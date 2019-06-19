Sartorius : Starts up Operations at Expanded Site in Puerto Rico

After investing more than 100 million U.S. dollars, Sartorius, a leading
international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry,
started up its expanded manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico.
The U.S. market is primarily supplied from this site, given that
Sartorius has been growing strongly in this marketplace at above-average
rates over the past several years. “Operationally and strategically,
this expansion is an important investment for us. The considerably
higher production capacities created as a result now give us leeway to
deliver an even wider product array directly from the region to our
American customers and to implement our ambitious growth plans in the
Americas,” said Sartorius Executive Board Chairman and CEO Joachim
Kreuzburg to approximately 500 employees and guests at the opening
ceremony on Tuesday in Yauco.
The company substantially extended the plant in Puerto Rico within a
construction phase of around three years, more than doubling production
capacity of membrane filters and single-use bags for biopharmaceutical
manufacture. Moreover, substantial capacity was created for the first
time outside the company’s German headquarters in Göttingen for
manufacturing filter membrane.
The factory site of around 2 million square feet, or 190,000 square
meters, in southwestern Puerto Rico is designed for further long-term
growth: it enables Sartorius to at least double its manufacturing
capacities once more as needed. “Puerto Rico stands out as offering a
business-friendly environment and a favorable investment climate. Yet
what is even more important for us is that for more than 35 years, we
have had a team of capable and reliable staff in place, who ensure
excellent product quality and delivery deadline compliance,” emphasized
Kreuzburg.
Since 1982, Sartorius has been manufacturing filters in Yauco and, since
2012, sterile single-use bags. Currently, more than 500 people work at
Sartorius in Yauco.
Follow Sartorius on Twitter
@Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.
A profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of
biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory
instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services
Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing
research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those
of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with
its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps
customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and
efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on
average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions
of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, Sartorius earned sales
revenue of around 1.57 billion euros. Currently, some 8,500 people work
at the Group’s approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving
customers around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005259/en/