SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC    SAR   GB00B02RFS12

SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

(SAR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/26 03:25:54 am
0.404 GBp   -26.55%
03:16aSAREUM : Raises GBP681,484 to Fund Clinical Research Program
DJ
06/25SAREUM : PrimaryBid.com Offer
PU
06/25SAREUM : Placing to Progress TYK2/JAK1 Programmes
PU
News 
News

Sareum : Raises GBP681,484 to Fund Clinical Research Program

06/26/2019 | 03:16am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR.LN) has raised 681,484 pounds ($867,297) in a share issue to help fund its clinical-development pipeline.

The AIM-listed company said Wednesday that it issued 170.4 million shares at 0.4 pence each--a 27% discount to its closing price on Monday, the day before offer was announced.

Sareum said it will use the proceeds of the capital raise to fund its TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor programs.

Together with the completed placing announced on Tuesday, Sareum raised GBP1.2 million pounds.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

