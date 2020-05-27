Log in
SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC    SAR   GB00B02RFS12

SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

(SAR)
05/27 04:46:52 am
0.7385 GBX   +2.57%
04:18a SAREUM : to Present at BIO Bigital 2020
PU
05/01 SAREUM : BioTrinity Presentation Available Online
PU
03/27 SAREUM : Half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 december 2019
AQ
Sareum : to Present at BIO Bigital 2020

05/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT

(AIM: SAR) 27 May 2020

Sareum Holdings PLC

('Sareum' or the 'Company')

Sareum to Present at BIO Digital 2020

Sareum Holdings plc (AIM:SAR), the specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces that its CEO, Dr Tim Mitchell, will give a Company presentation at BIO Digital 2020, which will be delivered on-line from 8-12 June 2020.

The presentation will highlight Sareum's two proprietary TYK2/JAK1 kinase inhibitor programmes, SDC-1801 and SDC-1802, targeting autoimmune diseases and cancers, respectively. Dr Mitchell will also outline the emerging potential of this mechanism to modulate the severe inflammatory responses and respiratory symptoms arising from coronavirus and other viral infections.

The presentation will be made through the BIO Digital website and will be available on demand to registered participants during the conference - www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/685707 .

A copy of the presentation will also be made available on Sareum's website - www.sareum.co.uk. The Company's website has also been updated to include information on the potential of its SDC-1801 TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in the fight against Covid-19 - www.sareum.com/discovery/tyk2jak1-covid19/ .

For 2020, the BIO International Convention will transition to a new, virtual event format, BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to key partners via BIO One-on-One Partnering, educational resources to help drive participant's businesses, and the insights needed to continue critical research and development.

For further information, please contact:

Sareum Holdings plc

Tim Mitchell, CEO 01223 497 700

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Dance / Richard Tulloch 020 7409 3494

Hybridan LLP (Nominated Broker)

Claire Noyce / John Beresford-Peirse 020 3764 2341

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow / David Dible 020 7638 9571

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the 'cytokine storm' immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802). The Company is targeting completion of preclinical development for each molecule in 2020.

The Company's preclinical FLT3+Aurora inhibitor programme targeting haematological cancers is licensed to a China-based specialty pharma company.

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms. Preliminary data suggest SRA737 may have broad application in combination with other oncology and immune-oncology drugs in genetically defined patients.

SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Sareum and Cancer Research UK. SRA737 was licensed by CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) to Sierra Oncology Inc., which is currently seeking to on-license SRA737 to a third party for further development.

Sareum Holdings plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker SAR. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sareum.co.uk.

- Ends -

Disclaimer

Sareum Holdings plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:17:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Mitchell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Reader Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Michael John Owen Non-Executive Director
Clive Birch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC102.82%27
GILEAD SCIENCES12.62%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.20%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.87%23 998
GENMAB A/S36.82%19 339
