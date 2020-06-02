Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
06/02/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:  

  • Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. E.T.
  • BofA Securities Napa Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. E.T.

The presentations will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Investors:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
