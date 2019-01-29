Sartorius : Increases Sales Revenue and Earnings in 2018 by Double Digits – Further Profitable Growth Planned for 2019

Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research
and the industry, continued on the growth track in 2018 in both
divisions and across all geographies, and thus achieved its forecast
raised considerably at mid-year. According to preliminary figures, Group
sales revenue rose in constant currencies by 13.2% to 1,566.0 million
euros (reported: +11.5%). The non-organic share of the increase in
consolidated sales was around one percentage point. Order intake
rose in constant currencies by 12.5% to 1,662.5 million euros.
“Sartorius demonstrated its operational strength again in 2018 by its
dynamic development. We achieved our ambitious revenue and earnings
targets that we had raised as of the first half last year and further
extended our strong international market position,” said Dr. Joachim
Kreuzburg, CEO and Executive Board Chairman of Sartorius AG. “We are
very optimistic about 2019, despite weaker economic indicators and a few
macroeconomic risks, and plan to continue on our profitable growth
track.”
The Group’s underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (underlying EBITDA) increased overproportionately by 14.7%
to 405.0 million euros. Its corresponding margin rose by 0.8 percentage
points to 25.9%. Relevant net profit2) for the Group surged
21.9% from 144.0 million euros a year earlier to 175.6 million euros.
This yielded earnings per ordinary share of 2.56 euros (2017: 2.10
euros) and earnings per preference share of 2.57 euros (2017: 2.11
euros).
Regionally, the Americas showed the highest dynamics following moderate
development in the previous year. Here, Sartorius increased its sales
revenue by 16.6% to 520.1 million euros. The Asia | Pacific region
achieved a gain of 15.5% to 388.2 million euros compared against a very
strong previous year. In the EMEA region (Europe | Middle
East | Africa), sales revenue was up 9.4%, to 657.7 million euros. (All
regional figures in constant currencies.)
Key financial indicators
The Sartorius Group continues to have a very sound financial base. Its
equity ratio at year-end was 38.5%, above the previous year’s level of
35.1%, and its ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA edged down
slightly from 2.5 in 2017 to 2.4 despite its extensive investment
program.
Capital expenditures rose by 13.6% from the already high prior-year
figure to 237.8 million euros. Investing activities focused on the
expansion of production capacity levels at the company’s site in Yauco,
Puerto Rico, and on the extension of Group headquarters as well as
manufacturing capacity in Göttingen, Germany. The ratio of capital
expenditures to sales revenue was 15.2% relative to 14.9% in the
previous year.
Growth of the Group is also reflected by the increase yet again in the
number of employees. For the year ended December 31, 2018, a total of
8,125 people were employed at Sartorius worldwide, representing a
year-over-year gain of 600 new employees or 8.3%.
Business development of the divisions
The Bioprocess Solutions Division, which offers a wide array of
innovative technologies for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, grew
very dynamically and even better than expected at the beginning of the
year. It increased its sales revenue in constant currencies by 14.8% to
1,143.1 million euros (reported: +13.1%). The division’s highly
competitive product portfolio and rising demand across all product
categories fueled growth, which was mainly organic, while acquisitions
contributed about half a percentage point of non-organic growth. Order
intake in constant currencies was up 14.9% from the year-earlier figure.
The division’s underlying EBITDA rose slightly overproportionately by
15.7% to 326.9 million euros. Its underlying EBITDA margin increased
accordingly by 0.6 percentage points to 28.6% due to economies of scale.
The Lab Products & Services Division, which offers laboratory
instruments and technologies for R&D and quality assurance primarily in
the life science sector, developed robustly following a very strong year
earlier. Despite softer demand in Europe since the second half of 2018,
the division increased its sales revenue by 9.1% (reported: +7.3%) to
423.0 million euros. Essen Bioscience acquired in March 2017 contributed
some 2.5 percentage points of non-organic growth. In constant
currencies, order intake for the division was up 6.3% from 2017. The
division’s underlying EBITDA climbed 10.4% to 78.1 million euros; its
earnings margin was positively influenced by economics of scale and
product mix effects, and stood at 18.5%, half a percentage point above
the prior-year figure.
Further profitable growth expected for 2019
Sartorius expects to grow profitably in 2019 as well. Consolidated sales
revenue is thus projected to grow by about 7% to 11%. This forecast
considers the changes to the sales alliance with the Lonza group in the
area of cell culture media. Without these changes, sales growth would
probably be some 2 percentage points higher. Regarding profitability,
management forecasts that the company's EBITDA margin will increase to
slightly more than 27.0% over the prior-year figure of 25.9%, with the
operating gain projected to be about half a percentage point and the
remaining increase expected to result from a change in the accounting
rules.3) The ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue
is forecasted to be around 12%, down from the 2018 figure of 15.2%.
