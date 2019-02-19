Log in
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

0
02/19/2019 | 01:35am EST

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

19-Feb-2019 / 07:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

 

Aubagne, February 19, 2019 - Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Annual Report 2018 is now available at

 

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations

 

It contains the following information:

- Business development for fiscal 2018 and the 2019 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018

 

 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2018, the company employed approx. 5,600 people, and earned sales revenue of EUR1,212.2 million.

__________________________________________________________________________________________


Contact
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Information on Document Availability
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RDWTLFNDGL

Language: English
Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com
Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
Euronext Ticker: DIM
AMF Category: Terms of availability of the annual financial report
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

777225  19-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 339 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 231 M
Debt 2019 71,5 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 40,50
P/E ratio 2020 35,08
EV / Sales 2019 7,10x
EV / Sales 2020 6,25x
Capitalization 9 439 M
Chart SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Duration : Period :
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 104 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kreuzburg Chairman, CEO, CFO & Head-Human Resources
Volker Niebel Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Oscar-Werner Reif Executive VP-Research & Development
Liliane de Lassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Bernard Lemaître Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH17.23%10 629
MEDTRONIC PLC1.44%123 923
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.56%39 075
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS19.22%25 222
HOYA CORPORATION5.16%23 083
TERUMO CORP10.25%22 589
