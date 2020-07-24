Log in
SARTORIUS AG    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/24 06:15:11 am
271.5 EUR   -2.69%
05:50aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/22SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Warburg Research is now Neutral
MD
07/21SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank

07/24/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Sven Kürten from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SARTORIUS AG -2.51% 272 Delayed Quote.59.43%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH -3.36% 264.6 Real-time Quote.85.38%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 246 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net income 2020 250 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2020 1 703 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 92,2x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 21 363 M 24 755 M 24 783 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 9 729
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 216,92 €
Last Close Price 279,00 €
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS AG59.43%24 755
REVENIO GROUP OYJ114.48%864
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-2.28%841
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-44.58%644
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.2,389.95%612
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-16.87%358
Categories
