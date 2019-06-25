Sareum : PrimaryBid.com Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

Sareum Holdings PLC (AIM: SAR), the specialist small molecule drug development business, is pleased to announce an offer via PrimaryBid (the 'Offer') by the issue and allotment of new ordinary shares of 0.025 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at an issue price of 0.4 pence per New Ordinary Share (the 'Issue Price'), being a discount of 27.3% per cent to the closing mid-price on 24 June 2019.

Please refer to the announcement made by the Company earlier today regarding the issue of Placing Shares to progress proprietary TYK2/JAK1 drug development programmes in preclinical development.

Offer

The Company values its retail investor base and is therefore pleased to provide private and other investors the opportunity to participate in the Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The Offer, via the PrimaryBid.com platform, will be open to individual and institutional investors from 4.31 p.m. on 25 June 2019 to 9.00 p.m. on 25 June 2019.

Subscriptions under the Offer will be considered by the Company on a 'first come, first served' basis, subject to conditions (which are available to view on PrimaryBid.com).

The Company has applied for and received advance assurance from HMRC that the Placing Shares (as defined in the previous announcement) and the New Ordinary Shares will satisfy the requirements for EIS relief.

The continuing status of the Ordinary Shares as qualifying for EIS relief will be conditional (amongst other things) on the qualifying conditions being satisfied, both by the Company and (as regards those conditions to be met by the investor) the investor throughout a period of at least three years from the date of issue. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to conduct its activities in a way that will secure or retain qualifying status for EIS purposes (and indeed circumstances may arise where the directors of the Company believe that the interests of the Company are not served by seeking to retain such status).

Investors considering taking advantage of EIS relief are recommended to seek their own professional advice before investing in order that they may fully understand how the relief legislation may apply in their individual circumstances. Any person who is in any doubt as to his taxation position under the EIS legislation, or who is subject to tax in a jurisdiction other than the UK, should consult an appropriate professional adviser.

No commission is charged to investors on applications to participate in the Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for New Ordinary Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, an application cannot be withdrawn.

For further information on PrimaryBid.com or the procedure for applications under the Offer, visit www.PrimaryBid.com or call PrimaryBid.com on +44 20 3026 4750.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Details of the Offer

The Company highly values its retail investor base which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors over several years. Given the longstanding support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail and other interested investors the opportunity to participate in the Offer. The Company is therefore making the Offer available exclusively through PrimaryBid.com.

Retail and other investors may participate in the Offer of New Ordinary Shares on a first come, first served basis, exclusively through PrimaryBid.com.

The Offer is offered under the exemptions against the need for a prospectus allowed under the Prospectus Rules. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Rules, or for approval of the same by the Financial Conduct Authority in its capacity as the UK Listing Authority. The Offer is not being made into any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via PrimaryBid.com. This allocation will be filled on a 'first come first served' basis.

For further details please refer to the PrimaryBid.com website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for New Ordinary Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.com.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for New Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk factors set out on PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the New Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.