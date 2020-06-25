Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sartorius AG    SRT   DE0007165607

SARTORIUS AG

(SRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sartorius : Stedim Biotech 2020 Virtual Annual Shareholder´s Meeting | Presentation of the CEO and Chairman of the Board

06/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT

Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2020 Virtual AnnualShareholder`s Meeting

Presentation of the CEO and Chairman of the BoardJune 24, 2020

We have coped well with the first phase of the pandemic

Our priorities

  • 1.Safety first: Responsibility for over 6,300 employees

  • 2.Ensure delivery capability for our customers

  • 3.Secure financial stability and strength

Challenges

  • Risks of a second wave of infection, global recession, adaption to longer term changes

  • Remote integration of acquired businesses

2

Our products contribute to the development of effective vaccines

Thank you to our customers for their trust and to all employees and suppliers for keeping our business running!

2019 was another year of dynamic profitable growth

  • Strong 2019 with significant double-digit growth rates-upgraded forecast exceeded

  • Two strategically important acquisitions

  • Position as a leading international technology partner of the biopharma industry expanded

5

Disclaimer

Sartorius AG published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 158 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2020 230 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2020 1 638 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 87,5x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 18 738 M 21 110 M 21 064 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 016
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart SARTORIUS AG
Duration : Period :
Sartorius AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 165,38 €
Last Close Price 251,00 €
Spread / Highest target 4,38%
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Kappich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Niebel Head-Production, Procurement & Business Operations
Rainer Lehmann Chief Financial Officer
Oscar-Werner Reif Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS AG43.43%21 110
REVENIO GROUP OYJ114.48%840
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-16.31%684
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-50.05%580
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.1,935.30%500
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-21.93%336
