Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability Aubagne, February 19, 2019 - Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Annual Report 2018 is now available at https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations It contains the following information: - Business development for fiscal 2018 and the 2019 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR1,212.2 million. __________________________________________________________________________________________