For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, management expects dynamic growth
to continue. It anticipates that sales will increase by about 8% to 12%
over the previous year’s high revenue base (without considering the
modification of our partnership with Lonza, between approx. 11% and
15%). Management forecasts that the company's underlying EBITDA margin
will increase to slightly more than 29.5% relative to the prior-year
figure of 28.6%. The operating gain is expected to account for around
half a percentage point.3)
The Lab Products & Services Division is partly dependent on the
development of economic cycles. A number of indicators now signal that
economic development is slowing in important economic regions. Against
this backdrop, management forecasts that the division’s sales revenue
will increase by about 5% to 9% and the underlying EBITDA margin to
slightly more than 20.0% (previous year: 18.5%), with the operating gain
accounting for about half a percentage point.3)
All forecasts are based on constant currencies, as in the past years. A
no-deal exit of the U.K. from the E.U. might impact our supply chains in
both divisions to a certain degree in spite of the measures already
taken to counteract this development. A reliable prognosis concerning
possible effects cannot be made at the current time.
1) Sartorius uses underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items) as
the key profitability indicator.
2) After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and
non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial
result and corresponding tax effects.
3) IFRS 16 required to be applied as of 2019 regulates accounting of
leasing contracts. Ultimately, this will result in the disclosure of
longer-term lease payments as depreciation and, accordingly, to a
somewhat higher EBITDA, among other things. This will not entail any
material changes concerning the Group’s relevant net profit or earnings
per share.
The numbers mentioned above are still subject to final review by the
auditors.
Preliminary Key Performance Indicators for Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
Sartorius Group
|
Bioprocess Solutions
|
Lab Products &
Services
|
In millions of
€, unless
otherwise
specified
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Δ
in %
Reported
|
|
Δ
in %
cc1)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Δ
in %
Reported
|
|
Δ
in %
cc1)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Δ
in %
Reported
|
|
Δ
in %
cc1)
|
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
|
Sales revenue
|
|
1,566.0
|
|
1,404.6
|
|
11.5
|
|
13.2
|
|
1,143.1
|
|
1,010.3
|
|
13.1
|
|
14.8
|
|
423.0
|
|
394.2
|
|
7.3
|
|
9.1
|
- EMEA2)
|
|
657.7
|
|
604.5
|
|
8.8
|
|
9.4
|
|
464.7
|
|
413.8
|
|
12.3
|
|
12.7
|
|
193.1
|
|
190.7
|
|
1.2
|
|
2.2
|
- Americas2)
|
|
520.1
|
|
455.5
|
|
14.2
|
|
16.6
|
|
410.0
|
|
357.1
|
|
14.8
|
|
17.1
|
|
110.1
|
|
98.4
|
|
11.9
|
|
14.5
|
- Asia |
Pacific2)
|
|
388.2
|
|
344.6
|
|
12.7
|
|
15.5
|
|
268.4
|
|
239.4
|
|
12.1
|
|
15.0
|
|
119.8
|
|
105.2
|
|
13.9
|
|
16.6
|
Order intake
|
|
1,662.5
|
|
1,501.4
|
|
10.7
|
|
12.5
|
|
1,233.7
|
|
1,091.3
|
|
13.0
|
|
14.9
|
|
428.8
|
|
410.1
|
|
4.6
|
|
6.3
|
Earnings
|
EBITDA3)
|
|
405.0
|
|
353.2
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
326.9
|
|
282.4
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
70.8
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
EBITDA
margin3) in %
|
|
25.9
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for
the period4)
|
|
175.6
|
|
144.0
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Data per Share
|
Earnings per
ordinary
share4) in €
|
|
2.56
|
|
2.10
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per
preference
share4) in €
|
|
2.57
|
|
2.11
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) In constant currencies, abbreviated as "cc"
2) Acc. to
the customer's location
3) Adjusted for extraordinary items
(underlying)
4) After non-controlling interest, adjusted for
extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the
normalized financial result and corresponding tax effects.
Current image files
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications
Conference call
Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Executive Board Chairman of Sartorius,
and Rainer Lehmann, CFO, will discuss the company's business results
with analysts and investors on Tuesday,
January 29, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) in a
teleconference.
You may register by clicking on the following link:
http://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4454566&linkSecurityString=1ee1e8ebe
Alternatively, you can dial into the teleconference, without
registering, at:
+49 (0) 69 566 03 7000
The presentation will be available on January 29, 2019, starting at 3:15
p.m. CET, for viewing on our website at:
https://www.sartorius.com/us-en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations
Upcoming financial dates
February 19, 2019 Annual press conference
March 28, 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
April 18, 2019 Publication of first-quarter figures for 2019
A profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of
biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory
instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services
Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing
research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those
of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with
its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps
customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and
efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on
average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions
of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, the company earned sales
revenue of some 1.6 billion euros according to its preliminary figures.
Currently, more than 8,100 people work at the Group’s approximately 60
manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005797/en/