SARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 246 M 2 605 M 2 605 M Net income 2020 250 M 290 M 290 M Net Debt 2020 1 703 M 1 976 M 1 976 M P/E ratio 2020 92,2x Yield 2020 0,27% Capitalization 21 363 M 24 755 M 24 783 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 10,3x Nbr of Employees 9 729 Free-Float 46,8% Chart SARTORIUS AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 216,92 € Last Close Price 279,00 € Spread / Highest target 14,7% Spread / Average Target -22,3% Spread / Lowest Target -75,4% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SARTORIUS AG 59.43% 24 755 REVENIO GROUP OYJ 114.48% 864 CELLAVISION AB (PUBL) -2.28% 841 VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION -44.58% 644 CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. 2,389.95% 612 OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC -16.87% 358