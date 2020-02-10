Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 02:10pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between September 6, 2017 and August 19, 2019. Sarepta Therapeutics focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine for the treatment of rare diseases. Sarepta's products pipeline includes its drug golodirsen for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD").

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sarepta's misconduct, click here.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in September 2017, Sarepta announced positive results from its first-in-human study for the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of its drug golodirsen. Following these auspicious results, on February 14, 2019, Sarepta revealed that the FDA had accepted the company's New Drug Application ("NDA") "seeking accelerated approval for golodirsen and provided a regulatory action date of August 19, 2019," failing to mention any possible or known risks related to golodirsen. Despite positive statements about the effects of golodirsen throughout the relevant period, on August 19, 2019, Sarepta revealed that a complete response letter from the FDA expressed concerns with (1) golodirsen's risk of infection from its intravenous infusion ports, and (2) its renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models. On this news, Sarepta' stock price fell $18.24, or 15%, to close at $102.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:10pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SR..
BU
02/03SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
01/31SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
01/13SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
01/13SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chan..
AQ
01/13Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Biotech Executive John C. Martin to it..
GL
01/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Sued..
BU
01/06Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Con..
GL
01/02SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
2019SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 378 M
EBIT 2019 -611 M
Net income 2019 -618 M
Finance 2019 378 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
EV / Sales2019 22,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 8 830 M
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 193,61  $
Last Close Price 118,46  $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Sandesh Mahatme Chief Financial & Business Officer, Executive VP
Guriqbal S. Basi Chief Scientific Officer
Gilmore O'Neill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-8.20%8 783
GILEAD SCIENCES5.99%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.64%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.70%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.14%22 530
GENMAB11.07%14 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group