Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/30/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on August 30, 2019, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to nineteen individuals hired by Sarepta in August 2019. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 27,728 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate, 13,880 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $90.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on August 30, 2019 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in gene therapies for 6 Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), MPS IIIA, Pompe and other CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is fueled by an audacious but important mission: to profoundly improve and extend the lives of patients with rare genetic-based diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Investors:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
