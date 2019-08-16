Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sareum Holdings Plc    SAR   GB00B02RFS12

SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

(SAR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/16 06:32:59 am
0.31 GBp   -3.13%
06:57aSAREUM : Change of Adviser
PU
08/08SAREUM : notes Sierra Q2 results
PU
07/30SAREUM : Additional disclosure concerning Michael Owen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sareum : Change of Adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

(AIM:SAR) 16 August 2019

Sareum Holdings PLC

('Sareum' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Sareum Holdings plc (AIM: SAR), the specialist small molecule drug development business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Strand Hanson Limited as Nominated & Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information, contact:

Sareum Holdings PLC

Tim Mitchell

+44 (0) 12 2349 7700

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Richard Tulloch

James Dance

Eric Allan

Hybridan LLP (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

John Beresford-Peirse

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Media enquiries)

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Shabnam Bashir

Mark Swallow

David Dible

Notes to editor:

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics, to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company generates value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum's leading clinical-stage programme, SRA737, a novel Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor licensed to NASDAQ-listed Sierra Oncology, is in Phase 2 clinical trials targeting multiple advanced cancers. The key role of Chk1 in cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair suggests that SRA737 may have broad application as a targeted therapy in combination with other oncology and immune-oncology drugs in genetically defined patients.

SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Cancer Research UK. SRA737 was licensed to Sierra Oncology for up to $328.5 million plus royalties by Sareum's co-investment partner, CRT Pioneer Fund. Sareum is eligible to receive up to $88 million in milestone payments, plus sales royalties as SRA737 advances.

Notable highlights from the Phase 1/2 preliminary results reported by Sierra at ASCO (June 2019) were:

SRA737 + low dose gemcitabine (LDG) combination

  • Striking anti-tumour activity was observed in patients with anogenital cancer, including examples where metastatic disease was cleared from liver and lung.
  • Tumour size decreased by more than a third in 30% of the evaluable anogenital cancer patients and a further 30% had durable stable disease.
  • Sierra outlined a potential route to market for SRA737+LDG in anogenital cancer via a registration-intent Phase 2 trial.

SAR737 monotherapy

High-grade serous ovarian cancers (HGSOC) appeared to be the most sensitive tumour to SRA737, with the disease being controlled (stable disease) in 54% of evaluable patients.

Sareum is also advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) /Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases (SDC-1801) and cancers (SDC-1802). TYK2 and JAK1 have roles in pro-inflammatory responses in autoimmune diseases (e.g. psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases and lupus) and tumour cell proliferation in certain cancers (e.g. T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and some solid tumours). The Company is targeting first human clinical trials in each indication in 2020.

The Company also has an Aurora+FLT3 inhibitor targeting haematological cancers, which is at the preclinical development stage.

Sareum Holdings plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker SAR. For further information, please visit www.sareum.co.uk

Disclaimer

Sareum Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC
06:57aSAREUM : Change of Adviser
PU
08/08SAREUM : notes Sierra Q2 results
PU
07/30SAREUM : Additional disclosure concerning Michael Owen
PU
06/28SAREUM : Additional Funds Raised
PU
06/27SAREUM : Sierra Seeks Strategic Options for SRA737
PU
06/26SAREUM : Successful Fundraising
PU
06/26SAREUM : Raises GBP681,484 to Fund Clinical Research Program
DJ
06/25SAREUM : PrimaryBid.com Offer
PU
06/25SAREUM : Placing to Progress TYK2/JAK1 Programmes
PU
06/14SAREUM : surges as it signals progress on pre-clinical programmes
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2,00 M
Net income 2019 -1,73 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 9,83 M
Chart SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Sareum Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,32  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Mitchell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Reader Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Michael John Owen Non-Executive Director
Clive Birch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC-39.05%12
GILEAD SCIENCES0.51%79 622
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.30%46 554
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.52%32 073
GENMAB26.04%13 013
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC11.77%9 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group