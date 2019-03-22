Sartorius : Repeats Double Award Winning Success at Fisher Scientific Europe Conference

Göttingen, March 22, 2019 - Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry, was once again a double award winner at the Fisher Scientific European Sales Conference in Karpacz, Poland, retaining the same awards won in 2018, European Excellence and Supplier Best Booth.

The European Excellence Award recognized the cooperation between Fisher Scientific and Sartorius. The award was presented by Anke Schimko, Vice President Portfolio Management, at Fisher Scientific.

'This supplier has constantly performed at a high level, working with our Sales and Portfolio Management teams to embrace all the elements of our new Supplier Tiering Programme and ensured they immediately achieved Tier 1 Status. They have a strong and knowledgeable Channel Management team that enjoys direct integration with our Key Account and Marketing teams. This supplier is set for an even greater performance in 2019,' Anke Schimko said.

In addition to the European Excellence Award, Sartorius also won Supplier Best Booth award once again. This award is voted by the Fisher Scientific Commercial team and recognized the supplier whose booth best incorporates the four values of Fisher Scientific: involvement, intensity, innovation and integrity.

John Bryson, Head of Channel Management at Sartorius, accepted the awards. 'Repeating last year's success is a remarkable achievement for the team and reflects the excellent strategic collaboration we have with Fisher Scientific. 2019 will be another big year for our relationship as we launch major new products and continue to partner together to drive success.'