta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
06:06pSarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
GL
08/20Home Depot and Moderna rise while Fabrinet and Sarepta fall
AQ
08/20SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/19Sarepta Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the US Food and D..
GL
08/09SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Comments on Erroneous Submission to US FDA Adverse Event ..
AQ
08/08Sarepta says adverse event report for DMD gene therapy erroneously submitted
RE
08/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 371 Points Higher; S&P 500 And Nasdaq End Back In..
DJ
08/08SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/08Sarepta Therapeutics Comments on Erroneous Submission to US FDA Adverse Event..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 380 M
EBIT 2019 -543 M
Net income 2019 -539 M
Finance 2019 533 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,6x
EV / Sales2019 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 6 702 M
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 191,50  $
Last Close Price 90,15  $
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC-16.76%6 753
GILEAD SCIENCES1.92%80 737
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.62%46 004
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.99%31 795
GENMAB27.68%13 106
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.28%8 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group