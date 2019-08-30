Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT). This investigation concerns whether Sarepta has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 19, 2019, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the Company’s New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta disclosed that “[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $18.24 per share, or 15.2%, to close at $102.07 on August 20, 2019.

If you acquired Sarepta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

