Sareum : Raises GBP681,484 to Fund Clinical Research Program

By Carlo Martuscelli

Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR.LN) has raised 681,484 pounds ($867,297) in a share issue to help fund its clinical-development pipeline.

The AIM-listed company said Wednesday that it issued 170.4 million shares at 0.4 pence each--a 27% discount to its closing price on Monday, the day before offer was announced.

Sareum said it will use the proceeds of the capital raise to fund its TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor programs.

Together with the completed placing announced on Tuesday, Sareum raised GBP1.2 million pounds.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com