Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics Inc    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC

(SRPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) ("Sarepta" or the "Company") of the October 29, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Sarepta stock or options between September 6, 2017 and August 19, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SRPT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Sarepta securities between September 6, 2017 and August 19, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Salinger v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., No.19-cv-08122 was filed on August 30, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements regarding Sarepta's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) golodirsen posed significant safety risks to patients; (2) consequently, the NDA package for golodirsen's accelerated approval was unlikely to receive FDA approval; and (3) as a result, Sarepta's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 19, 2019, post-market, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the Company's NDA seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen for the treatment of DMD. Sarepta disclosed that "[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides."

On this news, Sarepta's stock fell from $120.31 on August 19, 2019 to $102.07 on August 20, 2019-an $18.24 or 15.16% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sarepta's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47789


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
09/13LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/08LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/06IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/05LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/05The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sa..
BU
09/05Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarsh..
GL
09/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT - SAREPTA THERAPEU : October 29, 2019
PR
09/03Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Heal..
GL
09/02SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
08/30Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 381 M
EBIT 2019 -543 M
Net income 2019 -539 M
Finance 2019 533 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 6 393 M
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 188,32  $
Last Close Price 86,00  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC-19.38%6 540
GILEAD SCIENCES6.35%84 042
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.57%44 326
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.60%31 096
GENMAB28.81%13 224
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.35.01%8 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group