SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC (SRPT)
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/01/2018 | 12:37am CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases, granted equity awards on August 31, 2018, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to twenty-two individuals hired by Sarepta in August 2018. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 80,495 shares of Sarepta's common stock. The options have an exercise price of $138.04 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on August 31, 2018. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one year anniversary of his or her date of hire and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of his or her date of hire, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicine to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com
or
W2O Group
Brian Reid, 212-257-6725
breid@w2ogroup.com

 

Sarepta- Corporate Logo (Image).jpg


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 303 M
EBIT 2018 -212 M
Net income 2018 -233 M
Finance 2018 364 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 29,4x
EV / Sales 2019 20,9x
Capitalization 9 268 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 189 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC151.38%8 952
GILEAD SCIENCES6.49%97 135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.36%46 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.16%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.80%10 909
GENMAB7.97%10 464
