Sartorius : Stedim Biotech 2020 Virtual Annual Shareholder´s Meeting | Presentation of the CEO and Chairman of the Board

Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2020 Virtual AnnualShareholder`s Meeting

Presentation of the CEO and Chairman of the BoardJune 24, 2020

We have coped well with the first phase of the pandemic

Our priorities

1.Safety first: Responsibility for over 6,300 employees

2.Ensure delivery capability for our customers

3.Secure financial stability and strength

Challenges

Risks of a second wave of infection, global recession, adaption to longer term changes

Remote integration of acquired businesses

2

Our products contribute to the development of effective vaccines

Thank you to our customers for their trust and to all employees and suppliers for keeping our business running!

2019 was another year of dynamic profitable growth

Strong 2019 with significant double-digit growth rates-upgraded forecast exceeded

Two strategically important acquisitions

Position as a leading international technology partner of the biopharma industry expanded

5