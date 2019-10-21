Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sartorius    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS

(SRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 12:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.10.2019 / 06:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 21, 2019 German: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/investor-relations-de/sartorius-ag-investor-relations-de English: http://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations


21.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

893063  21.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=893063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARTORIUS
01:01aSARTORIUS : Signs Agreement to Acquire Select Danaher Life Science Platform Busi..
BU
01:01aNINE-MONTH FIGURES FOR 2019 : Sartorius Continues on Its Dynamic Growth Track
BU
12:45aSARTORIUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
10/15SARTORIUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
07/19SARTORIUS : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/19SARTORIUS : Half-year results
CO
07/11SARTORIUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
06/19SARTORIUS : Starts up Operations at Expanded Site in Puerto Rico
BU
04/18SARTORIUS : Starts off Fiscal 2019 with a Strong First Quarter
BU
04/18SARTORIUS : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 791 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 930 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 58,1x
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,58x
EV / Sales2020 5,73x
Capitalization 10 853 M
Chart SARTORIUS
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 101,88  €
Last Close Price 149,50  €
Spread / Highest target -9,70%
Spread / Average Target -31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS55.73%12 090
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION21.28%1 101
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)82.77%859
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC20.74%414
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.134.93%324
SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.-23.08%94
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group